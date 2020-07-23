/
/
napa county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:43 AM
202 Apartments for rent in Napa County, CA📍
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
52 Units Available
Soscol
The Braydon
791 Vista Tulocay Lane, Napa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,486
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,697
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,669
1352 sqft
Experience Napa the way you always dreamed. Our brand new community, located along the Napa Valley Vine Trail, allows you to walk into trendy downtown Napa or take a short drive to world-class wineries and culinary experiences.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
14 Units Available
Beard
Montrachet Apartment Homes
3200 Soscol Ave, Napa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,143
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1122 sqft
Downtown Napa and Trancas Crossing Park are minutes from this beautiful community. Amenities include garage parking, hot tub, coffee bar, and 24-hour gym. Recently renovated units have hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
6 Units Available
Beard
Vineyard Terrace
700 Stonehouse Dr, Napa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,017
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are OPEN for business and offering self-guided & virtual tours. And to welcome you back we are offering FREE JULY RENT & a waived application fee!* Conveniently located close to both downtown Napa and the breathtaking Napa River Trail.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 12:28 AM
$
16 Units Available
Linda Vista
Hawthorn Village
3663 Solano Ave, Napa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,175
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale apartments in the heart of Napa Valley. Amenities include pool, gym, playground, hot tub and package-receiving service. Units also feature fireplace, patio or balcony, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
11 Units Available
The Lodge at Napa Junction
5500 Eucalyptus Dr, American Canyon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,958
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,147
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Lodge at Napa Junction offers luxury living in a convenient setting. Our pet-friendly community in American Canyon features one, two, and three bedroom apartments and boasts a wealth of amenities to help you elevate your everyday lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
6 Units Available
Canyon Ridge at Napa Junction
800 Reliant Way, American Canyon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,851
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,818
1108 sqft
Situated in the gateway to wine country, this complex offers a selection of floor plans, stunning layouts, and amenities like outdoor BBQ pits and fire rings, an onsite lounge and pool, and outdoor hot tub.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
23 Units Available
The Village at Vintage Ranch
100 Toscana Drive, American Canyon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1276 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,015
1554 sqft
The Village at Vintage Ranch is the luxury living community you deserve. Offering 2 and 3 bedroom townhomes in American Canyon, each home comes with attached garages with direct entry, open concept floor plans, and the latest in designer finishes.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
4 Units Available
Beard
Bella Vista
713 Trancas St, Napa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,799
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to Highway 29 and plenty of shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has a pool, newly remodeled clubhouse and covered parking. Units have washer/dryer, walk-in closets and private decks.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 20 at 05:24 PM
4 Units Available
Terrace-Shurtleff
Park Sienna Apartments
2052-2053 Wilkins Ave, Napa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
When you live at Park Sienna you know you have arrived! You will enjoy the convenience of community living in a peaceful and tranquil environment surrounded by nature! You are in the middle of central downtown Napa and close to Napa Wine County.
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
286 Crystal Springs Road
286 Crystal Springs Road, Napa County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$40,000
5000 sqft
This beautifully appointed rustic modern residence is a private and tranquil Napa Valley getaway with spectacular panoramic 180 degree views of the valley floor below and magnificent Mayacamas Mountains in the distance.
1 of 39
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1340 Pine Street
1340 Pine Street, St. Helena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
1449 sqft
Lovely 3 bed/2 bath historic home on St. Helena's desirable west side. This gorgeous single-story has wood floors and plantation shutters throughout, combining modern updates with traditional features.
1 of 35
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Central Napa
1525 D Street
1525 D Street, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
1000 sqft
Napa living at its finest! This beautifully renovated two bedroom, two bathroom duplex is just minutes from Downtown Napa. All new appliances including washer, dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, gas range and microwave.
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Westwood
2864 Hilltop Drive
2864 Hilltop Drive, Napa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1018 sqft
Charming single story home with lots of light, original hardwood floors in the bedrooms. New carpet in the living room and hallway. Wood burning fireplace, updated bathroom, and ample cabinetry in the kitchen. Separate laundry room with sink.
1 of 30
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Central Napa
1535 D Street
1535 D Street, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1000 sqft
Napa living at its finest! This beautifully renovated single level two bedroom, one bathroom duplex is just minutes from Downtown Napa. All new appliances including washer, dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, gas range and microwave.
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Central Napa
845 Marina Drive
845 Marina Drive, Napa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1832 sqft
Exclusive 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Townhouse available for move in now. Visit our website to view a 3D virtual tour.
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
1145 Oak Avenue
1145 Oak Avenue, St. Helena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
900 sqft
2x1 Cute 2 story condo near Main Street in St Helena available soon! NEW CARPET!!! Air conditioning! This updated condo has a spacious layout with living room, kitchen, laundry room, and half bath all downstairs; both bedrooms and full bath
1 of 43
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Vintage
4453 Tanglewood Way
4453 Tanglewood Way, Napa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
3 Bedroom Home Plus Office in Desirable North Napa - This 3 bedroom home in the Springwood development is move in ready. Includes central heat and air conditioning and a tankless water heater. Lovely fenced yard for outdoor enjoyment.
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Napa
940 Seymour St
940 Seymour Street, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1050 sqft
Newly Renovated Home - Property Id: 315898 GUIDED VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/em-qQLnu7dg APPLICATION: https://renter.turbotenant.com/applications/new/315898 PROPERTY INFORMATION Newly renovated Home with 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom, One car garage.
1 of 23
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Napa
950 Seymour St
950 Seymour Street, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1050 sqft
Newly Renovated Duplex - Property Id: 315892 GUIDED VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/e77mCoxS8PY APPLICATION: https://renter.turbotenant.com/applications/new/315892 PROPERTY INFORMATION Newly renovated Home with 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom, One car garage.
1 of 37
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Vintage
3093 Encanto Drive
3093 Encanto Drive, Napa, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,250
Single Level North Napa 4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Large Yard and Sparkling Pool - This vintage single level, roomy Salvador Park home in North Napa, has been impeccably cared for, updated, and ready to move in.
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Alta Heights
21 Oak Grove Way
21 Oak Grove Way, Napa, CA
Studio
$2,750
500 sqft
Brand New Furnished Studio in Desirable Alta Heights Neighborhood - This brand new fully furnished studio is absolutely stunning and a must see.
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Alta Heights
1041 Evans Avenue
1041 Evans Avenue, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
720 sqft
Two Bedroom Alta Heights Home - Single level two bedroom, one bathroom Alta Heights home. Minutes from Downtown Napa, this home is located on a large lot with a gated entrance. Call today to schedule your private viewing.
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Napa
511 Montgomery Street
511 Montgomery Street, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Beautifully Renovated Two Bedroom Downtown Napa Duplex - This spacious two bedroom, one bathroom duplex is a must see! Just minutes from Downtown Napa and Fuller Park, this home has been entirely renovated with new flooring, updated kitchen, new
1 of 29
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1261 Spring Brook Court
1261 Spring Brook Court, St. Helena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,300
1885 sqft
Stunning Three Bedroom St. Helena Home - This stunning three bedroom, two bathroom single level home is conveniently located close to downtown St. Helena’s shops and renowned restaurants.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Napa County area include College of Alameda, California College of the Arts, University of California-Hastings College of Law, California State University-East Bay, and California State University-Sacramento. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
San Francisco, Sacramento, Oakland, Fremont, and Santa Rosa have apartments for rent.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASacramento, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASanta Rosa, CAConcord, CAHayward, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAElk Grove, CA
Pleasanton, CASan Leandro, CAFairfield, CALivermore, CAAlameda, CAVacaville, CAPetaluma, CANapa, CAAmerican Canyon, CASt. Helena, CAVallejo, CANovato, CA