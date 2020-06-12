/
/
rancho mirage
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:09 PM
137 Apartments for rent in Rancho Mirage, CA📍
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Tuscany
1 Unit Available
92 Via San Marco
92 Via San Marco, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2803 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom Seasonal in Tuscany! - Come experience this gorgeous seasonal South Facing pool home! This is the largest floor plan in the community and includes tile floors, large chefs kitchen with beautiful island overlooking the open living
1 of 48
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mira Vista
1 Unit Available
18 Syrah
18 Syrah, Rancho Mirage, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1438 sqft
Stunning Seasonal in 55+ Del Webb! - New and modern house in Del Webb Rancho Mirage! This home is a 2 bedroom, 2 bath and features an open floor plan, tile and carpet flooring, large kitchen with stainless steel appliances over looking the living
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
70100 Mirage Cove Dr. #25
70100 Mirage Cove Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
763 sqft
70100 Mirage Cove Dr. #25 Available 07/10/20 Rancho Mirage, Upgraded 1 bedroom with 2 CAR GARAGE AND ALL APPLIANCES! - This is a great unit in the Highly Desirable boutique community of Small Mountain.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Victoria Falls
1 Unit Available
6 Dover Ct
6 Dover Court, Rancho Mirage, CA
6 Bedrooms
$4,500
6464 sqft
7 Bedrooms
Ask
A property where you can entertain and relax with your family and enjoy all the amenities the area provides. Just down the street from Pete Dye Resort Golf Course and two miles from Agua Caliente Casino Resort. This property has 6 beds & 5.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Mission Hills Country Club
1 Unit Available
89 Augusta Drive
89 Augusta Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1620 sqft
Available for 2021 Season January, February, March, April. Breathtaking San Jacinto Mountain and Westin Mission Hills Pete Dye Golf Course View located behind the gates of Mission Hills East.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Sunrise Country Club
1 Unit Available
101 La Cerra Drive
101 La Cerra Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,100
882 sqft
1 bedroom, 1.5 bath - This furnished vacation rental in Rancho Mirage is completely renovated with one of the most coveted views in Sunrise Country Club.
1 of 59
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Desert Island Country Club
1 Unit Available
900 Island Drive
900 Island Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2871 sqft
Luxury Rental . Penthouse living with panoramic views! 24 hr guard gated community walk to The S . 3 BR/ 3 BA with third being used as a den/sitting room. Formal living room with fireplace, family room, eat in kitchen, interior laundry.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Sunrise Country Club
1 Unit Available
3 La Cerra Circle
3 La Cerra Circle, Rancho Mirage, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1320 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath 1320 sq. ft. Located on the 9th fairway in a nice cul-de-sac close to the main entrance. Pool just one unit away and just a block away from the clubhouse. Open floor plan with great natural light and courtyard entry.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Estates at Rancho Mirage
1 Unit Available
12 Pristina Court
12 Pristina Court, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1848 sqft
Lease this wonderful property and enjoy a superior Location! Be in the middle of Rancho Mirage/Palm Desert. And have peace and quiet on the last street of a secluded neighborhood.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
195 Desert Lakes Drive
195 Desert Lakes Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
2465 sqft
Available May 1 , 2020 . A lovely Turnkey Furnished Lake Mirage Racquet Club Condo . Close to shopping and Eisenhower Hospital . Large upgraded home with high ceiling. Great room . 2 Bedrooms plus Den .
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Legacy
1 Unit Available
253 Loch Lomond Road
253 Loch Lomond Road, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2452 sqft
SPECTACULAR LUXURY HOME BEHIND THE GATES OF MISSION HILLS CC - 3 BR + Den (can be 4th BR) includes DETACHED huge beautifully appointed CASITA on the Gary Player Course, 17th hole, private pool/spa, Fire Pit, Bocce Ball Court, Outdoor
1 of 67
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
34620 Via Josefina
34620 Via Josephina, Rancho Mirage, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
3552 sqft
Sprawling custom home recently remodeled & updated located on over one acre in Rancho Mirage. Across the street from the beautiful Estilo homes and in an area of estate type properties.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
29 Juan Carlos Drive
29 Juan Carlos Street, Rancho Mirage, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1270 sqft
Available for the 2021 season. Recently remodeled including all new stainless steel appliances, freshly painted, new carpeting in both bedrooms, and new laminate wood flooring in living areas.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Mission Hills Country Club
1 Unit Available
507 Desert West Drive
507 Desert West Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2300 sqft
Live where the Golf & Tennis Pros stay! This is one of the best available properties in MHCC. Right on the beautiful golf course and live like a member at this great club. Upgraded property. Golf cart included. Smart TV's, WIFI.
1 of 61
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Legacy
1 Unit Available
277 Loch Lomond Road
277 Loch Lomond Road, Rancho Mirage, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2491 sqft
Welcome to your gorgeous Mediterranean fully furnished desert home in desirable Mission Hills Country Club with ultra stylish carefully thought out designer details & elegant high end finishes.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Tuscany
1 Unit Available
195 Via San Lucia
195 Via San Lucia, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1971 sqft
FOR LEASE. Huge green belts and elegant fountain at the roundabout greet you after entering this secure electronic gate guarded community. Tuscany is truly a desirable 'Gem in the Desert' landscape.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Mira Vista
1 Unit Available
54 Via Bella
54 Via Bella, Rancho Mirage, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,250
2724 sqft
Leased 1/17 - 4/17/2020. Recently Remodeled. Gorgeous Serano plan with stunning lake, fairway and mountain views. Located on the 8th green of the highly regarded Gary Player course.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
48 Scenic Crest Trail
48 Scenic Crest Trail, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
4811 sqft
Wow! wow! wow! Enjoy the panoramic view of the city lights in the night and the Desert during the day! This gorgeous home is immaculate in every aspect and has an open and spacious feel throughout.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
69630 Antonia Way
69630 Antonia Way, Rancho Mirage, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
966 sqft
Great Rancho Mirage Resort Rental! Here is the perfect two bedroom, two bathroom condo with 2 patios (rear patio is private!) and a 2 car garage. This quaint community is gated with pools, spas and tennis courts.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Sunrise Country Club
1 Unit Available
7 Palma Drive
7 Palma Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1320 sqft
Great 2 bedroom condo located in Sunrise Country Club with beautiful Mountain Views! Available to RENT from May 5th to October 25th.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Versailles
1 Unit Available
2 Orleans Road
2 Orleans Road, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2632 sqft
Popular for its luxury homes, the gated community of Versailles provides the setting for this well-maintained home available for lease. Sited on a corner with great privacy, the home features 3-bedrooms and 3-bathrooms in 2,632 SF of living space.
1 of 56
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Mira Vista
1 Unit Available
21 Via Bella
21 Via Bella, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2331 sqft
Beautiful, turn-key furnished home in the gated community of Mira Vista at Mission Hills. This former model home sits on one of the most premier lots, taking advantage of million door views from both inside and out.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Legacy
1 Unit Available
104 Loch Lomond Road
104 Loch Lomond Road, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,700
3662 sqft
Summertime rate advertised. Relax & Treat Yourself... The Ultimate Opportunity To Have An Exclusive Vacation Villa Overlooking Lake, Green, Fairway & Mountain Views at Mission Hills CC in Rancho Mirage! Available now! Oppulent 3 BD/3.
1 of 53
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Vista Mirage
1 Unit Available
15 Vista Mirage Way
15 Vista Mirage Way, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2307 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Mediterranean Marvel! Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Rancho Mirage! Incredibly comfortable fit for royalty.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Rancho Mirage, the median rent is $673 for a studio, $805 for a 1-bedroom, $1,007 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,415 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Rancho Mirage, check out our monthly Rancho Mirage Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Rancho Mirage area include College of the Desert, University of Redlands, Moreno Valley College, and San Bernardino Valley College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Rancho Mirage from include Escondido, Moreno Valley, Murrieta, Temecula, and Redlands.