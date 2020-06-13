/
rosamond
14 Apartments for rent in Rosamond, CA📍
1319 Monte Vista Avenue
1319 Monte Vista Avenue, Rosamond, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1684 sqft
Extra large living, family and dining combo area open to a large kitchen with lots of counter space and plenty of cupboards! Kitchen has garden window, dishwasher, microwave and range. Bonus room with attached bath would make a nice office or den.
1116 Oakwood Lane
1116 Oakwood Lane, Rosamond, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1484 sqft
Check out this cute 4 bedroom, 2 bath home located in Rosamond. Large living room and dining room, family room with fireplace, kitchen with stove, dishwasher and microwave.
2549 28th St
2549 28th Street West, Rosamond, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1152 sqft
3 bedroom cozy country home - Welcome home to this sprawling 3 bed 2 bath 1152 sq ft. home ,located at the epicenter of Rosamond in Kern county. Close to Freeway , Shopping , and major facilities.
Woodlands West
44004 Engle Way, Lancaster, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,723
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to Highway 14, schools and Hull Park. Community has a swimming pool and is pet-friendly. Units feature roomy floor plans, air conditioning and private balconies.
Tierra Bonita
2836 E Lingard Street
2836 East Lingard Street, Lancaster, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1405 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,405 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
***1164 WEST IVESBROOK STREET
1164 West Ivesbrook Street, Lancaster, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1407 sqft
(Application Pending) West Lancaster Home - single story updated home - 3 bedrooms - 2 bathrooms - stove - microwave - dishwasher - window coverings - wood floors - laundry room - central heating and air - swamp cooler - fireplace - 2 car garage
Joshua
648 E Avenue J-11
648 East Avenue J 11, Lancaster, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
1473 sqft
New Listing! - Featuring multiple upgrades including paint, window treatments, flooring, appliances, etc. Contact us for more information at 213.598.8528.
***45512 BARRYMORE AVENUE
45512 Barrymore Avenue, Lancaster, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
2024 sqft
(Application pending) West Lancaster Home - 2 story - 5 bedrooms - 3.5 bathrooms - 3 car garage - stove - microwave - dishwasher - window coverings - wood and laminate flooring - landscape front and back yard - water paid up to $30.
44440 Stillwater Dr
44440 Stillwater Drive, Lancaster, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1852 sqft
Large Westside Home With a 3 Car Garage! This family home has brand new carpet throughout. There is plenty of living space for the family. Upon entering you will notice a large formal living room and formal dining room.
Lincoln
43956 Gillan Avenue
43956 Gillan Avenue, Lancaster, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1899 sqft
Stunning 4 bedroom, 3 bath located on a cul-de-sac in East Lancaster. Open kitchen, dining, family room combination with formal living and dining space. Master bedroom suite with two walk-in closets. Tile floors downstairs, carpet upstairs.
Joshua
422 E Ave J 9
422 East Avenue J 9, Lancaster, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1874 sqft
Spacious 2-Story on Corner Lot!/Built in 1991/Tile Roof/Stucco Exterior/Wood Trim/3-Car Garage/Roll-up Doors/Gated Front Yard/Double Entry Doors/Shows Like a Model!/Grand Staircase/Lots of Hard-Surfaced Flooring...
Mariposa
45519 Corkwood Avenue
45519 Corkwood Avenue, Lancaster, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1613 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Two bed one bath unit all one story. The unit has all tile flooring, upgraded windows, extra storage inside, updated kitchen cabinets and counter tops. There is plenty of space in front and back to relax outside.
Desert View
***45858 COVENTRY COURT
45858 Coventry Street, Lancaster, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1350 sqft
(Application pending) West Lancaster Home - 3 bedrooms - 2 bathrooms - stove - microwave- dishwasher - window coverings - tan carpet - laundry room - central heating and air - fireplace - 2 car garage - fenced and landscape back yard with patio
Mariposa
45533 Date Avenue
45533 Date Avenue, Lancaster, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1138 sqft
45533 Date Avenue Lancaster CA 93534 - This charming 3 bedroom 1 bath home is ready for you and your family to move right in! Spacious kitchen area, covered patio, well maintained landscaping and original hardwood floor! With the fenced in Front
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Rosamond, the median rent is $1,127 for a studio, $1,279 for a 1-bedroom, $1,649 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,292 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Rosamond, check out our monthly Rosamond Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Rosamond area include California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, University of California-Los Angeles, California Institute of the Arts, and College of the Canyons. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Rosamond from include Los Angeles, Santa Clarita, Pasadena, Glendale, and Burbank.
