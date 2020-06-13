Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

238 Apartments for rent in Claremont, CA

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Oakmont
7 Units Available
Claremont Park
516 S Indian Hill Blvd, Claremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,732
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,853
952 sqft
Discover Claremont Park. We offer many amenities and features for your enjoyment as such A pampered lifestyle with a large resort-style swimming pool with 2 large Cabana style lounge areas. 2 BBQs at the Pool for your bbqing enjoyment.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Village
1 Unit Available
142 Principia Ct
142 Principia Court, Claremont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
1674 sqft
Welcome to Village Walk Townhomes! This beautiful property is nestled at the end of the courtyard with a private patio to enjoy your morning coffee/tea and walking distance to the Claremont Village, Metrolink station. The property has 4 bedrooms/2.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
The Claremont Club
1 Unit Available
743 Mansfield Dr.
743 Mansfield Drive, Claremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1180 sqft
Wonderful 2bedroom condo!! - STATUS: Ready to show, call The office for appointment! Beautiful condo in North Claremont! Two master suites and 2.5 baths. Remodeled kitchen with granite. Central Air. Wood flooring and updated paint colors.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Vista
1 Unit Available
679 S Indian Hill Boulevard
679 Indian Hill Boulevard, Claremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1088 sqft
Beautifully remodeled single story 2 bedroom 2 bathroom 1,088 sq ft condo with a large private patio just off of Indian Hill and San Jose in Claremont.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Vista
1 Unit Available
580 Bucknell Avenue - A
580 Bucknell Ave, Claremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1100 sqft
Beautiful well maintained garden style apartment community in Claremont! Available for immediate move in is a ground level unit, freshly refurbished with new paint, new hardwood laminate floors, freshly cleaned carpet, and quartz counter tops.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Mountain View
1 Unit Available
768 California Drive
768 California Drive, Claremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1611 sqft
Charming, traditional house in "walk to Claremont Village" neighborhood near schools, shopping and park.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
North Claremont
1 Unit Available
663 Huron Place
663 Huron Drive, Claremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1781 sqft
New 2 story single family home located in desirable area in Claremont. 1781 square feet, 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths, Granite counter tops. Master suite has a large walk-in closet, dual sink, separate shower and tub.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Meadowood
1 Unit Available
316 E Dunbarton Place
316 Dunbarton Place, Claremont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2852 sqft
North Claremont executive type home in the Meadowood Community. This home is on a beautiful cut-de-sac, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, large bonus room upstairs, living room, dining room, separate family room, separate laundry and a 3 car garage.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Village Residential
1 Unit Available
660 W Bonita Ave 31J
660 W Bonita Ave, Claremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,505
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 31J Available 05/01/20 Bonita Terrace Apartments - Property Id: 168184 Gorgeous Remodel! Brand New Kitchen, Black Granite Counter tops, Electric Cook-top & Oven, Refinished Cabinets, Lots of Natural Light, Ceiling-to-Floor Windows + Sky
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Terramonte Apartments
150 W Foothill Blvd, Pomona, CA
Studio
$1,392
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,646
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1008 sqft
Garey Shopping Center and La Verne Town Center are a short walk from this community. Community amenities include garage parking, a fitness center and swimming pool. Apartments are pet-friendly and feature in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
La Mesa
33 Units Available
Alexan Kendry
4868 Cypress Street, Montclair, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,931
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,745
1348 sqft
Alexan Kendry combines comfort and simplicity while keeping you close to the best of Southern California — with L.A. to the west, pristine beaches to the south, historic Route 66 to the east, and gorgeous natural landscapes to the north.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
32 Units Available
Paseos at Montclair North
4914 Olive St, Montclair, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,773
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,106
1163 sqft
Welcome to The Paseos. A new community of apartment homes in the Montclair North neighborhood.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
20 Units Available
College Park Apartment Homes
250 N College Park Dr, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,690
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! College Park Apartment Homes is a luxurious apartment community across the street from the Claremont Colleges, in Upland, California, within minutes of restaurants,
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Foothill Corridor
8 Units Available
La Verne Village Luxury Apartment Homes
2855 Foothill Blvd, La Verne, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome home to La Verne Village Luxury Apartment Homes and Shops in La Verne, California.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
8 Units Available
Arrow Vista Village Luxury Apartments
2398 W Arrow Route, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,927
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1584 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Arrow Vista Village Luxury Apartments is a brand new, townhome-style apartment community across the street from the Claremont Colleges: Claremont McKenna College, Harvey
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Park Central Apartments
524 North Central Ave, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,680
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,310
1196 sqft
Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments near Montclair Station. Fireplace, walk-in closets and luxury appointments. Community clubhouse, gym and pool. Pet-friendly living with internet access and business center.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
8861 ASH
8861 Ash, Montclair, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1410 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW- the new development at Arrow Station in Montclair. This home is located at 8861 ASH UNIT L This 3 bedroom/2.

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
890 Indian Hill Blvd.
890 Indian Hill Boulevard, Pomona, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,349
1600 sqft
This 4 Bed/3 Bath home has an attached ADU making it a multi-generational home and has been completely remodeled! This home features can lighting and ceiling fans throughout, individual A/C/heat/dehumidifiers in each room, two washer and dryer

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
349 Cardinal Lane
349 Cardinal Lane, Upland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1641 sqft
UPGRADED NEWER HOME located in a very convenient location!! Walking distance to Claremont 5 Colleges, Metro link, restaurants. Close to Montclair mall, Target, gym, 210 / 10 Freeways, shops and many more.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3752 Towne Park Circle
3752 Towne Park Circle, Pomona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1215 sqft
Claremont Schools, Claremont Schools, Claremont Schools! This Townhouse has been taken down to the studs and rebuilt/Totally Remodel. Come live in the Lap of Luxury! This remodel is straight out of a magazine. So Elegant and refined.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
831 Sunburst Way
831 Sunburst Way, Pomona, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1850 sqft
Fabulous townhouse located in the desirable Bonita Village Community. This turnkey unit was built in 2016 and shows like a model. It offers 3 BR & 3.5 BA with 1,850 SF of living area.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3120 N Garey Avenue N
3120 North Garey Avenue, Pomona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1050 sqft
APARTMENT: Large 2 bedroom, 1 3/4 bath, floor to ceiling stone or used brick wood burning fireplace. Recently painted interior and exterior, landscaping, completely remodeled interior, new Bamboo wood, and tile floors.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2255 wisteria
2255 Wisteria Avenue, Upland, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
1910 sqft
Great home in North Upland! Spacious living room with high ceilings and fire place. Dining room next to the kitchen. Upgraded kitchen with beautiful cabinetry, recessed lights, stainless steel appliances, newer counter tops and breakfast nook.

Last updated June 3 at 04:25am
1 Unit Available
725 Bangor Street
725 Bangor Street, Pomona, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,280
1612 sqft
This stunningly beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is located in a Planned Unit Development featuring a wide driveway. The kitchen has wood cabinets, granite counter tops, Stainless appliances and plenty of counter and cupboard space.

Median Rent in Claremont

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Claremont is $1,446, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,858.
Studio
$1,215
1 Bed
$1,446
2 Beds
$1,858
3+ Beds
$2,526
City GuideClaremont
Situated at the feet of the majestic San Gabriel Mountains in eastern Los Angeles County sits the eclectic little college town of Claremont, California. A medium-sized city frequently cited as one of the best places to live in not only the Golden State but also all of America, Claremont plays host to some of the most attractive and luxurious apartments for rent that you’ll find anywhere.
Life in Claremont

Apartments for rent in “The City of Trees and PhD’s” tend to be on the pricier side. The average rental goes for around $1500, but luxury apartments and family-sized, multi-BR units often cost considerably more. On the bright side, leasing specials, especially for new residents, pop up frequently, so check back every now and then for the best apartment deals in Claremont the interwebs has to offer.

Claremont is one of America’s premier college towns – seven highly regarded institutions of higher learning drive the local economy – so it should come as no surprise that apartments for rent are available in abundance. Most leases are good for an entire year, although some rental properties in Claremont do offer short-term leasing deals, as well (usually at a slightly elevated monthly cost.) As is the case in most college towns, apartment complexes in Claremont tend to see spikes in occupancy immediately prior to the fall semester; if you’re a student, faculty, or staff member at one of the “Claremont Colleges,” we recommend beginning your apartment search no later than May or June to ensure you have the pick of the litter.

Amenities, as you might expect, tend to be second to none at rental properties in Claremont, California. You definitely won’t find any clunkers in the listings for Claremont; instead, you can expect to find a wide range of chic, modern rentals that come equipped with mondo (yep, mondo) bells and whistles such as gourmet kitchens, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, Jacuzzis, covered parking, swimming pools, fitness centers, clubhouses, concierge service, patios, balconies, and so on.

Scoring an apartment for rent in Claremont isn’t difficult per se, but it does take a somewhat hefty bank account/source of income and an above-average credit/renting history. If you have some hiccups and pockmarks in your renting/credit past (like, if you have a habit of using your credit card bills just to practice origami), you’ll need a cosigner with some seriously deep pockets to seal the deal for your Claremont dream dwellings.

As if Claremont didn’t already make the rest of us green with envy, the city is also home to a wide range of cultural attractions, eateries, after-hours hotspots, shopping destinations, museums, theaters, parks, scenic trails, and a botanical garden and arboretum. Whether you prefer your fun in the sun or you’re the crazy night owl type, you’ll never run out of things to do for kicks in “The City of Trees and PhD’s.”

And now that we’ve touched all the bases, it’s time for the part we love best: helping you find the perfect apartment for rent in Claremont, California. Best of luck and happy trails, doc!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Claremont?
In Claremont, the median rent is $1,215 for a studio, $1,446 for a 1-bedroom, $1,858 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,526 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Claremont, check out our monthly Claremont Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Claremont?
Some of the colleges located in the Claremont area include Claremont McKenna College, Pitzer College, Pomona College, Scripps College, and Claremont Graduate University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Claremont?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Claremont from include Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim, Riverside, and Rancho Cucamonga.

