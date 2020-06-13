425 Apartments for rent in Coronado, CA

Apartment List
1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Coronado
17 Units Available
Broadstone Coronado on the Bay
1515 Second St, Coronado, CA
Studio
$1,491
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,265
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,021
1011 sqft
Just steps to the bay and blocks to the ferry, Tidelands Park and 75. Landscaped grounds feature a pool, putting green and fire pit. Apartments come with stainless steel kitchen appliances and patio/balcony overlooking water.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Coronado
1 Unit Available
1523 1st St, Coronado
1523 1st Street, Coronado, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,350
780 sqft
The best location at a great price! Large 1 bedroom 1 bathroom fully renovated is located in downtown Coronado San Diego on the bay side.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Coronado
1 Unit Available
1830 Avienda Del Mundo Unit 702
1830 Avenida del Mundo, Coronado, CA
1 Bedroom
$8,000
Beautiful Furnished One Bedroom in the Coronado Shores - Beautifully furnished one bedroom and one bathroom condo in the El Camino building at the Coronado Shores.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Coronado
1 Unit Available
915 Alameda Blvd
915 Alameda Boulevard, Coronado, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,500
Furnished Studio Back House - Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=yfxnzdcsBat This fully furnished studio back house in the village provides the perfect home base for your Coronado getaway.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Coronado
1 Unit Available
1780 Avenida Del Mundo #601
1780 Avenida Del Mundo, Coronado, CA
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
1321 sqft
Coronado Shores- 2br/2ba Vacation Rental- Still Avail. for June 2020. - Available June 2020. This spacious condo has a sunny and open floor plan with a breathtaking view of San Diego Harbor from the 6th floor of the La Perla Tower.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Coronado
1 Unit Available
1760 Avenida del Mundo Unit 1404
1760 Avenida Del Mundo, Coronado, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
2250 sqft
Spectacular 3 Bed and 3 Bath Ocean Front Condo - Spectacular unit at the Coronado Shores with amazing Ocean Views and partial San Diego Bay exposure.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Coronado
1 Unit Available
1022 E Ave
1022 E Avenue, Coronado, CA
5 Bedrooms
$8,000
3756 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Long Term-Great location, just blocks from the beach. This Spanish style home is luxurious and comfortable.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Coronado
1 Unit Available
1710 Avenida Del Mundo
1710 Avenida Del Mundo, Coronado, CA
1 Bedroom
$6,500
840 sqft
Spend your summer on Coronado's golden beach! One bedroom unit facing the gorgeous San Diego downtown skyline. Spacious 1 bedroom unit, utilities included*, and fully furnished.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Coronado
1 Unit Available
538 E
538 E Ave, Coronado, CA
4 Bedrooms
$14,850
1800 sqft
Beautiful and open design detached 4 Bed 4 bath home on a nice quiet central block in Coronado. Dream Village location close to the beach, downtown Coronado shops and restaurants. Hardwood floors throughout the home.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Coronado
1 Unit Available
41 Kingston Court
41 Kingston Court South, Coronado, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1650 sqft
Newly upgraded unit, fully furnished, ready and waiting to welcome you. Waterfront condo with a dock for your 32' boat. Patio on southern side with comfortable seating to enjoy the activities that make this a desired vacation location.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Coronado
1 Unit Available
1109 Pine Street
1109 Pine Street, Coronado, CA
5 Bedrooms
$9,800
4100 sqft
AMAZING LOCATION! Furnished, long term. One of the best streets in Coronado, just a block from the beach. 5 bedrooms, 5 ½ bath is a 1/2 block to the beach in the Country Club Estates. Home boasts over 4,000 square feet of luxury living space.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Coronado
1 Unit Available
250 Soledad Place
250 Soledad Place, Coronado, CA
4 Bedrooms
$13,000
3180 sqft
This tastefully remodeled beach home is conveniently located near Tidelands Park,with its beach and sports The Ferry Landing offering 10 restaurants in walking distance.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Coronado
1 Unit Available
776 E Ave
776 E Avenue, Coronado, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
600 sqft
Quiet 1 br/1 ba home above garage.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Coronado
1 Unit Available
1150 Pine St
1150 Pine Street, Coronado, CA
6 Bedrooms
$35,000
4896 sqft
Ocean view 6bd/7ba home, just three doors from the beach! Enjoy warm sunsets over the water from your rooftop deck. Two full kitchens, game room, 2 outdoor fire pits plus a guest house with bath and kitchenette.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Coronado
1 Unit Available
1770 Avenida del Mundo
1770 Avenida Del Mundo, Coronado, CA
1 Bedroom
$7,500
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Vacation rental at the Coronado Shores. Beautifully furnished, TERRACE level unit offering sweeping, PANORAMIC views of Coronado Bridge, Bay & San Diego skyline.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Coronado
1 Unit Available
8 Green Turtle
8 Green Turtle Road, Coronado, CA
4 Bedrooms
$30,000
5248 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8 Green Turtle in Coronado. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Coronado
1 Unit Available
431 Ocean Blvd.
431 Ocean Boulevard, Coronado, CA
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
2283 sqft
Home across from beach, view of the Pacific Ocean and Mexico. Prime property. Across bridge from ballpark/downtown San Diego. Flexible dates/bedrooms/pricing year round. Good for 2 or friends/family of 8+. Pets considered.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Coronado
1 Unit Available
1107 F Avenue
1107 F Ave, Coronado, CA
4 Bedrooms
$17,900
3352 sqft
School-year rental. Newly constructed Designer's home steps to Main beach, close to Schools, Orange Ave & Hotel Del. Reverse floor plan - privacy, charm, ocean breezes. His & Her Master baths, private roof deck,fireplace, views.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Coronado
1 Unit Available
428 H Ave
428 H Avenue, Coronado, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1656 sqft
August and September Rental ONLY2 bedroom/2 full baths detached home on Coronado Island. Completely remodeled from kitchen to bathrooms, this home is the perfect to place to unwind and enjoy summer on the island.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Coronado
1 Unit Available
82 ANTIGUA COURT
82 Antigua Court, Coronado, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1729 sqft
Exclusive Luxury Beach House rental in Coronado Cays. Tranquil,serene & comfortable. Waterfront condo with expansive west-facing deck. Fully & luxuriously furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath + all amenities.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Coronado
1 Unit Available
369 Glorietta Blvd.
369 Glorietta Pl, Coronado, CA
3 Bedrooms
$11,000
1517 sqft
This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, plenty of parking, a yard with a BBQ Grill, a full size washer and dryer that is located in the garage out back, linens, towels, a fully stocked kitchen, Wi-Fi, cable and AC.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Coronado
1 Unit Available
1068 Isabella Avenue
1068 Isabella Avenue, Coronado, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
1532 sqft
Fantastic Location, steps to Coronado Beach. Three bedroom town home with attached single car garage. Two balconies upstairs and patio off the living room. Beds: King, queen and two twin beds. Washer and dryer in the garage.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Coronado
1 Unit Available
533 F Ave.
533 F Avenue, Coronado, CA
2 Bedrooms
$8,500
1293 sqft
Just blocks away from everything Coronado has to offer, this 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is sure to please.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Coronado
1 Unit Available
474 G Avenue
474 G Avenue, Coronado, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,500
534 sqft
Welcome home to this charming and quaint one bedroom/one bath casita on Coronado Island.

Median Rent in Coronado

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Coronado is $2,956, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $3,836.
Studio
$2,670
1 Bed
$2,956
2 Beds
$3,836
3+ Beds
$5,523

June 2020 Coronado Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Coronado Rent Report. Coronado rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Coronado rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Coronado rents declined slightly over the past month

Coronado rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Coronado stand at $2,957 for a one-bedroom apartment and $3,836 for a two-bedroom. Coronado's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Diego Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Coronado, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the San Diego metro, 7 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Carlsbad has the most expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,548; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.0% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
    • National City has seen rents fall by 1.6% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It also has the least expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,324.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Coronado

    As rents have increased slightly in Coronado, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Coronado is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Coronado's median two-bedroom rent of $3,836 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.1% increase in Coronado.
    • While Coronado's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Portland (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Coronado than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Coronado is nearly three-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Diego
    $1,580
    $2,050
    -0.2%
    0.8%
    Chula Vista
    $1,650
    $2,140
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Oceanside
    $1,810
    $2,350
    -0.1%
    2%
    Escondido
    $1,450
    $1,880
    0
    0.5%
    Carlsbad
    $1,960
    $2,550
    -0.3%
    3%
    El Cajon
    $1,270
    $1,650
    0
    -0.3%
    Vista
    $1,440
    $1,870
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    San Marcos
    $1,560
    $2,020
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Encinitas
    $1,930
    $2,500
    -0.1%
    1.9%
    National City
    $1,020
    $1,320
    0
    -1.6%
    La Mesa
    $1,440
    $1,870
    0
    0.4%
    Spring Valley
    $1,360
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    Coronado
    $2,960
    $3,840
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Solana Beach
    $2,280
    $2,950
    -0.4%
    2.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Coronado?
    In Coronado, the median rent is $2,670 for a studio, $2,956 for a 1-bedroom, $3,836 for a 2-bedroom, and $5,523 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Coronado, check out our monthly Coronado Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Coronado?
    Some of the colleges located in the Coronado area include University of California-San Diego, Cuyamaca College, San Diego City College, Palomar College, and San Diego Mesa College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Coronado?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Coronado from include San Diego, Chula Vista, Escondido, Oceanside, and Carlsbad.

