/
/
mountain house
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:33 PM
33 Apartments for rent in Mountain House, CA📍
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1524 South Bella Vita Street
1524 S Bella Vita St, Mountain House, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2160 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
414 W. Moraga St.
414 Moraga Street, Mountain House, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
3176 sqft
Large 4BR 3Bath home with open kitchen plan - Well maintained home with granite counters in a large open kitchen/living area. Bedroom and full bath downstairs. Loft area upstairs. Landscaped backyard with BBQ and sink Credit score of 650 or above.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
614 W Crocker Ln
614 W Crocker Ln, Mountain House, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
750 sqft
Brand New 1 Bed 1 Bath Unit @ $1750 Per Month Rent - Property Id: 289776 Modern brand new, ready to move-in Casita (independent) unit of 1 bedroom, 1 living room, 1 kitchen, 1 bathroom available for rent around May 30, 2020 for first time occupancy
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
376 Goodall Dr
376 Goodall Drive, Mountain House, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
1817 sqft
Single story Mountain House home - This 4 Bed, 3 Bath Single Story is ready to move into. Nicely landscaped low maintenance backyard. Large living area. Kitchen features an island and eat in dining area.
1 of 98
Last updated June 5 at 09:37pm
1 Unit Available
1086 South Walcott Avenue
1086 Walcott Avenue, Mountain House, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
2132 sqft
Mountain House - 4 Bedroom 3 Bath+Loft with an Extra Large 2 Car Garage This is a beautiful Home move-in ready in the most desirable neighborhood in Mountain House! One of the newest streets in the community.
1 of 21
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
287 Vita Ave
287 Vita Ave, Mountain House, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2642 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom + Den/Office, 2.5 Bath Mountain House home - Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Mountain House home built in 2018. Downstairs has additional den/office. Gorgeous floor plan with open kitchen/family great room.
Results within 5 miles of Mountain House
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
16 Units Available
Aspire Apartments
2725 Pavillion Parkway, Tracy, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,855
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come home to Aspire Apartments in Tracy California and experience a community like never before! Welcome to Aspire Luxury Apartments.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
133 Units Available
Harvest in Tracy
2655 Henley Parkway, Tracy, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,987
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,498
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,907
1601 sqft
We are open! With the wellbeing of our customers, employees, and community in mind, we are currently conducting business through phone, e-mail, virtual tour, and pre-scheduled self-guided tour options.
Results within 10 miles of Mountain House
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
Edgewood
8 Units Available
Waterstone Apartments
1951 Middlefield Drive, Tracy, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,789
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,152
1046 sqft
Step Into luxury at Waterstone apartments, a new collection of one- and two-bedroom apartment homes set amidst the growing community of Tracy.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
5 Units Available
Tracy Park Apartments
2800 N Tracy Blvd, Tracy, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
885 sqft
A charming community close to area parks and the freeways. On-site pool, fitness center and business center. Homes include a fireplace, washer and dryer, and wood-burning fireplaces. Spa on-site, too.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
3 Units Available
Driftwood Apartments
800 W Grant Line Rd, Tracy, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
760 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1050 sqft
This community has an on-site fitness center, gated access and non-smoking atmosphere. Apartments feature plush carpeting, patios/balconies and storage closets. Stars Casino and McKinley Village Shopping Center are both just minutes away.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Glenbriar Estates
1 Unit Available
4221 Glenhaven Dr.
4221 Glenhaven Drive, Tracy, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2447 sqft
4221 Glenhaven Dr. Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Home in Sought After Glenbriar Estate - Award Winning Jefferson School District. Beautiful home nestled in Glenbriar Estates.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
2170 Foothill Ranch Rd
2170 Foothill Ranch Drive, Tracy, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1800 sqft
Commuter friendly location in Tracy....
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
180 Manzanita Lane
180 Manzanita Lane, Tracy, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1200 sqft
180 Manzanita Lane Available 07/06/20 Remodeled Duplex - Updates throughout unit, Private backyard, Walking distance to North School and El Pescadero Park, Easy commute to freeway. Laundry hook up inside unit. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5855192)
1 of 46
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Alden Glen
1 Unit Available
515 Alden Glen Dr
515 Alder Glen Drive, Tracy, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1560 sqft
Lovely 3 Bedroom Home in Tracy - Welcome home! Great location. Clean as a whistle. Two story 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath offers a spacious backyard with patio. The formal living room and family room offer a two sided wood burning fireplace.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Edgewood
1 Unit Available
4431 Burr Ct
4431 Burr Court, Tracy, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2368 sqft
Nice home located in Edgewood - 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom located in Edgewood This home features a separate living and family room. The kitchen opens up to the living room and comes with a fridge.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eastlake
1 Unit Available
1181 Dominique Dr.
1181 Dominique Dr, Tracy, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,295
3500 sqft
1811 Dominique Drive, Tracy, CA - HUGE, BRAND NEW CLEAN BEAUTIFUL HOME!! Built March 2020 by Ponderosa Homes! 4 Bedrooms 3.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4324 Cummings Ln
4324 Cummings Lane, Discovery Bay, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
3188 sqft
4324 Cummings Lane - Discovery Bay - BEAUTIFUL D.R.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1665 Bessie Ave
1665 Bessle Avenue, Tracy, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
648 sqft
Move in ready NOW!! Cozy 1 bedroom 1 bath home conveniently located in the heart of Tracy.
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1225 Palomar Dr
1225 Palomar Drive, Tracy, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
3635 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! $2800 per month rent. $3300 deposit. 5 bedrooms plus a loft & 4 full bathrooms. One full bed & bath downstairs. Newly remodeled with new wood laminate flooring, interior & exterior paint , baseboards, tile in master bathroom, & blinds.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1111 Johnson Ct
1111 Johnson Court, Tracy, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1139 sqft
AVAILABLE!! $1995 per month rent. $2500 deposit. Charming 4 bedroom 2 bath home.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
225 Hawthorne Dr
225 Hawthorne Road, Tracy, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1166 sqft
Available Soon! $1995 per month rent. $2500 deposit. 3 bedrooms / 2 full baths. 1166 sq. ft. One story. 2 car attached garage. Inside laundry room with washer & dryer hook ups. Refrigerator hook up in kitchen. Fireplace in family room.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
445 Magnolia Ln
445 Magnolia Lane, Tracy, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1306 sqft
AVAILABLE July 10th! $2200 per month rent. $2700 deposit. 3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms. One story. 1306 sq ft. Recently remodeled. Great location! Close to schools & shopping. 2 car attached garage. Refrigerator hook ups in kitchen.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Edgewood
1 Unit Available
4381 Burr Ct
4381 Burr Court, Tracy, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1945 sqft
AVAILABLE July 1st.$2,295.per month. 3 bedrooms plus a loft / 2.5 bathrooms. 1945 sq. ft. 2 story. 2 car attached garage. Inside laundry room. Fireplace in family room. Alarm system. Currently Being repainted. Nice low maintenance yard.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Mountain House rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,690.
Some of the colleges located in the Mountain House area include California State University-East Bay, California State University-Sacramento, University of California-Berkeley, Mills College, and Mission College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Mountain House from include San Jose, Sacramento, Oakland, Fremont, and Sunnyvale.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Jose, CASacramento, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CA
Berkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAElk Grove, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CA