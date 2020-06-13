107 Apartments for rent in Petaluma, CA

Finding an Apartment in Petaluma

Even though the cost of living is less than San Francisco and other neighboring large cities, serenity comes with a price tag. Tony Bennett may have left his heart in San Francisco, but he likely left it there because of the high cost of living. Today, a lot of people are following his lead and leaving the big California cities for more rural areas where they can stretch their dollars. Keep these tips in mind when you are searching for your apartment, and you will be home before you know it!

How Much Will It Cost?

You should be sitting down before you read this. No, really, take a seat. With so many families moving out of the San Francisco and San Jose areas due to high rent and housing shortages, you will have to dig deep into your pockets to rent in certain areas of Petaluma. The good news is that, although Petaluma can be expensive, it's still cheaper than the large cities around it. You may be dipping into the piggy bank, but it will go a lot farther in Petaluma!

The Best Time to Rent

Summer is always a great time to find rental discounts and incentives in the Petaluma area. This is when many people are transitioning from local cities after graduating college. Lots of families move into new apartments at the beginning of the year when they receive income-tax refunds, so checking for vacancies and specials around February and March is also a good idea.

What You'll Need

As a general rule, you will need pay stubs for proof of income and employment. Also, if you have a pet, you may need to provide vaccination records, and be prepared to pay a non-refundable security deposit for your beloved furball. You may love Fido, but the person that you are renting from probably sees Fido as the enemy.