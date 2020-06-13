107 Apartments for rent in Petaluma, CA

Apartment List
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
20 Units Available
Theatre Square Apartments
101 2nd St Suite 130, Petaluma, CA
Studio
$1,975
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,110
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,460
1289 sqft
Located in the heart of downtown, near the Petaluma River. Stylish studio and one-bedroom apartments, all with loft-style interiors, granite counters, dishwashers and patios/balconies. Underground garage. Pool, gym and media room. Small pets welcome.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
4 Units Available
Woodcreek Deluxe Townhouses
619 F Street, Petaluma, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Woodcreek Deluxe Townhouses in Petaluma. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 01:08pm
$
9 Units Available
The Vineyard Luxury Apartments
1 Lakeville Cir, Petaluma, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,917
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,242
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes in a scenic location sandwiched between San Francisco and Napa Valley. State-of-the-art fitness center, five swimming pools, tennis court and dog park. Apartments have oversized closets and refrigerators.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
12 Units Available
Artisan
55 Maria Dr, Petaluma, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,188
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,518
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,038
1432 sqft
Urban community with an open-plan living style in the Downtown area. Craftsman-designed community. Resort-like pool, game room. Spacious apartments featuring luxury flooring, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
12 Units Available
Addison Ranch
200 Greenbriar Cir, Petaluma, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,927
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,251
888 sqft
Addison Ranch is situated in the heart of Petaluma. This beautiful community is nestled in a quiet neighborhood near bustling downtown Petaluma, within the prestigious Petaluma School District. Take in some fun at the Washington Square Shopping Center, McDowell Park, and the Lynch Creek Trail.
Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
10 Units Available
Altura Apartments
1113 Baywood Drive, Petaluma, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,127
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,608
1080 sqft
Altura is a brand new luxury apartment community with a sparkling swimming pool, spectacular fitness center and a 4000 square foot community center for our residents.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1618 St Anne Way
1618 Saint Anne Way, Petaluma, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1502 sqft
1618 St Anne Way Available 07/03/20 Recently Update One Level House ~ 3br/2ba East Petaluma home - Recently updated 3br/2ba home located in East Petaluma.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
75 Rocca Drive
75 Rocca Drive, Petaluma, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1186 sqft
Nice single-story 4/2 West Petaluma Home - 75 Rocca Drive - *** Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, at www.westgaterealestate.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
610 Keller Street
610 Keller Street, Petaluma, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1728 sqft
Lovely 3/2 Westside Home Within Walking Distance of Downtown Petaluma - 610 Keller Street - **Rental Applications Pending** *** Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we request that you fill out a guest card under the "contact us" and complete the "Tell

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
14 Alma Ct
14 Alma Court, Petaluma, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
Beautiful 2bd/1ba unit located near downtown! Move in special - please contact us to discuss! walk- ability score of 10/10.... Top rated shopping & restaurants within minutes!

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
321 5th Street
321 5th Street, Petaluma, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,975
1217 sqft
Remodeled House in Downtown Petaluma ~ Sonoma Marin Properties - Great home all on one level. Updated and pristine, with vintage charm. This home has fresh paint and new carpeting. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.

Last updated March 25 at 10:43am
1 Unit Available
1506 Yarberry Dr
1506 Yarberry Drive, Petaluma, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
1537 sqft
4 bedroom 3 bath 1,537 sq ft. East side Petaluma - A well thought out floor plan includes one bedroom and full bath downstairs with the remaining three bedrooms upstairs.
Results within 1 mile of Petaluma

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4547 Petaluma Blvd N 7
4547 Petaluma Blvd N, Sonoma County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
800 sqft
Cozy 2 Bedroom House with private fenced yard - Property Id: 273255 Do Not Drive By! This is a private road and it will disturb the tenants. Please set up a time to see it. This is a cozy 2 bedrooms 1 bath home that sits on 3 acres.
Results within 5 miles of Petaluma
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
3 Units Available
The Palms
136 Santa Alicia Dr, Rohnert Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,599
660 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Palms in Rohnert Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
20 Units Available
The Lenox
400 Santa Alicia Dr, Rohnert Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,689
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
800 sqft
The Lenox offers apartment homes in a beautiful, tranquil community designed with you in mind. From our two sparkling swimming pools our brand new fitness center, The Lenox has all the amenities you expect plus the special touches that set us apart.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7458 MADERA PLACE
7458 Madera Place, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1324 sqft
7458 Madera Place in Rohnert Park - This beautiful 3 bedroom/ 2.5 bathroom townhouse is the one you've been waiting for! Downstairs has both your living and dining rooms equipped with newer hardwood floors.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1565 Parkway Dr
1565 Parkway Drive, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1450 sqft
1565 Parkway Dr Available 06/15/20 Coming Soon: Rohnert Park Townhome Near SSU - Welcome Home to a spacious 3 bedroom, 1.5 Bath townhome in the desirable Redwood Park Estates. New carpeting.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6931 SANTERO WAY
6931 Santero Way, Cotati, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1701 sqft
6931 SANTERO WAY Available 06/15/20 6931 Santero Way Cotati. 1 Free Month Rent Special! Call for Details! - Beautiful 3 story townhouse in Cotati on Santero Way.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7008 SANTERO WAY
7008 Santero Way, Cotati, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
7008 SANTERO WAY Available 06/15/20 7008 Santero Way Cotati - Nice 3 story 4 bedroom 3 bathroom townhouse in Cotati on Santero Way! Washer, dryer and refrigerator are included for tenant use and made without warranty. Cosigners ok.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8201 Camino Colegio #137
8201 Camino Colegio, Rohnert Park, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1022 sqft
1st Months Rent is Free!! Available June 1 ~ Water & Garbage Included (Approximately a $200 Savings per Month) - This is a lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath lower level end unit. New kitchen cabinets and newer granite counter tops in the kitchen.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7407 Monique Place
7407 Monique Place, Rohnert Park, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,675
2500 sqft
Available for a June 5th Move In~ Co Signers Accepted ~ Walk to SSU - Welcome to 7407 Monique Place in Rohnert Park. Walking distance to Starbucks, Parks, and SSU. This home has a living room, dining room, and seperate family room.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7546 Bobbie Way
7546 Bobbie Way, Rohnert Park, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1344 sqft
7546 Bobbie ~4 Bed, 2 Baths in B Section ~ Co Signers OK - Great 4 bedroom 2 bath house in B Section of Rohnert Park. Cute and clean and newer energy efficient new windows. New carpet & new wood laminate flooring to be installed. 2 car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8021 MAINSAIL DRIVE
8021 Mainsail Drive, Rohnert Park, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
2249 sqft
8021 MAINSAIL DRIVE Available 06/15/20 8021 Mainsail Drive in Rohnert Park!/ 1 Month of Rent Free Special! Call for Details - Large 2 story 5 bedroom 3 bathroom home in the M section of Rohnert Park. 1 bedroom and full bath downstairs.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1440 MUIR PLACE
1440 Muir Place, Rohnert Park, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
2038 sqft
1440 MUIR PLACE Available 06/15/20 1440 Muir Place in Rohnert Park - This is a Beautiful 2 story 4 bedroom with a bonus room 2.5ba home located in the M Section of Rohnert Park, close to shopping and transportation.

Median Rent in Petaluma

Last updated Jul. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Petaluma is $1,851, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,370.
Studio
$1,561
1 Bed
$1,851
2 Beds
$2,370
3+ Beds
$3,350
City GuidePetaluma
The name Petaluma comes from the Coast Miwok phrase for hill backside, referring to it's close proximity to Sonoma Mountain.

Located about 40 miles north of San Francisco, Petaluma, California is situated in Sonoma County. With a population of only 57,000 residents, it is a perfect location for people looking for an affordable small-town living. Very family friendly, more than 67 percent of the population of Petaluma lives in households with children under the age of 18. The weather is mild, and it is a great place to avoid cold winters.

Finding an Apartment in Petaluma

Even though the cost of living is less than San Francisco and other neighboring large cities, serenity comes with a price tag. Tony Bennett may have left his heart in San Francisco, but he likely left it there because of the high cost of living. Today, a lot of people are following his lead and leaving the big California cities for more rural areas where they can stretch their dollars. Keep these tips in mind when you are searching for your apartment, and you will be home before you know it!

How Much Will It Cost?

You should be sitting down before you read this. No, really, take a seat. With so many families moving out of the San Francisco and San Jose areas due to high rent and housing shortages, you will have to dig deep into your pockets to rent in certain areas of Petaluma. The good news is that, although Petaluma can be expensive, it's still cheaper than the large cities around it. You may be dipping into the piggy bank, but it will go a lot farther in Petaluma!

The Best Time to Rent

Summer is always a great time to find rental discounts and incentives in the Petaluma area. This is when many people are transitioning from local cities after graduating college. Lots of families move into new apartments at the beginning of the year when they receive income-tax refunds, so checking for vacancies and specials around February and March is also a good idea.

What You'll Need

As a general rule, you will need pay stubs for proof of income and employment. Also, if you have a pet, you may need to provide vaccination records, and be prepared to pay a non-refundable security deposit for your beloved furball. You may love Fido, but the person that you are renting from probably sees Fido as the enemy.

The Best Neighborhoods in Petaluma

Because urban growth limits were imposed a few years ago, there are no bad neighborhoods in Petaluma. Whether you are interested in country living or prefer a riverfront cityscape, the options are plentiful.

Historic Riverfront Downtown and the Westside:Once neglected and not considered a good residential location, the historic riverfront area of Petaluma was revitalized in the late '70s and early '80s. The Victorian architecture, waterfront access, and local businesses make a great location for young hipsters and families alike. Whether you are looking for a nightcap or want to spend time with your children at the local park, everything downtown is within walking distance.$$$

Outside the City Limits:Just a short distance out of the city are wonderful greenbelts for those who prefer country living. Wine country is beautiful, and Sonoma County is not without its share of aesthetic presence. Honestly, some of us prefer to live quietly without the drama of the big city to the south. Fresh air does come at a price, though. Be prepared to smash your piggy bank for country living.$$$$$

The Eastside:Petaluma is separated into the Eastside and Westside. The Eastside has a retro feel with lots of homes and apartments from the '60s and '70s. Its like strolling through history until you see a Starbucks or sushi bar. Whether you are single or have a family, there are always lots of things going on to keep you from being bored.$$$$

Life in Petaluma

Life in Petaluma is definitely lived at a slower pace than in the larger cities nearby. Even though most residents rely on personal automobiles for their travel needs, mass transit is readily available, and many travelers take advantage of affordable monthly passes.

There is never a shortage of things to do in Petaluma. For the history geek, Petaluma has a number of buildings on the National Historic Register. Petaluma was fortunate to escape the earthquake that devastated San Francisco in 1906. You could spend days or even weeks looking at all things yesteryear. For greenies, the outdoor space is endless. If hiking trails and state parks are your thing, you will not be disappointed. If you aren't interested in history or hiking, perhaps you prefer to eat, drink, and be merry. The city doesnt fall short here either.

The crime rate in Petaluma is very low. Not having to worry about your children playing in the backyard while you cook dinner is a huge plus. The city is very family friendly and has lots of young families.

The city is divided into two cool and diverse sides, separated by the Petaluma River. How cool is that? You are probably thinking, way cool! The Eastside is full of family housing and a suburban vibe, whereas the Westside is filled with history and has a very energetic nightlife. Petaluma is not a big city, but drive a short distance in any direction, and you'll be in one. Being centrally located to everything is a big plus. Living in a small town may be great, but we all need to get away sometimes and see what is going on outside the bubble. San Francisco is only 40 miles south, and Sacramento is a little more than an hour east.

The cost of living may be a bit high, but the suburban utopia of Petaluma is well worth the money. It is a great city with a thriving downtown and waterfront access. You will not regret choosing one of the best small cities in California to live in.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Petaluma?
In Petaluma, the median rent is $1,561 for a studio, $1,851 for a 1-bedroom, $2,370 for a 2-bedroom, and $3,350 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Petaluma, check out our monthly Petaluma Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Petaluma?
Some of the colleges located in the Petaluma area include College of Alameda, California College of the Arts, University of California-Hastings College of Law, California State University-East Bay, and University of California-Berkeley. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Petaluma?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Petaluma from include San Francisco, Oakland, Santa Rosa, Concord, and Hayward.

