123 Apartments for rent in Marina del Rey, CA

Moving to Marina del Rey

Drive out of Los Angeles through Venice and you'll reach Marina del Rey. While it's just four miles from LAX, it's worlds away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Life moves more slowly here, and that's just how the handful of year-round residents like it. Don't be in a rush to do, well, anything. And that includes finding an apartment. Plus, when you consider how much of your income will go toward rent, you'll want to take plenty of time to tour different communities and their many amenities, then decide which is the right Marina del Rey apartment rental for you.