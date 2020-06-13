123 Apartments for rent in Marina del Rey, CA

Living in Marina del Rey

Laid back coastal living isn't even an option in Marina del Rey; it's the only way to function. Leave your stress on the Marina Freeway and relax in your own little strip of paradise in your rental apartment. Head to Burke Park to jog or Chace Park in the summer to listen to the free outdoor concerts held there. If you know a member of the California Yacht Club, don't miss the opportunity to visit the facility. The 90-year-old club is among the most exclusive in the country. You're more likely to visit Fisherman's Village, which brings the term quaint to a whole new level with its New England fishing village charm, complete with lighthouse, promenade and even a ferry that will take you to Catalina Island. It might cost an arm and a leg to live here, whether you choose one of the small one-bedroom apartments for rent or the larger luxury three-bedroom apartments, but you'll soon realize it's worth every penny.