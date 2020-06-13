Apartment List
/
CA
/
marina del rey
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:20 AM

123 Apartments for rent in Marina del Rey, CA

📍
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 07:26am
$
Marina Del Rey
47 Units Available
AMLI Marina Del Rey
4242 Via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
$3,275
619 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,195
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,375
1483 sqft
These Marina Del Rey apartments overlook a shimmering swimming pool and are close to Santa Monica and Culver City. Suites have stainless steel appliances and granite counters. This pet-friendly complex boasts a gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Mar Vista
7 Units Available
Forty55 Lofts
4055 Redwood Ave, Marina del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,253
1037 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,124
1406 sqft
Located just a few blocks north of Venice Beach and Marina Del Rey, these units are modern and beautiful. Amenities include indoor bike storage, ceramic tile tubs, in-home alarm systems, plank-style flooring and more.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Marina Del Rey
14 Units Available
WAYFARER APARTMENTS + MARINA
14000 Palawan Way, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
$2,703
708 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,162
972 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Life on the pier in Marina Del Ray. One-half mile to Marina (Mother's) Beach. Walking distance to dining and outdoor activities. Studio, one and two bedrooms feature hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Marina Del Rey
67 Units Available
Mariners Village
4600 Via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
$1,999
457 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,563
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,088
1196 sqft
This property offers beautiful water views and is only minutes from Ballona Wetlands and Westfield Culver City. Amenities include tennis court, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Units feature fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Marina Del Rey
49 Units Available
Esprit Marina del Rey
13900 Marquesas Way, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
$2,684
930 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,294
1201 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,144
1396 sqft
Enjoy scenic water views from every living room. Luxury units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Residents have access to 24-hour gym, hot tub, pool, clubhouse and racquetball court. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
Marina Del Rey
20 Units Available
Marina 41
4157 Via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,544
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,019
1177 sqft
Close to the marina in Marina Del Ray. Also near Venice Beach. Apartments boast large private balconies with marina and ocean views. On-site billiards room, heated outdoor swimming pool, tennis courts and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Marina Del Rey
23 Units Available
Pearl
4111 South Via Marina Via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
$1,748
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,246
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,861
989 sqft
This smoke-free community features a business center, heated swimming pool, tennis courts and garage parking. Apartments include private balconies, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Villa Marina Marketplace Mall and Fisherman's Village are both located nearby.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Marina Del Rey
108 Units Available
Neptune Marina Apartments
14126 Marquesas Way, Marina del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,625
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,445
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$7,490
1693 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Indulge in the ultimate luxury living experience at Neptune Marina.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
Marina Del Rey
12 Units Available
Harborside Marina Bay
14015 Tahiti Way, Marina del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,175
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,155
1153 sqft
Steps from The Harbor at Marina Bay. Landscaped apartment community with breathtaking marina views and desirable amenities such as an outdoor swimming pool and a rooftop lounge. Residents can access Mother's Beach via waterbus.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
Marina Del Rey
54 Units Available
The Westerly on Lincoln
13603 Marina Pointe Drive, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
$2,128
380 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,294
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,643
1157 sqft
Prime location overlooking Marina Del Rey and close to Mother's Beach. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, fireplace, air conditioning, and private patio/balcony. Community amenities include a pool, hot tub, gym, club lounge.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
Marina Del Rey
19 Units Available
Tierra del Rey
4250 Glencoe Ave, Marina del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,625
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,298
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,749
1579 sqft
Gorgeous complex boasts 24-hour fitness center, pool and hot tub. Built-in bookshelves and walk-in closets in air-conditioned apartments. Villa Marina Marketplace Mall across the street. Marvin Braude Bike Path nearby.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
Marina Del Rey
13 Units Available
Breakwater at Marina del Rey
13900 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,882
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,605
1265 sqft
Situated on Marina Del Ray's southeast shore. Apartments feature island kitchens with quartz countertops and private patios with ocean and marina views. Residents enjoy free bike rentals and direct access to bike trails.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Marina Del Rey
3 Units Available
The Villa at Marina Harbor
4500 Via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,450
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,075
1205 sqft
Luxury community features 24-hour gym, alarm system, elevator, sauna, tennis court and pool. Units include stainless steel appliances, granite counters and laundry. Located by the shores of Marina del Ray and Channel Walk.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Marina Del Rey
9 Units Available
WATERS EDGE
4500 via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,625
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,475
1252 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Marina Del Rey
7 Units Available
The Tides
4500 Via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,675
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
1200 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:26am
Marina Del Rey
36 Units Available
Villa Del Mar
13999 Marquesas Way, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,790
1125 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,660
1577 sqft
With stunning views of the Hollywood Hills, these apartments feature natural stone counter-tops and wireless home networking, as well as built-in microwave and oven with range. Amenities include elevator, key fob access and basketball court.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Marina Del Rey
1 Unit Available
4163 Via Marina
4163 Via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,000
900 sqft
Large upper level 1 bed/ 1 bath fully furnished apartment for sublet over the summer through August 30th. Spacious, bright, walking closet, washer and dryer, dishwasher, large balcony overlooking a garden with a pond.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Marina Del Rey
1 Unit Available
13955 Tahiti Way
13955 Tahiti Way, Marina del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,250
900 sqft
The best location at a great price! Large 1 bedroom 1 bathroom fully renovated is located 4 min walk to Marina Del Rey beach.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Marina Del Rey
1 Unit Available
4267 Marina City Drive
4267 Marina City Drive, Marina del Rey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,200
1570 sqft
Enjoy Breathtaking, Fabulous, Unobstructed Panoramic Marina/Harbor and Ocean Views!! There is nothing like this wonderful 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms unit with glass walls, hardwood floors, granite counter tops, high line fixtures and appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Marina del Rey
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Marina Del Rey
7 Units Available
Belle Fontaine
4077 Glencoe Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,557
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,329
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,965
1366 sqft
Trendy neighborhood in the Marina Arts District. Updated amenities including fireplaces, master suites with walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. On-site sauna, pool, hot tub, gym and business center. Pet-friendly property. Minutes from the coast.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:17am
Marina Del Rey
2 Units Available
R1
4151 Redwood Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,400
1753 sqft
Villa Marina Marketplace Mall and Glen Alla Park are both convenient to this community. Property amenities include a 24-hour gym, community garden, pool and hot tub. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and patios/balconies.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
Venice
43 Units Available
Lincoln Place Apartment Homes
1050 Frederick St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,548
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,237
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,717
1239 sqft
Newly upgraded apartments have quartz counters, gas stoves and built-in microwaves. Parking and car charging provided. Located just down the street from the grocery store and bus stop.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
Venice
42 Units Available
Jefferson at Marina del Rey
3221 Carter Ave, Del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,415
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,074
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,404
1488 sqft
Gorgeous complex with courtyard and clubhouse. Recently renovated units contain washers and dryers. Within walking distance of multiple yacht clubs and the Villa Marina Marketplace Mall. Minutes to I-405, I-105 and I-10.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
7 Units Available
Mariposa at Playa Del Rey
8700 Pershing Dr, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,342
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,085
1095 sqft
Within easy reach of Dockweiler Beach. Spacious apartment layouts featuring private balconies and open kitchens with quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Community offers a dog park, Junior Olympic-sized swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.

Median Rent in Marina del Rey

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Marina del Rey is $3,581, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $4,601.
Studio
$3,008
1 Bed
$3,581
2 Beds
$4,601
3+ Beds
$6,254
City GuideMarina del Rey
"Tears touch my eyes for I have found / My heart has stayed / In Marina del Rey." - "Marina del Rey," George Strait

It should come as no surprise that the seaside community's dominant feature is in fact its marina (or marinas, to be more accurate). The world's largest man-made harbor, Marina del Rey can hold a staggering 5,300 boats throughout its 19 marinas. At 8,866 residents, the tony Westside community of boat owners and those wanting to live the boating life in the Los Angeles metro area can't really be called a city or town. It's a census-designated place (CDP) that was originally a salt marsh fed by the fresh water from Ballona Creek. Groundbreaking for the marina and harbor didn't begin until 1953, but Marina del Rey has certainly made up for a late start as a neighborhood by growing in leaps and bounds during the last half century. Apartments, beach homes and hotels dot the landscape.

Moving to Marina del Rey

Drive out of Los Angeles through Venice and you'll reach Marina del Rey. While it's just four miles from LAX, it's worlds away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Life moves more slowly here, and that's just how the handful of year-round residents like it. Don't be in a rush to do, well, anything. And that includes finding an apartment. Plus, when you consider how much of your income will go toward rent, you'll want to take plenty of time to tour different communities and their many amenities, then decide which is the right Marina del Rey apartment rental for you.

Neighborhoods in Marina del Rey

Marina del Rey is pretty small, so there are only two neighborhoods of note:

The Marina Peninsula: Along the peninsula surrounding the harbor, you'll find beach-style homes, many of them beachfront. Most of these are owner-occupied dwellings with at least three bedrooms. Small beach cottages sprinkled here and there may be available for rent on a month-to-month basis, but it'll take plenty of digging to uncover them.

The Marina: You can find plenty of high-rise apartments and condos here, along with shops and restaurants. Whatever home you choose, you'll get a great view of the pleasure crafts and smaller boats moored at the harbor below you.

Living in Marina del Rey

Laid back coastal living isn't even an option in Marina del Rey; it's the only way to function. Leave your stress on the Marina Freeway and relax in your own little strip of paradise in your rental apartment. Head to Burke Park to jog or Chace Park in the summer to listen to the free outdoor concerts held there. If you know a member of the California Yacht Club, don't miss the opportunity to visit the facility. The 90-year-old club is among the most exclusive in the country. You're more likely to visit Fisherman's Village, which brings the term quaint to a whole new level with its New England fishing village charm, complete with lighthouse, promenade and even a ferry that will take you to Catalina Island. It might cost an arm and a leg to live here, whether you choose one of the small one-bedroom apartments for rent or the larger luxury three-bedroom apartments, but you'll soon realize it's worth every penny.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Marina del Rey?
In Marina del Rey, the median rent is $3,008 for a studio, $3,581 for a 1-bedroom, $4,601 for a 2-bedroom, and $6,254 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Marina del Rey, check out our monthly Marina del Rey Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Marina del Rey?
Some of the colleges located in the Marina del Rey area include California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Los Angeles, and California Institute of the Arts. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Marina del Rey?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Marina del Rey from include Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim, Santa Clarita, and Santa Ana.

Similar Pages

Marina del Rey 1 BedroomsMarina del Rey 2 Bedrooms
Marina del Rey Apartments with GymMarina del Rey Apartments with Pool
Marina del Rey Studio Apartments