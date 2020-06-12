84 Apartments for rent in San Luis Obispo, CA📍
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Downtown SLO
1 Unit Available
777 Higuera Street
777 Higuera Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
675 sqft
THIS HOME IS AVAILABLE NOW AND WILL NOT BE HELD UNTIL SUMMER/ FALL 2020. Unique opportunity to live in an upstairs newly remodeled 1 Bedroom + 1 Bathroom apartment located in downtown San Luis Obispo, right above Hands Gallery.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Arlita
1 Unit Available
3182 Flora Street
3182 Flora Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1387 sqft
Available September - this 1387 square foot single level home located in San Luis Obispo. Home features laminate and tile floors, granite counters, and unique light fixtures throughout.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Downtown SLO
1 Unit Available
728 Johnson Avenue
728 Johnson Avenue, San Luis Obispo, CA
Studio
$1,080
400 sqft
Studio apartment for lease. This upstairs studio is close to both Poly and the downtown area. Quaint unit has high ceilings and lots of windows. Unit rests above central courtyard area. Kitchen has lots of cabinetry and plenty of counter space.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Downtown SLO
1 Unit Available
1155 Buchon Street
1155 Buchon Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
Studio
$1,150
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
NO GUARANTOR'S/ CO-SIGNERS ACCEPTED FOR APPLICANTS Terrific studio for rent near downtown SLO. This stand alone studio is located in back of property with 2 other residences.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Downtown SLO
1 Unit Available
411 Brizzolara Street
411 Brizzolara Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1413 sqft
Terrific 3 bed + 2.5 bath home near downtown San Luis Obispo. Home is nearby the freeway, hiking trails, schools, and restaurants. Pictures coming soon. 12 Month Lease. This is a NO PETS property. No smoking is allowed inside the home.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Bishops Knoll
1 Unit Available
253 Ramona Drive
253 Ramona Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1289 sqft
CO-SIGNERS / GUARANTORS ARE NOT BEING ACCEPTED FOR THIS PROPERTY. Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with beautiful wood floors throughout main living area. Kitchen is well appointed with range, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Washer and dryer included.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Downtown SLO
1 Unit Available
889 Buchon Street
889 Buchon Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1224 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY - This spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath house is located in a wonderful location in Old Town, San Luis Obispo. Walking distance to Downtown, parks, schools, shopping and amenities.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Meadow Park
1 Unit Available
661 Funston Avenue
661 Funston Avenue, San Luis Obispo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
400 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in a small complex of only three units, this one bedroom charmer is set back from the street and provides off street parking. The unit is single level, with ground level access.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Highland
1 Unit Available
688 Rancho Drive
688 Rancho Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1844 sqft
NO GUARANTOR'S ACCEPTED FOR APPLICANTS 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom SLO home with views of bishop peak and other surrounding mountains located in a charming neighborhood. Home has been recently updated and features new interior paint and flooring.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Downtown SLO
1 Unit Available
680 Chorro Street
680 Chorro Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
878 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo located in the heart of downtown SLO on the corner of Chorro and Peach in the Peachwood Complex, just a short walk to restaurants, shops, Mission Plaza, and much more.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Downtown SLO
1 Unit Available
586 Pacific Street
586 Pacific Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,900
765 sqft
NO GUARANTORS / CO SIGNERS ACCEPTED FOR APPLICANTS Walk to the best of everything from your fully furnished luxury apartment in downtown SLO. Steps away from restaurants, bars, theaters, bookstores, coffee shops, and an incredible Farmers Market.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Johnson
1 Unit Available
2070 Binns Court
2070 Binns Court, San Luis Obispo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
2467 sqft
Lease from April 1st to September 30th Only! Beautifully landscaped 2467 sq ft home with views of Terrace Hill. This 4 Bedroom and 3 Bathroom is within walking distance to French Hospital, Schools and Hiking Trails and Parks.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Downtown SLO
1 Unit Available
726 Johnson Avenue
726 Johnson Avenue, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
850 sqft
This single-level 2 Bedroom 1 bath home is conveniently located within walking distance to Calpoly and downtown. Home is approximately 850 sq ft and features a fenced grassy front yard which provides privacy.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Broad Street
1 Unit Available
923 Humbert Avenue
923 Humbert Avenue, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1414 sqft
Bright and Airy! This 3 bedroom town-home is fresh and clean, featuring new appliances, and granite counter tops throughout. The main level of the home is dressed with dark hardwood floors contrasting well with the clean light colored walls.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Downtown SLO
1 Unit Available
641 Pismo Street
641 Pismo Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
Studio
$2,100
440 sqft
NO GUARANTORS / CO SIGNERS ACCEPTED FOR APPLICANTS THIS HOME IS AVAILABLE NOW AND WILL NOT BE HELD UNTIL SUMMER/ FALL 2020. Terrific studio apartment located in the heart of San Luis Obispo.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Madonna
1 Unit Available
1350 Oceanaire Drive
1350 Oceanaire Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1313 sqft
CO-SIGNERS / GUARANTORS ARE NOT BEING ACCEPTED FOR THIS PROPERTY. Terrific 3 Bedroom 2 bath home for lease. This furnished home shows like a model. Home includes open floor plan with views of lake area and hills.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown SLO
1 Unit Available
525-527 Higuera Street
525 Higuera St, San Luis Obispo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
527 Higuera Street Unit 6 Available 07/11/20 Downtown SLO Apartment in Historical Building - Cute and Cozy 1 Bed 1 bath apartment in Historical Building on Higuera Street. Enjoy the short distance to shops downtown. Conveniently located.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
French Park
1 Unit Available
1050 Bluebell Way
1050 Bluebell Way, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1363 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Wonderful "Single Level" 2 bed/2bath 1363sqft stand-alone Condominium. This beautiful condo has an attached 2 car garage and extra visitors parking space next to the driveway.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown SLO
1 Unit Available
558 Buchon Street
558 Buchon Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1445 sqft
FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED MONTH TO MONTH - Must See! Available Now! - This 2 bedroom master suites, 2.5 bath with 2 car garage is centrally located near downtown San Luis Obispo! Available NOW to rent "Month To Month" Rent: $3,150.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Arlita
1 Unit Available
2374 Flora
2374 Flora Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2374 Flora Available 07/01/20 2374 Flora 3Bed/2Bath - (RLNE5834587)
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown SLO
1 Unit Available
1418 Broad St. - Unit-1 1418 Broad St.
1418 Broad Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
1418 Broad St. - Unit-1 1418 Broad St. Available 08/01/20 - (RLNE5834618)
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Broad Street
1 Unit Available
836 Basil Lane
836 Basil Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1865 sqft
836 Basil Lane Available 07/16/20 - (RLNE5817841)
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Prefumo
1 Unit Available
1750 Prefumo Canyon Rd. #54
1750 Prefumo Canyon Road, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
La Canada Townhome Quiet Community - Very nice unit. The Owners have taken very good care of this unit. Two story with private patio. Spacious rooms and and closet space. Townhome in the La Canada Village community.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Meadow Park
1 Unit Available
2221 King Court, #26
2221 King Court, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1197 sqft
2221 King Court, #26 Available 06/19/20 2 Bedroom Condo in Parkside Condominiums by Meadow Park ** New Carpet ** - This two bedroom condo is located in the desirable Parkside Condominium complex by Meadow Park.
Frequently Asked Questions
The average rent price for San Luis Obispo rentals listed on Apartment List is $3,010.
Some of the colleges located in the San Luis Obispo area include Allan Hancock College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to San Luis Obispo from include Santa Maria, El Paso de Robles, Atascadero, Arroyo Grande, and Los Osos.