Last updated June 13 2020

102 Apartments for rent in Antelope, CA

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Antelope
7 Units Available
Indigo Apartments
7740 Watt Ave, Antelope, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,245
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
799 sqft
Fall in love with the country charm at Indigo Apartments, a lush community with rolling lawns, mature trees, and shady walking paths.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Antelope
10 Units Available
The Arbors at Antelope
3700 Navaho Dr, Antelope, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1335 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Community features private pet park, lush landscaping and quiet cul de sacs. Located close to Gibson Ranch County Park and McClellan Airfield. Apartments offer vaulted ceilings, central air conditioning, gas ranges and dishwashers.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Antelope
12 Units Available
Antelope Ridge Apartments
4400 Shandwick Dr, Antelope, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,413
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,604
859 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,987
1125 sqft
Gated apartment community in a parklike setting close to Antelope Community Park. Fully equipped kitchens with a gas range and maple cabinetry. Several swimming pools and spas on site. Tenants enjoy planned social activities.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Antelope
2 Units Available
The Legacy
8303 Walerga Rd, Antelope, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,868
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Legacy wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Antelope
14 Units Available
Antelope Vista Apartments
3600 Elverta Rd, Antelope, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,188
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
953 sqft
In the heart of Antelope, situated in a lush, park-like community you will find comfort, quality, and convenience close to downtown.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Antelope
1 Unit Available
8342 Dalkeith Way
8342 Dalkeith Way, Antelope, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2083 sqft
House for Rent in Antelope! - This home is "4" Bedrooms & "2.5" Bathrooms with a 2 Car Garage. Located in a nice neighborhood, close to schools, parks, shopping & entertainment.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Antelope
1 Unit Available
8434 Walerga Road #334
8434 Walerga Road, Antelope, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bridgefield Condos - Wonderful Newer Antelope 2bd/2ba - Gated Community - This Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condominium is located near North Loop & Walerga Road in Bridgefield Condominiums, a nicely maintained community with pool, spa, clubhouse,

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Antelope
1 Unit Available
4414 Country Run Way
4414 Country Run Way, Antelope, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1410 sqft
Very nice home for rent in Antelope! This home features a large living area, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. Enjoy the spacious and fully fenced backyard, which is perfect for entertaining! Close to shopping, schools and entertainment.

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
Antelope
1 Unit Available
3860 Little Rock Drive
3860 Little Rock Drive, Antelope, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1428 sqft
NICE UPDATED HOME IN ANTELOPE!! - This 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Antelope has been totally renovated inside.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Antelope
1 Unit Available
8220 Sanderson Court
8220 Sanderson Court, Antelope, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1164 sqft
Very Nice 2bd/2ba Antelope Halfplex with 2 Car Garage - This good sized 2 bedroom 2 bathroom halplex is located in Antelope near North Loop & Elverta Rd, close to schools, parks, shopping, minutes from Roseville, McClellan Business Park and

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
Antelope
1 Unit Available
7851 Cresleigh Court
7851 Crestleigh Court, Antelope, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1189 sqft
Cute and Cozy Home in Antelope!!! - Available for immediate occupancy, this beautiful 3bdr/ 2bath home is located in the heart of Antelope. It features hardwood floors throughout and newer carpet in the bedrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Antelope
Last updated June 13 at 01:30pm
Hillsdale
1 Unit Available
The Harlow
6830 Walerga Rd, Foothill Farms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
839 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Centrally located in Sacramento, this community is near freeways and area shopping. Each home offers a washer and dryer, large patios, and gas appliances. The gated community features a spa, pool area and fitness center.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northwest
1 Unit Available
8333 Bramble Tree Way
8333 Bramble Tree Way, Citrus Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1236 sqft
8333 Bramble Tree Way Available 06/15/20 House For Rent! - Nice 3 Bedroom/2 Bath home with a '2' Car Garage. This property has a large backyard and is conveniently located to Schools, Shopping, Parks and much, much more.

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Cresthaven
1 Unit Available
313 Canterbury Ave
313 Canterbury Avenue, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1065 sqft
Central Roseville - 2 Bed, 2 Bath - Garage - Close to Freeway, Shopping, Parks! - No Pets - This beautiful, single story duplex features 2 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms located in the Cirby Woods neighborhood.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
7049 Refined Court
7049 Refined Court, Foothill Farms, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
1627 sqft
Beautifully Updated 4bd/2ba Foothill Farms House with Pool - Call Today! - This Wonderful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home is located in the Foothill Farms area of Sacramento near Don Julio Blvd & Elkhorn Blvd.
Results within 5 miles of Antelope
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
28 Units Available
Harvest at Fiddyment Ranch
1900 Blue Oaks Boulevard, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,705
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,365
1258 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Harding
4 Units Available
Pearl Creek Apartments
1298 Antelope Creek Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,785
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This well-kept community offers several floor plans and is pet-friendly. On-site saltwater pool, fire pit, and game room. Near a walking and biking trail. Upscale apartments feature energy efficient appliances and ample storage.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Harding
10 Units Available
The Preserve at Creekside
1299 Antelope Creek Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,435
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1240 sqft
Pet-friendly complex with round-the-clock maintenance. Credit cards and e-payments accepted. Playground and pool available. Apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and washers and dryers. Minutes to Creekside Town Center and Westfield Galleria. Next to I-80.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Harding
10 Units Available
Pinnacle at Galleria Luxury Apartments
1100 Roseville Pkwy, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,608
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,909
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,278
1256 sqft
This beautiful community offers a fitness center, pool, playground and media center. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, balconies and in-unit laundry. It's also only moments from Ridge at Creekside and Central Park.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Kaseberg - Kingswood
3 Units Available
Adora
512 Adora Cir, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
1225 sqft
Homes with designer lights, attached parking garages, private patios and additional sound insulation. Common amenities include a saltwater pool, grilling stations and an outdoor gym. Less than 10 minutes from Westfield Galleria.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Sunrise Ranch
7 Units Available
Salishan Apartment Homes
7541 Ramona Ln, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,380
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
979 sqft
Sun-drenched apartments with walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and in-home laundry. Located close to Interstate 80. Gated community with B-ball court, racquetball court, pool, sauna, hot tub and dog park.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Cirby Side
5 Units Available
Olympus Park Apartment Homes
1148 Conroy Ln, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Olympus Park Apartment Homes wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Last updated June 13 at 01:30pm
Foothills Junction
7 Units Available
Allegria at Roseville
5 Marcia Way, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,446
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,687
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,007
1023 sqft
Apartments in Roseville, CA Indulge in comfort and style with Allegria Apartments in Roseville, CA! Our elegant apartments for rent in Roseville, CA are conveniently located near world-class shopping at the Galleria Mall and the fine dining and
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Hillcrest
1 Unit Available
Continental Arms
107 King Road, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
850 sqft
Renovated two bedroom, one bathroom apartment in Central Roseville. This spacious two bedroom unit is upgraded with vinyl plank flooring, dual-paned windows, new appliances in the kitchen and AC units in the bedrooms/living room.

Median Rent in Antelope

Last updated Apr. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Antelope is $1,127, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,430.
Studio
$1,001
1 Bed
$1,127
2 Beds
$1,430
3+ Beds
$2,077
City GuideAntelope
"This was shortly before the mishap in 1973. She also told me about Antelope, CA, which was a small community at a crossroad; Grange hall and stuff like that, anywhere rural America. Just sitting there not bothering anyone. Then, BANG! And its topography was severely altered." -- Sgt. Steve Hassna

Located five miles southwest of Roseville and 15 miles northeast of downtown Sacramento, Antelope, CA is known for the number of parks in its borders. This medium-sized town is part of Sacramento County and home to approximately 47,000 people. In the 1970s, the area only had a few homes, a general store, and a post office. It was an area that not many people noticed. Bomb mishap and decades later, modernization happened. Now, Antelope does not just boast of a vibrant community, it has a thriving economy as well. With sunny weather nearly all year round, this part of California features big city conveniences and a small-town atmosphere. Think that’s a good combination for you? Time to get a place to call your own here, then!

Renting a Home in Antelope

If youre thinking of renting a house other than a single family home or high rise apartment type, forget it. These are just about the housing options available in Antelope, so either look elsewhere or resign yourself to the fact that one of these two types of dwellings is going to be your future home.

A 5 percent vacancy rate doesn’t give you too much room, so do your home hunting in advance (think 2 months before moving in). Also take note of the vacancy rates of different neighborhoods.

Since you don’t have the luxury of time to mull over a decision, better get your rental requirements prepared. No fancy paperwork required here just your proof of income, ID, and reference from your previous landlord. Additionally your landlord may run a credit history check and charge you a small fee for the trouble.

Antelope Neighborhoods

One of the worst things that you can do in choosing a neighborhood in Antelope is to do so with reckless discrimination. Though the neighborhood is not the best when it comes to comfortable living, it is sure enough to warrant a thorough study of the place. So if there’s any good reason to get out of the confines of your office and bask in the heat of the California sun, this one is it. Get some sunscreen on and get to know the neighborhoods before deciding on one. Here, let’s help you with a primer on the different areas of this town.

Watt Ave/Black Eagle Dr: Residents of this area really love their automobiles so much that they’re known for having more cars in their garage than the average American. People here know each other by their first name, since most have been living in this area for more than five years. Gerrety Stadium and Lone Oak Park are within this neighborhood.

Antelope Rd/Don Julio Blvd: The Antelope Community, also known to locals as the Park of Dreams, is quite the common hang out of residents here. It has trails and benches for an afternoon stroll and picnics at the park.

Town Center: Although being the center of economic activity in Antelope, the Town Center retains it small town feel and charm. It has a small-town community atmosphere. It helps to have two major parks, the Firestone Park and Tetotom Park, which provide the usual venue of community gatherings and recreation. Within these parks are tennis, basketball, and volleyball courts, as well as baseball and soccer fields, a multipurpose hall, and playgrounds. But all this comes at a jaw-dropping price tag.

Palmerson Dr/Winter Oak Way: With a vacancy rate of 3 percent, expect to put in a bit more time in your pursuit of looking for a place here. However, if luck happens to be on your side and you do manage to stake a claim here, you have the bragging rights of living in a great neighborhood. A warning though: housing options are strictly limited to detached, single family homes in this area.

Walerga Rd/Elverta Rd: Pokelma Park, which consists of a baseball diamond, plastic playground, and tennis courts, is within this neighborhood.

Antelope Rd/Walerga Rd: It would take sheer luck to find an apartment for rent in this neighborhood with its nearly nonexistent vacancies. There’s a tight demand for real estate properties here. Even if you do manage to find a vacant home, you must have the resolve of a bulldog to claim it for yourself with so many other renters after the property. This area is also home to Blue Oaks Park, which is located behind the Bel-Air Market.

U St/Watt Ave: Located adjacent to the Dry Creek, a tributary of the Sacramento River, this neighborhood is a perfect area to rent in. This area is also home to the Antelope Greens Golf Course and the Northbrook Park (Hidden Park, as some locals will call it). It is located on the border of a golf course and hidden from the main street so you’d have to really pay attention or ask the residents to get to this place. Single family homes dominate this area.

Navaho Dr/Blackfoot Way: A whopping 38 percent of the residents are on the payroll of the government. If Uncle Sam happens to be your employer as well, youd feel right at home in this area. This area has decent walkability and relatively low renst. Most real estate properties here are established small dwellings or medium-sized single family home types.

Living in Antelope

With its proximity to Sacramento and Roseville, the area is pretty much a bedroom community. To get to work, residents either drive their own ride or carpool with family and friends. However, if youre fond of taking public transit, Sacramento Regional Transit operates rail and bus services that should get you around town and the rest of Sacramento County. Just don’t count on it to getting you to all nooks and corners of this town.

For a town that’s relatively small in land area, Antelope has many parks. No wonder most of the activities and community events are centered on these numerous green spaces. Got some time to spare? You can head on over to your neighborhood park and enjoy a game of tennis, volleyball, or basketball. Or you can be a spectator and watch others practicing their pitches in the baseball field. Of course, if you dont care for any of these, perhaps a round of golf in the Antelope Greens Golf Course is your idea of fun?

Whatever your thing is, its time to take a peek at this side of Sacramento. Who knows? Once youre here, you may never want to leave.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Antelope?
In Antelope, the median rent is $1,001 for a studio, $1,127 for a 1-bedroom, $1,430 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,077 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Antelope, check out our monthly Antelope Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Antelope?
Some of the colleges located in the Antelope area include California State University-Sacramento, University of the Pacific, Sacramento City College, Sierra College, and Solano Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Antelope?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Antelope from include Sacramento, Roseville, Fairfield, Elk Grove, and Citrus Heights.

