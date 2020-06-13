102 Apartments for rent in Antelope, CA

Antelope Neighborhoods

One of the worst things that you can do in choosing a neighborhood in Antelope is to do so with reckless discrimination. Though the neighborhood is not the best when it comes to comfortable living, it is sure enough to warrant a thorough study of the place. So if there’s any good reason to get out of the confines of your office and bask in the heat of the California sun, this one is it. Get some sunscreen on and get to know the neighborhoods before deciding on one. Here, let’s help you with a primer on the different areas of this town.

Watt Ave/Black Eagle Dr: Residents of this area really love their automobiles so much that they’re known for having more cars in their garage than the average American. People here know each other by their first name, since most have been living in this area for more than five years. Gerrety Stadium and Lone Oak Park are within this neighborhood.

Antelope Rd/Don Julio Blvd: The Antelope Community, also known to locals as the Park of Dreams, is quite the common hang out of residents here. It has trails and benches for an afternoon stroll and picnics at the park.

Town Center: Although being the center of economic activity in Antelope, the Town Center retains it small town feel and charm. It has a small-town community atmosphere. It helps to have two major parks, the Firestone Park and Tetotom Park, which provide the usual venue of community gatherings and recreation. Within these parks are tennis, basketball, and volleyball courts, as well as baseball and soccer fields, a multipurpose hall, and playgrounds. But all this comes at a jaw-dropping price tag.

Palmerson Dr/Winter Oak Way: With a vacancy rate of 3 percent, expect to put in a bit more time in your pursuit of looking for a place here. However, if luck happens to be on your side and you do manage to stake a claim here, you have the bragging rights of living in a great neighborhood. A warning though: housing options are strictly limited to detached, single family homes in this area.

Walerga Rd/Elverta Rd: Pokelma Park, which consists of a baseball diamond, plastic playground, and tennis courts, is within this neighborhood.

Antelope Rd/Walerga Rd: It would take sheer luck to find an apartment for rent in this neighborhood with its nearly nonexistent vacancies. There’s a tight demand for real estate properties here. Even if you do manage to find a vacant home, you must have the resolve of a bulldog to claim it for yourself with so many other renters after the property. This area is also home to Blue Oaks Park, which is located behind the Bel-Air Market.

U St/Watt Ave: Located adjacent to the Dry Creek, a tributary of the Sacramento River, this neighborhood is a perfect area to rent in. This area is also home to the Antelope Greens Golf Course and the Northbrook Park (Hidden Park, as some locals will call it). It is located on the border of a golf course and hidden from the main street so you’d have to really pay attention or ask the residents to get to this place. Single family homes dominate this area.

Navaho Dr/Blackfoot Way: A whopping 38 percent of the residents are on the payroll of the government. If Uncle Sam happens to be your employer as well, youd feel right at home in this area. This area has decent walkability and relatively low renst. Most real estate properties here are established small dwellings or medium-sized single family home types.