102 Apartments for rent in Antelope, CA📍
Located five miles southwest of Roseville and 15 miles northeast of downtown Sacramento, Antelope, CA is known for the number of parks in its borders. This medium-sized town is part of Sacramento County and home to approximately 47,000 people. In the 1970s, the area only had a few homes, a general store, and a post office. It was an area that not many people noticed. Bomb mishap and decades later, modernization happened. Now, Antelope does not just boast of a vibrant community, it has a thriving economy as well. With sunny weather nearly all year round, this part of California features big city conveniences and a small-town atmosphere. Think that’s a good combination for you? Time to get a place to call your own here, then!
If youre thinking of renting a house other than a single family home or high rise apartment type, forget it. These are just about the housing options available in Antelope, so either look elsewhere or resign yourself to the fact that one of these two types of dwellings is going to be your future home.
A 5 percent vacancy rate doesn’t give you too much room, so do your home hunting in advance (think 2 months before moving in). Also take note of the vacancy rates of different neighborhoods.
Since you don’t have the luxury of time to mull over a decision, better get your rental requirements prepared. No fancy paperwork required here just your proof of income, ID, and reference from your previous landlord. Additionally your landlord may run a credit history check and charge you a small fee for the trouble.
One of the worst things that you can do in choosing a neighborhood in Antelope is to do so with reckless discrimination. Though the neighborhood is not the best when it comes to comfortable living, it is sure enough to warrant a thorough study of the place. So if there’s any good reason to get out of the confines of your office and bask in the heat of the California sun, this one is it. Get some sunscreen on and get to know the neighborhoods before deciding on one. Here, let’s help you with a primer on the different areas of this town.
Watt Ave/Black Eagle Dr: Residents of this area really love their automobiles so much that they’re known for having more cars in their garage than the average American. People here know each other by their first name, since most have been living in this area for more than five years. Gerrety Stadium and Lone Oak Park are within this neighborhood.
Antelope Rd/Don Julio Blvd: The Antelope Community, also known to locals as the Park of Dreams, is quite the common hang out of residents here. It has trails and benches for an afternoon stroll and picnics at the park.
Town Center: Although being the center of economic activity in Antelope, the Town Center retains it small town feel and charm. It has a small-town community atmosphere. It helps to have two major parks, the Firestone Park and Tetotom Park, which provide the usual venue of community gatherings and recreation. Within these parks are tennis, basketball, and volleyball courts, as well as baseball and soccer fields, a multipurpose hall, and playgrounds. But all this comes at a jaw-dropping price tag.
Palmerson Dr/Winter Oak Way: With a vacancy rate of 3 percent, expect to put in a bit more time in your pursuit of looking for a place here. However, if luck happens to be on your side and you do manage to stake a claim here, you have the bragging rights of living in a great neighborhood. A warning though: housing options are strictly limited to detached, single family homes in this area.
Walerga Rd/Elverta Rd: Pokelma Park, which consists of a baseball diamond, plastic playground, and tennis courts, is within this neighborhood.
Antelope Rd/Walerga Rd: It would take sheer luck to find an apartment for rent in this neighborhood with its nearly nonexistent vacancies. There’s a tight demand for real estate properties here. Even if you do manage to find a vacant home, you must have the resolve of a bulldog to claim it for yourself with so many other renters after the property. This area is also home to Blue Oaks Park, which is located behind the Bel-Air Market.
U St/Watt Ave: Located adjacent to the Dry Creek, a tributary of the Sacramento River, this neighborhood is a perfect area to rent in. This area is also home to the Antelope Greens Golf Course and the Northbrook Park (Hidden Park, as some locals will call it). It is located on the border of a golf course and hidden from the main street so you’d have to really pay attention or ask the residents to get to this place. Single family homes dominate this area.
Navaho Dr/Blackfoot Way: A whopping 38 percent of the residents are on the payroll of the government. If Uncle Sam happens to be your employer as well, youd feel right at home in this area. This area has decent walkability and relatively low renst. Most real estate properties here are established small dwellings or medium-sized single family home types.
With its proximity to Sacramento and Roseville, the area is pretty much a bedroom community. To get to work, residents either drive their own ride or carpool with family and friends. However, if youre fond of taking public transit, Sacramento Regional Transit operates rail and bus services that should get you around town and the rest of Sacramento County. Just don’t count on it to getting you to all nooks and corners of this town.
For a town that’s relatively small in land area, Antelope has many parks. No wonder most of the activities and community events are centered on these numerous green spaces. Got some time to spare? You can head on over to your neighborhood park and enjoy a game of tennis, volleyball, or basketball. Or you can be a spectator and watch others practicing their pitches in the baseball field. Of course, if you dont care for any of these, perhaps a round of golf in the Antelope Greens Golf Course is your idea of fun?
Whatever your thing is, its time to take a peek at this side of Sacramento. Who knows? Once youre here, you may never want to leave.