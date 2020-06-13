/
porterville
6 Apartments for rent in Porterville, CA📍
4 Units Available
Income Restricted - Villa Robles
450 W Springville Dr, Porterville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$770
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$714
1187 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
We are an Income Restricted Community. All applicants must income qualify. Welcome to Villa Robles Apartment Homes in Porterville, California. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location.
1 Unit Available
Village at Henderson
1711 W Henderson Ave, Porterville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One- and two-bedroom homes with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and private patios in a gated community. Common amenities include a clubhouse, a fitness center and a barbecue area. A stone's throw away from Veterans Park.
1 Unit Available
572 North 4th Street
572 N 4th St, Porterville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1366 sqft
Large Newer home! 3/2 with 2 car garage., Close to the walking trail; this home has granite counters, microwave, laundry hookups, AC, walk in closet, and more! This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 Unit Available
2048 Hillcrest
2048 S Hillcrest St, Porterville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$875
Cozy Country Home - 2 bedroom, 1 bath home. Office, updated bathroom, fenced yard, inside laundry, and alarm included. Outside dog with approval only double deposit and renters insurance (RLNE5506898)
1 Unit Available
1996 North Main Street
1996 North Main Street, Porterville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
2450 sqft
Incredible House with City Views - This 3 bedroom 2 bath vintage home is over 2450 sq ft plus full basement. Features new windows, a/c, forced air heat, hardwood floors.
Results within 1 mile of Porterville
1 Unit Available
1861 W Roby Ave
1861 West Roby Avenue, Tulare County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1001 sqft
1861 W Roby Ave Available 05/01/20 Brand New Home - Highly desired SW neighborhood located within walking distance to Port Naz Church, 2 Bedroom 2 bath open floor plan, modern farmhouse styling, granite countertops and upgraded stainless steel
