123 Apartments for rent in Lafayette, CA

Life in Lafayette

Lafayette is generally considered the most bustling hamlet and retail center of the Lamorinda region. Downtown offers a plethora of fine dining and boutique shopping, with several restaurants rated among the best in the East Bay. Lafayette is also a quick 10-minute drive from Walnut Creek, which offers a broader selection of big-box retailers.

Lafayette is located on the Pittsburg/Bay Point BART line, the award-winning commuter railway connecting San Francisco to the East Bay. Most of the time, BART will get you from Lafayette to Downtown San Francisco in under an hour. Owing to its high quality of life and convenient access, Lafayette attracts many San Francisco commuters.