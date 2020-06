123 Apartments for rent in Lafayette, CA

"Oh, my sweet Lafayette, how I'm going to miss you. / You feel so good, Lafayette, now I've come to greet you / Tell all my friends I've come back again / I couldn't stay away, I was gone only a day / But I'm comin' back to my sweet Lafayette" (-Lucinda Williams, “Lafayette”)

Making up one-third of the Lamorinda (Lafayette, Moraga and Orinda) trifecta, Lafayette is renowned as one of the most pleasant and livable regions in the Bay Area (a feat, given its competition!). Located in the central section Contra Costa County, Lafayette boasts perfect California weather and an overall extremely high quality of life.