Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:20 AM

123 Apartments for rent in Lafayette, CA

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Downtown Lafayette
1 Unit Available
1000 Dewing Ave
1000 Dewing Avenue, Lafayette, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1465 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This is a class A property in a 69 unit condominium secured building. The tenant is welcome to use the EV charge station available to all residences and guests.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Reliez Valley Area
1 Unit Available
1482 RELIEZ VALLEY RD
1482 Reliez Valley Road, Lafayette, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,750
3192 sqft
CATHIE MARPLES - 925-634-8040 - INCREDIBLE SECLUDED HACIENDA STYLE ESTATE W/ MAGNIFICENT GATED PROPERTY SITUATED ON OVER 2.8 ACRES!!! 3 BEDROOMS & 2.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Downtown Lafayette
1 Unit Available
215 Lafayette Circle
215 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
950 sqft
Ignacio Vega - Agt: 925-2165580 - Best location. Walk to school, restaurants, shopping and BART. Nice sided deck off living room. Recently updated.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Peardale Estates
1 Unit Available
1024 Hoedel Ct
1024 Hoedel Ct, Lafayette, CA
5 Bedrooms
$9,500
3824 sqft
Ann Sharf - Agt: 925-2532525 - Built in 2017 this single level family home boasts 3824 sq. ft. of spectacular open living spaces on a beautifully landscaped .37 acre flat cul de sac lot.
Results within 1 mile of Lafayette
Last updated June 12 at 06:55am
Rossmoor
1 Unit Available
The Meridian
141 Flora Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Storage units, firepits and a pool are some amenities at the pet-friendly apartment community. Homes feature wood floors and spacious closets. Easy access to I-680 and less than a mile from downtown Walnut Creek.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Downtown Walnut Creek
96 Units Available
Vaya
1800 Lacassie Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$2,475
638 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,589
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,625
1084 sqft
Apartments have gourmet kitchens, quartz countertops, wine fridges and two-tone cabinets. Community features a resort-style pool, fitness center and sky deck. Prime location close to shopping and dining options.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Saranap
1 Unit Available
1214 S Villa Way
1214 South Villa Way, Saranap, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
932 sqft
See link below for Virtual Tour (copy and paste link into browser): portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/637693 This 1 large bedroom, 1 1/2 baths one-story lower level condo is available for immediate move-in.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Downtown Walnut Creek
1 Unit Available
1945 Trinity Ave Apt 7
1945 Trinity Avenue, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,994
916 sqft
-Updated two-bedroom and two-bath, 916 sq. Ft. condo in Walnut Creek, CA. -Laminate flooring in the living room, dining room, bedroom, and tile flooring in the kitchen and Bath. -Quartz Countertop in kitchen and bathroom vanities.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Rossmoor
1 Unit Available
1710 Comstock Drive
1710 Comstock Drive, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,295
2302 sqft
Gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath plus den. This home is beautifully appointed with 10 Ft. ceilings, all new plank flooring, new carpet in the bedrooms and den. and fresh designer paint color throughout. The floor plan is great.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Buena Vista Area
1 Unit Available
29 Waldale Court
29 Waldale Court, Walnut Creek, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1204 sqft
This is a fantastic 3 bedroom 2 bath home with new carpet and paint throughout. Both bathrooms have been newly remodeled. Spacious formal living room with fire place and an additional 400 sq.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Rheem Valley Manor
1 Unit Available
607 Rheem Boulevard
607 Rheem Boulevard, Moraga, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
2576 sqft
DON'T GET SCAMMED!!! STOKLEY PROPERTIES DO NOT POST ON CRAIGSLIST!!! Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://rently.com/properties/1632420?source=marketing Fantastic 3 bedrooms 3 baths 2576 sq. ft.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Larkey Park Area
1 Unit Available
2647 Buena Vista Ave, Walnut Creek, CA 94597
2647 Buena Vista Avenue, Walnut Creek, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1436 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ed901518f6f1752fadaab17 Ranch-style house. 3 bed rooms, 2 bathrooms, with a kitchen, living room and dining room. Front yard, a covered patio plus a big backyard.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
214 Rheem Blvd
214 Rheem Boulevard, Orinda, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,600
1420 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Virginia Price - Property Id: 118004 4 bedroom/2bathroom beautiful home with nice backyard; close to top rated California schools; 5 min drive to shopping downtown and Bart; Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hall Drive
1 Unit Available
155 Hall Drive
155 Hall Drive, Orinda, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2001 sqft
Private 4 Bedroom / 2 Bath Orinda Rancher - This Orinda rancher sits on a secluded flat lot studded with mature native oak and pine trees. The private drive leads up to this 4 bedroom 2 bath home with very private living quarters.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4134 Happy Valley Rd
4134 Happy Valley Road, Orinda, CA
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
4721 sqft
Dramatic Stone Villa in Orinda - Fully furnished Baronial Estate located behind the stately gates of this captivating Orinda estate. Beautifully landscaped grounds with breathtaking views and its own bocce court, pool, sauna and hot tub.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Buena Vista Area
1 Unit Available
961 Sousa Drive
961 Sousa Drive, Walnut Creek, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,925
2342 sqft
Huge 5 Bedroom Walnut Creek Home - This Walnut Creek home boasts 5 bedrooms (two masters) and 3.5 baths.

Last updated June 12 at 01:03pm
Downtown Walnut Creek
1 Unit Available
1890 Almond Avenue
1890 Almond Avenue, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1890 Almond Avenue in Walnut Creek. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Country Club
1 Unit Available
66 Via Floreado
66 Via Floreado, Orinda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1800 sqft
Linnette Edwards - Agt: 925-580-8801 - Open & Sunny 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath upper-level home in one of the best Orinda neighborhoods. Expansive decks with views and easy access thru French doors off of living areas. Kitchen opens to dining room.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Buena Vista Area
1 Unit Available
2321 San Juan Ave
2321 San Juan Avenue, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
823 sqft
Open floor plan, featuring all new stainless steel appliances. This 2 bed/1 bath duplex has an attached garage with washer/dryer, charming front courtyard and private rear deck. Short walk to BART, downtown restaurants, shops, parks and schools.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
20 Benthill Ct
20 Benthill Court, Reliez Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,800
1000 sqft
Stokley Properties Presents 20 Benthill Ct in Lafayette! - This beautifully unique newly renovated one bedroom 2.5 bath home is surrounded by a half-acre of privacy and a view that could kill.
Results within 5 miles of Lafayette
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Downtown Walnut Creek
6 Units Available
Mercer
1655 N California Blvd, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,240
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,679
1312 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance to downtown Walnut Creek. Large condo-style apartments with expansive windows and in-unit laundry. Property offers a private landscaped courtyard and a 24/7 fitness center. Multiple on-site retail and dining options.
Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
Downtown Walnut Creek
8 Units Available
15Fifty5
1555 Riviera Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$2,168
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,428
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,423
900 sqft
Apartments in highly-walkable neighborhood. One- and two-bedroom floor plans. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool and hot tub, and package receiving service. Recently renovated units feature stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Walnut Creek
6 Units Available
The Arroyo
1250 Arroyo Way, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,935
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,615
1082 sqft
Newly built homes with walk-in closets, private balconies, and quartz countertops. The pet-friendly community has bike storage, a pool, and a business center for residents. Only a mile from Mount Diablo Boulevard.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Diablo Hills
5 Units Available
Stoneridge Luxury Apartment Homes
101 Hogan Ct, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,543
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,834
958 sqft
An advanced and comfortable development, this complex offers a wide selection of unique amenities, including golf course views, open floor plans, pet-friendly amenities and covered onsite parking for both guests and residents.

Median Rent in Lafayette

Last updated May 2014
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Lafayette is $2,297, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,885.
Studio
$1,869
1 Bed
$2,297
2 Beds
$2,885
3+ Beds
$3,882
City GuideLafayette
"Oh, my sweet Lafayette, how I'm going to miss you. / You feel so good, Lafayette, now I've come to greet you / Tell all my friends I've come back again / I couldn't stay away, I was gone only a day / But I'm comin' back to my sweet Lafayette" (-Lucinda Williams, “Lafayette”)

Making up one-third of the Lamorinda (Lafayette, Moraga and Orinda) trifecta, Lafayette is renowned as one of the most pleasant and livable regions in the Bay Area (a feat, given its competition!). Located in the central section Contra Costa County, Lafayette boasts perfect California weather and an overall extremely high quality of life.

Finding an Apartment in Lafayette

Unfortunately, apartment availability is limited, and finding places to rent can be hard. However, there are several complexes of luxury apartments in the downtown area.

Lafayette Neighborhoods

Luckily for you, the general consensus amongst locals is that there is no “less desirable” area of Lafayette. Lafayette is typically divided up into four quadrants:

Reliez Valley:Making up the northeastern quadrant, Reliez Valley is close to Briones Regional Park, a popular bicyclist destination.

Happy Valley:Closest to BART and less than a mile away from downtown Lafayette, Happy Valley is one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Lafayette.

Downtown Lafayette:This is where you are most likely to find rental units. It's right smack dab in the center of everything, so you’ll never be bored.

Life in Lafayette

Lafayette is generally considered the most bustling hamlet and retail center of the Lamorinda region. Downtown offers a plethora of fine dining and boutique shopping, with several restaurants rated among the best in the East Bay. Lafayette is also a quick 10-minute drive from Walnut Creek, which offers a broader selection of big-box retailers.

Lafayette is located on the Pittsburg/Bay Point BART line, the award-winning commuter railway connecting San Francisco to the East Bay. Most of the time, BART will get you from Lafayette to Downtown San Francisco in under an hour. Owing to its high quality of life and convenient access, Lafayette attracts many San Francisco commuters.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Lafayette?
In Lafayette, the median rent is $1,869 for a studio, $2,297 for a 1-bedroom, $2,885 for a 2-bedroom, and $3,882 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Lafayette, check out our monthly Lafayette Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Lafayette?
Some of the colleges located in the Lafayette area include California College of the Arts, University of California-Hastings College of Law, California State University-East Bay, University of California-Berkeley, and University of California-San Francisco. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Lafayette?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lafayette from include San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland, Fremont, and Sunnyvale.

