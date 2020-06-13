Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

343 Apartments for rent in Garden Grove, CA

Last updated June 13 at 07:25am
1 Unit Available
Aberdeen Bay
12431 El Rey Place, Garden Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Aberdeen Bay in Garden Grove. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:09am
15 Units Available
Park Grove
9155 Central Ave, Garden Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Park Grove we do not just rent apartments, we elevate residents lifestyle. Our apartment homes offer a beautiful setting spread out over 12 acres of landscaped grounds.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Crystal View Apartment Homes
12091 Bayport St, Garden Grove, CA
Studio
$1,469
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,914
973 sqft
Close to all of your metropolitan needs, these spacious apartments offer style and convenience. Various floor plans offer stunning features, including hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, and granite counters, as well as a community Jacuzzi.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
1 Unit Available
Meadowood Place Apartment Homes
11250 Dale St, Garden Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,670
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Meadowood Place Apartment Homes is the ideal place for those looking for a world of convenience and a life of comfort.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West Garden Grove
1 Unit Available
Palmwood Garden
11932 Bailey St, Garden Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
974 sqft
You’ll be impressed with your new apartment home at Palmwood Gardens! We offer spacious two and three bedroom apartment homes with fully equipped kitchens, private patio or balcony and ample closet space.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:58am
1 Unit Available
Newland Garden
8520 Gloria Ave #A15, Garden Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
675 sqft
Come home to Newland Garden Apartments in Garden Grove, CA., where we offer the finest amenities accompanied by a charming community atmosphere.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
11691 Leota Lane
11691 Leota Lane, Garden Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,950
1800 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW!!!!!!!!! FULLY FURNISHED WITH GREAT LOCATION, Beautiful single story Cul-De-ac home. 4 bedrooms/2 baths, 2 car garage with long driveway.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
13132 Westlake Street
13132 Westlake Street, Garden Grove, CA
Studio
$1,100
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Great opportunity to Lease a studio plus 1 bath back of home, unit has laminate flooring, quaint bedroom and separate entrance, full bathroom and separate area with sink and hotplate.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8571 Edgebrook Dr.
8571 Edgebrook Drive, Garden Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
936 sqft
GATED COMMUNITY: 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, 2 story town home - GATED COMMUNITY: 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, 2 story town home features a large 2 car garage, private entry thru patio, plenty of overhead storage and laundry hook ups.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12901 Garden Grove Blv
12901 Garden Grove Boulevard, Garden Grove, CA
Studio
$2,408
350 sqft
Director of sales - Property Id: 285318 Additional Guest Room amenities include: All Suites feature a Fully Equipped Kitchen with cooktop, microwave, full-sized refrigerator/freezer (with icemaker), dishwasher, toaster, coffee maker, utensils,

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12428 Lambert
12428 Lambert Cir, Garden Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1656 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home With Family Room, - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home With Family Room, Formal Living Room With Brick Fireplace, Kitchen With Wall Oven, Cook Top, Dishwasher, Tile Counter Tops, Separate Dining, New Carpet, Bedrooms With Ceiling Fans,

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12635 Main St Unit 213
12635 Main Street, Garden Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1254 sqft
Large 2 bedroom, 2 bath with 2 balconies, Central AC - NEXT SHOWING: Large and spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is available for immediate occupancy.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12668 Chapman Ave
12668 Chapman Avenue, Garden Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1300 sqft
Penthouse For Lease (2B2B, 1300ft, 3 Parking) - Property Id: 253033 Luxury Penthouse for lease 2 bed 2 bath, 1300 ft, 3 parking, with 16ft + high ceiling Utilities are included beside electricity, in-unit washer and dryer.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Garden Grove
1 Unit Available
12098 S Stonegate Lane
12098 Stonegate Ln, Garden Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
Beautifully renovated 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms single level town home in Garden Grove - Beautiful, all new 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage town home in Garden Grove. Cross Streets are Valley View and Chapman. 12098 S.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10631 Lakeside Drive S # E
10631 Lakeside Drive South, Garden Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
797 sqft
Lakeside Condo Community: Lower Upgraded 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo, - $1595 1st MONTH RENT! Lakeside Condo Community: Lower Upgraded 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo, Kitchen With Stainless Steel Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Quartz Counter Tops, Breakfast Bar,

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8120 Larson Ave Unit 5
8120 Larson Avenue, Garden Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
Wonderful 2 Bedroom one Bathroom and a half Apartment! Great size kitchen and living room! Hard wood flooring throughout the whole apartment! Kitchen has beautiful tile! Amazing high ceilings! Lets not forget about the granite counter tops! Two car

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
13111 Cypress Street
13111 Cypress Street, Garden Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1100 sqft
Gated community with 5 building. Townhouse style unit with upstairs 2 bedroom 1 bath. Downstairs with large living room, kitchen and a backyard.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
12428 Lambert Circle
12428 Lambert Circle, Garden Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1656 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home With Family Room, Formal Living Room With Brick Fireplace, Kitchen With Wall Oven, Cook Top, Dishwasher, Tile Counter Tops, Separate Dining, New Carpet, Bedrooms With Ceiling Fans, Master Bedroom With Wall A/C, Double Attached

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
11255 Parkview Lane
11255 Parkview Lane, Garden Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1024 sqft
Totally upgrade beautiful upstairs condo unit with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, brand new cabinets and new coax counter top, new paints and new flooring throughout. Gated community with pool, spa, club house and small park inside complex for picnic area.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
12842 Palm Street
12842 Palm Street, Garden Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1342 sqft
PREMIERE 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CORNER UNIT IN THE HIGHLY DESIRABLE LOTUS WALK COMMUNITY! GORGEOUS MODERN, OPEN CONCEPT FLOOR PLAN WITH ABUNDANCE OF NATURAL LIGHT AND WINDOWS! THE HOME FEATURES BEAUTIFUL STAINED CONCRETE FLOORING THE MOMENT YOU STEP IN

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
12801 Brookhurst Street
12801 Brookhurst Street, Garden Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1128 sqft
Pictures are from Model unit for your reference only. Actual unit may look vary without furniture. New 4-story development with 180 units apartment located in the center of Brookhurst Place. Close to major street, freeway, shops, and restaurant.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Little Saigon
1 Unit Available
9918 13th Street
9918 13th Street, Garden Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
812 sqft
Very nice and upgraded condominium in the heart of Little Saigon. The 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms condo nested on top of its own 2-car garage and ready to move in.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
13801 Shirley Street
13801 Shirley Street, Garden Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
830 sqft
Beautiful Garden Grove Condo in a quiet gated community. Fully renovated 2 beds with 2 baths, inside stack-able laundry hook up-ready and 2 car detached garage.

1 of 15

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
12036 SYCAMORE LN
12036 Sycamore Lane, Garden Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1213 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.

Median Rent in Garden Grove

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Garden Grove is $1,634, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,100.
Studio
$1,373
1 Bed
$1,634
2 Beds
$2,100
3+ Beds
$2,854

June 2020 Garden Grove Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Garden Grove Rent Report. Garden Grove rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Garden Grove rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Garden Grove rent trends were flat over the past month

Garden Grove rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Garden Grove stand at $1,634 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,100 for a two-bedroom. Garden Grove's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Garden Grove throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 6 of of the largest 10 cities in the Los Angeles metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Irvine has seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Los Angeles metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,745.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Garden Grove

    Rent growth in Garden Grove has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Garden Grove is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Garden Grove's median two-bedroom rent of $2,100 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Garden Grove.
    • While rents in Garden Grove remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,461, and $1,688 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Garden Grove than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Garden Grove is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,450
    $1,860
    0
    -0.2%
    Irvine
    $2,140
    $2,740
    -1.4%
    1.5%
    Glendale
    $1,420
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,060
    $2,650
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,640
    0.1%
    2%
    Palmdale
    $1,470
    $1,900
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Pomona
    $1,120
    $1,430
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Torrance
    $1,630
    $2,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Pasadena
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.7%
    -0.9%
    Orange
    $1,810
    $2,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,580
    $2,030
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    0
    4.9%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    0.1%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Burbank
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,100
    $2,690
    -0.7%
    -0.8%
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    8%
    Santa Monica
    $1,730
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    3%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0
    1.4%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.8%
    Lake Forest
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.5%
    4.4%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Tustin
    $1,960
    $2,520
    0
    1.4%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,940
    $2,490
    0
    3%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,040
    0
    1.8%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,770
    $2,270
    -0.5%
    -3%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,370
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    1%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,040
    $2,620
    0
    1.1%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,940
    $5,060
    -0.5%
    3.3%
    Brea
    $2,040
    $2,620
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,690
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    San Dimas
    $1,910
    $2,460
    0.3%
    1.2%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,920
    $2,470
    -1.1%
    -0.2%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.3%
    0.7%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.1%
    2.5%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.4%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,820
    $3,630
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,580
    $4,600
    -0.8%
    -2.3%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Garden Grove?
    In Garden Grove, the median rent is $1,373 for a studio, $1,634 for a 1-bedroom, $2,100 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,854 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Garden Grove, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Garden Grove?
    Some of the colleges located in the Garden Grove area include California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Irvine, and University of California-Los Angeles. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Garden Grove?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Garden Grove from include Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim, Santa Ana, and Irvine.

