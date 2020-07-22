/
kings county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:43 PM
23 Apartments for rent in Kings County, CA📍
320 E Tenth Street
320 East 10th Street, Hanford, CA
Studio
$1,100
Charming 4 Bedroom 2 bath in Hanford - Charming 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home for rent in Hanford. Landscaped front and back with yard service included. $1,100.00 Month, $1,100.00 Deposit See our Requirements at: AmericanDreamPropertyManagement.
1127 W 7th St
1127 West 7th Street, Hanford, CA
2 Bedrooms
$875
open 2 bedroom 1 bath with small yard - coin op laundry room on site. central air conditioning- Apply today (RLNE5971493)
555 Portola St
555 Portola Street, Lemoore, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
Spacious and new. Over 1700 square feet in this two story home that features one bedroom and bath down stairs, Master bedroom and two baths are upstairs. House has a large yard, yard service included in the monthly rent.
415 N Green St
415 North Green Street, Hanford, CA
1 Bedroom
$875
Available now. We have multiple units for rent all one bedrooms with window air conditioning. Clean and ready for occupancy. Apply by calling (559)772-8490 and we can email you an application. Application fee is $25.
3273 N PLUM LANE
3273 North Plum Lane, Hanford, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,150
2420 sqft
Spacious 5 Bedroom Home - This home will be ready for move in after July 14th. No utilities included, 3 car garage, and new flooring. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5902179)
1180 Della Street
1180 Della Street, Hanford, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
2312 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home Available 6/29/20 - This stunning 4 bedroom 2 bath home COMING SOON boasts a ton of wonderful features including: big beautiful backyard perfect for family BBQ's, big kitchen and beautiful dining area.
1724 W Summer Blossom Way
1724 Summer Blossom Way, Hanford, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
Quick call today, don't miss this one! If you are looking for a large spacious home then this is the property.
2330 Bell Avenue
2330 Bell Avenue, Corcoran, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1138 sqft
This charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Corcoran is close to shopping, schools and community park.
509 E. Cameron St.
509 East Cameron Street, Hanford, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1288 sqft
STOP BY, PEEK THROUGH THE WINDOWS AND EXPLORE THE AREA! - For current availability/application(s): visit our live website at www.cvhomes.com Lease term: 12 months Pet rent: $35/m Pet deposit: $250.
Results within 10 miles of Kings County
5150 West Heritage Avenue
5150 W Heritage Ave, Visalia, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1 sqft
This immaculate 4 bedroom 2 bath home features hardwood, carpet and tile flooring throughout with a large living room that surrounds a beautiful built-in brick fireplace.
4702 West Flagstaff Avenue
4702 W Flagstaff Ave, Visalia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1297 sqft
This brand new 3 bed, 2 bath home is located in Ashton Park in a newly developed NW Visalia neighborhood. The home features an open living concept with tile flooring throughout.
971 Cyrier Avenue
971 Cyrier Avenue, Reedley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
960 sqft
This lovely 2 bed, 1 bath is located on Cyrier street in Reedley. The home features a spacious living area with nice hardwood flooring. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet storage space equipped with an electric stove.
2201 S. DEMAREE ST.
2201 South Demaree Street, Visalia, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1600 sqft
2201 S. DEMAREE ST. Available 07/24/20 SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM - TEXT 559-627-1000 FOR MORE INFO APPLY ON OUR WEBSITE ONLY: https://www.mid-calmanagement.
4822 W. Robinwood Ct.
4822 West Robinwood Avenue, Visalia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
Coming Soon! - No Cats Allowed (RLNE5935346)
3746 W. Buena Vista
3746 West Buena Vista Avenue, Visalia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1700 sqft
Coming Soon! Currently Occupied, Vacant by 08/16/2020 - Please Do Not Disturb Tenants - No Cats Allowed (RLNE5925122)
1252 Pismo Ct.
1252 Pismo Court, Tulare, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1588 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5913886)
457 Alpha Street
457 Alpha Street, Tulare, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1390 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5471383)
3934 S Parkwood
3934 S Parkwood St, Visalia, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,010
3934 S Parkwood Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom home in gated community! - Beautiful, semi-custom 4 bed/2.5 bath home in a gorgeous gated community. Fireplace, washer/dryer, refrigerator & microwave included.
404 N. H Street, Apt D
404 North H Street, Tulare, CA
2 Bedrooms
$750
404 N. H Street, Apt D Available 08/21/20 404 N H Street, Apt D - Tulare - This Apartment Has Tile Flooring Throughout. Water Cooler And Wall Heater. Kitchen Area Has A Gas Range Stove. Blinds Throughout. One Carport Space. No Pets Please.
3240 N Kent Street
3240 N Kent St, Visalia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1549 sqft
Brand new home in Ashton Park gated Community in NW Visalia
8227 E. Floral Ave
8227 East Floral Avenue, Fresno County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1234 sqft
Selma Country Living - Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath home - Completely updated 3 bedrooms 1 bath home with hardwood floors in Dining Room, Living Room, Hallway, and two of the three bedrooms.
369 S. P St. #101
369 South P Street, Dinuba, CA
3 Bedrooms
$975
946 sqft
Duplex - Cute 3 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment home located near Wilson School, spacious bedrooms, dining room/kitchen, patio, washer/dryer hookups, close to school, park and stores (RLNE5629258)
356 N. H Street, Apt B
356 North H Street, Tulare, CA
2 Bedrooms
$750
356 N H Street, Apt B - This Apartment Has Tile Flooring Throughout. Water Cooler And Wall Heater. Kitchen Area Has A Gas Range Stove. Blinds Throughout. One Carport Space. No Pets Please.
798 W. Pleasant Avenue
798 W Pleasant Ave, Tulare, CA
2 Bedrooms
$795
950 sqft
798 W. Pleasant Avenue Available 10/25/19 798 Pleasant - Tulare - This Apartment Has Carpet And Linoleum Flooring. Central Air And Heating. Blinds Throughout. Kitchen Area Has A Gas Stove. Has Laundry Hook-Ups. No Pets Please. Carport Parking.
