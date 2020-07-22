Apartment List
/
CA
/
kings county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:43 PM

23 Apartments for rent in Kings County, CA

📍

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
320 E Tenth Street
320 East 10th Street, Hanford, CA
Studio
$1,100
Charming 4 Bedroom 2 bath in Hanford - Charming 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home for rent in Hanford. Landscaped front and back with yard service included. $1,100.00 Month, $1,100.00 Deposit See our Requirements at: AmericanDreamPropertyManagement.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1127 W 7th St
1127 West 7th Street, Hanford, CA
2 Bedrooms
$875
open 2 bedroom 1 bath with small yard - coin op laundry room on site. central air conditioning- Apply today (RLNE5971493)

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
555 Portola St
555 Portola Street, Lemoore, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
Spacious and new. Over 1700 square feet in this two story home that features one bedroom and bath down stairs, Master bedroom and two baths are upstairs. House has a large yard, yard service included in the monthly rent.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
415 N Green St
415 North Green Street, Hanford, CA
1 Bedroom
$875
Available now. We have multiple units for rent all one bedrooms with window air conditioning. Clean and ready for occupancy. Apply by calling (559)772-8490 and we can email you an application. Application fee is $25.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3273 N PLUM LANE
3273 North Plum Lane, Hanford, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,150
2420 sqft
Spacious 5 Bedroom Home - This home will be ready for move in after July 14th. No utilities included, 3 car garage, and new flooring. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5902179)

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1180 Della Street
1180 Della Street, Hanford, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
2312 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home Available 6/29/20 - This stunning 4 bedroom 2 bath home COMING SOON boasts a ton of wonderful features including: big beautiful backyard perfect for family BBQ's, big kitchen and beautiful dining area.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1724 W Summer Blossom Way
1724 Summer Blossom Way, Hanford, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
Quick call today, don't miss this one! If you are looking for a large spacious home then this is the property.

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
2330 Bell Avenue
2330 Bell Avenue, Corcoran, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1138 sqft
This charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Corcoran is close to shopping, schools and community park.

1 of 25

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
509 E. Cameron St.
509 East Cameron Street, Hanford, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1288 sqft
STOP BY, PEEK THROUGH THE WINDOWS AND EXPLORE THE AREA! - For current availability/application(s): visit our live website at www.cvhomes.com Lease term: 12 months Pet rent: $35/m Pet deposit: $250.
Results within 10 miles of Kings County

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
1 Unit Available
5150 West Heritage Avenue
5150 W Heritage Ave, Visalia, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1 sqft
This immaculate 4 bedroom 2 bath home features hardwood, carpet and tile flooring throughout with a large living room that surrounds a beautiful built-in brick fireplace.

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
1 Unit Available
4702 West Flagstaff Avenue
4702 W Flagstaff Ave, Visalia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1297 sqft
This brand new 3 bed, 2 bath home is located in Ashton Park in a newly developed NW Visalia neighborhood. The home features an open living concept with tile flooring throughout.

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
1 Unit Available
971 Cyrier Avenue
971 Cyrier Avenue, Reedley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
960 sqft
This lovely 2 bed, 1 bath is located on Cyrier street in Reedley. The home features a spacious living area with nice hardwood flooring. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet storage space equipped with an electric stove.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2201 S. DEMAREE ST.
2201 South Demaree Street, Visalia, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1600 sqft
2201 S. DEMAREE ST. Available 07/24/20 SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM - TEXT 559-627-1000 FOR MORE INFO APPLY ON OUR WEBSITE ONLY: https://www.mid-calmanagement.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4822 W. Robinwood Ct.
4822 West Robinwood Avenue, Visalia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
Coming Soon! - No Cats Allowed (RLNE5935346)

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3746 W. Buena Vista
3746 West Buena Vista Avenue, Visalia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1700 sqft
Coming Soon! Currently Occupied, Vacant by 08/16/2020 - Please Do Not Disturb Tenants - No Cats Allowed (RLNE5925122)

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1252 Pismo Ct.
1252 Pismo Court, Tulare, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1588 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5913886)

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
457 Alpha Street
457 Alpha Street, Tulare, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1390 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5471383)

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3934 S Parkwood
3934 S Parkwood St, Visalia, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,010
3934 S Parkwood Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom home in gated community! - Beautiful, semi-custom 4 bed/2.5 bath home in a gorgeous gated community. Fireplace, washer/dryer, refrigerator & microwave included.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
404 N. H Street, Apt D
404 North H Street, Tulare, CA
2 Bedrooms
$750
404 N. H Street, Apt D Available 08/21/20 404 N H Street, Apt D - Tulare - This Apartment Has Tile Flooring Throughout. Water Cooler And Wall Heater. Kitchen Area Has A Gas Range Stove. Blinds Throughout. One Carport Space. No Pets Please.

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
3240 N Kent Street
3240 N Kent St, Visalia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1549 sqft
Brand new home in Ashton Park gated Community in NW Visalia

1 of 46

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
8227 E. Floral Ave
8227 East Floral Avenue, Fresno County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1234 sqft
Selma Country Living - Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath home - Completely updated 3 bedrooms 1 bath home with hardwood floors in Dining Room, Living Room, Hallway, and two of the three bedrooms.

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
369 S. P St. #101
369 South P Street, Dinuba, CA
3 Bedrooms
$975
946 sqft
Duplex - Cute 3 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment home located near Wilson School, spacious bedrooms, dining room/kitchen, patio, washer/dryer hookups, close to school, park and stores (RLNE5629258)

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
356 N. H Street, Apt B
356 North H Street, Tulare, CA
2 Bedrooms
$750
356 N H Street, Apt B - This Apartment Has Tile Flooring Throughout. Water Cooler And Wall Heater. Kitchen Area Has A Gas Range Stove. Blinds Throughout. One Carport Space. No Pets Please.

1 of 7

Last updated October 10 at 10:21 AM
1 Unit Available
798 W. Pleasant Avenue
798 W Pleasant Ave, Tulare, CA
2 Bedrooms
$795
950 sqft
798 W. Pleasant Avenue Available 10/25/19 798 Pleasant - Tulare - This Apartment Has Carpet And Linoleum Flooring. Central Air And Heating. Blinds Throughout. Kitchen Area Has A Gas Stove. Has Laundry Hook-Ups. No Pets Please. Carport Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Kings County?
Apartment Rentals in Kings County start at $850/month.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Kings County?
Some of the colleges located in the Kings County area include California State University-Fresno, Porterville College, and California State University-Bakersfield. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities in or around Kings County have apartments for rent?
Fresno, Bakersfield, Porterville, El Paso de Robles, and Atascadero have apartments for rent.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fresno, CABakersfield, CAPorterville, CAEl Paso de Robles, CAAtascadero, CAShafter, CATaft, CA
Ford City, CAHanford, CAVisalia, CAMorro Bay, CACayucos, CAReedley, CALake Nacimiento, CA
Arroyo Grande, CASan Luis Obispo, CARosedale, CAClovis, CATulare, CAOildale, CA