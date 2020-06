72 Apartments for rent in Beaumont, CA

Tips for Renting in Beaumont

Beaumont has a vacancy rate that is above average, so scoring a beautiful studio apartment in Beaumont won't be a problem. Don't get too excited once you've located your dream house, however. Take your time looking at the fixtures in the home, amenities in the neighborhood and the paperwork that needs to be done once you've settled on a rental property in Beaumont.

Read the Fine Print

Make sure you read through your contract with a magnifying glass (You'll need these quite literally in some cases). Look at who will be responsible for the upkeep and maintenance of your pad, the renewal process and liabilities of both your landlord and you. Also check for the notice period required to vacate your rental condo in Beaumont (After all, your rental pad is only temporary).

Purchase Insurance

It is a good rule of thumb to check if the apartment you will be renting is insured. While most rental properties in Beaumont are insured by the landlord, you will have to pay to insure your furnishings. As with most of our advice it pays to find out the answers before signing your lease.