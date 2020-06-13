72 Apartments for rent in Beaumont, CA📍
Beaumont has been a transportation hub for centuries, and was used to move people and goods along trails in the San Gorgonio Pass discovered by American Indians. And while many of these trails aren't in use today, who's to say they won't transport you to the apartment of your dreams? Beaumont, which literally translates to 'beautiful mountain,' has cooler temperatures than its neighboring cities at a lower elevation. This makes it a popular destination for families looking to live in Southern California. Beaumont has a very agreeable climate all year through, but is notoriously windy. Come here and you are guaranteed to be blown away (we don't mean that literally!)
Beaumont has a vacancy rate that is above average, so scoring a beautiful studio apartment in Beaumont won't be a problem. Don't get too excited once you've located your dream house, however. Take your time looking at the fixtures in the home, amenities in the neighborhood and the paperwork that needs to be done once you've settled on a rental property in Beaumont.
Read the Fine Print
Make sure you read through your contract with a magnifying glass (You'll need these quite literally in some cases). Look at who will be responsible for the upkeep and maintenance of your pad, the renewal process and liabilities of both your landlord and you. Also check for the notice period required to vacate your rental condo in Beaumont (After all, your rental pad is only temporary).
Purchase Insurance
It is a good rule of thumb to check if the apartment you will be renting is insured. While most rental properties in Beaumont are insured by the landlord, you will have to pay to insure your furnishings. As with most of our advice it pays to find out the answers before signing your lease.
El Casco/ Eden Hot Springs: The suburban neighborhood of El Casco/Eden Hot Springs has avacancy rate of 3.4 %, which means that you will have to invest a reasonable amount of time looking for available apartments before you find one you like. Take a walk around this neighborhood and you'll notice the smell of fresh paint, and the look of young landscaping nearly everywhere you look.The large proportion of homes that have been built after 2000 puts the El Casco neighborhood among the top 2% of neighborhoods boasting a shiny new real estate landscape.If you don't like the daily routine of having to travel to work, you'll fit right in here. 12.6% of the El Casco residents' daily commute is the minute long walk to their home offices, placing El Casco among the top 4% of the nation's neighborhoods where residents work from their homes.
Cherry Valley: Cherry Valley is an urban neighborhood that is home to a large number of Mexican immigrants. There are also a number of people with German and English roots, which makes living here a never ending lesson in world street cuisines. (If you enjoy your weekly fix of tacos and currywurst, rent a place here and you'll be in foodie paradise).
Highland Springs: Peaceful and quiet, Highland Springs offers a wide range of housing options. This makes this neighborhood an attractive destination for retirees (unless they're looking to live life on the wild side, in which case they've got the wrong city!) The average commute in Highland Springs is longer than most any neighborhood in the nation. And while it is expected that most of this neighborhoods' residents will have their own car, households in Highland Springs rise above all expectations with a staggering 41% of the households reportedly owning four cars or more.
Life in Beaumont is best enjoyed outdoors. It is one of the best planned communities in Southern California and offers a variety of entertainment options to its locals. The annual Cherry Festival is the largest community event in the city and runs for four days during the summer. Apart from this there are a number of concerts that are held in the numerous parks that dot Beaumont's streets. Locals have various recreation options ranging from the hiking and jogging trails of the city to the famous golf clubs that call Beaumont home. Rent a place here and you won't find a reason to leave!