Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:21 AM

72 Apartments for rent in Beaumont, CA

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sun Cal
1 Unit Available
35420 Hogan Dr
35420 Hogan Drive, Beaumont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
2436 sqft
35420 Hogan Dr Available 07/10/20 35420 Hogan Dr - FAIRWAY CANYON - Beautiful 2400 sq ft, 4 bed/ 3 bath, home in the luxurious Fairway Canyon homeowners association! This home boasts a variety of highly desirable amenities including tile floors,

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Four Seasons
1 Unit Available
1320 Big Dipper Dr
1320 Big Dipper Dr, Beaumont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2198 sqft
Enjoy this beautiful home! It features an open floor plan with lots of upgrades. The kitchen features granite countertops, tile floors, and stainless steel appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Tournament Hills
1 Unit Available
36088 Eagle Lane
36088 Eagle Lane, Beaumont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2825 sqft
Great home located inside Tournament Hills community. This is a gated, well maintained community. This house is located near the gate and walking distance from elementary school.

Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
Oak Valley Greens
1 Unit Available
996 Brentwood Rd
996 Brentwood Road, Beaumont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2127 sqft
Gorgeous never lived in before, 2 bedroom 3 Bathroom home in the very swanky 55 and better gated community. Includes private security, association amenities that include pool, spa, clubhouse and more.

Last updated May 2 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
547 Cedar View Dr
547 Cedar View Drive, Beaumont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1484 sqft
547 Cedar View Dr - 547 Cedar View Dr. Newer 1484 sq ft Home with 2 Car Garage, Oak Cabinets, tile Entry with Carpet in Living room and Bedrooms, Fenced back yard with patio. Stove and Dishwasher. Small Pet on Approval. Gas Heatilator fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of Beaumont

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
40789 Oregon Trail
40789 Oregon Trail, Cherry Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
Two-Bedroom Home On Beautiful Golf Course in 55+ Community! - Two-Bedroom Home On Beautiful Golf Course in 55+ Community! HOA Pool/Spa, Tennis Courts, Club House, Billiards Room, and Unlimited Free Golf! Cooktop/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, and

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5406 Ellen Way
5406 Ellen Way, Banning, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
831 sqft
5406 Ellen Way Peacock Valley 55+ - Virtual Tour - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=fWoTyY9Dunk&ts=.5 Updated 2 bed 1 bath unit in Peacock Valley. Central heat and air. Single car garage with opener.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
755 La Costa Dr.
755 La Costa Drive, Banning, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
985 sqft
55+ Living - The 55+ Gated Community of Sun Lakes offers this very comfortable two bedroom - two bath one story condominium.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
686 Twin Hills Drive
686 Twin Hills Drive, Banning, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1284 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home with ceiling fans in all the rooms; washer, dryer, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher included. Home has an oversized 2-car garage, patio cover and room to park your golf cart on the side yard.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
397 Sandpiper St
397 Sandpiper Street, Banning, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1471 sqft
***Open House*** Tues 3/10 11-11:30a.m - Copy and paste this link into your web browser to view our virtual tour. https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=A8C4kqZJtYg&ts=.
Results within 5 miles of Beaumont

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Equestrian Downs
1 Unit Available
1391 Huckleberry Ln
1391 Huckleberry Lane, San Jacinto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2644 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3160 W Ramsey St
3160 Ramsey Street, Banning, CA
Studio
$1,500
1000 sqft
Very nice office space in a convenient location near the 10 Freeway in Banning. Located on the southeast corner of Sunset and Ramsey, in the Butterfield Business Center.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Equestrian Downs
1 Unit Available
1148 Arrowhead Avenue
1148 Arrowhead Avenue, San Jacinto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2214 sqft
Large home in San Jacinto with 4 bedrooms and a loft. Seller recently installed new carpet, new appliances, new cabinetry, as well as painted the home.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Central Yucaipa
1 Unit Available
35555 Mountain View Street
35555 Mountain View Street, Yucaipa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1479 sqft
MUST SEE! Very Clean 3 bedroom, 2 bath house, featuring new paint, new flooring, new window coverings and more.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
165 N 16th Street
165 North 16th Street, Banning, CA
1 Bedroom
$800
800 sqft
Cute, quiet, classic unit near services and amenities in Banning! Updated with new water heater and dual pane windows throughout in addition to tile floors and wall units for year-round climate comfort and low maintenance living.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
312 Pomegranate Street
312 Pomegranate St, San Jacinto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2338 sqft
Stonecrest at the Cove - 312 Pomegranate Street - Stonecrest at the Cove - New Homes Designed by KB - Conveniently located to the I 215 and Hwy. 74. Planned community sports park and multiple playgrounds.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Heritage
1 Unit Available
164 N Victoria Avenue
164 North Victoria Avenue, San Jacinto, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,350
2102 sqft
164 N Victoria Avenue Available 07/01/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
College
1 Unit Available
1323 Bushy Tail Trail
1323 Bushy Tail Trail, San Jacinto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1072 sqft
55+ Complex with Pool and Spa - 55+ Senior Community with pool and spa. Homeowner pays association dues. This home is small, but well appointed! Ceiling fans in every room! Lovely screened in rear patio! One car garage, plus carport.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Soboba
1 Unit Available
948 Verona Avenue
948 Verona Avenue, San Jacinto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Fully Refurbished House in San Jacinto, available on 4/6/2020. - 948 Verona Ave., San Jacinto, 92583. 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, $1,800/Month, $1,800/Deposit, Approx. 1100 Sq. Ft., Month-to-Month Lease. Tenant pays ALL utilities.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rose Ranch
1 Unit Available
1867 Montara Way
1867 Montara Way, San Jacinto, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
3028 sqft
1867 Montara Way Available 06/22/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4847 W. Glen Abbey Way
4847 West Glen Abbey Way, Banning, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1505 sqft
Lovely 3-Bedroom Home in Desirable Sun Lakes 55+ Community! - Lovely 3-Bedroom Home in Desirable Sun Lakes 55+ Community! The beautifully Renovated Kitchen features a Large Pantry with pull-out shelves, Stove (electric), and Dishwasher.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
35164 Mesa Grande Dr
35164 Mesa Grande Drive, Calimesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1254 sqft
35164 Mesa Grande Dr Available 06/16/20 35164 Mesa Grande Dr - Beautiful condo in Calimesa. 2 bed 2 bath 1254 sq ft downstairs unit in the Villa Mesa Grande Complex. Community pool and spa, central heat and air and small fenced yard.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1276 EUCLID ST
1276 Euclid Street, Hemet, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1392 sqft
COZY SENIOR HOME - AVAILABLE NOW! This cute 3 bed, 2 bath home in 55+ Seniors Only Tract features a low maintenance front and back yard, cozy fireplace in living room, newer cabinets in kitchen, and tile floors throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
River
1 Unit Available
1539 Billings Court
1539 Billings Court, San Jacinto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1734 sqft
4 bedroom single story. Culdesac location with nice size yard, 3 car Garage, Large family room, Large kitchen with center island. Open floor plan, Master bathroom has spa tub, Large backyard with covered patio area perfect for family gatherings.

Median Rent in Beaumont

Last updated May 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Beaumont is $886, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,108.
Studio
$740
1 Bed
$886
2 Beds
$1,108
3+ Beds
$1,557
City GuideBeaumont
"I went down to Beaumont, where all them angels fly /Cause theyve got stars in California / Walking down the streets /Dancing on the boulevard in their golden satin sheets." (-- Drew Kennedy, "Stars in California")

Beaumont has been a transportation hub for centuries, and was used to move people and goods along trails in the San Gorgonio Pass discovered by American Indians. And while many of these trails aren't in use today, who's to say they won't transport you to the apartment of your dreams? Beaumont, which literally translates to 'beautiful mountain,' has cooler temperatures than its neighboring cities at a lower elevation. This makes it a popular destination for families looking to live in Southern California. Beaumont has a very agreeable climate all year through, but is notoriously windy. Come here and you are guaranteed to be blown away (we don't mean that literally!)

Tips for Renting in Beaumont

Beaumont has a vacancy rate that is above average, so scoring a beautiful studio apartment in Beaumont won't be a problem. Don't get too excited once you've located your dream house, however. Take your time looking at the fixtures in the home, amenities in the neighborhood and the paperwork that needs to be done once you've settled on a rental property in Beaumont.

Read the Fine Print

Make sure you read through your contract with a magnifying glass (You'll need these quite literally in some cases). Look at who will be responsible for the upkeep and maintenance of your pad, the renewal process and liabilities of both your landlord and you. Also check for the notice period required to vacate your rental condo in Beaumont (After all, your rental pad is only temporary).

Purchase Insurance

It is a good rule of thumb to check if the apartment you will be renting is insured. While most rental properties in Beaumont are insured by the landlord, you will have to pay to insure your furnishings. As with most of our advice it pays to find out the answers before signing your lease.

Neighborhoods in Beaumont

El Casco/ Eden Hot Springs: The suburban neighborhood of El Casco/Eden Hot Springs has avacancy rate of 3.4 %, which means that you will have to invest a reasonable amount of time looking for available apartments before you find one you like. Take a walk around this neighborhood and you'll notice the smell of fresh paint, and the look of young landscaping nearly everywhere you look.The large proportion of homes that have been built after 2000 puts the El Casco neighborhood among the top 2% of neighborhoods boasting a shiny new real estate landscape.If you don't like the daily routine of having to travel to work, you'll fit right in here. 12.6% of the El Casco residents' daily commute is the minute long walk to their home offices, placing El Casco among the top 4% of the nation's neighborhoods where residents work from their homes.

Cherry Valley: Cherry Valley is an urban neighborhood that is home to a large number of Mexican immigrants. There are also a number of people with German and English roots, which makes living here a never ending lesson in world street cuisines. (If you enjoy your weekly fix of tacos and currywurst, rent a place here and you'll be in foodie paradise).

Highland Springs: Peaceful and quiet, Highland Springs offers a wide range of housing options. This makes this neighborhood an attractive destination for retirees (unless they're looking to live life on the wild side, in which case they've got the wrong city!) The average commute in Highland Springs is longer than most any neighborhood in the nation. And while it is expected that most of this neighborhoods' residents will have their own car, households in Highland Springs rise above all expectations with a staggering 41% of the households reportedly owning four cars or more.

Living inBeaumont

Life in Beaumont is best enjoyed outdoors. It is one of the best planned communities in Southern California and offers a variety of entertainment options to its locals. The annual Cherry Festival is the largest community event in the city and runs for four days during the summer. Apart from this there are a number of concerts that are held in the numerous parks that dot Beaumont's streets. Locals have various recreation options ranging from the hiking and jogging trails of the city to the famous golf clubs that call Beaumont home. Rent a place here and you won't find a reason to leave!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Beaumont?
In Beaumont, the median rent is $740 for a studio, $886 for a 1-bedroom, $1,108 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,557 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Beaumont, check out our monthly Beaumont Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Beaumont?
Some of the colleges located in the Beaumont area include University of California-Irvine, University of California-Riverside, University of California-San Diego, Chaffey College, and Concordia University-Irvine. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Beaumont?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Beaumont from include San Diego, Anaheim, Riverside, Rancho Cucamonga, and Irvine.

