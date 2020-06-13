72 Apartments for rent in Beaumont, CA

Neighborhoods in Beaumont

El Casco/ Eden Hot Springs: The suburban neighborhood of El Casco/Eden Hot Springs has avacancy rate of 3.4 %, which means that you will have to invest a reasonable amount of time looking for available apartments before you find one you like. Take a walk around this neighborhood and you'll notice the smell of fresh paint, and the look of young landscaping nearly everywhere you look.The large proportion of homes that have been built after 2000 puts the El Casco neighborhood among the top 2% of neighborhoods boasting a shiny new real estate landscape.If you don't like the daily routine of having to travel to work, you'll fit right in here. 12.6% of the El Casco residents' daily commute is the minute long walk to their home offices, placing El Casco among the top 4% of the nation's neighborhoods where residents work from their homes.

Cherry Valley: Cherry Valley is an urban neighborhood that is home to a large number of Mexican immigrants. There are also a number of people with German and English roots, which makes living here a never ending lesson in world street cuisines. (If you enjoy your weekly fix of tacos and currywurst, rent a place here and you'll be in foodie paradise).

Highland Springs: Peaceful and quiet, Highland Springs offers a wide range of housing options. This makes this neighborhood an attractive destination for retirees (unless they're looking to live life on the wild side, in which case they've got the wrong city!) The average commute in Highland Springs is longer than most any neighborhood in the nation. And while it is expected that most of this neighborhoods' residents will have their own car, households in Highland Springs rise above all expectations with a staggering 41% of the households reportedly owning four cars or more.