143 Apartments for rent in Fallbrook, CA

Starting Your Apartment Search in Fallbrook

More people own a home in Fallbrook than rent. More specifically, only about one-third of residents are renting here, and the vacancy rate is about 8 percent. So searching for rental properties should not be too difficult, depending on what you want.

How much will you spend on your rental?

Most studios and one-bedroom apartments start at about $800 per month, while two-bedroom apartments cost closer to $1200 on average.

How to prepare to find a rental

It shouldn't take too long to find a property in Fallbrook, since the rental market is not exactly as competitive as it is in larger cities and beachside towns. But try to start your search at least a month or two before you need to move, and be sure to bring a month's worth of pay stubs to show you're employed. Plus, be prepared to have your credit checked, references called, and rental history verified by property owners who need to feel they can trust you to take care of their place.