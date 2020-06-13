Apartment List
/
CA
/
fallbrook
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:21 AM

143 Apartments for rent in Fallbrook, CA

📍

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
258 Oberlander Way
258 Oberlander Way, Fallbrook, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2156 sqft
258 Oberlander Way Available 06/15/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
351 Old Stage Court
351 Old Stage Court, Fallbrook, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1472 sqft
351 Old Stage Court Available 08/10/20 Sweet Single Story minutes from Downtown Fallbrook, SOLAR, Private Backyard, Quiet Street! - WE STRONGLY RECOMMEND VIEWING THIS AD & ALL OUR OTHER LISTINGS DIRECTLY THRU OUR WEBSITE WWW.VPMHOMES.

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
218 Royal Glen Drive
218 Royal Glen Drive, Fallbrook, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1623 sqft
218 Royal Glen Drive Available 09/01/20 Awesome Two Story in Quiet Neighborhood, Right Near Downtown Fallbrook, Close to Everything! - WE STRONGLY RECOMMEND VIEWING THIS AD & ALL OUR OTHER LISTINGS DIRECTLY THRU OUR WEBSITE WWW.VPMHOMES.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2801 E. Mission Rd
2801 East Mission Road, Fallbrook, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
2285 sqft
Fallbrook Spanish Style Single level Ranch style home with view deck! - *All properties being shown by Virtual Tour during COVID-19, email for link * 3 Bed , 2 Ba., 2285 Square Ft.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2614 Buena Rosa
2614 Buena Rosa, Fallbrook, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1390 sqft
COMING SOON 1 July Adorable single story 3 beds, 2 baths, 2 car garage w/ direct access, inside laundry, dining area off the kitchen, kitchen w/ breakfast bar/island, living room w/ fireplace.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
514 N Vine
514 N Vine St, Fallbrook, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
866 sqft
Adorable and fresh two bedroom two bath apartment in attractive new complex very close to the village in Fallbrook. New construction completed in 2019 and ready to move in. Stackable washer dryer in closet and close to everything.

1 of 18

Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
741 Magarian Rd
741 Magarian Road, Fallbrook, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1200 sqft
741 Magarian Rd Available 01/10/20 Charming Two Bedroom (optional third) Home in Fallbrook - Great location and wonderfully upgraded!.
Results within 1 mile of Fallbrook

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
4121 Pinehurst Court
4121 Pinehurst Court, San Diego County, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
943 sqft
PALA MESA RESORT, AMAZING GOLF COURSE VIEW, MOUNTAIN VIEW, NO FREEWAY NOISE, ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUSLY FURNISHED CONDO, UPPER LEVEL, THE BEST LOCATION IN THIS COMMUNITY, VERY NICE FURNITURE, VAULTED CEDAR WOOD CEILING WITH MANY SPOT LIGHTS, LOCATED NEXT

1 of 18

Last updated April 1 at 05:55am
1 Unit Available
3219 Alta Verde Drive (Studio #2)
3219 Alta Verde Drive, San Diego County, CA
Studio
$875
120 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
The Perfect, Brand New "Tiny Home" Guest Unit on Fully Fenced and Gated Country Property in Fallbrook! - WE STRONGLY RECOMMEND VIEWING THIS AD & ALL OUR OTHER LISTINGS DIRECTLY THRU OUR WEBSITE WWW.VPMHOMES.COM UNDER THE AVAILABLE RENTALS PAGE.
Results within 5 miles of Fallbrook

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Valley
1 Unit Available
1486 Puritan Dr.
1486 Puritan Drive, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1716 sqft
Gated 55+ Community in Pilgrim Creek Estates manufactured home for rent! - Gated 55+ Community in Pilgrim Creek Estates manufactured home for rent! This detached single level home with a large 2 car garage. Very peaceful and private.

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3930 Lake Circe dr
3930 Lake Circle Drive, San Diego County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1854 sqft
FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED HOME * 24 HOUR VIRTUAL TOUR * BY APPT ONLY * FALLBROOK ZEN HOME WITH KOY POND INCLUDED - WELCOME TO YOUR FURNISHED HOME IN FALLBROOK. NO NEIGHBOR IN THE BACK . AND INCLUDES A KOY POND FOR YOUR ENJOYMENT .

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4353 Estate Drive (Guest House)
4353 Estate Drive, San Diego County, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
850 sqft
Brand New Construction Guest Home in Great Location between Fallbrook and Bonsall, Easy Fwy 76 Acess! - WE STRONGLY RECOMMEND VIEWING THIS AD & ALL OUR OTHER LISTINGS DIRECTLY THRU OUR WEBSITE WWW.VPMHOMES.COM UNDER THE AVAILABLE RENTALS PAGE.

1 of 82

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4732 Panache Drive
4732 Panache Dr, San Diego County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2461 sqft
Brand New Construction Home in the Lovely Newly Developed Community of Aurora Heights in Fallbrook! - WE STRONGLY RECOMMEND VIEWING THIS AD & ALL OUR OTHER LISTINGS DIRECTLY THRU OUR WEBSITE WWW.VPMHOMES.COM UNDER THE AVAILABLE RENTALS PAGE.

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bonsall
1 Unit Available
31916 Del Cielo Este Unit 34
31916 Del Cielo Este, Bonsall, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
878 sqft
31916 Del Cielo Este Unit 34 Available 08/08/20 Darling Upstairs Unit Condo in Private HOA Community, complete with Pool, Spa, and Gym! - WE STRONGLY RECOMMEND VIEWING THIS AD & ALL OUR OTHER LISTINGS DIRECTLY THRU OUR WEBSITE WWW.VPMHOMES.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Valley
1 Unit Available
717 Rena Dr.
717 Rena Drive, Oceanside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1309 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Oceanside Home, Close to Base - 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 2 Car Garage Single story 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home, in a quite neighbor at end of Cul-de-Sac. Kitchen has fridge, stove, oven and extra cabinets are additional storage.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
North Valley
1 Unit Available
5554 Nanday Court
5554 Nanday Court, Oceanside, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
3136 sqft
Gorgeous, highly upgraded newer home with granite counters in gourmet kitchen. Family room has fireplace. Luxurious master suite has his and hers sink, vanity, walk in shower, large tub and a walk in closet. Large loft. Bedroom and bath downstairs.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3485 Fairview Ln
3485 Fairview Lane, San Diego County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2676 sqft
Charming single story home atop a knoll with fabulous views to the East and North! Country atmosphere but close to the city life.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
46011 Sandia Creek Drive
46011 Sandia Creek Drive, Riverside County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1344 sqft
Best Contact is via email: janinelovebroker@gmail.com

1 of 18

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
North Valley
1 Unit Available
1208 Players Dr
1208 Players Drive, Oceanside, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
3203 sqft
Beautiful Arrowood golf course community! Close to Camp Pendleton. This lovely home has been meticulously maintained. Wonderful curb appeal and nicely landscaped. Includes a gardener.
Results within 10 miles of Fallbrook
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 07:11am
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro
12 Units Available
Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes
4795 Frazee Rd, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,235
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1235 sqft
Minutes from Oceanside Harbor and numerous employers. On-site amenities include a resident clubhouse, pool and playgrounds. Homes feature updated interiors with modern furnishings and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
$
Mira Costa
7 Units Available
Sunset View
2500 Sea Cliff Way, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,056
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
928 sqft
Convenient to Oceanside Boulevard via Rancho del Oro Drive. Fireplace, balcony and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly complex with pool, gym and clubhouse. Close to Palisades Park, MiraCosta College and only minutes from several restaurants.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
28 Units Available
Waterleaf Apartment Homes
333 N Emerald Dr, Vista, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,724
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
915 sqft
Located close to the 78 freeway and College Blvd and minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has pool and spa. Units feature A/C, extra storage and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Paloma del Sol - Paseo del Sol
25 Units Available
The Vineyards at Paseo del Sol
31901 Campanula Way, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,173
1242 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,629
1492 sqft
With a wide range of floor plans stocked with efficient appliances, gas ranges, and a dishwasher this complex has everything you need. Combined with a swimming pool and fitness room, why go anywhere else.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
157 Units Available
Monarch Buena Vista
740 Paseo Buena Vista, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,175
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,470
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,075
1344 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!

Median Rent in Fallbrook

Last updated Mar. 2016
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Fallbrook is $825, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,055.
Studio
$722
1 Bed
$825
2 Beds
$1,055
3+ Beds
$1,504
City GuideFallbrook
"Three days a week and I'm home at the ranch in Fallbrook with my avocados." (-Martin Milner)

Fallbrook can defy your expectations about Southern California. If you're tired of crowded SoCal cities set right on the beach, this community will charm you. Its main claim to fame centers on avocados, though oak trees and citrus fruit have also shaped this adorable area.

Fallbrook is a small unincorporated community of about 30,000 people. The area, which is located in San Diego County, is known for being the "Avocado Capital of the World." That probably gives you a good idea of the kind of community Fallbrook is: rural, quaint, and green, with a winding road that goes for six miles before coming to a stop at the closest freeway. Since this community is about half an hour from the beach, its temperatures can get up to 100 degrees in the summer, but it does still get the occasional ocean breeze.If you like the idea of affordable housing at least for a California city and being a short drive away from beaches and everything else San Diego has to offer, Fallbrook is a good place to live.

Starting Your Apartment Search in Fallbrook

More people own a home in Fallbrook than rent. More specifically, only about one-third of residents are renting here, and the vacancy rate is about 8 percent. So searching for rental properties should not be too difficult, depending on what you want.

How much will you spend on your rental?

Most studios and one-bedroom apartments start at about $800 per month, while two-bedroom apartments cost closer to $1200 on average.

How to prepare to find a rental

It shouldn't take too long to find a property in Fallbrook, since the rental market is not exactly as competitive as it is in larger cities and beachside towns. But try to start your search at least a month or two before you need to move, and be sure to bring a month's worth of pay stubs to show you're employed. Plus, be prepared to have your credit checked, references called, and rental history verified by property owners who need to feel they can trust you to take care of their place.

Where to Live in Fallbrook

Fallbrook may be pretty small, but there are still some discernible neighborhoods, each of which has its own pros and cons. Here's a sampling of what you can choose from when it comes to local neighborhoods.

Pala Mesa / San Luis Rey Heights: This is among the nicer areas of Fallbrook. There are town homes for rent. If you really want to live in this suburban neighborhood, start looking at rental properties ASAP, since the vacancy rate here is only 4 percent.

De Luz: This area is known for being even more rural than the rest of Fallbrook. Rent is fairly affordable here.

Rainbow: If you want a suburban area that is known for being both trendy and hip yet peaceful, this is it. You can find small rentals and mobile homes here, though there are lots of three-bedroom houses for rent in this neighborhood as well. That seems to be the trend in Fallbrook.

Town Center:If you prefer to live in an urban Town Center may pique your interest. Its so close to the area's amenities that many people actually ride bikes to work, unlike most of Fallbrook's other neighborhoods. There are lots of rental options here, with a good mix of studio apartments, high-rise rentals, and houses. However, the vacancy rate is just under 3 percent, so you have lots of competition for finding a rental!

Getting Around

As you can likely guess, Fallbrook is rural, which means you need a car to get around. The area is mostly residential, with a few grocery stores sprinkled in among all the homes. There are also some golf courses, museums, farmers markets, and cute little mom-and-pop shops. But really, you'll need to drive to Oceanside, Temecula, and other nearby cities to get any serious shopping done, and that means taking freeways and busy streets.

Now for the good news...there's plenty of room to park in Fallbrook, so no need to work on your parallel parking skills before you move here. But seriously, if you don't have a car, the North County Transit District does offer some options for public transportation. BREEZE buses serve North County. Route 306, in particular, can take you from Fallbrook to Vista and back again every day of the week, and you can also take the Metrolink to Oceanside. But your best bet is probably to carpool to work, like so many Fallbrook residents do--hey, it's a great way to make new friends!

If you want to move to this community filled with oak trees and avocados on every corner, it's time to start looking for your next apartment. You might work up an appetite trying to find a place here. Lucky for you, there's a big bowl of guacamole waiting for you at the end!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Fallbrook?
In Fallbrook, the median rent is $722 for a studio, $825 for a 1-bedroom, $1,055 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,504 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Fallbrook, check out our monthly Fallbrook Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Fallbrook?
Some of the colleges located in the Fallbrook area include University of California-Irvine, University of California-Riverside, University of California-San Diego, Chaffey College, and Concordia University-Irvine. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Fallbrook?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Fallbrook from include San Diego, Anaheim, Chula Vista, Riverside, and Rancho Cucamonga.

Similar Pages

Fallbrook 1 BedroomsFallbrook 2 Bedrooms
Fallbrook 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFallbrook Apartments with Balcony
Fallbrook Dog Friendly Apartments