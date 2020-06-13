143 Apartments for rent in Fallbrook, CA

Getting Around

As you can likely guess, Fallbrook is rural, which means you need a car to get around. The area is mostly residential, with a few grocery stores sprinkled in among all the homes. There are also some golf courses, museums, farmers markets, and cute little mom-and-pop shops. But really, you'll need to drive to Oceanside, Temecula, and other nearby cities to get any serious shopping done, and that means taking freeways and busy streets.

Now for the good news...there's plenty of room to park in Fallbrook, so no need to work on your parallel parking skills before you move here. But seriously, if you don't have a car, the North County Transit District does offer some options for public transportation. BREEZE buses serve North County. Route 306, in particular, can take you from Fallbrook to Vista and back again every day of the week, and you can also take the Metrolink to Oceanside. But your best bet is probably to carpool to work, like so many Fallbrook residents do--hey, it's a great way to make new friends!

If you want to move to this community filled with oak trees and avocados on every corner, it's time to start looking for your next apartment. You might work up an appetite trying to find a place here. Lucky for you, there's a big bowl of guacamole waiting for you at the end!