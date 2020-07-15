56 Apartments for rent in Yucaipa, CA

Yucaipa, CA

Say it with me now, “Yew-Kye-Puh.” Welcome to your new Inland Empire home! Located in scenic San Bernardino County, you’ll be sure find a number of apartments for rent that’ll put you close to both IE attractions and within a 90-minute drive from Los Angeles. Sound good? Let’s get started!

First of all, Yucaipa is an incredibly new city. Incorporated in 1989, there has been a huge amount of development in the region. This means a lot of new construction in townhouses, condominiums, and large luxury apartment complexes. It also means that the primary source of shopping, dining and entertainment will be located in strip malls and shipping centers.

For a city of its size, Yucaipa, much like neighboring LA, is incredibly dependent on cars for transportation. The city has no public transportation system, and because of oversights in new construction, many neighborhoods don’t have sidewalks. So do yourself a favor and invest in a dependable car before relocating.

What kind of amenities can you expect in your new Yucaipa rental? Well, it depends on where you’re looking. Many newer apartment complexes will have gyms, clubhouses, and swimming pools for you to cool off during those characteristically long and hot summers. You’ll even be able to find the occasional furnished apartment in the more luxurious developments. If you’re more of an independent type, the city also has a number of detached, single-family rental homes available in safe, new neighborhoods.

Yucaipa is an outdoorsy city within close proximity to the San Bernardino National Forest and Big Bear Lake, so you’ll find that many apartments are pet-friendly, with exceptions. Many buildings will only allow one animal under a certain weight, or require additional safety deposits of $50-100 per pet.

Yucaipa is made up of three primary neighborhoods—the city center, the northeastern neighborhood around Oak Glen and Dunlap Acres, and the southwestern neighborhood adjacent to the city center. The northeastern areas are considered the most desirable in the city as they have lower crime rates, plenty of new construction, and overall a more “neighborhoody” feel. Crafton Hills College is located in this area and has increased demand for rentals in apartment complexes and townhomes. You’ll also be more likely to find rooms for rent, studio apartments and apartments with flexible lease options if you stick close to campus. Two bedroom apartments in this area generally range from $1000-1200.

Okay, so Yucaipa and the city center may not be as desirable as the luxury areas in the northeastern neighborhoods of town, but they do have more to offer in terms of affordability. There are also many detached rental homes in this area that offer large backyards. Overall you’ll find more cheap apartments and rentals in this area than anywhere else in town. The average rent for a two-bedroom rental generally ranges from $900-1100.

That about does it for our little guide. Now, it’s time for the fun part: finding you a place! Welcome to Yucaipa, dear renter! Happy hunting!