56 Apartments for rent in Yucaipa, CA

Last updated July 15 2020

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Central Yucaipa
35555 Mountain View Street
35555 Mountain View Street, Yucaipa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1479 sqft
MUST SEE! Very Clean 3 bedroom, 2 bath house, featuring new paint, new flooring, new window coverings and more.

Last updated May 14
1 Unit Available
Central Yucaipa
13626 Holmes St
13626 Holmes Street, Yucaipa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
13626 Holmes St. Yucaipa - Copy and paste this link into your web browser to view our virtual tour. https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=yrjtPXAwq3y&ts=.5 Spacious 2 bed/2 bath duplex in Yucaipa.

Last updated April 4
1 Unit Available
Dunlap Acres
31439 Sierra Linda St
31439 Sierra Linda Street, Yucaipa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1220 sqft
Charming Yucaipa Home with NEW Carpet & Paint - 2 bed, 1 bath single story home with NEW carpet and paint, bonus room, range, wall heat, washer/dryer hookups, covered back porch, large fenced backyard and attached 1 car garage. Trash Included.

Last updated April 4
1 Unit Available
Central Yucaipa
12280 5th Street
12280 5th Street, Yucaipa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1550 sqft
SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM HOUSE WITH HUGE YARD!!!! Includes fireplace, stove, washer & dryer hookups. Also includes a formal living room, separate dining room, front and fenced back yard.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Dunlap Acres
12897 13th Street
12897 13th Street, Yucaipa, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
1824 sqft
Unique opportunity, lots of options to own this western style living, well maintained, cozy and spacious 4 bedroom/2 bathroom with huge detached garage ( 1216 sqft), one level single family house in the beautiful City of Yucaipa.
Results within 5 miles of Yucaipa
Last updated July 15
4 Units Available
Mentone
Del Flora
30598 Independence Blvd., Redlands, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1000 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in peaceful neighborhood of Redlands near shopping, parks and local public schools. Located between Wabash and Opal Ave. Smoke-free community offers pool, gym, Jacuzzi and tennis court. Apartment features private patio and dishwasher.

Last updated July 14
1 Unit Available
North Redlands
628 Lido St
628 Lido Street, Redlands, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1700 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Redlands ca home - Property Id: 314159 Redlands home very nice location close to schools and shopping , Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/314159 Property Id 314159 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5907738)

Last updated July 14
1 Unit Available
Sundance
1617 Apollo Way
1617 Apollo Way, Beaumont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1727 sqft
1617 Apollo Way Available 08/11/20 1617 Apollo Way - Beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath home in the Sundance community in Beaumont. Central heat and air, 2 car garage with opener and fully landscaped front and rear yards.

Last updated July 14
1 Unit Available
South Redlands
905 E. Palm Avenue
905 E Palm Avenue, Redlands, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1412 sqft
3 bed 2 bath Redlands - This property is located close to Redlands university, the property itself has brand new carpet, fresh coats of paint interior, A/C and beautiful rose bushes surrounding the house.

Last updated July 14
1 Unit Available
Sundance
943 Spica
943 Spica Drive, Beaumont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1727 sqft
- Please call with inquiries or to schedule a showing at (909) 240-3280.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
North Redlands
1091 ALEXIS Lane
1091 Alexis Ln, Redlands, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2681 sqft
BEAUTIFUL, HOUSE FOR LEASE !. 4 SPACIOUS BEDROOMS & 2 1/2 BATH, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, ABSOLUTELY TURNKEY WITH BRAND NEW 16 SEER A/C UNIT, HUGE LOFT!!, KITCHEN W/ISLAND, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS & WALK-IN PANTRY.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
South Redlands
940 Fulbright Avenue
940 Fulbright Avenue, Redlands, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1490 sqft
Immaculate ranch style home with new carpets in some rooms and new vinyl plank flooring in kitchen and hallway. All appliances are included as well as bi-weekly cleaning service and gardener. Large fenced back yard and covered patio.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
North Redlands
321 N Lincoln Street
321 Lincoln Street, Redlands, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1899 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Property is move-in ready August 1st! Single story home offering new interior & exterior paint, new flooring, and new wiring.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
North Redlands
1128 Via Ravenna
1128 Via Ravenna, Redlands, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2041 sqft
A beautiful move in ready home. The feature: A new interior paint, new carpet/waterproof vinly plank, new windows & new blinds. Open & specious flooring. A large living room along with formal dinning room. A cozy family room with fireplace.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
North Redlands
1247 Via Florence
1247 Via Florence, Redlands, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1832 sqft
Alicante De Las Palmas Community home that backs up to communities green belt. 4 bedroom 2.5 bath 1832 square foot home on a 5500 square foot lot. Updated with corian countertops and stainless appliances in the kitchen.

Last updated April 4
1 Unit Available
North Redlands
1474 Elliott Ct.
1474 Elliott Ct, Redlands, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Brand New Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home located in Redlands!! - Come take a look at this Gorgeous Brand New Three Bedroom Two Bathroom home that offers solar panels and a large backyard.

Last updated April 15
1 Unit Available
Oak Valley Greens
996 Brentwood Rd
996 Brentwood Road, Beaumont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2127 sqft
Gorgeous never lived in before, 2 bedroom 3 Bathroom home in the very swanky 55 and better gated community. Includes private security, association amenities that include pool, spa, clubhouse and more.

Last updated May 2
1 Unit Available
547 Cedar View Dr
547 Cedar View Drive, Beaumont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1484 sqft
547 Cedar View Dr - 547 Cedar View Dr. Newer 1484 sq ft Home with 2 Car Garage, Oak Cabinets, tile Entry with Carpet in Living room and Bedrooms, Fenced back yard with patio. Stove and Dishwasher. Small Pet on Approval. Gas Heatilator fireplace.

Last updated July 14
1 Unit Available
North Redlands
1565 Heidi Ct
1565 Heidi Court, Redlands, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1293 sqft
1565 Heidi Ct Available 08/08/20 Cozy Cul-De-Sac Home Ready for Renters - This beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath newly remodeled home is ready for it's next occupants.

Last updated July 14
1 Unit Available
35105 Mesa Grande Dr
35105 Mesa Grande Drive, Calimesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
996 sqft
35105 Mesa Grande Dr - Virtual Tour - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=w5crof1yNRV&ts=.5 996 sq ft 2 bed 2 bath condo in Calimesa. Downstairs unit with central HVAC and covered patio with extra storage. All electric unit.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
North Redlands
528 Courier Ave
528 Courier Avenue, Redlands, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 528 Courier Ave in Redlands. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Yucaipa
Last updated July 15
25 Units Available
West Redlands
Redlands Lawn and Tennis Club
1400 Barton Rd, Redlands, CA
Studio
$1,410
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,553
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
876 sqft
Heritage and Brookside Parks are located within walking distance of your comfortable apartment, which boasts a fully-equipped kitchen and your very own washer and dryer.
Last updated July 15
12 Units Available
Rancho Belago Apartments
27625 E Trail Ridge Way, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open-plan 1-3 bedroom apartments with balconies in complex with gym, pool and media room. Next to Moreno Beach Plaza shopping mall with supermarket, restaurants and other stores.
Last updated July 15
6 Units Available
Somerset Apts.
26454 Redlands Blvd, Loma Linda, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,616
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,808
848 sqft
Minutes from I-10. Residents share access to tennis court, hot tub and spa, pool, playground and fitness center. Apartments include in-unit laundry and private patio or balcony.

Median Rent in Yucaipa

Last updated Aug. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Yucaipa is $997, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,247.
Studio
$833
1 Bed
$997
2 Beds
$1,247
3+ Beds
$1,752
City GuideYucaipa
Yucaipa, CA

Say it with me now, “Yew-Kye-Puh.” Welcome to your new Inland Empire home! Located in scenic San Bernardino County, you’ll be sure find a number of apartments for rent that’ll put you close to both IE attractions and within a 90-minute drive from Los Angeles. Sound good? Let’s get started!

First of all, Yucaipa is an incredibly new city. Incorporated in 1989, there has been a huge amount of development in the region. This means a lot of new construction in townhouses, condominiums, and large luxury apartment complexes. It also means that the primary source of shopping, dining and entertainment will be located in strip malls and shipping centers.

For a city of its size, Yucaipa, much like neighboring LA, is incredibly dependent on cars for transportation. The city has no public transportation system, and because of oversights in new construction, many neighborhoods don’t have sidewalks. So do yourself a favor and invest in a dependable car before relocating.

What kind of amenities can you expect in your new Yucaipa rental? Well, it depends on where you’re looking. Many newer apartment complexes will have gyms, clubhouses, and swimming pools for you to cool off during those characteristically long and hot summers. You’ll even be able to find the occasional furnished apartment in the more luxurious developments. If you’re more of an independent type, the city also has a number of detached, single-family rental homes available in safe, new neighborhoods.

Yucaipa is an outdoorsy city within close proximity to the San Bernardino National Forest and Big Bear Lake, so you’ll find that many apartments are pet-friendly, with exceptions. Many buildings will only allow one animal under a certain weight, or require additional safety deposits of $50-100 per pet.

Yucaipa is made up of three primary neighborhoods—the city center, the northeastern neighborhood around Oak Glen and Dunlap Acres, and the southwestern neighborhood adjacent to the city center. The northeastern areas are considered the most desirable in the city as they have lower crime rates, plenty of new construction, and overall a more “neighborhoody” feel. Crafton Hills College is located in this area and has increased demand for rentals in apartment complexes and townhomes. You’ll also be more likely to find rooms for rent, studio apartments and apartments with flexible lease options if you stick close to campus. Two bedroom apartments in this area generally range from $1000-1200.

Okay, so Yucaipa and the city center may not be as desirable as the luxury areas in the northeastern neighborhoods of town, but they do have more to offer in terms of affordability. There are also many detached rental homes in this area that offer large backyards. Overall you’ll find more cheap apartments and rentals in this area than anywhere else in town. The average rent for a two-bedroom rental generally ranges from $900-1100.

That about does it for our little guide. Now, it’s time for the fun part: finding you a place! Welcome to Yucaipa, dear renter! Happy hunting!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Yucaipa?
In Yucaipa, the median rent is $833 for a studio, $997 for a 1-bedroom, $1,247 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,752 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Yucaipa, check out our monthly Yucaipa Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Yucaipa?
Some of the colleges located in the Yucaipa area include University of California-Irvine, University of California-Riverside, Chaffey College, Concordia University-Irvine, and Irvine Valley College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Yucaipa?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Yucaipa from include Anaheim, Riverside, Rancho Cucamonga, Irvine, and Oceanside.

