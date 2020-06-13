101 Apartments for rent in Laguna Hills, CA📍
1 of 14
1 of 16
1 of 22
1 of 1
1 of 25
1 of 10
1 of 33
1 of 22
1 of 39
1 of 26
1 of 71
1 of 31
1 of 1
1 of 18
1 of 26
1 of 34
1 of 23
1 of 33
1 of 21
1 of 18
1 of 26
1 of 27
1 of 20
1 of 3
Above the swirling waves, entitled young folks from reality TV shows, and the busy downtown area of Laguna Beach is Laguna Hills, a somewhat more mature yet just as gorgeous city that offers panoramic views of mountains, canyons, and the sea from its lofty position in South Orange County. Bursting with traditional recreational opportunities, such as movie theaters, fine restaurants, and golf courses, and less common options, such as hiking trails, horseback riding and fossil reefs, Laguna Hills is a pretty idyllic, if expensive, place to live. The near-perfect weather certainly draws people in from all over the nation, but it’s the accessiblefriendly community and wealth of amenities that distinguish it from other cities.
There are heaps of rental properties in Laguna Hills, from single-family homes to studios, and pretty much every one is luxurious, with walk-in closets and generous-sized outdoor spaces. Haven't you always wanted a one-bedroom apartment with a fireplace? Tha’ts all part of the thrill of living in this hard-to-resist area: even renters expect the best. The studios cost less than the two-bedroom townhomes here, but from one end of the city’s borders to the other, prices don’t vary drastically. You’ll find the best deals in two- or three-bedroom options since roommates share the cost.
There are metric tons of rentals, from full-on properties with backyards and vistas to studio apartments with sizable balconies and gated entrances. Then there's also a plentiful selection of single-family homes for sale. The world is your oyster! Another bonus: deposits for apartments are very reasonable, so you can put that extra cash aside to buy yourself some real oysters. There arent really specific neighborhoods in Laguna Hills; this is a small town, after all. But there are distinct areas, each geared towards the personalities that may prefer it, from outdoorsy and beach-hungry types to family-oriented shoppers. Here's a rundown, with relative rental cost ratings:
South Laguna Hills: Close to both the 5 and the 73, this is where the movers and shakers reside. It’s close to plenty of shopping and theater action and takes only 10 minutes to get to the beach. So, it has everything.
North Laguna Hills:It has more shopping and apartment buildings. Close to a hospital, mall, and the chain-restaurant wonderland that is El Toro Road, this location is hipper with younger folks and students who commute to Saddleback College.
Moulton Parkway: Featuring lots of green spaces, hiking trails, and homes, this is a great place for the adventurous set hoping for sunny days spent on dirt paths. Those aren’t actually located within Laguna Hills, but they’re near enough. Laguna Hills High School and the 73 are notable landmarks in this area.
Cabot Road: Opposite Moulton Parkway and butted up against the 5, this area of Laguna Hills has the closest proximity to Mission Viejo High School and what little industrial center LH has. There aren't too many complexes here, but planned communities offer plenty of rental houses that may offer a break on rent due to the dual eyesores of the freeway and warehouses.
Life is peaceful and enviable in Laguna Hills, and people love to take advantage of the town's many offerings. Going out to dinner is a nightly habit. Why cook when there are so many great local eateries? Movies are commonplace too, with both independent cinemas and blockbusters on the menu. Endearing historical sites and a few artsy monuments suggest residents desire an interesting and beautiful city that cherishes more than superficial pursuits. And a city that demands luxury for every inhabitant, from the studio dweller to the McMansion owner, certainly has at least a few priorities in the right place.
Many beach cities suffer from high traffic, loud visitors, and exhausting lifestyles, but Laguna Hills is a quiet little niche town that enjoys a more sheltered experience. There’s still plenty to do, but fewer people are getting wasted in bars on a Wednesday night and fighting their bros on the beach at two in the morning. With an array of options like movies, museums, and yoga studios, LH is definitely primed for the nuclear unit. Fortunately for the teens and young adults, those raucous areas are close by, so surfers, students, and neer do wells still have plenty of indulgent options.
Life in Laguna, whichever city you favor, means lots of driving. Fortunately, most areas are close to either the 5-Freeway or the 73 Toll Road. Those hoping to cut costs should shy away from the tolls. It’s an amazing solution in traffic, but at four or more dollars per use, the costs of that advantage add up quickly. Keep in mind, gas prices here are higher than most other places in the nation and higher than many places in the state. Though residing here is expensive (the cost of living hovers around 75 percent higher than the country average), you do get an awful lot for your money, from the upscale amenities in every apartment complex to the bodacious babes wandering the neighborhoods (beautiful people love beautiful places). There are always trade-offs, but you know a place with these views and climate isn't going to be inexpensive.
Renters tout the community environment in their reviews of Villa Solana Apartments — the complex is close to Costco, multiple schools, and shopping, with walking and biking paths behind the building.