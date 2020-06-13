Apartment List
/
CA
/
laguna hills
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:16 AM

101 Apartments for rent in Laguna Hills, CA

📍
Central Laguna Hills
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Central Laguna Hills
30 Units Available
Sofi Laguna Hills
24557 Los Alisos Blvd, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,674
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1011 sqft
With The Orchard and Laguna Hills Mall only minutes from this community, there's very little residents have to drive for. The pet-friendly community has a beautiful pool and gym. Units feature fireplaces and private patios/balconies.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Central Laguna Hills
15 Units Available
Reata Oakbrook Village
24391 Avenida de la Carlota, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,919
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,327
1110 sqft
Stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Pool with private cabanas. Residents have access to gym, clubhouse, courtyard, hot tub and pool table. Fire pit and BBQ/grill. Pet-friendly community with dog park.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
11 Units Available
Villa Solana
26033 Moulton Pkwy, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,878
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,158
980 sqft
1-2 bedrooms near open green spaces, including hiking trails and streams. All units offer patio or balcony vista, hardwood floors, fireplace and roomy walk-in closets. Carport parking available.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Laguna Hills
1 Unit Available
22505 Caminito Grande #61
22505 Caminito Grande, Laguna Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1493 sqft
- Outstanding end-unit location offering a beautiful view, new carpeting and freshly re-painted. Great floor plan featuring a huge living room w/ view balcony & main floor master suite.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Central Laguna Hills
1 Unit Available
24372 Berrendo
24372 Berrendo, Laguna Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
988 sqft
OVER 40,000 of recent upgrades including All Appliances, A/C, Heater, Flooring, Granite Counters, and Cabinets!! BEAUTIFUL single-level condo located in the popular Briosa community.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
South Laguna Hills
1 Unit Available
26701 Quail Creek
26701 Quail Creek, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious living room and bedroom with vaulted ceilings. Large walk in closet. Nature lovers’ balcony with waterfront view of babbling streams, trees and birds. Lots of light. In unit washer and dryer. Central AC.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Central Laguna Hills
1 Unit Available
25181 Northrup Drive
25181 Northrup Drive, Laguna Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
2007 sqft
For private showings call listing agent Andy Woodfill (949) 292-6227 .

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
North Laguna Hills
1 Unit Available
22655 Napoli
22655 Napoli, Laguna Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,150
1366 sqft
What a beautiful home on an outstanding CDS location!!! Very rare & highly sought after 4 BR single level home. Lots of upgrades throughout this lovely home, gorgeous brand newer laminate & beautiful tile flooring.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
North Laguna Hills
1 Unit Available
23461 Caminito Valle
23461 Caminito Valle, Laguna Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1200 sqft
Great Location, upgraded/updated 2 Levels Townhome, Newer Central Air, FAU heating, 2 skylights, Attached 1 Car Garage with Auto Opener & 1 Carport with Gate to entry.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
North Laguna Hills
1 Unit Available
22216 Caminito Escobedo
22216 Caminito Escobedo, Laguna Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,699
1368 sqft
View View View!!! Best value in Laguna Hills complete remodel. Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Laguna Village condo nestled in a wooded setting with spectacular greenbelt and hillside views.

1 of 71

Last updated May 10 at 10:46pm
South Laguna Hills
1 Unit Available
25965 Cedarbluff Terrace
25965 Cedarbluff Terrace, Laguna Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,700
3513 sqft
This beautifully maintained two-story Moulton Ranch executive home is situated on a very private 35,000 sq. ft. lot with panoramic views complete with a private 300 ft. driveway with automatic gate controlled access.

1 of 31

Last updated January 12 at 12:23am
South Laguna Hills
1 Unit Available
25295 Gallup Circle
25295 Gallup Circle, Laguna Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,800
3333 sqft
Lovely four bedroom plus an office, three bathroom home in the equestrian community of Nellie Gail Ranch. Three of the bedrooms, plus an office, including the master suite are located on the second floor.

1 of 1

Last updated December 28 at 08:58pm
Central Laguna Hills
1 Unit Available
25571 Indian Hill Lane
25571 Indian Hill Lane, Laguna Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1089 sqft
Beautifully upgraded, two bedroom, bathroom condo. Both bedrooms are en-suite style with amply sized walk-in closets. The kitchen is equipped with bright white cabinetry , stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops.
Results within 1 mile of Laguna Hills
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
20 Units Available
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,902
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,306
1179 sqft
Great location between Crown Valley Parkway and adjacent hospital, and Granada Park. Easy access to San Diego Freeway. Recently upgraded one- and two-bedroom apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:44am
10 Units Available
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,720
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,827
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
960 sqft
Great location for commuters, on Marguerite Parkway, close to I-5. Units have laundry, Nest technology, and patio or balcony. Community features pool, playground and parking.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
113 Units Available
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$2,125
665 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,185
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,770
1271 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
44 Units Available
Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,810
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,005
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
1200 sqft
Tailored homes with custom cabinetry, USB charging stations and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a cinema, sky bar entertainment plaza and dog washing station. Close to I-5 and Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Metrolink station.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,693
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,808
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
965 sqft
This gated community has a two-story fitness center, pool and cabana-equipped spa. It's just steps away from the Shops at Dos Lagos and the Crossings at Corona. Units feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
23 Units Available
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,700
698 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,925
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1154 sqft
Deluxe apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Bike storage and parking available. Enjoy the on-site yoga center, fitness zone and game room. Right near I-5. Close to Saddleback College.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
53 Units Available
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,974
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,090
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,053
1162 sqft
Rising above the Laguna Niguel skyline, we invite you to experience blu. Our luxury studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments offer inspiring spaces where every element has been tailored by you, for you.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Lake Forest
16 Units Available
eaves Lake Forest
22700 Lake Forest Dr, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,259
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from interstates 405 and 5, this Orange County community offers furnished units and hardwood floors. Nearby upscale dining and shopping, in addition to an on-site swimming pool, fitness center and carport.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
Adagio on the Green
26600 Oso Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,920
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1125 sqft
Surrounded by greenery near Mission Viejo Golf Club. Stunning interiors with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Fully furnished. On-site amenities include clubhouse, coffee bar, concierge, pool and yoga. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,883
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,321
1159 sqft
This modern community offers resort-like amenities including a pool and spa, and its Rooftop Open-Aire Lounge. Views of the Saddleback Mountains from many homes. Modern interiors with gourmet kitchens and floor-to-ceiling windows.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3350 Bahia Blanca E
3350 Bahia Blanca East, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1188 sqft
Ground floor Catalina Model condo with garage. Completely remodeled - kitchen has granite counter tops, dual pane windows, wood like flooring and updated bathrooms. /the living room features a wood burning fireplace and wood cabinetry.

Median Rent in Laguna Hills

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Laguna Hills is $1,922, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,469.
Studio
$1,615
1 Bed
$1,922
2 Beds
$2,469
3+ Beds
$3,356
City GuideLaguna Hills
"Through Laguna Beach, or on the streets of Hollywood, even up in Santa Cruz, they're twisting and they're turning all night long. Every good old boy needs a California Girl, my only type of girl, a California Girl. Every good old boy needs a California Girl." (-Fight Fair, "California Girls")

Above the swirling waves, entitled young folks from reality TV shows, and the busy downtown area of Laguna Beach is Laguna Hills, a somewhat more mature yet just as gorgeous city that offers panoramic views of mountains, canyons, and the sea from its lofty position in South Orange County. Bursting with traditional recreational opportunities, such as movie theaters, fine restaurants, and golf courses, and less common options, such as hiking trails, horseback riding and fossil reefs, Laguna Hills is a pretty idyllic, if expensive, place to live. The near-perfect weather certainly draws people in from all over the nation, but it’s the accessiblefriendly community and wealth of amenities that distinguish it from other cities.

Finding a Home in the Hills

There are heaps of rental properties in Laguna Hills, from single-family homes to studios, and pretty much every one is luxurious, with walk-in closets and generous-sized outdoor spaces. Haven't you always wanted a one-bedroom apartment with a fireplace? Tha’ts all part of the thrill of living in this hard-to-resist area: even renters expect the best. The studios cost less than the two-bedroom townhomes here, but from one end of the city’s borders to the other, prices don’t vary drastically. You’ll find the best deals in two- or three-bedroom options since roommates share the cost.

Laguna Hills 'Hoods

There are metric tons of rentals, from full-on properties with backyards and vistas to studio apartments with sizable balconies and gated entrances. Then there's also a plentiful selection of single-family homes for sale. The world is your oyster! Another bonus: deposits for apartments are very reasonable, so you can put that extra cash aside to buy yourself some real oysters. There arent really specific neighborhoods in Laguna Hills; this is a small town, after all. But there are distinct areas, each geared towards the personalities that may prefer it, from outdoorsy and beach-hungry types to family-oriented shoppers. Here's a rundown, with relative rental cost ratings:

South Laguna Hills: Close to both the 5 and the 73, this is where the movers and shakers reside. It’s close to plenty of shopping and theater action and takes only 10 minutes to get to the beach. So, it has everything.

North Laguna Hills:It has more shopping and apartment buildings. Close to a hospital, mall, and the chain-restaurant wonderland that is El Toro Road, this location is hipper with younger folks and students who commute to Saddleback College.

Moulton Parkway: Featuring lots of green spaces, hiking trails, and homes, this is a great place for the adventurous set hoping for sunny days spent on dirt paths. Those aren’t actually located within Laguna Hills, but they’re near enough. Laguna Hills High School and the 73 are notable landmarks in this area.

Cabot Road: Opposite Moulton Parkway and butted up against the 5, this area of Laguna Hills has the closest proximity to Mission Viejo High School and what little industrial center LH has. There aren't too many complexes here, but planned communities offer plenty of rental houses that may offer a break on rent due to the dual eyesores of the freeway and warehouses.

Quiet But Not Boring

Life is peaceful and enviable in Laguna Hills, and people love to take advantage of the town's many offerings. Going out to dinner is a nightly habit. Why cook when there are so many great local eateries? Movies are commonplace too, with both independent cinemas and blockbusters on the menu. Endearing historical sites and a few artsy monuments suggest residents desire an interesting and beautiful city that cherishes more than superficial pursuits. And a city that demands luxury for every inhabitant, from the studio dweller to the McMansion owner, certainly has at least a few priorities in the right place.

Many beach cities suffer from high traffic, loud visitors, and exhausting lifestyles, but Laguna Hills is a quiet little niche town that enjoys a more sheltered experience. There’s still plenty to do, but fewer people are getting wasted in bars on a Wednesday night and fighting their bros on the beach at two in the morning. With an array of options like movies, museums, and yoga studios, LH is definitely primed for the nuclear unit. Fortunately for the teens and young adults, those raucous areas are close by, so surfers, students, and neer do wells still have plenty of indulgent options.

Life in Laguna, whichever city you favor, means lots of driving. Fortunately, most areas are close to either the 5-Freeway or the 73 Toll Road. Those hoping to cut costs should shy away from the tolls. It’s an amazing solution in traffic, but at four or more dollars per use, the costs of that advantage add up quickly. Keep in mind, gas prices here are higher than most other places in the nation and higher than many places in the state. Though residing here is expensive (the cost of living hovers around 75 percent higher than the country average), you do get an awful lot for your money, from the upscale amenities in every apartment complex to the bodacious babes wandering the neighborhoods (beautiful people love beautiful places). There are always trade-offs, but you know a place with these views and climate isn't going to be inexpensive.

Renters tout the community environment in their reviews of Villa Solana Apartments — the complex is close to Costco, multiple schools, and shopping, with walking and biking paths behind the building.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Laguna Hills?
In Laguna Hills, the median rent is $1,615 for a studio, $1,922 for a 1-bedroom, $2,469 for a 2-bedroom, and $3,356 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Laguna Hills, check out our monthly Laguna Hills Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Laguna Hills?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Laguna Hills include Central Laguna Hills.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Laguna Hills?
Some of the colleges located in the Laguna Hills area include California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Irvine, University of California-Los Angeles, University of California-Riverside, and Chaffey College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Laguna Hills?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Laguna Hills from include Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim, Riverside, and Rancho Cucamonga.

Similar Pages

Laguna Hills 1 BedroomsLaguna Hills 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Hills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Hills Apartments with Balcony
Laguna Hills Apartments with Gym

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central Laguna Hills