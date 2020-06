101 Apartments for rent in Laguna Hills, CA

Laguna Hills 'Hoods

There are metric tons of rentals, from full-on properties with backyards and vistas to studio apartments with sizable balconies and gated entrances. Then there's also a plentiful selection of single-family homes for sale. The world is your oyster! Another bonus: deposits for apartments are very reasonable, so you can put that extra cash aside to buy yourself some real oysters. There arent really specific neighborhoods in Laguna Hills; this is a small town, after all. But there are distinct areas, each geared towards the personalities that may prefer it, from outdoorsy and beach-hungry types to family-oriented shoppers. Here's a rundown, with relative rental cost ratings:

South Laguna Hills: Close to both the 5 and the 73, this is where the movers and shakers reside. It’s close to plenty of shopping and theater action and takes only 10 minutes to get to the beach. So, it has everything.

North Laguna Hills:It has more shopping and apartment buildings. Close to a hospital, mall, and the chain-restaurant wonderland that is El Toro Road, this location is hipper with younger folks and students who commute to Saddleback College.

Moulton Parkway: Featuring lots of green spaces, hiking trails, and homes, this is a great place for the adventurous set hoping for sunny days spent on dirt paths. Those aren’t actually located within Laguna Hills, but they’re near enough. Laguna Hills High School and the 73 are notable landmarks in this area.

Cabot Road: Opposite Moulton Parkway and butted up against the 5, this area of Laguna Hills has the closest proximity to Mission Viejo High School and what little industrial center LH has. There aren't too many complexes here, but planned communities offer plenty of rental houses that may offer a break on rent due to the dual eyesores of the freeway and warehouses.