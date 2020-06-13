101 Apartments for rent in Laguna Hills, CA

Quiet But Not Boring

Life is peaceful and enviable in Laguna Hills, and people love to take advantage of the town's many offerings. Going out to dinner is a nightly habit. Why cook when there are so many great local eateries? Movies are commonplace too, with both independent cinemas and blockbusters on the menu. Endearing historical sites and a few artsy monuments suggest residents desire an interesting and beautiful city that cherishes more than superficial pursuits. And a city that demands luxury for every inhabitant, from the studio dweller to the McMansion owner, certainly has at least a few priorities in the right place.

Many beach cities suffer from high traffic, loud visitors, and exhausting lifestyles, but Laguna Hills is a quiet little niche town that enjoys a more sheltered experience. There’s still plenty to do, but fewer people are getting wasted in bars on a Wednesday night and fighting their bros on the beach at two in the morning. With an array of options like movies, museums, and yoga studios, LH is definitely primed for the nuclear unit. Fortunately for the teens and young adults, those raucous areas are close by, so surfers, students, and neer do wells still have plenty of indulgent options.

Life in Laguna, whichever city you favor, means lots of driving. Fortunately, most areas are close to either the 5-Freeway or the 73 Toll Road. Those hoping to cut costs should shy away from the tolls. It’s an amazing solution in traffic, but at four or more dollars per use, the costs of that advantage add up quickly. Keep in mind, gas prices here are higher than most other places in the nation and higher than many places in the state. Though residing here is expensive (the cost of living hovers around 75 percent higher than the country average), you do get an awful lot for your money, from the upscale amenities in every apartment complex to the bodacious babes wandering the neighborhoods (beautiful people love beautiful places). There are always trade-offs, but you know a place with these views and climate isn't going to be inexpensive.

Renters tout the community environment in their reviews of Villa Solana Apartments — the complex is close to Costco, multiple schools, and shopping, with walking and biking paths behind the building.