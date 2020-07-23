/
/
lemon hill
129 Apartments for rent in Lemon Hill, CA📍
Cordova
5200 37th Ave
5200 37th Avenue, Lemon Hill, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1040 sqft
2 Bed/1 Bath House For Rent on Shared Lot - 2 bedroom/1 bath with a Large Family Room - Front House for Rent, New Carpet Throughout, Fresh Interior Paint, Central HVAC, Washer,Dryer Hookups, 1 Car Garage, Close to Shopping.
Cordova
6020 Camellia Lane
6020 Camellia Lane, Lemon Hill, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
750 sqft
NICE REMODELED UNIT IN SOUTH SACRAMENTO!! - Nicely remodeled duplex with adorable & comfortable living space. Appliances include gas oven/stove, refrigerator, and washer/dryer. Located on a 1 block dead end street in South Sacramento.
Cordova
6105 44th St 4
6105 44th Street, Lemon Hill, CA
1 Bedroom
$850
Cozy 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment - Property Id: 265453 This spacious and well maintained 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment has Brand NEW carpet and is ready for move-in. Kitchen equipped with electric oven/stovetop, refrigerator and an eating area.
Golf Course Terrace
2342 51st Ave
2342 51st Avenue, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1224 sqft
Golf Course Terrace neighborhood 3 Bed/ 2 Full bath 1224 Sqft. - * 3 Bed/ 2 full bath * 2 car garage attached. * Fence yard. * Fully remodeled inside. * Bran new AC * Granite Counter Top * Tile Throughout a house.
Cordova
6818 Chevy Chase Way
6818 Chevy Chase Way, Parkway, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1700 sqft
6818 Chevy Chase Way Available 08/01/20 SINGLE FAMILY HOME W/ 3BD & 2BA AVAILABLE NOW! - This is a Single-Family Home located at 6818 Chevy Chase Way Sacramento, CA. 3 beds, 2 baths, and approximately 1,700 square feet.
Cordova
5261 Young Street #3
5261 Young Street, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$950
5261 Young Street #3 Available 08/01/20 Nice Updated 1bd/1ba Apartment - This 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment is located in Sacramento near Stockton Blvd Blvd & Fruitridge Rd, close to schools, parks, shopping, public transportation, freeway access,
Mangan Park
5601 Bradd Way
5601 Bradd Way, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
745 sqft
Upgraded Duplex! - Upgraded features in kitchen and bathroom in this cute one bedroom duplex. Hardwood flooring throughout with tile in kitchen and bathroom. Lots of cabinet space in oversized hallway. Wall ac unit and wall furnace.
Cordova
6500 47th Street
6500 47th Street, Parkway, CA
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
810 sqft
Welcome to Rosedown Apartments! We offer spacious 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes! We are minutes away from downtown Sacramento, shopping, fine dining, and Hwy 99. Rosedown Apartments are designed with you in mind.
Tallac Village
4935 Ortega Street
4935 Ortega Street, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1424 sqft
This bright and cozy Midcentury-Modern gem is centrally located--only 10 minutes to downtown, UCD medical center and CSUS! Newly remodeled kitchen and bathroom with custom accents and subway tiling.
Cordova
7019 Uranus Pkwy
7019 Uranus Parkway, Parkway, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1466 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom Has It All - This 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home has it all from a great location to tons of Amenities. Nicely updated kitchen with newer appliances to include glass top range, microwave with convection, dishwasher and nook area.
6504 23rd Street
6504 23rd Street, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
Cute South Sacramento 2bd/1ba Cottage House - This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home is located in Sacramento near 24th Street & Hogan Drive.
South Oak Park
4008 32nd Street
4008 32nd Street, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
925 sqft
Cute 3 bd/1 ba Sacramento House - This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom house is located in the Oak Park area of Sacramento near 12th Avenue & 32nd Street.
North City Farms
2671 23rd Avenue
2671 23rd Avenue, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
950 sqft
Charming 2 bed 1 bath home in Sacramento.
East Sacramento
GIO Apartments
3675 T St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,900
681 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,110
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,648
1045 sqft
1 MONTH FREE RENT WITH A 12-MONTH LEASE*In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates.
Sierra Oaks
The Retro
2500 Fair Oaks Blvd, Arden-Arcade, CA
Studio
1 Bedroom
$1,299
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
745 sqft
Welcome to The Retro Apartments located in the heart of Sacramento. We offer studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom one-bath apartments. We currently have two sparkling pools and four laundry rooms on site.
College-Glen
Rivercrest Apartments
7928 La Riviera Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1176 sqft
Rivercrest Apartments for rent in Sacramento, CA offers one, two and three bedroom apartments with a variety of over-sized restyled and standard interiors and amenities that meet a wide variety of tastes and needs.
Downtown Sacramento
Ice House
1710 R Street Suite 180, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,650
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,925
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ice House Midtown is THE place to be! Located in ICE Blocks, the coolest Midtown Sacramento neighborhood, don't just take our word for it - come and visit! Grab a coffee at Philz, lunch or brunch at Beast & Bounty, or check out the menu at Pressed
Boulevard Park
19J
1827 J Street, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,730
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,420
743 sqft
WELCOME TO 19J, MIDTOWN'S NEWEST HIGH-RISE RESIDENCES. 19J OFFERS ELEVATED RESIDENCES WITH MODERN SOPHISTICATION AND EXPANSIVE AMENITIES. 19J PROVIDES RESIDENTS THE OPPORTUNITY TO BE A PART OF A FLOURISHING AND DYNAMIC COMMUNITY.
Valley Hi - North Laguna
The Landing at College Square
7640 West Stockton Boulevard, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,611
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,891
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Live well and choose The Landing at College Square in Sacramento, CA, as your new home. Ideally located only minutes away from downtown, The Landing at College Square Apartments blends style with comfort for an unmatched living experience.
Encina
Sterling Pointe
2257 Hurley Way, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1050 sqft
Sterling Pointe Apartments is conveniently located in the Arden Arcade area in Sacramento, CA. Here you will enjoy the best of dining, shopping, and entertainment. Plus, Sacramento State is only minutes away.
Downtown Sacramento
Capitol Towers
1500 7th St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,415
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,570
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
971 sqft
Fantastic, upscale community near Roosevelt Park and the California State Capitol Building. Recently renovated with granite countertops, new appliances, and hardwood floors. On-site yoga, game room, fire pit, and pool. Pet-friendly.
Alhambra Triangle
LINQ Midtown
3111 S St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,430
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,645
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1139 sqft
Luxury studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in the heart of midtown close to shopping and dining. Units feature high-end finishes, open spaces and lots of natural light.
Midtown
16 Powerhouse
1606 P Street, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$3,030
1188 sqft
A luxurious community with modern updates throughout. Each apartment features an open floor plan, Bosch stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Large bedrooms. On-site lounge area, fire pit, and pet washing station.
Northrup
Falls At Arden
2345 Northrop Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA
Studio
$1,375
423 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
987 sqft
Multiple floor plans, including three-bedroom townhomes. Indoor and outdoor pool, jacuzzi, fitness center, and playground for residents. Close to University Park Mall, Sky Zone Trampoline Park and I-90.
