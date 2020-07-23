/
san benito county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:44 AM
23 Apartments for rent in San Benito County, CA📍
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
761 HELEN DR
761 Helen Drive, Ridgemark, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
Beautiful two bedroom townhouse located in Ridgemark - Beautiful townhouse two bedroom 2 1/2 bath located in Ridgemark near golf course and Ridgemark restaurant will go quickly please inquire for a showing. 831-585-0894 Noel (RLNE5973976)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1400 Castlerock DR
1400 Castlerock Dr, San Benito County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
2003 sqft
Hollister Beauty on the Hill ! - Views! Views! Views! Brand spanking new! All the Bells and Whistles!! 4 bedroom, 2 full bath beauty with great location in the Santana Ranch Subdivision at Sunnyslope and Fairview Rd.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1300 MESA DR UNIT 1
1300 Mesa Drive, Hollister, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1080 sqft
- Beautiful fully remodeled 3bed 2bath home in well desired neighborhood. Home features large backyard great for entertaining. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5845450)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1621 SONOMA COURT
1621 Sonoma Court, Hollister, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
Beautiful 3/2 home big back yard Awesome Area - In great school district. 3/2 home with country charm. Huge backyard with custom chicken coop. Beautiful neighborhood. Must see! Will go quickly. Landscaping Included in the rent.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
164 SPRINGTIME CIRCLE
164 Springtime Cir, Hollister, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1500 sqft
Gorgeous Brand New Executive Home Move in Special!! Ask Today!! - Maple Park is the latest community of quality homes built by Stone Bridge Homes and is located in historic Hollister, California.
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
563 Calle San Antonio
563 Calle San Antonio, San Benito County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,699
3398 sqft
Location, Location! This great property has 4 bedrooms,3 bathrooms built in 2002. Located in the Rancho Larios Gated Community. One of the bedrooms is downstairs and upstairs you will find the other bedrooms plus a loft.
Results within 1 mile of San Benito County
Last updated July 18 at 01:03 PM
1 Unit Available
2049 Duane Street
2049 San Felipe Road, Santa Clara County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2049 Duane Street in Santa Clara County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of San Benito County
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
614 Ventura Drive
614 Ventura Drive, Soledad, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2100 sqft
Beautiful former model home in Soledad with lots of upgrades This 2 story home has approx 2100sf, 4 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths and a 3 car garage (one side is double llength)! Lots of space for an extra car, motorcycles or other toys.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3025 Godfrey Ave
3025 Godfrey Avenue, Santa Clara County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,995
2485 sqft
Fabulous Country Home in Gilroy - 3 bedroom, 3 bath 2485 sf with Sunroom and finished attic. Gourmet Kitchen, Granite countertops, breakfast bar, double ovens and built in microwave. Large master suite with walk in closet.
Results within 10 miles of San Benito County
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
2 Units Available
Sheridan Park Apartments
1450 N 1st St, Salinas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,690
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
860 sqft
This recently refurbished apartment complex features units with air conditioning, dishwasher and garbage disposal as standard. Very close to the Alvin Square Shopping Center. The community is pet-friendly and is wheelchair accessible.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
9 Units Available
Laurel Grove Residences
425 W Laurel Dr, Salinas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,909
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,132
886 sqft
Laurel Grove Residences are located in the heart of beautiful Salinas -- just steps from the area's best dining, cultural, and shopping scenes.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
3 Units Available
Mission Park
766 1st St, Gilroy, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
893 sqft
Close to Hecker Pass, Eagle Ridge Golf Club and plenty of shops. A five-acre property recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and patios or balconies. On-site pool, playground, courtyard and gym.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
954 First Street
954 First Street, Gilroy, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1106 sqft
2 Bedroom Home with Workshop - Charming Two Bedroom, One Bathroom Home with Garage, Workshop and Man Cave or She Shed!! Original hardwood floors in this 1949 home. A lot of character and it is built to last.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1635 Madrid St 12
1635 Madrid Street, Salinas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
714 sqft
Unit 12 Available 08/26/20 Northridge park Apartments - Property Id: 321907 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1635-madrid-st-salinas-ca-unit-12/321907 Property Id 321907 (RLNE5958963)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7620 Gennaro Way
7620 Gennaro Way, Gilroy, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1397 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Amazing Townhouse in a wonderful Gilroy location! This lovely 2 bedroom 3 bath comfortable townhouse is situated within walking distance to downtown Gilroy.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1618 Cherokee Dr.
1618 Cherokee Drive, Salinas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1164 sqft
Wonderful North Salinas Home for RENT!!! - Wonderful two story home in North Salinas. There are 3 bedrooms all with new carpeting and 2 full bathrooms with a tub/shower combo.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
528 Cedar Drive
528 Cedar Drive, Watsonville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
877 sqft
Updated Charming Home in Adult Village - Must be 55+ to live in the adult village, 2nd tenant can be 45+.This clean updated home is light and bright with new carpet, paint, vinyl, stove, microwave.
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
271 Cabernet Avenue
271 Cabernet Avenue, Greenfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1100 sqft
All Applications Can Only Be Found On Our Website: www.paramountpropertiesmry.com PRIVATE SHOWINGS ONLY: Electronically signed disclaimer form required prior to entry. Contact our office.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
2128 Gullane Way
2128 Gulane Way, Gilroy, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,450
2594 sqft
Lana Battagello - Agt: 925-389-2040 - Breathtaking open space and Golf Course views from this beautiful light and bright Eagle Ridge Home. With an expansive open floor plan and 20 foot highceilings, Gullane Way offers 5 bedrooms with 3&1-2 baths.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
13037 Arthur Street
13037 Arthur Street, Salinas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1073 sqft
13037 Arthur Street - Nice Three bedroom home - Rent: $2,200.00 Deposit: $3,300.00 must be paid in full at lease signing Lease: one year Non-refundable Application fee: $45.00 per adult Avail: Now Size: 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, approximately 1,073 sq.
Last updated April 9 at 11:24 AM
1 Unit Available
1346 New Hampshire Court Unit 5
1346 New Hampshire Court, Salinas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath with 2 Car Garage - Stunning end unit offering 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. This lovely home offers a grand living room with fireplace, kitchen with dining area, great cabinet space and plenty of counter space.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
184 Franich Dr.
184 Franich Drive, Watsonville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1523 sqft
Charming Townhome at Vista Montana - This Charming 2 Story 2 Car Garage Townhome in the Vista Montana Community in Watsonville has 3/bed and 2.5/baths in a great location next to the Vista Montana Community Park.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
313 Green Valley Rd
313 Green Valley Road, Amesti, CA
Studio
$3,500
313 Green Valley Rd- House - A 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom country home will be available soon. Home has front and back yard space with a detached 2 car garage. Included; - Washer and Dryer hookups - Front yard and a fenced back yard.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the San Benito County area include California State University-Stanislaus, California State University-Fresno, California State University-East Bay, De Anza College, and Hartnell College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
San Jose, Fremont, Sunnyvale, Fresno, and Santa Clara have apartments for rent.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Jose, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CAFresno, CASanta Clara, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASalinas, CAMilpitas, CA
Cupertino, CAPalo Alto, CAUnion City, CATracy, CASanta Cruz, CATurlock, CAGilroy, CAHollister, CALos Banos, CAMorgan Hill, CAMarina, CAMonterey, CA