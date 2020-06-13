/
/
hercules
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:10 AM
205 Apartments for rent in Hercules, CA📍
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Central
8 Units Available
Aventine Apartments
1375 Sycamore Ave, Hercules, CA
Studio
$2,370
635 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,450
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,915
1142 sqft
Stunning apartments in Central Hercules, just over from Duck Pond Park. Air conditioning, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Clubhouse, courtyard, dog grooming area and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
The Waterfront
46 Units Available
The Exchange at Bayfront
2525 Bayfront Boulevard, Hercules, CA
Studio
$2,463
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,736
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,087
1110 sqft
Now Pre-Leasing for Summer Move-in’s! Please call for more information and join our interest list! Experience a blend of history and a sense of place at The Exchange at Bayfront.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
The Flowers
1 Unit Available
283 Violet Road
283 Violet Road, Hercules, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2326 sqft
Nestled in the Hercules Redwoods Community. This spacious home has a very functional floor plan for a large family. Sunny and bright updated kitchen stainless steel appliances and eat-in space. Formal family room, dining room and living room.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
The Stones
1 Unit Available
232 Agate Way
232 Agate Way, Hercules, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,275
1625 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home comes with an attached three car garage, spacious, backyard, updated flooring and appliances. Shopping, schools, park, and freeway access are a short distance away. Contact us to schedule other viewings.
1 of 14
Last updated February 1 at 05:36pm
The Waterfront
1 Unit Available
1099 Promenade St
1099 Promenade Street, Hercules, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
640 sqft
The Promenade Community established in 2003, a dynamic waterfront Old Victorian Style Neighborhood. Corner Lot, Upper One bedroom In-Law unit over the garage. Lovely outside living space dedicated to your area.
1 of 12
Last updated February 1 at 05:36pm
Bay Pointe
1 Unit Available
408 Lighthouse Ct
408 Lighthouse Court, Hercules, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,375
812 sqft
OPEN HOUSE 12/14 FROM 3PM TO 5 PM.
Results within 1 mile of Hercules
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Bay Side
3 Units Available
Bayside
530 Sunnyview Dr, Pinole, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near San Pablo Bay, I-80 and I-580. Energy-efficient appliances, upgraded flooring, on-site laundry and private patios. Pet-friendly community with pool, basketball court and children's play area.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 07:10am
Bay Side
5 Units Available
The Villas at Harbor Pointe
585 Sunnyview Dr, Pinole, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
936 sqft
Arrive home to The Villas at Harbor Pointe where sweeping bay views await you in a reserved hilltop setting. The Villas at Harbor Pointe offers a peaceful environment in historic Pinole.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Bluff
1 Unit Available
1241 Marionola Way
1241 Marionola Way, Pinole, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1244 sqft
3 Bedroom Townhouse in Pinole - This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhome Features: 1. Brand New Hardwood Laminate throughout 2. Fresh Interior Paint 3. Updated Kitchen Counter 4. Washer/Dryer Included 5. Small Backyard Patio 6. Additional storage room 7.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Bay Side
1 Unit Available
1578 San Pablo Avenue
1578 San Pablo Avenue, Pinole, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
441 sqft
1BR/1BA, upstairs end unit, recently and completely remodeled, in impeccably maintained 4-plex. Upper-left in front exterior photo. Great Pinole location. Walk to markets and public transportation.
Results within 5 miles of Hercules
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
9 Units Available
The Tides
3185 Garrity Way, Richmond, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,275
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1069 sqft
You’re set for an amazing style of modern apartment living at The Tides, a gated community of spacious one- and two-bedroom interiors featuring upgraded appliances, terrific finishes, high-quality amenities, and patio/balcony space to serve as a
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Fairmede-Hilltop
10 Units Available
Westridge at Hilltop Apartments
2490 Lancaster Dr, Richmond, CA
Studio
$1,580
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
475 sqft
Surround yourself with the natural beauty of the Bay at Westridge at Hilltop. With spacious floor plans ranging from studios to one-bedroom apartment homes, these pet-friendly apartments in Richmond have several options to suit your particular needs.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
12 Units Available
Sterling Village
88 Valle Vista Ave, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,128
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,553
1234 sqft
Located close to Touro University, shopping, dining and entertainment. Units have washer/dryers and private patio/balconies. Community is pet-friendly with a swimming pool, jacuzzi and meticulous landscaping.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
The Meritage
55 Valle Vista Avenue, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,565
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
871 sqft
Community features covered parking, swimming pool, fitness center and golf courses. Units have washer/dryers, central air and heat and large closets. Easy access to Interstate 80.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 07:17am
Glen Cove
11 Units Available
Seabridge at Glen Cove
1 Spyglass Pkwy, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
904 sqft
Cozy apartment homes featuring slab kitchen counters, wooden cabinets, real fireplace and huge closets. Community has fitness center, clubhouse, two pools and whirlpools, and more. Close to marina, parks and shops.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
21 Units Available
Bay Village
1107 Porter St, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,715
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
850 sqft
Close to I-80, these one- and two-bedroom homes feature vaulted ceilings, stainless steel sinks in kitchens and fireplaces. Resident amenities include on-site laundry, a pool and a clubhouse.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Vallejo Heights
1 Unit Available
804 Daniels Ave
804 Daniels Avenue, Vallejo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,675
1702 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house in Vallejo. Amenities included: dishwasher, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Mar 1st 2020. $2,675/month rent. $3,000 security deposit required.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
San Pablo
1 Unit Available
3430 San Pablo Dam Road
3430 San Pablo Dam Rd, San Pablo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
900 sqft
Bright 2 Bed 1 1/2 Bath condo in San Pablo. This 900 sf 2 story unit has been updated new wood-like flooring and fresh paint throughout. The kitchen has a dark wood cabinets and open to the dining area.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
May Valley
1 Unit Available
2849 Stephen Drive
2849 Stephen Drive, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
880 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Newly Remodeled 2 Bedroom Lower Level Unit - Property Id: 67661 This excellent living space was just remodeled.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5290 San Pablo Dam Rd. #13
5290 San Pablo Dam Road, El Sobrante, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
5290 San Pablo Dam Rd. #13 El Sobrante, CA 94803 - One bedroom, one bath downstairs condo. Stove/oven & refrigerator. Garbage disposal. Fresh paint. Laminate flooring. One covered parking space. Community pool & coin-operated laundry. No pets.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1022 Canyon Oaks Dr.
1022 Canyon Oaks Drive, Richmond, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
2516 sqft
1022 Canyon Oaks, El Sobrante - Spacious, light and airy, this beautiful 5 bedroom, 3.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
632 Vallejo Street
632 Vallejo Street, Crockett, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 07/01/20 Room For Rent - Property Id: 17189 Fully furnished room with separate bathroom, in a lovely 3 bedroom home to share with two others. Looking for someone that is clean, reliable, likes animals as I have 2 small dogs and 1 cat.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Glen Cove
1 Unit Available
160 Rivermouth Lane
160 Rivermouth Lane, Vallejo, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,904
2260 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4574 Canyon Rd
4574 Canyon Road, El Sobrante, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1408 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Hercules rentals listed on Apartment List is $3,060.
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Hercules include The Waterfront.
Some of the colleges located in the Hercules area include California College of the Arts, University of California-Hastings College of Law, California State University-East Bay, University of California-Berkeley, and University of California-San Francisco. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Hercules from include San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland, Fremont, and Sunnyvale.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAEl Cerrito, CAPinole, CASan Pablo, CASan Carlos, CAEast Palo Alto, CACorte Madera, CA