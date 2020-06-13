116 Apartments for rent in Temecula, CA

Apartment List
Paloma Del Sol Paseo Del Sol
Harveston
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Harveston
14 Units Available
Cape May at Harveston
40140 Village Rd, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,944
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,092
1125 sqft
Pet-friendly, luxury apartments. Community amenities include an on-site pool, Jacuzzi, gym and community garden. Recently renovated apartments feature private patios, walk-in closets and a fireplace.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Paloma del Sol - Paseo del Sol
25 Units Available
The Vineyards at Paseo del Sol
31901 Campanula Way, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,173
1242 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,629
1492 sqft
With a wide range of floor plans stocked with efficient appliances, gas ranges, and a dishwasher this complex has everything you need. Combined with a swimming pool and fitness room, why go anywhere else.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Solana Ridge Apartments
41754 Margarita Rd, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1320 sqft
Units in this community have been renovated, and residents can opt for garage parking. Interstate 15 provides easy access to the entire city, and Promenade Temecula offers a variety of dining, entertainment and shopping options.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
6 Units Available
Tuscany Ridge
41955 Margarita Rd, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,672
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,854
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,186
1320 sqft
Imagine picture perfect mountain views and breathtaking sunsets from your own patio/balcony. Inside your new apartment, enjoy all the perks of a single-family home like a full-size washer/dryer, walk-in closets and much more.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
6 Units Available
Solaire
29595 Pujol Street Temecula, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,026
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,233
1402 sqft
This community offers a taste of luxury with their brand-new units, modern fitness center and crystal clear swimming pool. Its adjacency to I-15 gives residents easy access to all of Temecula. Stainless steel appliances.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
29574 Cara Way
29574 Cara Way, Temecula, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1407 sqft
Come see this beautiful 3 bedroom family condo in the quiet community of Rancho Del Mar. Walk into the home and you are greeted with a lovely tiled entrance that leads into the home. On the right are the stairs the lead up to the second story.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
45060 Corte Camellia
45060 Corte Camellia, Temecula, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1798 sqft
Featuring 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths and an attached two car garage, this beautiful two story home is located in a cul-de-sac in the desirable area of Redhawk, South Temecula. Walk- in to a bright an airy living room, with tan and brick red accent walls.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
40161 Mimulus Way
40161 Mimulus Way, Temecula, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1077 sqft
This stunning family home is located within the beautiful community of Roripaugh Ranch. When you walk through the front door you are greeted with a spacious and open living room with a gas fireplace.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
44520 La Paz Rd
44520 La Paz Road, Temecula, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1044 sqft
Come see this quaint condo located in the heart of Temecula. This home includes 2 wonderfully sized bedrooms and 2 full sized bathroom.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Harveston
1 Unit Available
40468 Charleston Street
40468 Charleston Street, Temecula, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
3393 sqft
Beautifully Upgraded Home in Highly Desirable Harveston Lake Community. Home offers 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bath, 3393 SqFt, and 2 car garage. The living room and formal dining area have wall mirrors.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Wolf Creek
1 Unit Available
46092 Rocky Trail Lane
46092 Rocky Trail Lane, Temecula, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2156 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL home located in the Prestigious neighborhood of Wolf Creek. This corner lot home offers 3 bedrooms with a loft, 2.5 bathrooms, 2156 SqFt, and 2 car garage. GORGEOUS open kitchen with granite countertops and an island.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Crowne Hill
1 Unit Available
43210 Via Sabino
43210 Via Sabino, Temecula, CA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,575
3429 sqft
Welcome to the home of your dreams! This beautiful 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom, 3,429 sq. ft. home in Temecula has everything you've been searching for.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
42192 Veneto Dr.
42192 Veneto Drive, Temecula, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2060 sqft
This lovely home is in a gated community nestled in the heart of Temecula! Also part of the Temecula School District! Inside, you will find a formal living room, dining room and half bathroom, a great space for entertaining guests.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Harveston
1 Unit Available
40107 Pasadena Drive
40107 Pasadena Drive, Temecula, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2200 sqft
This beautiful home in Temecula has everything you're looking for: Large floor plan, award winning school district, upgraded kitchen, large private back yard, pool, spa and club house. Close to shopping, parks, lake and schools, easy freeway access.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Paloma del Sol - Paseo del Sol
1 Unit Available
32466 Campo Drive
32466 Campo Drive, Temecula, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2960 sqft
32466 Campo Drive Available 06/15/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
31742 Loma Linda Road
31742 Loma Linda Road, Temecula, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2371 sqft
4bd (2 master suites)and 3 full baths With quartz countertops and wood vinyl flooring with porcelain tiles New kitchen appliances Bid nice backyard with view More info & apply online at https://hunt.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Paloma del Sol - Paseo del Sol
1 Unit Available
43078 Via Jumila
43078 Via Jumilla, Temecula, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1594 sqft
Small dogs alllowed . All appliance. Paloma Del Sol Gorgeous Single Story Home - Schedule Your Personal Tour NOW by texting 760-501-4723 Rent $2295 Deposit $2295 Small dog 25 pounds allowed.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
44742 Adam Lane
44742 Adam Ln, Temecula, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1101 sqft
44742 Adam Lane Available 06/20/20 2-bedroom condo in Temecula: recently renovated and in great neighborhood! - Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo is located in the prestigious South Temecula area! Recent renovations include new carpet, canned

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Redhawk
1 Unit Available
44497 Penbrook Lane
44497 Penbrook Lane, Temecula, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2139 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
44497 Penbrook Lane Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Home Ready for Move-in - Single family home ready for you and your family. This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, with a 2 car garage.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Paloma del Sol - Paseo del Sol
1 Unit Available
43250 Corte Almeria
43250 Corte Almeria, Temecula, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1411 sqft
43250 Corte Almeria Available 07/10/20 Welcome home to Paloma Del Sol - Welcome home to Paloma Del Sol where you will enjoy 5 community pools, tennis & basketball courts, playgrounds, & several walking / biking trails throughout the community.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Paloma del Sol - Paseo del Sol
1 Unit Available
31910 Calle Redondela
31910 Calle Redondela, Temecula, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1657 sqft
This is a lovely home that offers hardwood floors with a nice size kitchen. The home has a separate living area and dining area. The large living room has a fireplace with windows on both sides.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Paloma del Sol - Paseo del Sol
1 Unit Available
31870 Calle Redondela
31870 Calle Redondela, Temecula, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2572 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 31870 Calle Redondela in Temecula. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
43000 Calle Reva
43000 Calle Reva, Temecula, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
3086 sqft
Hurry!! Beautiful home with a wonderful floorplan. Good size living room with soaring ceilings, formal dining room, large family room with fireplace, and open kitchen.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Margarita Village - Temeku Hills
1 Unit Available
42058 Southern Hills Drive
42058 Southern Hills Drive, Temecula, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2470 sqft
Temeku Hills, 3 bedroom home with open floor plan and loft. Master Bedroom is on the first floor along with a den area toward the front of the home. 2 large bedrooms and a bathroom are on the second level and separated by a loft.

Median Rent in Temecula

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Temecula is $1,477, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,866.
Studio
$1,261
1 Bed
$1,477
2 Beds
$1,866
3+ Beds
$2,639
City GuideTemecula
First things first: Temecula is not the name of a hairy arachnid that continues to scare squeamish men, women, and children at insectariums and zoos across the country. Instead, Temecula is the name of a city in southern California situated about 60 miles north of San Diego that just may be the perfect place for you to call home. Boasting luxurious San Diego-style apartments at modest Inland Empire prices, Temecula is an increasingly popular living locale for Southern Californians. Sound like...

First, though, let’s take a moment to provide a brief overview of life in Temecula so that your apartment hunting adventures will be nothing but California cool …

New Town, America

Are you a big fan of bright, shiny new things? Well, yeah, who isn’t?! Luckily for you, Temecula is a relatively new city (until the 1990s, cattle outnumbered residents about a googolplex to 1) that features amenities and housing favorable to any ultramodern American city. Tons of new apartment complexes, condos, and lofts have sprung up in the past decade, and you’d be hard-pressed to find any residential property that’s beginning to show the warts of old age (less than 2% of all housing units were built prior to 1970).

Affordability (for SoCal’s steep standards, anyway)

Good news: Temecula is a viable, suburban alternative that won’t cost you an arm and a leg (luckily, a pinky and a toe should suffice). The average apartment costs around $1300, but it’s very possible to find a quality 1BR pad for less than a grand and a multi-room unit for under 2 grand.

A wine aficionado’s paradise (and so much more)

Napa Valley up north might get all the props for being king of the American wine world, but Temecula isn’t far behind. The Grapeline area is dotted with scenic wine valleys and tasting rooms, and pretty much every apartment in the city is within stumbling distance (or short driving distance … with a designated driver, of course!) of a high-quality vineyard. But life in Temecula is about much more than sipping vino. The centrally-located Old Town District features 600-plus antique shops, arts and crafts dealers, restaurants, and a Farmer’s Market. The streets are dotted with parks, playgrounds, golf courses, biking paths and trails, and the city is also home to a wildlife preserve and numerous festivals throughout the year. Some new bars, clubs, and live music venues have popped up around Old Town in recent years and the Pechanga Resort and Casino boasts a handful of after-hours hotspots as well.

Tips for Tenants

Apartments are readily available as well. Waiting lists are unheard of, and occupancy rates never really spike, so you shouldn’t encounter many stumbling blocks scoring your dream pad. Just be sure to read your lease carefully and pay attention to the fine print, as property managers have different rules. Also, give your new place a solid inspection (along with a friend, preferably, as another pair of eyes are always helpful) before moving in. Check for leaky pipes, sinks, and shower heads, faulty appliances, water stains on the walls, floor, ceilings, etc. If something major needs to be replaced or repaired, don’t move in until it’s fixed.

Equip yourself with the basics before submitting a renter’s application, including banking info, proof of income, and a list of prior residences. Most landlords charge prospective tenants a $35-$50 fee to run a background/credit check, while others charge additional fees for cleaning, changing locks, or general upkeep. If you feel like a landlord is overcharging you for supplemental, pre-move-in fees, keep up your search for the perfect place, because it’s not hard to find great properties with killer move-in specials elsewhere in Temecula.

Finally, have fun on your apartment hunting adventures and welcome to Temecula!

June 2020 Temecula Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Temecula Rent Report. Temecula rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Temecula rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Temecula Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Temecula Rent Report. Temecula rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Temecula rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Temecula rents declined significantly over the past month

Temecula rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Temecula stand at $1,478 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,866 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Temecula's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Riverside Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Temecula throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 9 of of the largest 10 cities in the Riverside metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Victorville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,430, while one-bedrooms go for $1,143.
    • Over the past year, Moreno Valley is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,725, while one-bedrooms go for $1,379.
    • San Bernardino has the least expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,070; rents grew 0.1% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.
    • Corona has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,267; rents fell 0.1% over the past month but rose 1.4% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Temecula

    Rent growth in Temecula has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Temecula is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Temecula's median two-bedroom rent of $1,866 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Temecula.
    • While rents in Temecula remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Las Vegas (+1.3%), and Austin (+1.3%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,191, and $1,461 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Temecula than most large cities. For example, Jacksonville has a median 2BR rent of $1,096, where Temecula is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Riverside
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    1.5%
    San Bernardino
    $860
    $1,070
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Fontana
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Moreno Valley
    $1,380
    $1,730
    0
    -0.7%
    Rancho Cucamonga
    $1,440
    $1,800
    -0.6%
    0.4%
    Ontario
    $1,210
    $1,520
    0
    1.1%
    Corona
    $1,810
    $2,270
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Victorville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    0.2%
    2.9%
    Murrieta
    $1,440
    $1,800
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Temecula
    $1,480
    $1,870
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Hesperia
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Hemet
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.3%
    3%
    Chino
    $1,260
    $1,600
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Menifee
    $1,340
    $1,670
    0
    -0.4%
    Indio
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    6.3%
    Chino Hills
    $1,600
    $2,030
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Upland
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Apple Valley
    $920
    $1,160
    0
    0.9%
    Redlands
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    3.1%
    Perris
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.1%
    Highland
    $820
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Lake Elsinore
    $1,590
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    2.9%
    Palm Desert
    $960
    $1,200
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Palm Springs
    $940
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.3%
    La Quinta
    $1,090
    $1,360
    0.2%
    -3.2%
    Wildomar
    $1,450
    $1,820
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Adelanto
    $1,020
    $1,280
    0
    0.2%
    Desert Hot Springs
    $890
    $1,120
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Twentynine Palms
    $670
    $830
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Loma Linda
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Barstow
    $760
    $950
    0.3%
    4.6%
    Yucca Valley
    $690
    $870
    0
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Temecula?
    In Temecula, the median rent is $1,261 for a studio, $1,477 for a 1-bedroom, $1,866 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,639 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Temecula, check out our monthly Temecula Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Temecula?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Temecula include Paloma Del Sol Paseo Del Sol, and Harveston.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Temecula?
    Some of the colleges located in the Temecula area include California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Irvine, University of California-Riverside, University of California-San Diego, and Chaffey College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Temecula?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Temecula from include San Diego, Anaheim, Riverside, Rancho Cucamonga, and Santa Ana.

