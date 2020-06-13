116 Apartments for rent in Temecula, CA

Tips for Tenants

Apartments are readily available as well. Waiting lists are unheard of, and occupancy rates never really spike, so you shouldn’t encounter many stumbling blocks scoring your dream pad. Just be sure to read your lease carefully and pay attention to the fine print, as property managers have different rules. Also, give your new place a solid inspection (along with a friend, preferably, as another pair of eyes are always helpful) before moving in. Check for leaky pipes, sinks, and shower heads, faulty appliances, water stains on the walls, floor, ceilings, etc. If something major needs to be replaced or repaired, don’t move in until it’s fixed.

Equip yourself with the basics before submitting a renter’s application, including banking info, proof of income, and a list of prior residences. Most landlords charge prospective tenants a $35-$50 fee to run a background/credit check, while others charge additional fees for cleaning, changing locks, or general upkeep. If you feel like a landlord is overcharging you for supplemental, pre-move-in fees, keep up your search for the perfect place, because it’s not hard to find great properties with killer move-in specials elsewhere in Temecula.

Finally, have fun on your apartment hunting adventures and welcome to Temecula!