116 Apartments for rent in Temecula, CA📍
First, though, let’s take a moment to provide a brief overview of life in Temecula so that your apartment hunting adventures will be nothing but California cool …
Are you a big fan of bright, shiny new things? Well, yeah, who isn’t?! Luckily for you, Temecula is a relatively new city (until the 1990s, cattle outnumbered residents about a googolplex to 1) that features amenities and housing favorable to any ultramodern American city. Tons of new apartment complexes, condos, and lofts have sprung up in the past decade, and you’d be hard-pressed to find any residential property that’s beginning to show the warts of old age (less than 2% of all housing units were built prior to 1970).
Good news: Temecula is a viable, suburban alternative that won’t cost you an arm and a leg (luckily, a pinky and a toe should suffice). The average apartment costs around $1300, but it’s very possible to find a quality 1BR pad for less than a grand and a multi-room unit for under 2 grand.
Napa Valley up north might get all the props for being king of the American wine world, but Temecula isn’t far behind. The Grapeline area is dotted with scenic wine valleys and tasting rooms, and pretty much every apartment in the city is within stumbling distance (or short driving distance … with a designated driver, of course!) of a high-quality vineyard. But life in Temecula is about much more than sipping vino. The centrally-located Old Town District features 600-plus antique shops, arts and crafts dealers, restaurants, and a Farmer’s Market. The streets are dotted with parks, playgrounds, golf courses, biking paths and trails, and the city is also home to a wildlife preserve and numerous festivals throughout the year. Some new bars, clubs, and live music venues have popped up around Old Town in recent years and the Pechanga Resort and Casino boasts a handful of after-hours hotspots as well.
Apartments are readily available as well. Waiting lists are unheard of, and occupancy rates never really spike, so you shouldn’t encounter many stumbling blocks scoring your dream pad. Just be sure to read your lease carefully and pay attention to the fine print, as property managers have different rules. Also, give your new place a solid inspection (along with a friend, preferably, as another pair of eyes are always helpful) before moving in. Check for leaky pipes, sinks, and shower heads, faulty appliances, water stains on the walls, floor, ceilings, etc. If something major needs to be replaced or repaired, don’t move in until it’s fixed.
Equip yourself with the basics before submitting a renter’s application, including banking info, proof of income, and a list of prior residences. Most landlords charge prospective tenants a $35-$50 fee to run a background/credit check, while others charge additional fees for cleaning, changing locks, or general upkeep. If you feel like a landlord is overcharging you for supplemental, pre-move-in fees, keep up your search for the perfect place, because it’s not hard to find great properties with killer move-in specials elsewhere in Temecula.
Finally, have fun on your apartment hunting adventures and welcome to Temecula!
June 2020 Temecula Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Temecula Rent Report. Temecula rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Temecula rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Temecula rents declined significantly over the past month
Temecula rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Temecula stand at $1,478 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,866 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Temecula's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Riverside Metro
While rents have remained steady in the city of Temecula throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 9 of of the largest 10 cities in the Riverside metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Victorville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,430, while one-bedrooms go for $1,143.
- Over the past year, Moreno Valley is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,725, while one-bedrooms go for $1,379.
- San Bernardino has the least expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,070; rents grew 0.1% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.
- Corona has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,267; rents fell 0.1% over the past month but rose 1.4% over the past year.
Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Temecula
Rent growth in Temecula has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Temecula is less affordable for renters.
- Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
- Temecula's median two-bedroom rent of $1,866 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Temecula.
- While rents in Temecula remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Las Vegas (+1.3%), and Austin (+1.3%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,191, and $1,461 respectively.
- Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Temecula than most large cities. For example, Jacksonville has a median 2BR rent of $1,096, where Temecula is more than one-and-a-half times that price.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.