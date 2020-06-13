104 Apartments for rent in Orangevale, CA📍
1 of 13
1 of 11
1 of 15
1 of 15
1 of 23
1 of 44
1 of 18
1 of 27
1 of 49
1 of 9
1 of 16
1 of 6
1 of 1
1 of 18
1 of 1
1 of 22
1 of 14
1 of 27
1 of 28
1 of 24
1 of 4
1 of 11
1 of 17
1 of 25
The down to earth community of Orangevale is known for its rural community with rows of fruit trees. Some say there are more horses than people in this place that feels like country in the town. A name like Orangevale sounds refreshing, and the town has several areas zoned for residents to grow fruit trees and keep horses. This is a Census-designated population area, and at just 25 miles from downtown Sacramento, it is close enough to have the facilities of a big city, yet provides sufficient distance for residents to have the feel of a delightful rural community. The natural beauty of Orangevale has held its charm for over 100 years, making the transformation from early settlers attracted by gold prospecting and fertile land to those wanting to live in a beautiful setting with a sense of community.
Think about the work you do.Orangevale is a popular place for living largely due to the lifestyle it offers. The unemployment rate here is 11.9 percent compared to a US average 8.9 percent, so job hunting is a priority. If you are looking for work in the area, the typical industries here include technology, insurance, retail, and the medical sectors. There are good transportation links between Orangevale and Sacramento, so it is also worth considering a commute to work while living somewhere more rural. If you want to work from home, a place like Orangevale is ideal. The average commuting time here is just under an hour, and half the population has a commuter journey of 24 minutes or more. Around 75 percent of the working population have white-collar jobs, while the remaining 25 percent are blue collar workers.
Get a Car
Although many of the areas in Orangeville are pleasant for walking, there are times when you will need to go to the city or explore the nearby hills. A car will be indispensable in this area.
Got Time for Animals?
If you are considering moving to Orangevale for the country lifestyle, do think carefully whether you will have the time to maintain land and look after animals as well as a day job. This can take longer than you think, and you dont want a reputation for neglected land or livestock.
Rent or Buy
The city of Orangevale has around 10,000 houses, with two thirds being owner-occupied and a third for rental. Orangevale has a wide range of apartments and houses, many coming with land for fruit growing and keeping animals. The average cost of living in Orangevale is 14.8 percent higher than the US average. There are several affordable housing schemes in Orangevale, making it accessible for those on a tight budget. Many of the apartment communities have some great facilities, including swimming pools and garden maintenance, which are also worth considering. Getting to know the area is important, and renting a property before committing to buy will help you get a feel for the neighborhood and reflect on whether the place is right for you. The rental homes in Orangevale vary from one-room apartments to condos, and more.
Many neighborhoods are just a few minutes from Highway 50, which is convenient for commuting. Although Orangevale has a small-town feel, the major transportation links cutting through the city impact some areas.
Greenback Lane:This Orangevale neighborhood works hard to maintain a sense of community with the GLOVE campaign. This is right in the heart of Orangevale, and there are lots of restaurants around here including the Boardwalk nightclub. Parks are within walking distance, too.
Madison:Madison is a short drive from Highway 50, and there are lots of apartment communities around here. This is a more upmarket district of Orangevale and popular with professionals as well as families. The rental homes are in demand.
Folsom:Folsom is just outside Orangevale and is larger, appealing to married professionals. This is a neighborhood from which most residents commute, and the homes have a more modern, younger feel.
Citrus Heights:This urban community just outside Orangevale has more rental properties and a lower proportion of owner-occupied homes than Orangevale. It is good for commuting and it costs less to live here than the upmarket areas of Orangevale.
Orangevale works hard to maintain its small-town feel, and there are events throughout the year to bring the community together. One is the annual Pow Wow in town that includes parades and other activities. The GLOVE campaign group are known in town for working on the community aspects and trying not to let the road systems divide Orangevale.
Transportation
Most people have cars in Orangevale, and there are good transport links to Sacramento. This is a city for horse owners, as many people keep them and enjoy the hills for riding.
Leisure
Orangevale is renowned for the beautiful hills and views of the Sierra Nevada. Hiking and long walks in the many parks are popular with residents, as is cycling. With all those orchards and green spaces, gardening is a pastime here too. Communities are very much what you put in to get out, so anyone moving here should be prepared to integrate a little.