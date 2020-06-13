104 Apartments for rent in Orangevale, CA

Tips for Moving to Orangevale

Think about the work you do.Orangevale is a popular place for living largely due to the lifestyle it offers. The unemployment rate here is 11.9 percent compared to a US average 8.9 percent, so job hunting is a priority. If you are looking for work in the area, the typical industries here include technology, insurance, retail, and the medical sectors. There are good transportation links between Orangevale and Sacramento, so it is also worth considering a commute to work while living somewhere more rural. If you want to work from home, a place like Orangevale is ideal. The average commuting time here is just under an hour, and half the population has a commuter journey of 24 minutes or more. Around 75 percent of the working population have white-collar jobs, while the remaining 25 percent are blue collar workers.

Get a Car

Although many of the areas in Orangeville are pleasant for walking, there are times when you will need to go to the city or explore the nearby hills. A car will be indispensable in this area.

Got Time for Animals?

If you are considering moving to Orangevale for the country lifestyle, do think carefully whether you will have the time to maintain land and look after animals as well as a day job. This can take longer than you think, and you dont want a reputation for neglected land or livestock.

Rent or Buy

The city of Orangevale has around 10,000 houses, with two thirds being owner-occupied and a third for rental. Orangevale has a wide range of apartments and houses, many coming with land for fruit growing and keeping animals. The average cost of living in Orangevale is 14.8 percent higher than the US average. There are several affordable housing schemes in Orangevale, making it accessible for those on a tight budget. Many of the apartment communities have some great facilities, including swimming pools and garden maintenance, which are also worth considering. Getting to know the area is important, and renting a property before committing to buy will help you get a feel for the neighborhood and reflect on whether the place is right for you. The rental homes in Orangevale vary from one-room apartments to condos, and more.