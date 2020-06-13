Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 11:59 AM

104 Apartments for rent in Orangevale, CA

Orange Vale Colony
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
The Hills
9201 Madison Ave, Orangevale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,424
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
950 sqft
Near Folsom Premium Outlets and the American River. Modern apartments with walk-in closets and air conditioning. Private fireplace in some units. Tenants have access to community pool and clubhouse.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Orange Vale Colony
9 Units Available
Folsom Gateway
9237 Greenback Ln, Orangevale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,301
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,606
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
992 sqft
Located in the prestigious Orangevale/Folsom area, Folsom Gateway offers you exceptional comfort and convenience.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Orange Vale Colony
1 Unit Available
6412 Benning Street
6412 Benning Street, Orangevale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
892 sqft
View video walk-through: youtu.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Orange Vale Colony
1 Unit Available
6533 Filbert Avenue
6533 Filbert Avenue, Orangevale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1986 sqft
6533 Filbert Avenue Available 07/01/20 COMING SOON - 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom with a Den - Updated home with great flow, beautiful kitchen with granite countertops. Master bathroom has a big shower and separate tub. Fireplace in the living room.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Orange Vale Colony
1 Unit Available
5817 Oak Place Court
5817 Oak Place Court, Orangevale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2397 sqft
3 bdrm/3 full bath in Fair Oaks - Great culdesac location. Single story with 3 bedrooms & 3 full baths. Open floor plan with soaring ceilings, designer paint, & crown moulding. Travertine floors, granite counters. Large backyard with fruit trees.
Results within 1 mile of Orangevale
Last updated June 13 at 06:00am
Sunrise Oaks
42 Units Available
Montage Apartments
12801 Fair Oaks Blvd, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
877 sqft
Resort-style living in Citrus Heights. Athletes will enjoy the state-of-the-art fitness center with a climbing wall. Newly renovated units include bamboo flooring and keyless entry.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Eclipse 96 Apartments
12202 Fair Oaks Blvd, Fair Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,190
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
845 sqft
An incredible home awaits you at Eclipse 96 Apartments, an impressive apartment community in one of the Sacramento area’s most desirable locations.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Folsom Ranch
1000 Folsom Ranch Dr, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,394
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,851
947 sqft
Folsom Ranch wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
American River Canyon
8 Units Available
Canyon Terrace Apartments
1600 Canyon Terrace Ln, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,568
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
900 sqft
Canyon Terrace wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Last updated June 12 at 06:36am
3 Units Available
Sungarden Apartments
8176 Greenback Ln, Fair Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
733 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sungarden Apartments in Fair Oaks. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Birdcage Heights
10 Units Available
Creekside Colony
7951 Kingswood Dr, Citrus Heights, CA
Studio
$1,049
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,324
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
860 sqft
Within proximity to I-80 near Sunrise Boulevard, Fair Oaks Park and the Sunrise Mall. Pet-friendly community features cable-ready units with a patio or balcony and microwave. On-site amenities include a courtyard and pool.
Last updated June 10 at 09:15am
Birdcage Heights
1 Unit Available
Legacy Park
8079 Sunrise East Way, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
861 sqft
Legacy Park Apartments is beautiful, newly remodeled apartment community in an excellent location in Citrus Heights. The community is just a short drive from I-80 and HWY 50.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
4640 Quail Hollow Court
4640 Quail Hollow Court, Fair Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2000 sqft
Charming single story home in Fair Oaks with all appliances included. This home sits on a corner lot, with a landscaped front and back yard. There is wood style flooring throughout the home and carpeted bedrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Folsom
1 Unit Available
914 1/2 Mormon Street
914 1/2 Mormon St, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
580 sqft
Copy and paste the link to view the video walk-through: youtu.be/e5Jp5KusZsg Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit in Folsom. Rent: $1195 + $50 toward water, sewer, garbage Visit rentinfo365.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
310 Baird Drive
310 Baird Drive, Folsom, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1020 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom in Natoma Station! - This Beautiful 2 bedroom home in Natoma Station is a stones throw from The Folsom Outlet Mall, Movie Theatre, HWY 50, Parks, Schools,public transit, bike trail, river and so much more! Water, Sewer, &

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5840 Shelldrake Court
5840 Shelldrake Ct, Fair Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1049 sqft
Spacious 2bd/2ba Fair Oaks Duplex with Garage - This Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex is located in Fair Oaks off Fair Oaks Blvd between Greenback Lane and Madison Avenue close to schools, parks, shopping, public transportation, Sunrise Mall

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
226 Pacific Oak Court
226 Pacific Oak Court, Folsom, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1159 sqft
226 Pacific Oak Court Available 06/20/20 Fabulous Folsom home with view of Pond! - 226 Pacific Oak Ct. "Oak Villas in Natoma Station". A 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, 2 story home with approx 1159 sf.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sunrise Oaks
1 Unit Available
7951 Copperwood Drive
7951 Copperwood Drive, Citrus Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1756 sqft
Citrus Heights three bedroom - Off Oak Av near Sunrise. Close to Sunrise Oaks Park, Sunrise Mall. Three bedroom home with living room and family room. Large fenced yard. 2 car garage. Renters insurance required. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3408116)

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Johnson Ranch
1 Unit Available
4020 Luxor Lane
4020 Luxor Lane, Roseville, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,795
3530 sqft
- (RLNE5732872)

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
American River Canyon
1 Unit Available
105 Miller Way
105 Miller Way, Folsom, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2390 sqft
A Beautiful Folsom 3bd/2.5ba with 2 Car Garage & Extras! - This Beautiful Folsom 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is located in American River Canyon near American River Canyon Drive and River Ridge Way.

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
South Cirby
1 Unit Available
2031 Polley Dr.
2031 Polley Drive, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1135 sqft
Charming Bungalow home in Roseville with Pool - 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom 2 Car Garage Pool Corner home with lots of natural light located in Champion Oaks Subdivision. Has a suspicious kitchen with lots of cabinets for your storage needs.

Last updated March 5 at 01:52pm
1 Unit Available
5533 East Knoll Dr
5533 East Knoll Drive, Fair Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1400 sqft
Go to our website to schedule a viewing at: a1propmgmt.
Results within 5 miles of Orangevale
Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
Hillcrest
1 Unit Available
Continental Arms
107 King Road, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
850 sqft
Renovated two bedroom, one bathroom apartment in Central Roseville. This spacious two bedroom unit is upgraded with vinyl plank flooring, dual-paned windows, new appliances in the kitchen and AC units in the bedrooms/living room.
Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
1 Unit Available
Zanita Townhomes
5034 Manzanita Avenue, Carmichael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1100 sqft
Enjoy all of the comforts of a house without the hefty price tag. Affordable and spacious, Zanita Townhomes offer all the comforts that you want, washer/dryer in your town home, central heat and air, dishwasher and much more.

Median Rent in Orangevale

Last updated Aug. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Orangevale is $1,123, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,424.
Studio
$997
1 Bed
$1,123
2 Beds
$1,424
3+ Beds
$2,069
City GuideOrangevale
"Was it roses instead of people that lived here? Like Orangevale was oranges. And Citrus Heights lemons maybe?" (-- Bob Stanley, Roseville)

The down to earth community of Orangevale is known for its rural community with rows of fruit trees. Some say there are more horses than people in this place that feels like country in the town. A name like Orangevale sounds refreshing, and the town has several areas zoned for residents to grow fruit trees and keep horses. This is a Census-designated population area, and at just 25 miles from downtown Sacramento, it is close enough to have the facilities of a big city, yet provides sufficient distance for residents to have the feel of a delightful rural community. The natural beauty of Orangevale has held its charm for over 100 years, making the transformation from early settlers attracted by gold prospecting and fertile land to those wanting to live in a beautiful setting with a sense of community.

Tips for Moving to Orangevale

Think about the work you do.Orangevale is a popular place for living largely due to the lifestyle it offers. The unemployment rate here is 11.9 percent compared to a US average 8.9 percent, so job hunting is a priority. If you are looking for work in the area, the typical industries here include technology, insurance, retail, and the medical sectors. There are good transportation links between Orangevale and Sacramento, so it is also worth considering a commute to work while living somewhere more rural. If you want to work from home, a place like Orangevale is ideal. The average commuting time here is just under an hour, and half the population has a commuter journey of 24 minutes or more. Around 75 percent of the working population have white-collar jobs, while the remaining 25 percent are blue collar workers.

Get a Car

Although many of the areas in Orangeville are pleasant for walking, there are times when you will need to go to the city or explore the nearby hills. A car will be indispensable in this area.

Got Time for Animals?

If you are considering moving to Orangevale for the country lifestyle, do think carefully whether you will have the time to maintain land and look after animals as well as a day job. This can take longer than you think, and you dont want a reputation for neglected land or livestock.

Rent or Buy

The city of Orangevale has around 10,000 houses, with two thirds being owner-occupied and a third for rental. Orangevale has a wide range of apartments and houses, many coming with land for fruit growing and keeping animals. The average cost of living in Orangevale is 14.8 percent higher than the US average. There are several affordable housing schemes in Orangevale, making it accessible for those on a tight budget. Many of the apartment communities have some great facilities, including swimming pools and garden maintenance, which are also worth considering. Getting to know the area is important, and renting a property before committing to buy will help you get a feel for the neighborhood and reflect on whether the place is right for you. The rental homes in Orangevale vary from one-room apartments to condos, and more.

Neighborhoods in Orangevale

Many neighborhoods are just a few minutes from Highway 50, which is convenient for commuting. Although Orangevale has a small-town feel, the major transportation links cutting through the city impact some areas.

Greenback Lane:This Orangevale neighborhood works hard to maintain a sense of community with the GLOVE campaign. This is right in the heart of Orangevale, and there are lots of restaurants around here including the Boardwalk nightclub. Parks are within walking distance, too.

Madison:Madison is a short drive from Highway 50, and there are lots of apartment communities around here. This is a more upmarket district of Orangevale and popular with professionals as well as families. The rental homes are in demand.

Folsom:Folsom is just outside Orangevale and is larger, appealing to married professionals. This is a neighborhood from which most residents commute, and the homes have a more modern, younger feel.

Citrus Heights:This urban community just outside Orangevale has more rental properties and a lower proportion of owner-occupied homes than Orangevale. It is good for commuting and it costs less to live here than the upmarket areas of Orangevale.

The Orangevale Way of Life

Orangevale works hard to maintain its small-town feel, and there are events throughout the year to bring the community together. One is the annual Pow Wow in town that includes parades and other activities. The GLOVE campaign group are known in town for working on the community aspects and trying not to let the road systems divide Orangevale.

Transportation

Most people have cars in Orangevale, and there are good transport links to Sacramento. This is a city for horse owners, as many people keep them and enjoy the hills for riding.

Leisure

Orangevale is renowned for the beautiful hills and views of the Sierra Nevada. Hiking and long walks in the many parks are popular with residents, as is cycling. With all those orchards and green spaces, gardening is a pastime here too. Communities are very much what you put in to get out, so anyone moving here should be prepared to integrate a little.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Orangevale?
In Orangevale, the median rent is $997 for a studio, $1,123 for a 1-bedroom, $1,424 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,069 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Orangevale, check out our monthly Orangevale Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Orangevale?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Orangevale include Orange Vale Colony.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Orangevale?
Some of the colleges located in the Orangevale area include California State University-Sacramento, University of the Pacific, Sacramento City College, Sierra College, and Solano Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Orangevale?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Orangevale from include Sacramento, Roseville, Fairfield, Elk Grove, and Citrus Heights.

