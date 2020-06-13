191 Apartments for rent in Stanton, CA

One of the greatest attractions of this city, and nearly any city in Southern California, is the fantastic year round weather. Stanton is only about eight miles from the coast, which means weekend trips to the beach, with the body boarding, sand castle building and fresh seafood shops that come with that proximity. Those sunny days also mean happy people, as the cloudy skies and dreary winters that bring the blues are a relatively rare event, even in January. It can get pretty steamy in the summer, but those beautiful ocean breezes can often reach the town too, leaving it a bit better off than further inland towns that often reach into the 100s at high noon.

If that’s not enough to sway you, the surrounding cities offer an indescribable wealth of culinary culture. Westminster, also known as Little Saigon, is just a city to the south, and the piping hot bowls of pho and crisp cool spring rolls will fill your belly and soul for little money. And that’s worth considering when budgeting for a move. Independent ethnic eateries mean downright delectable food at very low prices.