Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:13 AM

191 Apartments for rent in Stanton, CA

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 07:11am
$
Stanton
2 Units Available
Pine Village
7972 Lampson Ave, Stanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
882 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pine Village in Stanton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 06:26am
Stanton
2 Units Available
Cris Village Apartments
9040 Cris Ave, Stanton, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,485
630 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cris Village Apartments in Stanton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 06:23am
Stanton
1 Unit Available
Pacific Grove
9051 W Pacific Ave, Stanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
630 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pacific Grove in Stanton. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
Stanton
1 Unit Available
7895 West Cerritos Avenue
7895 Cerritos Avenue, Stanton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1173 sqft
Two bed, two bath and a half town home located conveniently near 91 and 22 freeways. This two story town house has wood flooring throughout both floor, matching black appliances, and a cozy fireplace.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stanton
1 Unit Available
12381 Arrowhead St Apt 81-32
12381 Arrowhead Street, Stanton, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
1400 sqft
Unit 81-32 Available 07/25/20 HUGEunit! SMALLprice=3+2= 2nd Flr - Property Id: 105812 Ask About Our $$$ $400 Discount (OAC) $$ We Pay Water, Trash & Gas NO DOGS ALLOWED IN THE APT Income requirement is $7000.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stanton
1 Unit Available
10900 Magnolia ave 38
10900 S Magnolia Avenue, Stanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 38 Available 06/15/20 Beautiful,cozy place,gas included! - Property Id: 221294 Welcome home to Pinewood Park Apartments in Anaheim, CA. Here you will experience apartment living at its finest with an unmatched level of peace and serenity.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stanton
1 Unit Available
12619 LANSDALE CIRCLE #172
12619 Lansdale Circle, Stanton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
883 sqft
GREAT UPPER 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH CONDO IN GATED COMMUNITY IN STANTON - LIGHT AND BRIGHT UPPER TWO BEDROOM CONDO IN GATED COMMUNITY HAS TWO BATHS, WASHER AND DRYER, GAS STOVE, DISHWASHER, ASSIGNED CARPORT, TWO BALCONIES. COMMUNITY HAS 3 POOLS AND 3 SPAS.
Last updated June 13 at 06:05am
West Anaheim
3 Units Available
The Courtyard Apartments
2520 W Ball Rd, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Courtyard Apartments in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 06:36am
West Anaheim
2 Units Available
Anaheim Cottages
2544 W Winston Rd, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,936
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,339
1125 sqft
This cottage-like community is just minutes from the freeway and area amenities. On-site pool, grilling area and parking. Near Downtown Anaheim. Homes include crown molding, walk-in closets and patios.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
1 Unit Available
Meadowood Place Apartment Homes
11250 Dale St, Garden Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,670
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Meadowood Place Apartment Homes is the ideal place for those looking for a world of convenience and a life of comfort.
Last updated June 13 at 06:43am
West Anaheim
1 Unit Available
Webster West
905 S Webster Avenue, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
821 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Webster West in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
West Anaheim
1 Unit Available
Casa de Mesa
2515 West Winston Road, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
907 sqft
2515 W Winston Rd is a multi-family home in Anaheim, CA 92804. 32- Unit Building. Nearby restaurants include Grandmas Kitchen, Cuzcatlan Restaurant, and Tahrir Restaurant. This property is near Maxwell Park, Modjeska Park, and Barton Park.
Last updated June 13 at 06:58am
1 Unit Available
Newland Garden
8520 Gloria Ave #A15, Garden Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
675 sqft
Come home to Newland Garden Apartments in Garden Grove, CA., where we offer the finest amenities accompanied by a charming community atmosphere.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Anaheim
1 Unit Available
9862 Harriet Ln.
9862 West Harriet Lane, Orange County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,095
1200 sqft
DON'T MISS OUT! REMODELED 4 BED SINGLE FAMILY HOME W/ LARGE LOT!! - Charming four bedroom, two bath single story home in Anaheim available NOW! The home is approximately 1,200 sq. ft. with a two-car garage.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8571 Edgebrook Dr.
8571 Edgebrook Drive, Garden Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
936 sqft
GATED COMMUNITY: 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, 2 story town home - GATED COMMUNITY: 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, 2 story town home features a large 2 car garage, private entry thru patio, plenty of overhead storage and laundry hook ups.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Anaheim
1 Unit Available
1250 S. Brookhurst St.
1250 Brookhurst Street, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
912 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Brookhurst Village Condominium - Property Id: 97051 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/97051 Property Id 97051 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5816861)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cypress
1 Unit Available
6654 Brewster Court
6654 Brewster Court, Cypress, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2301 sqft
Remodeled Single Family Home in Cypress Village - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is spread out over 2300 Sq. Ft. of living space in the beautiful community of Cypress Village.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Anaheim
1 Unit Available
2533 W. WINSTON ROAD
2533 Winston Road, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
860 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Beautiful, Renovated 2Beds/1 bath with Large Patio - Property Id: 80845 WELCOME TO OUR SLICE OF PARADISE. WE OFFER NEWLY REMODELED APARTMENTS ABOUT 840 sqft. SINGLE FLOOR LIVING SPACE.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Anaheim
1 Unit Available
French Country
2910 West Ball Road, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,777
500 sqft
Convenience and affordability are awaiting you at French Country Apartments! We are conveniently located near shopping centers, schools, restaurants and much more! Stop by today for a tour! More info & apply online at https://hunt.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8120 Larson Ave Unit 5
8120 Larson Avenue, Garden Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
Wonderful 2 Bedroom one Bathroom and a half Apartment! Great size kitchen and living room! Hard wood flooring throughout the whole apartment! Kitchen has beautiful tile! Amazing high ceilings! Lets not forget about the granite counter tops! Two car

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
West Anaheim
1 Unit Available
9721 W Colchester Drive
9721 West Colchester Drive, Orange County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1289 sqft
Well appointed home in the heart of Anaheim features original hardwood floors throughout most of the house and many other tasteful updates.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
West Anaheim
1 Unit Available
2863 W Orange Avenue
2863 West Orange Avenue, Anaheim, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1139 sqft
This stunning remodeled resort style home has 3 BR, 2 full BA. You will be truly impressed as you enter into a breathtaking, spacious Living & dining area, with a fireplace and plenty of natural light.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Westminster
1 Unit Available
13471 Woodwind Court
13471 Woodwind Court, Westminster, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1291 sqft
Great location, great price, great completely remodel 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths!!! Large living room with high vaulted ceiling, fireplace and bar area.
Last updated June 13 at 07:26am
$
West Anaheim
4 Units Available
Charleston Square Gardens
1660 W Palm Ln, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Charleston Square Gardens in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!

Median Rent in Stanton

Last updated Feb. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Stanton is $1,301, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,672.
Studio
$1,093
1 Bed
$1,301
2 Beds
$1,672
3+ Beds
$2,273
City GuideStantonStanton has a decidedly fickle nature. It turns out the small suburb started out as a city, and one with a pretty sizable land area of about 16 square miles, before disincorporating due to high taxes in 1924. Then, in a moment of civic pride perhaps, residents once again attained city status, with an area of just over three miles square this time, in 1956. And now? Well, the citizens are mulling over un-incorporating again. Seems about time.
Beautiful Days Ahead
+

One of the greatest attractions of this city, and nearly any city in Southern California, is the fantastic year round weather. Stanton is only about eight miles from the coast, which means weekend trips to the beach, with the body boarding, sand castle building and fresh seafood shops that come with that proximity. Those sunny days also mean happy people, as the cloudy skies and dreary winters that bring the blues are a relatively rare event, even in January. It can get pretty steamy in the summer, but those beautiful ocean breezes can often reach the town too, leaving it a bit better off than further inland towns that often reach into the 100s at high noon.

If that’s not enough to sway you, the surrounding cities offer an indescribable wealth of culinary culture. Westminster, also known as Little Saigon, is just a city to the south, and the piping hot bowls of pho and crisp cool spring rolls will fill your belly and soul for little money. And that’s worth considering when budgeting for a move. Independent ethnic eateries mean downright delectable food at very low prices.

Need to Know for Moving to Stanton
+

Moving here is exciting, as Stanton is kind of a secret of Orange County only the locals know about. More residents use public transportation here, though they use buses -- no fancy trains, subways or people movers. But, you’ll still need a car. Definitely. Gas prices are average for California, but high for most anywhere else, so if yo’ure skipping like a stone across states, expect that price change to sting, especially since So Cal is a car haven and everyone drives everywhere. Fortunately, Stanton is fairly walkable, depending on the neighborhood, but work will almost certainly require transportation of some sort. Dont worry; it’s a short commute in these parts.

Two more bummers: the cost of living is elevated for the nation (but you were expecting that of California, right?) and the vacancy rate is real low. It’s not so terrible though, on either count. Only 36 percent above norms, for cost of living, and almost all of that is due to housing costs. As for vacancy rates, yeah, that’s a difficulty you’ll have to prepare for in advance. Try and visit to see what rentals look like in different districts, especially since websites for a lot of complexes are nonexistent. Some good news, however, this is a renting town! There are more renters than owners, even though there are plenty of single-family homes, charming row houses and cute townhomes by the dozen. These are definitely worth considering over an apartment building if you’re towing family.

Neighborhoods
+

Not so much neighborhoods as general areas (especially since this city is only three square miles in size), but they do offer some intriguing differences. Stanton is surprisingly dense with people (the people aren’t dense though; there are several quality colleges nearby), so each sector offers its own subtle variation on pros and cons.

Hansen: With a slightly higher vacancy rate and the lowest rents in the area, this can be a great option for certain people..

Western Ave: A nearly non-existent vacancy rate makes this area pretty difficult to squeeze into, but it may be worth the wait. Lots of townhomes and scads of college students keep this place walkable and charming.

Los Alamitos Junction: Nearly as many college students, pedestrian-friendly districts and safe evenings as Western, but with a little more glamour. Yet somehow, it’s less expensiver. Go figure! The higher vacancy rate also makes it more attractive.

Chapman/Beach: Everything runs right down the middle here: mid-range rents and mid-range commutes. But, it has a higher vacancy rate, the highest in the city, which means a greater possibility of getting in here quickly-ish.

Beach/Garden Grove: It's closer to the beach than the other areas in town, though that’s hardly important in a town this small, but this section has many townhomes, plus a number of rentals of studios, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments.

Stanton offers inhabitants a great selection of amenities, from the Adventure City amusement park to Fonda la Meches mole poblano. It’s especially enticing to people who are looking for reasonable rents and walkable neighborhoods and for students who desire affordable housing and a short commute to campus. The diversity adds to the charm in every way and although there are some detractors, it’s an up-and-coming spot tha’ts set to impress in the future.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is rent in Stanton?
In Stanton, the median rent is $1,093 for a studio, $1,301 for a 1-bedroom, $1,672 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,273 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Stanton, check out our monthly Stanton Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Stanton?
Some of the colleges located in the Stanton area include California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Irvine, and University of California-Los Angeles. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Stanton?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Stanton from include Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim, Santa Ana, and Irvine.

