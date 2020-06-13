97 Apartments for rent in Larkspur, CA📍
Larkspur, with its nearly 12,000 residents, is a tiny city on its own, but taken together with surrounding communities like Mill Valley, Greenbrae, Sausalito, Corte Madera and Tiburon, it's the heart of the area immediately north of San Francisco, just over the famed Golden Gate Bridge. Many residents work in San Francisco and either commute daily over the historic span, or -- our favorite option -- hop on the Golden Gate Ferry at Larkspur Landing and enjoy a swift, 25-minute boat ride past the bridge and Alcatraz to the Ferry Building in San Francisco. We don't know what your commute is like, but this beats it.
Born in 1887 and incorporated in 1908, Larkspur is a highly desirable area in a highly desirable county in a highly desirable region of California. It's a little less hilly than some of its Marin County neighbors, but there's still an opportunity to snag something with sweeping views of the waterfront and Mount Tamalpais across the way. Most of the homes here were built in the mid-20th century, aside from the classic Victorians you'll find in the historic town center. In newer areas, you'll find a lot of ranch-style, single-story homes.
There's no bad time to make the move to Larkspur -- no winter snowy season, nor local collegiate student body migrations to consider. Tourism in the Bay Area generally may swell in the summertime, but then again, it's pretty popular year-round.
You should know before you even get near the Bay Area that weather patterns vary by block -- this is famous in San Francisco -- but also occurs in Marin County. Larkspur is a bit milder and has a bit more sun than even some of its nearest neighbors. So pack a light jacket and your proof of income, credit history, references, and deposit money, and let's go find your perfect new apartment for rent in Larkspur.
Generally, you'll be able to find one- and two-bedroom apartments in Larkspur, some of which come fully furnished. Houses for rent range from small, waterfront wonders, to larger, more traditional homes away from the water, but with more sunshine to enjoy. This area can be competitive at times, so plan ahead and allow at least two or three months to really land your dream space.
Heather Gardens: Close to downtown Larkspur, this neighborhood is all about peaceful living without sacrificing easy access to the town center with its restaurants, shops, and events. It's centrally located, making it easy to walk around to places like Burritoville Cafe.
** Hillview:** A bit further (not very far) from the city center, this neighborhood offers those classic California ranch homes and easy access to local amenities and transit. Rustic Bakery is near here.
If you're ever bored in this town, you're doing it wrong. This area features shops, recreation opportunities, natural beauty, and easy access to, well, everything. You're not going to have time to do it all, trust us.
Film buffs will appreciate that the final scene of Clint Eastwood's iconic Dirty Harry was filmed at the Hutchison Gravel Quarry. Unfortunately, it's not there anymore, so you can't go reenact scenes. Fortunately, it has been replaced by Larkspur Landing, which means you can grab the ferry into SF to visit the rest of the Dirty Harry shooting locations.
Before you hop on the ferry, dash across the street to the Larkspur Landing shopping center and enjoy the offerings from the Marin Brewing Company. It's as local as you can get with brews like the Mt. Tam Pale Ale, Stinson Beach Peach, and Tiburon Blonde. In fact, it's probably a good idea to return here frequently after you visit each namesake place. Maybe make yourself a map to check off.
It's not all breweries, of course (not that we'd mind). For date night, check out Jason's Restaurant, right on the water and offering California cuisine with an Asian flair. To balance all the good eating, catch a historic Larkspur tour (self-guided or in a group), which will fill you in on your new home's past, especially its unique combination of Mission Revival architecture and classic Bay Area Victorian homes. And then go right back to eating because you'll find every kind of delicious, local fare you could want along Magnolia Avenue in the historic district.
You'll find major retail centers in Sausalito and Corte Madera, just past Larkspur's boundaries. Every store you want is in easy reach and just in case it's not, you're only a ferry away from San Francisco's Union Square shopping district.
Of course, since this is California, you'll soon start to cling to your time outdoors. In and around Larkspur you can run, walk, windsurf, cycle, hike in Muir Woods, swim in the Bay or at Stinson Beach -- pretty much any physical activity you enjoy, you'll enjoy more in this setting.
Larkspur has everything and is close to everything else. Unpack those moving boxes in your new rental home quickly and get exploring!