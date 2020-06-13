Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:17 AM

97 Apartments for rent in Larkspur, CA

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
East Larkspur
28 Units Available
Larkspur Courts
100 Old Quarry Rd N, Larkspur, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,780
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,994
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,446
1278 sqft
Just off Highway 101 with views of Mount Tam and the Bay. On-site amenities include a sparkling pool, hot tub and playground. Updates in the apartments include granite countertops, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated April 20 at 03:30pm
$
East Larkspur
Contact for Availability
Serenity at Larkspur
700 Lincoln Village Cir, Larkspur, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,900
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
Walk to Larkspur Ferry. Fantastic views of the Bay. On-site yoga, a pool, community garden and a tennis court. Recently renovated with granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Car charging on site.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
North Larkspur
1 Unit Available
749 Via Casitas
749 Via Casitas, Larkspur, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
954 sqft
Don't miss this lovely condo, located in the desirable Spyglass Hill area of Greenbrae. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath has amazing views overlooking the Corte Madera Creek, SF Bay, and Ring mountain.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Downtown San Rafael
15 Units Available
The Lofts at Albert Park
155 Andersen Dr, San Rafael, CA
Studio
$1,996
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,065
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,469
1541 sqft
Bright complex next to Albert Park near the 101. Fire pit and swimming pool on site. Buildings have elevators. In-unit laundry, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Two-story floor plans available.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown San Rafael
8 Units Available
Rafael Town Center
1050 Court St, San Rafael, CA
Studio
$2,055
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,625
472 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,590
898 sqft
Located within walking distance of 30 restaurants, 20 retail stores and 10 entertainment centers. Residents enjoy units with dishwashers, hardwood floors, and patio or balcony. Community includes BBQ grill, elevator, fire pit, and pool.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
24 Units Available
Tam Ridge
199 Tamal Vista Blvd, Corte Madera, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,326
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,575
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,844
1280 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments, three-bedroom townhomes with modern kitchens, stone counters, plank flooring, generous patio/balcony with views of Mt. Tamalpais, Marin Hills. Enjoy heated pool, spa, bocce ball court, fitness center. Walk to Town Center.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Gerstle Park
1 Unit Available
9 Bayview Street
9 Bayview Street, San Rafael, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1546 sqft
This traditional 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Gerstle Park has two stories and was built in 1995. You can walk to grocery stores, restaurants, transportation, parks, and all the conveniences of town.Attached two car garage.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Canal Waterfront
1 Unit Available
15 Mooring Rd
15 Mooring Road, San Rafael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,750
Completely Remodeled, Modern Upper level 2bd/2ba Townhouse- Video Tour - FOUNDATION- - Preview a custom video walk through of this property: https://www.youtube.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Canal Waterfront
1 Unit Available
11 mooring rd
11 Mooring Road, San Rafael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,350
1400 sqft
Tastefully Remodeled 2bd/2ba +Townhouse in a 3 unit bldg. Beautiful fenced in yard, Vegetable Garden! Bonus rm. -FOUNDATION- - Preview a virtual walk-through of this home: https://youtu.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
131 Kent Ave
131 Kent Avenue, Kentfield, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
800 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Kentfield. Amenities included: balcony, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and laundry in building. Utilities included: water. Is not pet friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
10 Units Available
Summit at Sausalito
401 Sherwood Dr, Marin City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,604
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,958
911 sqft
Located just minutes from Golden Gate National Recreation Area, Sausalito Marina and the Financial District. Apartments feature air conditioning, patio or balcony, and stainless steel appliances. Community includes parking, sauna and gym.
Last updated June 13 at 07:19am
Smith Ranch
10 Units Available
McInnis Park
10 North Ave, San Rafael, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
936 sqft
Apartments have unique floor plans. Kitchens are well-equipped and have plenty of counter and cupboard space. Complex has a gym and tennis court. Near the McGinnis Park Golf Club.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Strawberry
26 Units Available
Harbor Point Waterfront Apartments
2 Harbor Point Dr, Strawberry, CA
Studio
$2,625
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,200
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
1154 sqft
Harbor Point Apartments is a waterfront community located in Mill Valley, California.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Strawberry
15 Units Available
The Cove at Tiburon
50 Barbaree Way, Tiburon, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,367
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,569
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$7,640
1355 sqft
Breathtaking ocean views from private patio or balcony of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. In-unit laundry, fireplace, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Carport parking with car charging. Yoga and swimming pool on-site.
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
14 Units Available
Preserve at Marin Apartment Homes
350 Robin Dr, Corte Madera, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,445
1367 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,399
1853 sqft
Huge apartments on top of Ring Mountain. Easy access to local trails. Dark hardwood floors and dramatic windows. Extra storage. Community has saltwater pool and wine bar. Elevator in building.
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
Marinwood
42 Units Available
Highlands of Marin
1001 Cresta Way, San Rafael, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,377
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,987
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,170
1400 sqft
The Highlands of Marin offers remarkable amenities, premier resident services, and stylish apartments in San Rafael. Enjoy access to our on-site fitness center, business center, dog park, and swimming pools with cabanas and sun deck.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
North San Rafael Commercial Center
18 Units Available
eaves San Rafael
300 Channing Way, San Rafael, CA
Studio
$2,370
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,295
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1045 sqft
Updated apartments near the 101. Studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Air conditioning and fireplace. Green community with a pool and bike storage.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
11 Units Available
Madera Valley Apartments
1495 Casa Buena Dr, Corte Madera, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,503
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,858
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,638
1080 sqft
There is so much to enjoy when you choose to live at Madera. Developed into the stunning hillside of Corte Madera, Madera Valley Apartment Homes offers you lavish living in the high desirable Marin County.
Last updated June 13 at 06:43am
Lincoln-San Rafael Hill
6 Units Available
Park Hill
1747 Lincoln Ave, San Rafael, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
440 sqft
Comfortable apartments have walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens. Private parking provided. Located a short walk from Mountain Park and near bus routes on Lincoln Avenue.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
San Anselmo
1 Unit Available
Parkside
101 Sunny Hills Dr, San Anselmo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,354
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on lushly landscaped grounds, our beautifully maintained property is within walking distance of shopping, schools, parks, restaurants, hiking trails, and transportation.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
San Anselmo
1 Unit Available
324 San Francisco Blvd
324 San Francisco Boulevard, Marin County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
1632 sqft
This delightful three bedroom, two bathroom, contemporary home, offers natural light throughout and an additional room, great for an office or exercise space. Outside, enjoy a fully fenced, spacious, front and back yard, with orange and lemon trees.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Sleepy Hollow
1 Unit Available
30 Oak Knoll Dr
30 Oak Knoll Drive, Sleepy Hollow, CA
5 Bedrooms
$7,900
3363 sqft
This stunning remodeled 5 bedroom home is located in Sleepy Hollow with lovely natural surroundings. Inside offers lots of natural light, beautiful wood floors throughout and soaring cathedral ceilings in the living room and the private master suite.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
7 Crescent Ln
7 Crescent Lane, Fairfax, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,750
1548 sqft
Sun-filled 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath contemporary single family home. Gorgeous hardwood floors, wood beamed living room ceiling, modern kitchen with stainless appliances & granite counter tops, fireplace, deck.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Warner Canyon - Kite Hill
1 Unit Available
445 E Blithedale Ave
445 East Blithedale Avenue, Mill Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,450
1836 sqft
This is a must see 4 bedroom, 2 bath house in a fantastic Mill Valley location. Gorgeous hardwood floors, fireplace, spacious kitchen with lots of cupboard and counter space, washer & dryer.

Median Rent in Larkspur

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Larkspur is $2,887, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $3,627.
Studio
$2,349
1 Bed
$2,887
2 Beds
$3,627
3+ Beds
$4,880
City GuideLarkspur
Delphinium californicum, better known as Larkspur, is a California wildflower that is part of the buttercup family producing long stems of tiny flowers (usually blue) in Northern California, which bloom from late spring to late summer. The lovely blooms dot this Northern Bay Area town, swaying in the gentle breeze that blows through the Golden Gate and over the San Francisco Bay. Oh, but don't eat them or you'll die. You didn't see that part coming, did you?

Larkspur, with its nearly 12,000 residents, is a tiny city on its own, but taken together with surrounding communities like Mill Valley, Greenbrae, Sausalito, Corte Madera and Tiburon, it's the heart of the area immediately north of San Francisco, just over the famed Golden Gate Bridge. Many residents work in San Francisco and either commute daily over the historic span, or -- our favorite option -- hop on the Golden Gate Ferry at Larkspur Landing and enjoy a swift, 25-minute boat ride past the bridge and Alcatraz to the Ferry Building in San Francisco. We don't know what your commute is like, but this beats it.

Moving to Larkspur

Born in 1887 and incorporated in 1908, Larkspur is a highly desirable area in a highly desirable county in a highly desirable region of California. It's a little less hilly than some of its Marin County neighbors, but there's still an opportunity to snag something with sweeping views of the waterfront and Mount Tamalpais across the way. Most of the homes here were built in the mid-20th century, aside from the classic Victorians you'll find in the historic town center. In newer areas, you'll find a lot of ranch-style, single-story homes.

There's no bad time to make the move to Larkspur -- no winter snowy season, nor local collegiate student body migrations to consider. Tourism in the Bay Area generally may swell in the summertime, but then again, it's pretty popular year-round.

You should know before you even get near the Bay Area that weather patterns vary by block -- this is famous in San Francisco -- but also occurs in Marin County. Larkspur is a bit milder and has a bit more sun than even some of its nearest neighbors. So pack a light jacket and your proof of income, credit history, references, and deposit money, and let's go find your perfect new apartment for rent in Larkspur.

Larkspur Neighborhoods

Generally, you'll be able to find one- and two-bedroom apartments in Larkspur, some of which come fully furnished. Houses for rent range from small, waterfront wonders, to larger, more traditional homes away from the water, but with more sunshine to enjoy. This area can be competitive at times, so plan ahead and allow at least two or three months to really land your dream space.

Heather Gardens: Close to downtown Larkspur, this neighborhood is all about peaceful living without sacrificing easy access to the town center with its restaurants, shops, and events. It's centrally located, making it easy to walk around to places like Burritoville Cafe.

** Hillview:** A bit further (not very far) from the city center, this neighborhood offers those classic California ranch homes and easy access to local amenities and transit. Rustic Bakery is near here.

Living in Larkspur

If you're ever bored in this town, you're doing it wrong. This area features shops, recreation opportunities, natural beauty, and easy access to, well, everything. You're not going to have time to do it all, trust us.

Film buffs will appreciate that the final scene of Clint Eastwood's iconic Dirty Harry was filmed at the Hutchison Gravel Quarry. Unfortunately, it's not there anymore, so you can't go reenact scenes. Fortunately, it has been replaced by Larkspur Landing, which means you can grab the ferry into SF to visit the rest of the Dirty Harry shooting locations.

Before you hop on the ferry, dash across the street to the Larkspur Landing shopping center and enjoy the offerings from the Marin Brewing Company. It's as local as you can get with brews like the Mt. Tam Pale Ale, Stinson Beach Peach, and Tiburon Blonde. In fact, it's probably a good idea to return here frequently after you visit each namesake place. Maybe make yourself a map to check off.

It's not all breweries, of course (not that we'd mind). For date night, check out Jason's Restaurant, right on the water and offering California cuisine with an Asian flair. To balance all the good eating, catch a historic Larkspur tour (self-guided or in a group), which will fill you in on your new home's past, especially its unique combination of Mission Revival architecture and classic Bay Area Victorian homes. And then go right back to eating because you'll find every kind of delicious, local fare you could want along Magnolia Avenue in the historic district.

You'll find major retail centers in Sausalito and Corte Madera, just past Larkspur's boundaries. Every store you want is in easy reach and just in case it's not, you're only a ferry away from San Francisco's Union Square shopping district.

Of course, since this is California, you'll soon start to cling to your time outdoors. In and around Larkspur you can run, walk, windsurf, cycle, hike in Muir Woods, swim in the Bay or at Stinson Beach -- pretty much any physical activity you enjoy, you'll enjoy more in this setting.

Larkspur has everything and is close to everything else. Unpack those moving boxes in your new rental home quickly and get exploring!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Larkspur?
In Larkspur, the median rent is $2,349 for a studio, $2,887 for a 1-bedroom, $3,627 for a 2-bedroom, and $4,880 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Larkspur, check out our monthly Larkspur Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Larkspur?
Some of the colleges located in the Larkspur area include California College of the Arts, University of California-Hastings College of Law, California State University-East Bay, University of California-Berkeley, and University of California-San Francisco. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Larkspur?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Larkspur from include San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland, Fremont, and Sunnyvale.

