97 Apartments for rent in Larkspur, CA

Moving to Larkspur

Born in 1887 and incorporated in 1908, Larkspur is a highly desirable area in a highly desirable county in a highly desirable region of California. It's a little less hilly than some of its Marin County neighbors, but there's still an opportunity to snag something with sweeping views of the waterfront and Mount Tamalpais across the way. Most of the homes here were built in the mid-20th century, aside from the classic Victorians you'll find in the historic town center. In newer areas, you'll find a lot of ranch-style, single-story homes.

There's no bad time to make the move to Larkspur -- no winter snowy season, nor local collegiate student body migrations to consider. Tourism in the Bay Area generally may swell in the summertime, but then again, it's pretty popular year-round.

You should know before you even get near the Bay Area that weather patterns vary by block -- this is famous in San Francisco -- but also occurs in Marin County. Larkspur is a bit milder and has a bit more sun than even some of its nearest neighbors. So pack a light jacket and your proof of income, credit history, references, and deposit money, and let's go find your perfect new apartment for rent in Larkspur.