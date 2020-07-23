/
solano county
105 Apartments for rent in Solano County, CA📍
Waterscape
3001 N Texas St, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,656
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,872
1031 sqft
Convenient to Travis Air Force Base. Spacious homes with bright and open layouts in a gated apartment community with a recreation room, fitness center, hot tub, swimming pool and more. On-site carport and garage.
Bay Village
1107 Porter St, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,840
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
850 sqft
Close to I-80, these one- and two-bedroom homes feature vaulted ceilings, stainless steel sinks in kitchens and fireplaces. Resident amenities include on-site laundry, a pool and a clubhouse.
The Meritage
55 Valle Vista Avenue, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,615
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Community features covered parking, swimming pool, fitness center and golf courses. Units have washer/dryers, central air and heat and large closets. Easy access to Interstate 80.
The Sycamores Apartments
901 Sara Ct, Vacaville, CA
Studio
$1,835
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,732
547 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,974
848 sqft
Premium apartments with convenient access to I-80. Gated community complete with pool, fitness center, and hot tub. Apartments feature in-unit washer/dryer and fully equipped kitchens with ample cabinet space. Non-smoking buildings. Pet friendly.
North Pointe
6801 Leisure Town Rd, Vacaville, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,043
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary apartments with 9-foot ceilings, Roman soaking tubs, crown molding, and fully equipped kitchens with built-in microwaves. Private balcony or patio in each unit. 24-hour maintenance and alarm system. Close to I-80 and I-505.
Bridgeport Ranch
450 Pittman Rd, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,932
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,739
1035 sqft
Easy access to Highway 80 in wine country. This community's apartments offer gourmet kitchens, large pantries and in-unit washers and dryers provided. Large windows with views. Pet-friendly community.
Sterling Village
88 Valle Vista Ave, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,991
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,132
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to Touro University, shopping, dining and entertainment. Units have washer/dryers and private patio/balconies. Community is pet-friendly with a swimming pool, jacuzzi and meticulous landscaping.
Hidden Creek
1701 Marshall Rd, Vacaville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,720
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
929 sqft
Close to Eleanor Nelson Park and Vaca Pena Middle School. Pet-friendly community nestled in a wooded area. Hardwood floors, granite countertops and updated appliances. Patio or balcony with each unit.
ReNew on Sunset
766 Sunset Ave, Suisun City, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,802
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,879
847 sqft
Located in the heart of the historic waterfront area. Apartments feature living and dining areas, a balcony or patio, and vaulted ceilings. Near Highway 12 and I-80. On-site fitness room, whirlpool spa, and pool.
Glen Cove
Seabridge at Glen Cove
1 Spyglass Pkwy, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
904 sqft
Cozy apartment homes featuring slab kitchen counters, wooden cabinets, real fireplace and huge closets. Community has fitness center, clubhouse, two pools and whirlpools, and more. Close to marina, parks and shops.
The Henley Apartment Homes
313 Sandy Ln, Suisun City, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
850 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, close to I-80 and Highway 12. Units feature designer lights, stainless steel appliance packages and energy-efficient Nest thermostats. Community includes pool, fitness center and more.
Sunrise Residences
2750 North Texas Street, Fairfield, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,903
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,077
782 sqft
Welcome home at Sunrise Residences! We are an exclusive apartment community, just recently completed, pet friendly, nestled among relaxing greenbelts within a quiet, gated community surrounded by a bustling, newly developed North Texas district of
Creekside Gardens
300 Bel Air Dr, Vacaville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
842 sqft
A gated community in the heart of the area's parks, schools, and freeways. Lush grounds and landscaping. Several pools. Apartments feature updated appliances and ample storage.
Morgan Park
3500 Harbison Dr, Vacaville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,660
1507 sqft
Craftsman-style apartments with walk-in closets, patios or balconies, and updated appliances. Available furnished. Fireplaces available. Large pool, business center, hot tub and a gym. Pet-friendly.
Rolling Oaks
3700 Lyon Rd, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,824
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-80 and the Paradise Valley Golf Course. Sophisticated living community includes a pool, sauna, hot tub, and basketball court. Homes have modern kitchen appliances, a balcony/patio, and hardwood floors.
Sommerset
591 Peabody Rd, Vacaville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,699
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
740 sqft
Just minutes from wine country and Downtown Sacramento. Apartments here offer big picture windows, private terraces and updated kitchens. On-site amenities include a pool, gym and grill area. Pet-friendly.
The Pointe
2550 Hilborn Rd, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Take advantage of the three gorgeous swimming pools, the soothing sauna, or the state of-the-art strength and fitness center without ever leaving this beautiful community.
ReNew Park Viva
1111 Alaska Avenue, Fairfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
885 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Parkwood
2450 Peach Tree Dr, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
810 sqft
Parkwood offers one and two bedroom apartment homes in one of Fairfield's most desirable residential settings just minutes from Travis Air Force Base.
Bennington Apartments
2780 N Texas St, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
948 sqft
Smack dab in Fairfield, this apartment block combines modern amenities with traditional interiors. Fireplaces, carpets and air conditioning in units. Gym, hot tub and swimming pool located on the site. Cats and dogs allowed.
Avery Park
2000 Clay Bank Rd, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
955 sqft
Modern Fairfield apartment building, close to Tabor Park and a bus stop. Units have air conditioning, bathtubs and carpets. Internet access, swimming pool and tennis court. One and two-bedroom apartments available.
Park Crossing
2100 W Texas St, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,902
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,057
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An onsite billiards room, clubhouse and pool make this pet-friendly community appealing to residents. Units include security systems and eco-friendly appliances. The neighborhood's proximity to Solano Town Center and Linear Park Trail is also alluring.
Autumn Oaks Townhomes & Apartments
1400 Humphrey Dr, Suisun City, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Autumn Oaks we are proud to offer spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes at a price you can afford.
Meadowood Village
430 Ellesmere Dr, Dixon, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
844 sqft
Welcome to Meadowood Village Apartment Homes. Meadowood Village is convienently located in Dixon, California featuring two charming floorplans ranging in size from 1 bedroom 1 bath to 2 bedroom 1 and a half bath.
