236 Apartments for rent in Encinitas, CA

Searching for Rentals in Encinitas

About 59% of the homes in this city are occupied by their owners. Around 35% are rental homes, which is slightly higher than the national average. Whether you're looking for a two bedroom house or a tiny studio apartment, you should be able to find what you need here within a few months. And if that's too long to wait and you need to be out of your current home tomorrow, don't be afraid to get out your tent, polish up your bonfire knowledge, and set up camp on the beach while you look for rentals. Hey, you wanted to live by the water, right?

What Will a Rental Cost in Encinitas?

Like so many other coastal cities in Southern California, the cost of living in Encinitas is a bit, well, shocking. In fact, it's almost double the national average, and the housing cost is about quadruple the average for the US. So be prepared to leave the comfort of your reasonable budget, unless of course you're already used to the crazy cost of living that comes with cities on the beach. Just nod, smile, and try to keep it together until you get home; landlords usually frown on potential tenants screaming "Are you kidding me??" when they mention pricing.

How Should You Prepare?

Since the vacancy rate here is a rather low 6%, you'll have some competition when it comes to finding a home. After all, you didn't think you'd be the first person dreaming of living next to the beach, right? Just do everything you can to set yourself apart from the competition. If you can't present a great credit score, rental history, and references, you should at least have a winning smile! Oh, and a deposit. That helps, too.