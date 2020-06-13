236 Apartments for rent in Encinitas, CA📍
1 of 11
1 of 8
1 of 7
1 of 7
1 of 8
1 of 30
1 of 10
1 of 19
1 of 23
1 of 43
1 of 14
1 of 11
1 of 12
1 of 25
1 of 27
1 of 15
1 of 25
1 of 25
1 of 16
1 of 10
1 of 10
1 of 23
1 of 25
1 of 19
Encinitas is a city along the coast of the North County area of San Diego. Like many coastal cities in California, the atmosphere can be described as beachy, which is code for laidback. There are around 60,000 residents in this city; there's no telling exactly how many are surfers, but you can assume they're out there in droves! Flower fans also love this city, since it's the home of both the San Diego Botanic Garden and the Self-Realization Fellowship Hermitage and Meditation Gardens. Whether you're in search of some gnarly waves, fragrant flowers, or just a fun, relaxed city to call home, Encinitas is worth a look.
About 59% of the homes in this city are occupied by their owners. Around 35% are rental homes, which is slightly higher than the national average. Whether you're looking for a two bedroom house or a tiny studio apartment, you should be able to find what you need here within a few months. And if that's too long to wait and you need to be out of your current home tomorrow, don't be afraid to get out your tent, polish up your bonfire knowledge, and set up camp on the beach while you look for rentals. Hey, you wanted to live by the water, right?
What Will a Rental Cost in Encinitas?
Like so many other coastal cities in Southern California, the cost of living in Encinitas is a bit, well, shocking. In fact, it's almost double the national average, and the housing cost is about quadruple the average for the US. So be prepared to leave the comfort of your reasonable budget, unless of course you're already used to the crazy cost of living that comes with cities on the beach. Just nod, smile, and try to keep it together until you get home; landlords usually frown on potential tenants screaming "Are you kidding me??" when they mention pricing.
How Should You Prepare?
Since the vacancy rate here is a rather low 6%, you'll have some competition when it comes to finding a home. After all, you didn't think you'd be the first person dreaming of living next to the beach, right? Just do everything you can to set yourself apart from the competition. If you can't present a great credit score, rental history, and references, you should at least have a winning smile! Oh, and a deposit. That helps, too.
If you want to live along the beach, the many miles of coastline you'll find in Encinitas may be exciting. Your wallet might not be as thrilled, since you can expect to pay a premium to smell that ocean air on your patio. If you need a little more space and want to save a little cash at the same time, moving to one of the many inland, suburban neighborhoods is a good idea. Here are some examples of what you'll get when you move to this city.
Leucadia: This is one of the more expensive neighborhoods here, and it's easy to see why. It's located right on the coast, with an urban feel and lots of high-rise apartments, studios, and smaller rental homes to choose from. It's conveniently close to the popular Interstate 5, and there are several shops, eateries, and hotels near the homes here. $$$$
Olivenhain: This area is on the east side of the city, which is ideal if you're looking to trade proximity to the beach for a cheaper price. Of course, the coast is still only a few minutes away, but this part of the city offers larger homes for a smaller cost. Plus, it's surrounded by parks and schools. Its vacancy rate is practically zero, though, so start looking fast if you want to live here. $$
Moonlight Beach: This is among the most popular beaches in Encinitas, so it makes sense that the area around it is a fairly expensive place to live. There is a mix of rental homes, apartments, and townhomes, and all tend to be on the small side. This urban area also encompasses the city hall, a hospital, and several parks and shopping centers. $$$$
Piraeus St and La Costa Ave: This area is next to Leucadia, set a little more inland on the other side of the 5 freeway. The atmosphere is a bit more suburban, with larger homes that are slightly more affordable than the ones along the coast. The beautiful Batiquitos Lagoon is just north of the area, reminding residents that the coast is not really far at all. Encinitas Ranch Golf Course is also set here, as are the requisite parks and schools for the many families that call this area home. $$$
Mountain Vista Dr and Village Park Way: This is another inland area toward the east side of the city, but it does retain more of an urban feel. You'll find lots of townhomes and large rental houses, along with some parks and schools. Plus, this area is within walking distance of some restaurants, bars, grocery stores, and major shopping centers. That means you've hit the jackpot if you like the idea of ditching your car every once in a while when you run errands. $$
Cardiff-by-the-Sea: This immensely popular area is on the southern coast of the city. It is especially well loved by surfers, who tend to gather at Cardiff Reef or Pipes for great waves. There are also tidal pools to check out, as well as a variety of rental homes just a few steps from the beach. $$$$
The average commute time in this city is 28 minutes, which is exactly the same as the national average. This is pretty impressive given this city's location in what's practically the bad traffic capital of the country! A small percentage of residents either carpool or work from home, which might help with the traffic here. And not surprisingly, public transportation in this city is not exactly incredible, though the city bus does get some residents where they need to go.
As you might imagine, the main centerpiece of this city is the beach. More specifically, lots of people end up swimming, tanning, and generally relaxing at Moonlight State Beach just off Encinitas Blvd. The surfers seem to prefer Swami's Beach, which is why the Beach Boys included this spot in their song Surfin' U.S.A. Considering that there are 11 beaches here, you can rest assured you'll soon find your own favorite spot to hang out at once you move to Encinitas!