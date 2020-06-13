Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:08 AM

236 Apartments for rent in Encinitas, CA

Cardiff
Last updated April 10 at 10:04pm
10 Units Available
Mission Ridge Apartments
1320 Via Terrassa, Encinitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1050 sqft
Great location right on the coast with hilltop views. Six different floor plans to choose from and units feature vaulted ceilings and plenty of space.

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
1100 Garden View Rd
1100 Garden View Road, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WELCOME TO PACIFICO ENCINITAS APARTMENT HOMESbr We dont just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door youll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Cardiff
1 Unit Available
2170 Carol View Drive
2170 Carol View Drive, Encinitas, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elan Cardiff by the Sea Apartment Homes for rent in Encinitas, CA is a beautiful coastal beach town community that boasts 28 acres of lush landscaping, warm sunny weather, resort style living, breathtaking views, and lovely residents who take pride

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
1740 South El Camino Real
1740 South El Camino Real, Encinitas, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
906 sqft
Minutes from the beautiful beaches of Encinitas, Cardiff and Solana Beach, this upstairs unit is in a gated community of Pacific Pines.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
505 La Mesa Avenue
505 La Mesa Avenue, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
949 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 bathroom home close to the beach in Encinitas! Walking distance to Pannikin Coffee & Tea, less than a mile to Moonlight Beach. Ceiling fans throughout the home. Low maintenance, stamped concrete, covered patio.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
231 Gloxina St
231 Gloxina Street, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
827 sqft
Gorgeous 2Bd+Bonus/1Ba Beach Cottage w/Private Yard, Fridge, Washer/Dryer - AVAILABLE NOW for viewing and Move In! Please call to schedule an appointment! Gorgeous 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Beach Cottage Twin Home with converted garage! No carpet, wood

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
308 Volney Ln
308 Volney Lane, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1056 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Spacious 2 bedroom condo (recently remodeled). - Property Id: 294767 Recently remodeled unit with front and back patio. 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with TV den, formal front room and large kitchen with island and dinette.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1710 S El Camino Real Unit 104
1710 South El Camino Real, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
906 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31, 2020.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cardiff
1 Unit Available
1539 Old Creek Ct
1539 Old Creek Court, Encinitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1167 sqft
Cardiff twinhome with backyard perfect for BBQs and Entertaining! - Take advantage of our perfect North County coastal weather year-round with this 3/2 home in desirable Cardiff.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
287 Chapalita Dr.
287 Chapalita Drive, Encinitas, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,595
2285 sqft
287 Chapalita Dr. Available 06/24/20 Stunning Single-Family Home in Encinitas - Highly upgraded home in desirable Encinitas neighborhood features over 2,200 Sq Ft with Spanish and rustic design finishes throughout. This 4 bedroom, 2.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
134 Mangano
134 Mangano Circle, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
939 sqft
Beautiful Condo in Encinitas - Beautiful 2 bedroom / 2 bath with lots of upgrades. Bottom level unit.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cardiff
1 Unit Available
409 Playa Blanca
409 Playa Blanca, Encinitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,588
903 sqft
409 Playa Blanca Available 07/01/20 Spacious Floor Plan, One Car Garage & Two Balconies with Ocean View! 5 Min Walk from Beach, Restaurants! - LOOK NO FURTHER!!! This lovely home is situated in the heart of Encinitas.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cardiff
1 Unit Available
459 Brighton Ave
459 Brighton Avenue, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1030 sqft
459 Brighton Ave Available 06/20/20 2BD/1BA Upper Unit in Cardiff - - Duplex in Cardiff - Upper Unit - Shared Laundry w/Other Unit - Large Balcony - Walking Distance to Seaside Market and Beach - UTILITIES: Water and Trash Paid - APPLIANCES:

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1577 Neptune Ave
1577 Neptune Avenue, Encinitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,950
1540 sqft
Fantastic beach living in this pristine home at the beach in Leucadia! Wonderful detached home on a corner lot - just steps to the Pacific Ocean and the white sand Grandview Beach, a well known surf break! Lovely views of the ocean and gorgeous

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
125 Grandview Street
125 Grandview Street, Encinitas, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,400
1814 sqft
BEAUTIFUL LEUCADIA HOME!! LOOK NO FURTHER!!! This 3 BR, 4BA coastal home comes with 1,814sq. ft. of living space and two designated parking spaces.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
227 Fraxinella Street
227 Fraxinella Street, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
827 sqft
MOVE-IN SPECIAL! $500 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT! This beautiful Encinitas home is an updated 2BR, 1BA home with 1,100sq. ft. of living space.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Cardiff
1 Unit Available
1841 Somerset
1841 Somerset Avenue, Encinitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1054 sqft
Gorgeous! Fully furnished single story beach cottage west of 5. Available 6/1/20. Walk to everything! Property is 6 blocks to the beach and 5 blocks to shopping, restaurants, post office, park and Cardiff Elementary school. 3 bedrooms + 3.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1121 Pacifica Place
1121 Pacifica Place, Encinitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,595
1792 sqft
Gorgeous home in the beautiful community of Mendocino! Large backyard, fully fenced. Central A/C and cozy fireplace. 2-car garage with laundry. Den/Optional 4th bedroom and one full bath downstairs. Ideally located on a beautiful cul-de-sac.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Cardiff
1 Unit Available
442 2Nd St
442 2nd Street, Encinitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
500 sqft
Beautiful home just steps away from Moonlight Beach. Surfer's paradise!! Lovely 1 bedroom, 1 bath with full kitchen and bath! All hard surfaces flooring. Large closet in bedroom with mirrored doors.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Cardiff
1 Unit Available
2811 CAMINITO CAPE SEBASTIAN
2811 Caminito Cape Sebastian, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1274 sqft
PANORAMIC OCEAN & LAGOON VIEWS! Very Private 2 BR/2BA Town home in Cardiff Cove. Light & Bright w/neutral colors through out. Large Sunny Kitchen with walk out patio. Includes 1 car garage, community pool, spa & recreation area.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Cardiff
1 Unit Available
1823 WESTMINSTER
1823 Westminster Drive, Encinitas, CA
Studio
$1,300
200 sqft
COMPOSER DISTRICT STUDIO IN OCEAN VIEW BUILDING WITH A CHARMING LARGE PATIO. NO STOVE OR OVEN, COURTESY REFRIGERATOR. COIN LAUNDRY OUTSIDE. CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND BEACH.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Cardiff
1 Unit Available
466 Summer View Cir
466 Summer View Circle, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
1335 sqft
Renovated 2 bed / 2.5 bath Encinitas townhome nestled in quite gated community.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Cardiff
1 Unit Available
1841 Montgomery Avenue
1841 Montgomery Avenue, Encinitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2 sqft
Ocean view FURNISHED 3 bedroom 2.5 bath(AVAIL OCT 1)Great floor plan with living room, dining and kitchen great room. Wood island in gourmet kitchen, with Viking stove & microwave.Sunfilled livingroom with hardwood floors ocean view and balcony.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Cardiff
1 Unit Available
2280 Cambridge Ave
2280 Cambridge Avenue, Encinitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
1620 sqft
SPECTACULAR PANORAMIC OCEAN VIEW from master bedroom and living room. 2 story condo with 3 bedroom, 2 and half bathroom. Spacious living in the beautiful Cardiff community. 2 car garage with alley access.

Median Rent in Encinitas

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Encinitas is $1,928, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,501.
Studio
$1,741
1 Bed
$1,928
2 Beds
$2,501
3+ Beds
$3,602
City GuideEncinitas
At Haggerty's and Swami's, Pacific PalisadesEverybody's gone surfin', Surfin' U.S.A. (Beach Boys, Surfin' U.S.A.)

Encinitas is a city along the coast of the North County area of San Diego. Like many coastal cities in California, the atmosphere can be described as beachy, which is code for laidback. There are around 60,000 residents in this city; there's no telling exactly how many are surfers, but you can assume they're out there in droves! Flower fans also love this city, since it's the home of both the San Diego Botanic Garden and the Self-Realization Fellowship Hermitage and Meditation Gardens. Whether you're in search of some gnarly waves, fragrant flowers, or just a fun, relaxed city to call home, Encinitas is worth a look.

Searching for Rentals in Encinitas

About 59% of the homes in this city are occupied by their owners. Around 35% are rental homes, which is slightly higher than the national average. Whether you're looking for a two bedroom house or a tiny studio apartment, you should be able to find what you need here within a few months. And if that's too long to wait and you need to be out of your current home tomorrow, don't be afraid to get out your tent, polish up your bonfire knowledge, and set up camp on the beach while you look for rentals. Hey, you wanted to live by the water, right?

What Will a Rental Cost in Encinitas?

Like so many other coastal cities in Southern California, the cost of living in Encinitas is a bit, well, shocking. In fact, it's almost double the national average, and the housing cost is about quadruple the average for the US. So be prepared to leave the comfort of your reasonable budget, unless of course you're already used to the crazy cost of living that comes with cities on the beach. Just nod, smile, and try to keep it together until you get home; landlords usually frown on potential tenants screaming "Are you kidding me??" when they mention pricing.

How Should You Prepare?

Since the vacancy rate here is a rather low 6%, you'll have some competition when it comes to finding a home. After all, you didn't think you'd be the first person dreaming of living next to the beach, right? Just do everything you can to set yourself apart from the competition. If you can't present a great credit score, rental history, and references, you should at least have a winning smile! Oh, and a deposit. That helps, too.

Where to Live in Encinitas

If you want to live along the beach, the many miles of coastline you'll find in Encinitas may be exciting. Your wallet might not be as thrilled, since you can expect to pay a premium to smell that ocean air on your patio. If you need a little more space and want to save a little cash at the same time, moving to one of the many inland, suburban neighborhoods is a good idea. Here are some examples of what you'll get when you move to this city.

Leucadia: This is one of the more expensive neighborhoods here, and it's easy to see why. It's located right on the coast, with an urban feel and lots of high-rise apartments, studios, and smaller rental homes to choose from. It's conveniently close to the popular Interstate 5, and there are several shops, eateries, and hotels near the homes here. $$$$

Olivenhain: This area is on the east side of the city, which is ideal if you're looking to trade proximity to the beach for a cheaper price. Of course, the coast is still only a few minutes away, but this part of the city offers larger homes for a smaller cost. Plus, it's surrounded by parks and schools. Its vacancy rate is practically zero, though, so start looking fast if you want to live here. $$

Moonlight Beach: This is among the most popular beaches in Encinitas, so it makes sense that the area around it is a fairly expensive place to live. There is a mix of rental homes, apartments, and townhomes, and all tend to be on the small side. This urban area also encompasses the city hall, a hospital, and several parks and shopping centers. $$$$

Piraeus St and La Costa Ave: This area is next to Leucadia, set a little more inland on the other side of the 5 freeway. The atmosphere is a bit more suburban, with larger homes that are slightly more affordable than the ones along the coast. The beautiful Batiquitos Lagoon is just north of the area, reminding residents that the coast is not really far at all. Encinitas Ranch Golf Course is also set here, as are the requisite parks and schools for the many families that call this area home. $$$

Mountain Vista Dr and Village Park Way: This is another inland area toward the east side of the city, but it does retain more of an urban feel. You'll find lots of townhomes and large rental houses, along with some parks and schools. Plus, this area is within walking distance of some restaurants, bars, grocery stores, and major shopping centers. That means you've hit the jackpot if you like the idea of ditching your car every once in a while when you run errands. $$

Cardiff-by-the-Sea: This immensely popular area is on the southern coast of the city. It is especially well loved by surfers, who tend to gather at Cardiff Reef or Pipes for great waves. There are also tidal pools to check out, as well as a variety of rental homes just a few steps from the beach. $$$$

Living in Encinitas

The average commute time in this city is 28 minutes, which is exactly the same as the national average. This is pretty impressive given this city's location in what's practically the bad traffic capital of the country! A small percentage of residents either carpool or work from home, which might help with the traffic here. And not surprisingly, public transportation in this city is not exactly incredible, though the city bus does get some residents where they need to go.

As you might imagine, the main centerpiece of this city is the beach. More specifically, lots of people end up swimming, tanning, and generally relaxing at Moonlight State Beach just off Encinitas Blvd. The surfers seem to prefer Swami's Beach, which is why the Beach Boys included this spot in their song Surfin' U.S.A. Considering that there are 11 beaches here, you can rest assured you'll soon find your own favorite spot to hang out at once you move to Encinitas!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Encinitas?
In Encinitas, the median rent is $1,741 for a studio, $1,928 for a 1-bedroom, $2,501 for a 2-bedroom, and $3,602 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Encinitas, check out our monthly Encinitas Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Encinitas?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Encinitas include Cardiff.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Encinitas?
Some of the colleges located in the Encinitas area include University of California-Irvine, University of California-San Diego, Concordia University-Irvine, Irvine Valley College, and Saddleback College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Encinitas?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Encinitas from include San Diego, Chula Vista, Irvine, Escondido, and Oceanside.

