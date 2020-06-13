23 Apartments for rent in Yucca Valley, CA

/
yucca valley
1 of 12
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
7081 Barberry Avenue
7081 Barberry Avenue, Yucca Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1400 sqft
Walking Distance To Community Center - 3bd/2ba 1400 Sq. Ft. Single Family Home, New Carpet & Hardwood Floors, Stove, Central Heating & A/C, Swamp Cooler, Fenced BackYard, W/D Hookups, 2-Car Garage, Pets Upon Owner Approval.
1 of 10
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
7171 Balsa Ave.
7171 Balsa Avenue, Yucca Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1621 sqft
Newer 3 Bedrooms, 2 baths house for rent in Yucca Valley. Comes with a 2-car attached garage and has a rear fenced back yard and great views of the mountains. Centrally located.
1 of 10
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
6404 Hermosa Ave.
6404 Hermosa Avenue, Yucca Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1344 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR RENT: NEWER MANUFACTURED HOME. Looks just like a regular stucco house. House has 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths house. The Master bedroom has a jacuzzi tub and a separate shower with a walk-in closet.
1 of 26
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
57312 Buena Suerte Road
57312 Buena Suerte Road, Yucca Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2175 sqft
Welcome! Perched on a hill, wake up to endless and enchanting views. Every artsy corner of this fully furnished 4 bedroom/ 2.
1 of 17
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
56565 Sunnyslope Dr.
56565 Sunnyslope Drive, Yucca Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms, 2 baths house for rent in Yucca Valley. Has a fenced back yard and great views of the town. Located behind the Boys and girls club and park. No garage, but it does have a large fenced lot.
1 of 19
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
56547 Navajo Trail
56547 Navajo Trail, Yucca Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1451 sqft
56547 Navajo Trail Available 04/20/20 Spacious 2-Bedroom on Corner Lot - Super sweet two bedroom one bath with all new paint and flooring! With the pine trees, brick and dark green trim, it almost feels like you're in Big Bear! Home is located on a
Results within 5 miles of Yucca Valley
1 of 42
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
5031 Tom Mix Road
5031 Tom Mix Road, San Bernardino County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
1000 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Pioneertown Cabin - Property Id: 254864 Updated fully furnished, 2BD/2BA cabin with hot tub, sitting on corner lot with spectacular views of Pioneertown Mountain Preserve.
1 of 12
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
3906 Balsa Avenue
3906 Balsa Avenue, San Bernardino County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1227 sqft
Gorgeous 2 Bedrooms, 2 baths house for rent in Yucca Valley. Comes with a 2-car attached garage and a 20 feet container for your EXTRA TOYS. Has a fenced back yard and great views of the desert.
1 of 21
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
61559 Desert Air #A
61559 Desert Air Road, Joshua Tree, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
940 sqft
Walking Distance To Downtown Joshua Tree - 2bd/2ba 940 Sq. Ft. Apartment, Carpet & Tile Flooring, Central Heating & A/C, Dishwasher, Stove, Washer & Dryer, 2-Car Garage, Fenced Yard, Pets OK Upon Owner Approval. Available Now.
Results within 10 miles of Yucca Valley
1 of 21
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
9643 Spyglass Ave #30
9643 Spyglass Avenue, Riverside County, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
Furnished or Unfurnished 1 bedroom Condo in Mission Lakes CC - Spectacular Condo in Mission Lakes Country Club! 1 Bedroom, 1 bath upstairs unit, open, bright and updated throughout. Comes furnished. Balcony off bedroom with mountain views.
1 of 34
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
8629 Oakmount Blvd
8629 Oakmount Boulevard, Riverside County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1536 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom in Mission Lakes with Amazing Views - This is the one! This property is on the rental market available as a long term rental. This home is a 3 Bed located in one of the most desirable areas of DHS.
1 of 11
66376 San Juan Rd
Wardman Heights
1 Unit Available
66376 San Juan Rd
66376 San Juan Road, Desert Hot Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1725 sqft
3 Bedroom Home in Desert Hot Springs - Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home offered as a long term rental! This home offers a spacious interior.
1 of 15
12960 Agua Cayendo Rd Unit B
Desert Hot Springs East
1 Unit Available
12960 Agua Cayendo Rd Unit B
12960 Agua Cayendo Road, Desert Hot Springs, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$925
600 sqft
Unit B Agua Cayendo - Property Id: 300222 Desert Hot Springs CA Bungalow. Natural gas oven. Occupant pays their own metered Electric and Gas bill to the power company. Gas hook ups available for a dryer. Landlord pays water, sewage and trash.
1 of 14
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
363 Delgada
363 Delgada Avenue, Homestead Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
363 Delgada, Landers CA - Spacious 4bd/2ba home on 3.
1 of 24
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
65675 Sullivan Rd
65675 Sullivan Road, San Bernardino County, CA
Studio
$4,000
4701 sqft
This property is Ideal for a sober living facility or an assisted living facility. It is zoned correctly, and has had many recent upgrades. There are many rooms, bathrooms, offices etc. many room have a private bath attached.
1 of 16
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
8436 Great Smokey Avenue
8436 Great Smokey Avenue, Desert Hot Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1630 sqft
WOW!! 2004 built, 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATH home JUST PAINTED home has SOLAR GREAT room, DINING area, BREAKFAST bar,FIREPLACE and PATIO space...COMMUNITYoffers, POOLS/SPAS, a TENNIS court, BASKETBALL court. READY to LEASE...
1 of 11
66905 Flora Avenue
Desert Hot Springs
1 Unit Available
66905 Flora Avenue
66905 Flora Avenue, Desert Hot Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1273 sqft
CHARMING home, 3 bedroom / 2 ba GRANITE counters in kitchen, OPEN floor plan, SINGLE garage WITH coated FLOOR, and FENCED yard. Owner pays Trash.
1 of 8
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
64068 NW Franklin Street
64068 Franklin St, Desert Hot Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1400 sqft
Mint condition 3 bedroom in a wonderful gated community. Includes access to 3 pool/spas, tennis and basketball courts. Located next to Mission Lakes Country Club that has a wonderful public restaurant and gorgeous golf club.
1 of 5
13440 Hermano Way
Miracle Heights
1 Unit Available
13440 Hermano Way
13440 Hermano Way, Desert Hot Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1374 sqft
Freshly painted, new tile, great floor plan, Huge master bedroom, nice living room with fire place, dining room and kitchen with eat in buffet.
1 of 49
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
0 UPHILL RD
0 Desert Shadows Road, Joshua Tree, CA
3 Bedrooms
$35,000
4950 sqft
Invisible House is a sanctuary unlike any other, where ambitious cutting edge architecture and the natural environment are in complete harmony.
1 of 6
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
49366 Canyon House Road
49366 Canyon House Road, Morongo Valley, CA
Studio
$650
500 sqft
CALL FOR DETAILS!!
1 of 9
11865 Ambrosio Drive
Desert Hot Springs
1 Unit Available
11865 Ambrosio Drive
11865 Ambrosio Drive, Desert Hot Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1260 sqft
Location is tops here! A Terrific, very clean and completely remodeled home! This home is looking for a family or couple that will take great care of it and will as well enjoy all the new fixtures, new kitchen tiles, granite counter tops, new
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Yucca Valley, the median rent is $579 for a studio, $693 for a 1-bedroom, $867 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,219 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Yucca Valley, check out our monthly Yucca Valley Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Yucca Valley area include College of the Desert, University of Redlands, Moreno Valley College, and San Bernardino Valley College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Yucca Valley from include Moreno Valley, Redlands, San Bernardino, Palm Springs, and Menifee.
