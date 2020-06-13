16 Apartments for rent in Big Bear City, CA

Apartment List
📍

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
305 Pine Ln
305 Pine Lane, Big Bear City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$950
832 sqft
Newer carpet in the living and bedrooms, Newer flooring in kitchen and bathrooms, Refrigerator, fireplace, partial furniture negotiable, partially fenced, wrap around driveway. Large rear deck. Lic#1243039 *APPLY @ www.BigBearRenting.com

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
305 W Sherwood Blvd
305 East Sherwood Boulevard, Big Bear City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1587 sqft
Beautiful brand new single story construction centrally located in Big Bear City! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home w/covered front porch sits on a double lot with level concrete driveway, and drive thru 1 car garage.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
194 Santa Barbara Avenue
194 Santa Barbara Avenue, Big Bear City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
704 sqft
This is a great home on a large portion of land. Inside you will find a great cabin feel with open beams in the ceiling and a loft. The entire home has been updated with vinyl wood flooring. ****** Check out the Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
564 Riverside Avenue
564 Riverside Avenue, Big Bear City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
840 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 2 bath home on a double corner lot, is completely fenced with large shed for extra storage. Enjoy your privacy with split bedrooms each with their own bathroom.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
204 W. Rainbow Blvd
204 Rainbow Boulevard, Big Bear City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
768 sqft
Cute and cozy home in Big Bear City - 2 BR, 1 BA, 2 story home located in Big Bear City. Cute and cozy home. Refrigerator, stove, and microwave included. No laundry hookups. Fenced backyard. All utilities paid by the renter.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
46063 South Dr
46063 South Drive, Big Bear City, CA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1592 sqft
Fully Furnished or unfurnished Home in Baldwin Lake area With a 2 car Garage - Beautiful Fully Furnished 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home ( owner open to removing some furniture from bedrooms ) all Appliances including washer and dryer, Nice patio area with

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
627 Wabash Lane
627 Wabash Avenue, Big Bear City, CA
1 Bedroom
$800
415 sqft
627 Wabash Lane Available 07/01/20 Rustic 1 Bedroom with 1 Bath - Rustic 1 Bedroom and 1 Bath with wood stove. Kitchen has stove and refrigerator. New carpet and paint. No pets. Propane tank for heat and hot water. (RLNE4566438)

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
629 Moreno
629 Moreno Avenue, Big Bear City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1364 sqft
Furnished 3 bed 2 bath - Furnished 3 Bed 2 Bath with fenced yard. Available for minimum 6 month lease. No pets. Kitchen has stove, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher. Laundry has washer and dryer.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
116 W Rainbow Boulevard
116 East Rainbow Boulevard, Big Bear City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1288 sqft
Beautiful open floor plan if you like to entertain. This spacious home has 2 bedrooms upstairs that both rooms have separate balconies. One bedroom has its own entrance which makes it very unique.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
345 Sunset Lane
345 Sunset Lane, Big Bear City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
920 sqft
Beautiful remodeled cabin for lease and for sale. Property has been tastefully upgraded offering 2 bedrooms 1 full bath. Owners are offering flexible rental schedule. Contact listing agent for more information.
1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
42997 Falls Ave
42997 Falls Avenue, Big Bear Lake, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
800 sqft
2 Bedroom close to Bear Mountain - Upstairs unit of a duplex. Furnished 2 beds 1 bath with large deck. Kitchen has stove and refrigerator. No pets. (RLNE5231408)

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
42589 Bear Loop
42589 Bear Loop, San Bernardino County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2008 sqft
Single-Story Fully Furnished Modern Home - Secluded North Shore Neighborhood ; Single-Story Fully Furnished Modern Home offering 3 Bedrooms and 3.5 Baths with an Open Floor-Plan.
1 of 20

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
689 Daisy Lane
689 Daisy Lane, Big Bear Lake, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
600 sqft
Recently Remodeled cozy little Cabin, Walking distance to the Lake ! This property is the true meaning of Cabin. Coziness.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
40729 Village Drive
40729 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake, CA
Studio
$3,587
2870 sqft
2,870 square foot space for lease in Big Bear Lake's busiest location. The Village Mall is located in the heart of the Village. Large space currently laid out as several small shops. Could be one large space or divided into several smaller spaces.
1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
760 Blue Jay #13
760 Blue Jay Road, Big Bear Lake, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
800 sqft
760 Blue Jay #13 Available 06/15/20 Condo in Boulder Bay - Condo in Boulder Bay with 2 Bedrooms and 2 baths. Furnished and ready for move in. Owner will consider a 6 month lease. Complex has pool and hot tub. No pets. (RLNE4037795)

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
38840 DR WATERVIEW
38840 Seven Oaks Road, San Bernardino County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2400 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 38840 DR WATERVIEW in San Bernardino County. View photos, descriptions and more!
City GuideBig Bear City
"I love the landscapes of California: one moment you're in the desert, the next you're up in the Napa Valley or by the water in Big Bear" --Ashley Jensen

Big Bear City is a bit of a trickster, because it's not technically a city at all. It is actually an unincorporated community in San Bernardino County, nestled within the larger area of Big Bear Lake. So maybe Big Bear non-city would be a more fitting name. Its 12,304 residents can apparently see past the confusing name, and maybe you can, too, once you take a look at the rental housing here.

Looking for a Home in Big Bear City

If you are thinking of buying a home here, you'll be glad to hear that the median home price is lower than the California average. That's pretty good considering you get to live by a lake in the mountains! If you seek apartment rentals, condos, or a house to rent in Big Bear City, you will enjoy a rental payment that is lower than the state's average, as well.

About half the homes here are vacant at any given time, which sounds amazing when it comes to making your search for rentals easy. However, almost all the homes here happen to be vacation homes, which means even if you find a great place for rent, it might not be available for the full year. Of course, if you are looking for a vacation home yourself, this might work out well. This also makes Big Bear City a great place to look for furnished apartments, since most vacation rentals come with all the furnishings you might need during your stay.

Whether you are looking for a permanent home or a place to stay on vacation, be prepared to offer up proof of income in the form of your last few pay stubs. Plus, you will probably need a deposit. Otherwise, some other ambitious renter could snatch your desired condo, house, or studio for rent right out from under you. How rude! But that's what happens when you come unprepared.

Neighborhoods in Big Bear City

There are several small neighborhoods in Big Bear City. No matter which one you choose, you will find more permanent homes the farther you get from Big Bear Lake, since the vacation homes are mostly clustered around the water. That's good to know if you're looking to put down some roots here!

Big Bear City East: This area is just east of the Big Bear City Airport, closer to Baldwin Lake than Baker Pond or Big Bear Lake. The homes range from spacious houses to cozy cabins, most of which are rather affordable.

Shay Meadow: This is also on the eastern edge of Big Bear City, right off State Route 38. Here you will find great views of the nearby meadow, along with lots of space for horseback riding. If you have always wanted an excuse to get a horse, renting a property surrounded by plenty of land is perfect!

North Shore East: This is just north of the airport, and the homes here have great views of the mountains and of the National Forest. Though this area is mostly residential, just like most neighborhoods here, it is near restaurants that include Madlon's, La Paws, and BJ's Brewhouse.

Forest Springs: When you want a newer home on a well-kept lot, this area is a good place to look for your next residence. It is east of the airport and just north of State Route 38, so getting around town and even getting out of town should be a breeze!

Bear Loop: If you've got money to spend on an elegant home nestled along the north shore of Baker Pond, check out this newer area. The pond is actually a waterfowl sanctuary that lies to the east of Big Bear Lake, so you know the views can't be beat.

Pinewood Estates: This area is fairly affordable, with lots of homes situated conveniently near West Big Bear Boulevard and grocery stores like Select Foods.

Gold Mountain: This neighborhood is small but has amazing views, since it backs up to the National Forest. If you want to live in a remote, beautiful area and don't mind a bit of a drive to the nearest store, look for homes here.

Maple Ridge: Having lots of land around your home is suddenly a drawback when you have to do the landscaping by yourself! When you live in Maple Ridge, you can skip all that and just relax and enjoy a smaller plot of land and a nice, simple tract home. Plus, since you'll be near major roads like Big Bear Boulevard and Greenspot Boulevard, you will be by lots of businesses that include Lippy's Country Store and Thelma's Family Restaurant.

Living in Big Bear City

If you want to live in a big city, or even an official city at all, this is not exactly the place to be! Fortunately, plenty of people enjoy small, friendly little mountain towns, which is probably why so many choose to vacation here and even live here permanently.

No matter how long you plan to stay in Big Bear City, you should know that the main ways to get around are State Route 38, State Route 18, and Big Bear Boulevard. As far as public transportation goes, the Mountain Area Regional Transit Authority sends buses around the Big Bear City area so you can get to Big Bear Lake, San Bernardino, and other nearby cities. Plus, you can take the Weekend Trolley around the area on Saturdays, Sundays, and Mondays that are federal holidays.

Now that you know how to get around Big Bear City, you might be wondering what's worth checking out. Well, if you like to go fishing, camping, parasailing, skiing, hiking, or horseback riding, you probably won't have to leave Big Bear City to have fun. And there are lots of grocery stores, convenience stores, and restaurants for locals.

If you're looking to shop for clothes, household items, or other fun stuff, you'll need a mall or shopping center like Big Bear Lake Village. It has more than 100 stores, including Cabin Fever Home Decor, Shirt Shanty, and Brown Bear Gift Shop. If you need entertainment, you can get it at Bowling Barn, or at the Summer Village Wine Walk. Of course, if you want even more shopping and entertainment, you can always drive about 40 miles east to get to San Bernardino, or 100 miles east to Los Angeles. But you'll probably come right back to Big Bear City, more appreciative than ever of your little laid-back mountain home!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Big Bear City?
The average rent price for Big Bear City rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,350.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Big Bear City?
Some of the colleges located in the Big Bear City area include University of California-Riverside, Chaffey College, University of Redlands, Moreno Valley College, and San Bernardino Valley College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Big Bear City?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Big Bear City from include Riverside, Rancho Cucamonga, Corona, Ontario, and Moreno Valley.

