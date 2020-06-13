16 Apartments for rent in Big Bear City, CA

Neighborhoods in Big Bear City

There are several small neighborhoods in Big Bear City. No matter which one you choose, you will find more permanent homes the farther you get from Big Bear Lake, since the vacation homes are mostly clustered around the water. That's good to know if you're looking to put down some roots here!

Big Bear City East: This area is just east of the Big Bear City Airport, closer to Baldwin Lake than Baker Pond or Big Bear Lake. The homes range from spacious houses to cozy cabins, most of which are rather affordable.

Shay Meadow: This is also on the eastern edge of Big Bear City, right off State Route 38. Here you will find great views of the nearby meadow, along with lots of space for horseback riding. If you have always wanted an excuse to get a horse, renting a property surrounded by plenty of land is perfect!

North Shore East: This is just north of the airport, and the homes here have great views of the mountains and of the National Forest. Though this area is mostly residential, just like most neighborhoods here, it is near restaurants that include Madlon's, La Paws, and BJ's Brewhouse.

Forest Springs: When you want a newer home on a well-kept lot, this area is a good place to look for your next residence. It is east of the airport and just north of State Route 38, so getting around town and even getting out of town should be a breeze!

Bear Loop: If you've got money to spend on an elegant home nestled along the north shore of Baker Pond, check out this newer area. The pond is actually a waterfowl sanctuary that lies to the east of Big Bear Lake, so you know the views can't be beat.

Pinewood Estates: This area is fairly affordable, with lots of homes situated conveniently near West Big Bear Boulevard and grocery stores like Select Foods.

Gold Mountain: This neighborhood is small but has amazing views, since it backs up to the National Forest. If you want to live in a remote, beautiful area and don't mind a bit of a drive to the nearest store, look for homes here.

Maple Ridge: Having lots of land around your home is suddenly a drawback when you have to do the landscaping by yourself! When you live in Maple Ridge, you can skip all that and just relax and enjoy a smaller plot of land and a nice, simple tract home. Plus, since you'll be near major roads like Big Bear Boulevard and Greenspot Boulevard, you will be by lots of businesses that include Lippy's Country Store and Thelma's Family Restaurant.