211 Apartments for rent in Oak Park, CA

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Oak Park
7 Units Available
Oak Park Apartment Homes
5325 Oak Park Ln, Oak Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
942 sqft
Located in the desirable Oak Park neighborhood. Apartments with fully equipped kitchens, large pantries and private balconies in a community boasting panoramic views of the Santa Monica Mountains. Amenities include multiple swimming pools and fitness centers.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Oak Park
7 Units Available
Country Oaks
5813 Hickory Dr, Oak Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,035
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,460
1109 sqft
Situated within the award-winning Oak Park school district and close to the Malibu Mountains. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, contemporary lighting and private balconies. Leisure amenities include hot tubs, swimming pools and a fitness center.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oak Park
1 Unit Available
528 Water Oak Lane #A
528 Water Oak Lane, Oak Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1204 sqft
Oak Park 2 bed, 2 1/2 bath Shadow Oaks Townhome - This two-story 2 bed, 2 1/2 bath home offers hardwood floors, a fireplace and stainless steel kitchen appliances.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oak Park
1 Unit Available
5744 Oak Bend Ln 406
5744 Oak Bend Lane, Oak Park, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1104 sqft
Oak Park Shadow Ridge Condo - Secluded and private third-floor end unit. Two Bedroom, two bath Oak Park Shadow Ridge Condo. Condo features two balconies, walk-in closets, gas stove, dishwasher, fireplace. Nice and bright with mountain views.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oak Park
1 Unit Available
28 Birchwood
28 North Birchwood Avenue, Oak Park, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,850
1996 sqft
28 Birchwood Available 07/01/20 Oak Park Executive Pool Home - Lovely 5+3 (one bedroom is an office/den) with wood floors, updated kitchen, updated baths, freshly painted, open floor plan in model condition.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Oak Park
1 Unit Available
4863 La Vella Drive
4863 La Vella Drive, Oak Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1411 sqft
undefined

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Oak Park
1 Unit Available
140 Symphony Lane
140 Symphony Lane, Oak Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1611 sqft
CALL Debbie Lucsd at 818-497-0776 for more info. Open and Bright Corner Lot 3 Bed/3 Bath 2 story Home w/a Loft. KITCHEN has Quartz counters & Stainless Steel appliances. Eat-in kitchen space w/fp.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Oak Park
1 Unit Available
5766 Oak Bank Trail
5766 Oak Bank Trail, Oak Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1238 sqft
PRIVATE, end unit in beautiful ShadowRidge community of Oak Park. Large family room features a fireplace and sliding doors to the front patio, a perfect spot to relax and enjoy the peaceful setting. Dining area with designer chandelier.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Oak Park
1 Unit Available
350 Ocho Rios Way
350 Ocho Rios Way, Oak Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1529 sqft
undefined

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Oak Park
1 Unit Available
342 Oak Hills Drive
342 Oak Hills Drive, Oak Park, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,600
2212 sqft
Oak Park corner lot home with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. One bedroom and a full bath downstairs. This charming home has wood floors throughout. Great family eat it in kitchen with additional space for lounging or TV area.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Oak Park
1 Unit Available
697 Sutton Crest Trail
697 Sutton Crest Trail, Oak Park, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1104 sqft
Amazing two-bedroom condo with mountain views. Large living/family room offers, wood/wood-like flooring, separate dining area and gas fire place. Bedrooms have wood/ wood-like flooring.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Oak Park
1 Unit Available
684 Sutton Crest Trail
684 Sutton Crest Trail, Oak Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1231 sqft
Great unit with direct access from garage. Two balconies, two master suites with bathrooms plus a powder bathroom. Light & Bright with dining area, breakfast nook and kitchen. Living room has a fireplace. Wood floors throughout, no carpeting.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Oak Park
1 Unit Available
578 Water Oak Lane
578 Water Oak Lane, Oak Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1236 sqft
Surrounded by hills and open space, Shadow Oaks Townhomes offer the perfect location for the most discrete tenant.
1 of 49

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Village
1 Unit Available
28625 Quaint Street
28625 Quaint Street, Agoura Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2000 sqft
28625 Quaint Street Available 06/15/20 Truly beautiful, one story, single family home! - Must see, truly beautiful, one story, single family home. Nicely upgraded. Available for occupancy on June 15, 2020.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Morrison Estates
1 Unit Available
5937 Rustling Oaks Drive
5937 Rustling Oaks Drive, Agoura Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$950
rooms for rent in Agoura Hills - Property Id: 184153 Looking for housemates for our big amazing house in Agoura Hills! The 3 available rooms are good size (11' x 12.5') with large windows and great sunlight! Furnished or unfurnished.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Morrison Ranch
1 Unit Available
30623 Janlor
30623 Janlor Drive, Agoura Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1708 sqft
A newly remodeled single-family home with updated kitchen and bathrooms. New marble and hardwood flooring and freshly painted. Spacious backyard with generous orange, lemon and grapefruit trees.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
North Ranch
1 Unit Available
1067 Terrace Hill Circle
1067 Terrace Hill Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,850
1956 sqft
Located in Fantastic North Ranch community behind gates - Kensington Park! Beautiful Two story end unit townhome surrounded by lush, mature landscaping on a Cul-De-Sac street.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Forest Cove
1 Unit Available
30028 TORREPINES Place
30028 Torrepines Place, Agoura Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
2871 sqft
Great home on a great street well cared for and desires tenants who are like minded! Open flow when entering this great home.

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
North Ranch
1 Unit Available
978 Blue Mountain Circle
978 Blue Mountain Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,495
2372 sqft
Executive Town Home Ideally located in a prime location of Westlake Village. Updated, Spacious Beautiful and Bright 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Located in a Peaceful Cul-De-Sac. at the Prime, Gated Community in Westlake Village.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
North Ranch
1 Unit Available
5580 Eagle Point Circle
5580 Eagle Point Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,900
2733 sqft
Remodeled beautiful home in the heart of Westlake Village. Quiet location next to award winning schools and close to shopping and the freeway. The large inviting pool in the back yard adds to the desirability of this home.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Morrison Ranch
1 Unit Available
5718 Green Meadow Drive
5718 Green Meadow Drive, Agoura Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2406 sqft
Call Debbie Lucas at 818-497-0776. 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Single story POOL Home in Agoura Hills! Located at the end of a culd-de-sac on one of the most charming streets in Morrison Ranch South Meadows.... this home has it all.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:54am
$
North Ranch
7 Units Available
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lang Ranch
9 Units Available
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,102
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,158
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,693
1084 sqft
Located at Avenue de Los Arboles and Westlake Boulevard, this apartment complex is one of the largest within the Thousand Oaks area. Offering open, spacious floor plans, gas-burning fireplaces and pet-friendly living.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Ranch
2 Units Available
Yolo
81 Maegan Pl, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
896 sqft
Welcome to YOLO Apartment Homes located in the heart of Thousand Oaks, CA.

Median Rent in Oak Park

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Oak Park is $2,238, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,974.
Studio
$1,887
1 Bed
$2,238
2 Beds
$2,974
3+ Beds
$4,237
City GuideOak Park
Ventura Highway, in the sunshineWhere the days are longer, the nights are stronger than moonshine. You're gonna go, I know! -- From "Ventura Highway" by America

Oak Park is home to just shy of 14,000 residents, at the time of the 2010 U.S. Census. Located in the Conejo Valley in Ventura County, north of present-day Malibu, the area now occupied by Oak Park has been continually inhabited by human beings since 5,500 BCE. Eventually, this area's land came to be held by Cosmo Stevens and Marian Jordan, radio stars featured on the once-popular "Fibber McGee and Molly." As the area around Conejo Valley began to be developed in the 1960s, a sizable portion of Stevens' and Jordan's land was sold to the Metropolitan Development Corporation and the town of Oak Park was born.

Moving to Oak Park

For those wishing to make Oak Park their new home, there's no shortage of housing options. Oak Park apartments for rent come in all shapes and sizes. While some people may opt to purchase their new home, Oak Park's premier apartments mustn't be missed.

Generally, units will be one bedroom apartments, studio apartments, or multi-bedroom configurations. While there aren't any specific neighborhoods in Oak Park (it's actually one big neighborhood), there are a lot of options on diverse housing situations throughout the town, some of which have rent and utility payments included--that's right, we're talking all bills paid apartments!

Some facilities may even offer discounts for Internet connectivity or other amenities when you opt for all-inclusive arrangements. Many apartment complexes combine stunning apartment vistas with top-notch amenities such as on-site and in-unit laundry, balconies, fireplaces, and more charming features.

Neighborhoods

As you might have heard, Oak Park doesn't have any formal neighborhoods. In fact, it's considered a neighborhood of San Diego. Oak Park is bordered to the southeast by State Route 94 -- hop on the highway for a beautiful commute!

Living in Oak Park

In the early days of movie production, studios sought out Oak Park's scenic landscape and prime location to produce many period filmsincluding multiple westerns. Some better-known ones shot in Oak Park are "The Red Pony" and "A Walk in the Sun." Many aspiring nature photographers and videographers earn their stripes in the challenging (and at times stark) landscape of the area. The gentle mountains and the expansive horizon create an interesting juxtaposition attractive to amateur, hobby photographers and seasoned professionals alike.

Oak Park takes much of its inspiration as a great spot to live from the surrounding natural beauty. Nestled snugly amongst the valleys of the Simi Hills with the Santa Monica Mountains dancing playfully along its northern border, one is never at a loss for beautiful, natural features and landscape. The city boasts many local parks under the oversight of the Oak Park Committee. This local organization provides input and recommendations regarding recreational planning in the area, among other facets of civic life. Favorite parks in town include Chaparral Park, Oak Canyon Park, and Eagle Park. Most local parks feature picnic tables and BBQ grills for low-key outdoor entertainment. There are also playgrounds and walking trails just waiting to be enjoyed. Don't miss the nature trail at Eagle View Park -- it offers stunning views and a great workout!

An Outdoor Challenge

For those looking for a more robust outdoors experience, don't worry -- you won't be disappointed. Managed by the Rancho Simi Recreation and Park District, numerous open spaces and state parks exist in the area. Local open spaces are the Rock Ridge, Sunrise Meadows, and Wistful Vista Open Spaces. Some camping is available in these locations.

Oak Park is also famous for amazing trails excursions. Palo Comado Canyon is an area of over 4,000 acres in size. Once subjected to overgrazing by ranchers, the area now functions as an open place for the local vegetation to restore itself. While some progress in this area has occurred, signs of past abuse still linger. Nevertheless, you'll welcome this natural wildlife habitat and the outdoors adventures at your fingertips. Locals enjoy these trails as places for mountain biking, hiking, running, and rock climbing.

As for water-based adventures, though there are no major bodies of water in the area, there are several creeks in and around Oak Park. The largest creeks, Medea Creek and Lindero Creek, feed in to the Malibu Creek watershed, an area spanning 105 square miles and containing over 225 stream segments, making this area important in efforts to ensure water safety and quality.

Getting Around Town

Another amenity available to residents of Oak Park is the Kanan Shuttle. Traveling along the main route through town, Kanan Road, this service is a convenient bus service, currently offered free of charge. It allows for easy commuting in the Oak Park area. Vehicles serving these routes are disability-accessible and feature bike racks for those traveling by bicycle. Sit back and let the driver get you safely to and from your destination.

Whether it's the stunning mountain vistas or wide open spaces you love, you will find everything you need in Oak Park. Ample recreational activities combined with natural scenic resources come together to make for an incredibly unique living experience. Welcome home.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Oak Park?
In Oak Park, the median rent is $1,887 for a studio, $2,238 for a 1-bedroom, $2,974 for a 2-bedroom, and $4,237 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Oak Park, check out our monthly Oak Park Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Oak Park?
Some of the colleges located in the Oak Park area include California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, University of California-Los Angeles, California Institute of the Arts, and College of the Canyons. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Oak Park?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Oak Park from include Los Angeles, Long Beach, Santa Clarita, Pasadena, and Glendale.

