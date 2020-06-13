211 Apartments for rent in Oak Park, CA

Living in Oak Park

In the early days of movie production, studios sought out Oak Park's scenic landscape and prime location to produce many period filmsincluding multiple westerns. Some better-known ones shot in Oak Park are "The Red Pony" and "A Walk in the Sun." Many aspiring nature photographers and videographers earn their stripes in the challenging (and at times stark) landscape of the area. The gentle mountains and the expansive horizon create an interesting juxtaposition attractive to amateur, hobby photographers and seasoned professionals alike.

Oak Park takes much of its inspiration as a great spot to live from the surrounding natural beauty. Nestled snugly amongst the valleys of the Simi Hills with the Santa Monica Mountains dancing playfully along its northern border, one is never at a loss for beautiful, natural features and landscape. The city boasts many local parks under the oversight of the Oak Park Committee. This local organization provides input and recommendations regarding recreational planning in the area, among other facets of civic life. Favorite parks in town include Chaparral Park, Oak Canyon Park, and Eagle Park. Most local parks feature picnic tables and BBQ grills for low-key outdoor entertainment. There are also playgrounds and walking trails just waiting to be enjoyed. Don't miss the nature trail at Eagle View Park -- it offers stunning views and a great workout!

An Outdoor Challenge

For those looking for a more robust outdoors experience, don't worry -- you won't be disappointed. Managed by the Rancho Simi Recreation and Park District, numerous open spaces and state parks exist in the area. Local open spaces are the Rock Ridge, Sunrise Meadows, and Wistful Vista Open Spaces. Some camping is available in these locations.

Oak Park is also famous for amazing trails excursions. Palo Comado Canyon is an area of over 4,000 acres in size. Once subjected to overgrazing by ranchers, the area now functions as an open place for the local vegetation to restore itself. While some progress in this area has occurred, signs of past abuse still linger. Nevertheless, you'll welcome this natural wildlife habitat and the outdoors adventures at your fingertips. Locals enjoy these trails as places for mountain biking, hiking, running, and rock climbing.

As for water-based adventures, though there are no major bodies of water in the area, there are several creeks in and around Oak Park. The largest creeks, Medea Creek and Lindero Creek, feed in to the Malibu Creek watershed, an area spanning 105 square miles and containing over 225 stream segments, making this area important in efforts to ensure water safety and quality.

Getting Around Town

Another amenity available to residents of Oak Park is the Kanan Shuttle. Traveling along the main route through town, Kanan Road, this service is a convenient bus service, currently offered free of charge. It allows for easy commuting in the Oak Park area. Vehicles serving these routes are disability-accessible and feature bike racks for those traveling by bicycle. Sit back and let the driver get you safely to and from your destination.

Whether it's the stunning mountain vistas or wide open spaces you love, you will find everything you need in Oak Park. Ample recreational activities combined with natural scenic resources come together to make for an incredibly unique living experience. Welcome home.