160 Apartments for rent in Pittsburg, CA

The Klondike Bar of Apartment Info

The Klondike Bar was invented in the other Pittsburgh, but it's still a delicious ice cream novelty on the other side of the nation. Pittsburg has tons of rentals to choose from: apartment complexes, townhouses, condos and duplexes. The median gross rent is $1,269. In California terms, that is pretty standard, so whether you choose a 1 BR condo or a 3 BR townhome, you'll have no trouble settling in.

Locals say you ought to try to snag a place south of the BART station in the Oak Hills neighborhood. Tree-lined streets and lots of parks make this ‘hood one of the most popular in Pittsburg. Plus, if you commute to The City (Fog City, SFO, City by the Bay, JUST NOT FRISCO), BART’s right there.

Pittsburg, like most California cities, has a higher cost of living than the average U.S. city of its size. It got hit hard during the recession and had one of the highest unemployment rates in the country. That said, apartments in Pittsburg may run rent specials to help out with the move-in cost, so be sure to check with the leasing office.

Crime rates in Pittsburg are actually improving, showing a steady decline over the past few years. The city’s crime rate is lower than the U.S. average – in fact, sleepy Petaluma in the North Bay has a higher number of violent crimes than they do in Pittsburg (plus Winona Ryder, from Petaluma, shoplifts).