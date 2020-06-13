160 Apartments for rent in Pittsburg, CA

Apartment List
1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:53am
$
2 Units Available
Diamond Hillside
2205 E Leland Rd, Pittsburg, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,659
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
All units feature a patio or balcony, and come equipped with fireplace, dishwasher and hardwood floors. Community facilities include playground, tennis court and pool. Parking available for residents and guests.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Kirker Creek Apartments
1000 Pheasant Dr, Pittsburg, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,822
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
939 sqft
This pet-friendly community gives residents easy access to BART, a clubhouse with WiFi and 24-hour fitness facility. There are eight floor plans to choose from and private balconies. The Black Diamond Mines Regional Preserve is nearby.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
111 Steinbeck Ct
111 Steinbeck Court, Pittsburg, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1629 sqft
Jas Deepak - 925-899-0161 - Enjoy living in this Single-Story,well-maintained house in an established neighborhood in BayPoint/Pittsburg. This home features 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a 3-car garage. All rooms are light and bright.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
124 East Trident Drive
124 East Trident Drive, Pittsburg, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1094 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home available now ! Newly redone kitchen with SS appliances, fresh paint throughout, mature landscaping, and only minutes from BART.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
158 Alturas Avenue
158 Alturas Avenue, Pittsburg, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2125 sqft
158 Alturas Avenue Available 07/17/20 Plan 2 - Brand New Construction! Single Family Residence Approx 2,125 sf - 4 Bedrooms / 3 Bathrooms - attached 2-car garage. Home under construction - completion and move in date is subject to change.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
483 E 9th Street
483 East 9th Street, Pittsburg, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,162
1156 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1251 Lakeview Circle
1251 Lakeview Circle, Pittsburg, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
783 sqft
**PENDING**Updated 2 Bedroom, 2 bathroom Downstairs Condo in Pittsburg. - **PENDING** Updated 2 Bedroom, 2 bathroom Downstairs Condo in Pittsburg. SECTION 8 OK. Gated Community. Community Pool.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
186 Madoline St
186 Madoline Street, Pittsburg, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
800 sqft
Ray J.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
241 JUPITER CT
241 Jupiter Court, Pittsburg, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,875
2031 sqft
CATHIE MARPLES - 925-634-8040 - Minutes to shopping, schools, college freeway and BART! Accessible community in newer part of Pittsburg. Spacious kitchen, lots of cabinets. Spacious family room and dining area.

1 of 15

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
103 W. Leland Road
103 West Leland Road, Pittsburg, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1949 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms/2 Baths Beautiful Hardwood Floors - 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and over 1900 square feet of living space.

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
111 Ramona Street
111 Ramona Street, Pittsburg, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
**PENDING** 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Pittsburg Duplex -Section 8 OK - **PENDING** 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home in Pittsburg Spacious and updated kitchen Freshly painted and new flooring.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
255 W 11TH ST
255 West 11th Street, Pittsburg, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
740 sqft
CATHIE MARPLES - 925-634-8040 - Nice bright unit. Centrally located quick access to HWY 4, Downtown Pittsburg, Shops, Restaurants. Hurry wont last. Sorry No Pets!

1 of 15

Last updated July 21 at 09:14am
1 Unit Available
68 Madoline Street
68 Madoline Street, Pittsburg, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1208 sqft
Charming Single Story! No Section 8 - 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom home close to HWY 4 Access. Fresh paint and new carpet. Large eat in kitchen with gas range, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator.
Results within 1 mile of Pittsburg
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:10am
11 Units Available
Mira Vista Hills
2201 San Jose Dr, Antioch, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,551
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,421
841 sqft
Newly renovated one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with updated kitchens, energy-efficient appliances and full-size washer/dryer. Community is gated with a fitness center, outdoor pool and dog park.

1 of 14

Last updated January 24 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
2116 Manzanita Way Unit B
2116 Manzanita Way, Antioch, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1195 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom duplex in Antioch. SECTION 8 OK - 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom duplex in Antioch. Gorgeous brand new kitchen. Updated bathrooms Laminate hardwood flooring throughout. Fresh paint throughout. Two car garage.

1 of 10

Last updated September 28 at 11:06am
1 Unit Available
2105 Lemontree Way #2
2105 Lemontree Way, Antioch, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
903 sqft
2 bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo in Antioch -- AVAILABLE NOW !!! - -2 bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo in Antioch -- AVAILABLE NOW !!! Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://homes.rently.
Results within 5 miles of Pittsburg
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 07:21am
2 Units Available
Diablo View
4265 Clayton Rd, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sitting at the foot of Mount Diablo, this beautiful complex is near BART and the post office. Offering 1- and 2-bedroom units, the community features lush landscaping, large floor plans and more.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Lime Ridge
3278 Tioga Rd, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant homes with modern kitchens and top-quality finishes. Community highlights include a pool and creekside trail. Shop at nearby Sunvalley Mall and dine in downtown Concord. Easy access to I-680.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Clayton Valley
3 Units Available
Crossroads
5378 Clayton Rd, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
839 sqft
Recently renovated apartment homes with one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Units are filled with first-class features like ceiling fans, private patio/balcony and track lighting. Pet-friendly!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
7 Units Available
Elysian
1070 San Miguel Rd, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1051 sqft
Welcome home to Elysian! Stay close to it all in our 120-unit, garden-style apartment community located in Concord, California - just northeast of San Francisco and Oakland. From its quiet, tranquil setting with stunning views of Mt.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 07:00am
13 Units Available
Twin Creeks
1111 James Donlon Blvd, Antioch, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
2 Bedrooms
$1,854
Welcome home to Antioch's premier apartment community, Twin Creeks! You will love being located just minutes from the Contra Loma Reservoir Regional Park, Lone Tree Golf Course, Schools, Shopping, Dining and so much more! Our one & two bedroom homes
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Ellis Lake
4 Units Available
City Walk
1688 Clayton Rd, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,670
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off highway 242, this beautiful development offers a series of unique amenities. Attractions include new carpet, walking access to the BART station, two onsite pools, and public laundry rooms.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
2 Units Available
Mendocino
1521 Mendocino Drive, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
800 sqft
Hartz Property Management Presents: 1521 Mendocino Drive - This charming 4-plex in a multi-family apartment complex is tucked away offering a quiet space to relax after a long day.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Concord
12 Units Available
Renaissance Square
1825 Galindo St, Concord, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,315
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,002
1237 sqft
Enjoy full-service living in a community at the heart of downtown Concord. Pool, spa, clubhouse, conference room and fitness center on site. Units contain granite counters, high ceilings and thick carpeting.

Median Rent in Pittsburg

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Pittsburg is $2,542, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $3,193.
Studio
$2,068
1 Bed
$2,542
2 Beds
$3,193
3+ Beds
$4,297
City GuidePittsburg
Pittsburg, California

Nobody’s quite sure why, but one of the founders of Pittsburg (no h) originally named it New York of the Pacific (that's like naming Hoboken the LA of the Atlantic – just sayin). A little over 30 years later it was renamed Black Diamond because they found coal in them thar hills (and forgot that coal is worth less than diamonds). Finally, when a big steel company moved into town, it was again renamed and, obviously, this time the name stuck. That is, until another big company moves to town (let's hope it's a funny name like Fuddruckers or Weinerschnitzel).

So, if you’re thinking of renting an apartment in Pittsburg, you have yourself your first piece of local trivia. You’re welcome.

Now, on to a not-so-trivial pursuit – finding you an apartment to rent in Pittsburg.

The Klondike Bar of Apartment Info

The Klondike Bar was invented in the other Pittsburgh, but it's still a delicious ice cream novelty on the other side of the nation. Pittsburg has tons of rentals to choose from: apartment complexes, townhouses, condos and duplexes. The median gross rent is $1,269. In California terms, that is pretty standard, so whether you choose a 1 BR condo or a 3 BR townhome, you'll have no trouble settling in.

Locals say you ought to try to snag a place south of the BART station in the Oak Hills neighborhood. Tree-lined streets and lots of parks make this ‘hood one of the most popular in Pittsburg. Plus, if you commute to The City (Fog City, SFO, City by the Bay, JUST NOT FRISCO), BART’s right there.

Pittsburg, like most California cities, has a higher cost of living than the average U.S. city of its size. It got hit hard during the recession and had one of the highest unemployment rates in the country. That said, apartments in Pittsburg may run rent specials to help out with the move-in cost, so be sure to check with the leasing office.

Crime rates in Pittsburg are actually improving, showing a steady decline over the past few years. The city’s crime rate is lower than the U.S. average – in fact, sleepy Petaluma in the North Bay has a higher number of violent crimes than they do in Pittsburg (plus Winona Ryder, from Petaluma, shoplifts).

So, stay out of Antioch

Nearby Antioch, with 36,000 more people, has over five times the amount of violent crime as Pittsburg, according to FBI statistics. The property crime rate, on the other hand, is higher than the state’s average. Overall, though, it’s a pretty safe little city.

Pittsburgians are right proud of Old Town, the redeveloped downtown area

The usual California-style weekly farmer’s market takes place in Old Town. You can also hobnob with folks from all over the Bay Area at the annual Pittsburg Seafood Festival held in Old Town. Since Pittsburg sits right alongside the Delta it’s a great town for boat owners. The Pittsburg Marina, also remodeled a couple of years ago, has guest slips and security cameras. It's also a great place for pet lovers to find pet-friendly apartments.

Life in Pittsburg is a little more laid back than some of the other cities in the Bay Area, and folks that live there like it that way. We think you will too. Good luck in your Pittsburg apartment hunt!

June 2020 Pittsburg Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Pittsburg Rent Report. Pittsburg rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Pittsburg rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Pittsburg rent trends were flat over the past month

Pittsburg rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased moderately by 1.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Pittsburg stand at $2,542 for a one-bedroom apartment and $3,194 for a two-bedroom. Pittsburg's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Francisco Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Pittsburg over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the San Francisco metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Oakland has seen rents fall by 1.2% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It also has the least expensive rents in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,201.
    • Richmond has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,777, while one-bedrooms go for $2,211.
    • San Mateo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $4,484; rents fell 0.4% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Pittsburg

    As rents have fallen moderately in Pittsburg, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Pittsburg is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Pittsburg's median two-bedroom rent of $3,194 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.6% decline in Pittsburg.
    • While rents in Pittsburg fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Pittsburg than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Pittsburg is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Francisco
    $2,440
    $3,070
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Oakland
    $1,750
    $2,200
    -0.2%
    -1.2%
    Fremont
    $3,000
    $3,770
    -0.7%
    -0.3%
    Hayward
    $2,230
    $2,800
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    Concord
    $2,420
    $3,040
    -0.1%
    -0.9%
    Berkeley
    $2,100
    $2,640
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Richmond
    $2,210
    $2,780
    -0.5%
    4.1%
    Antioch
    $2,620
    $3,290
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    Daly City
    $2,660
    $3,340
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    San Mateo
    $3,570
    $4,480
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Livermore
    $2,280
    $2,860
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Redwood City
    $2,820
    $3,540
    -0.7%
    0
    San Ramon
    $3,000
    $3,760
    -0.7%
    -2%
    Pleasanton
    $2,910
    $3,650
    -1%
    -3%
    Union City
    $2,810
    $3,530
    -0.9%
    -0.2%
    Walnut Creek
    $2,470
    $3,110
    -0.1%
    1%
    South San Francisco
    $2,670
    $3,350
    -0.3%
    -3.5%
    Pittsburg
    $2,540
    $3,190
    0
    -1.6%
    San Rafael
    $2,560
    $3,210
    -1.1%
    -0.6%
    Novato
    $2,660
    $3,340
    -1.4%
    1.7%
    Dublin
    $3,040
    $3,820
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    San Bruno
    $2,800
    $3,520
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Pacifica
    $3,050
    $3,830
    -0.5%
    1.2%
    Martinez
    $2,480
    $3,110
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Pleasant Hill
    $2,770
    $3,480
    -0.2%
    1.6%
    Burlingame
    $2,730
    $3,430
    -0.4%
    5.1%
    Belmont
    $2,870
    $3,610
    -0.6%
    1.8%
    Emeryville
    $2,390
    $3,010
    -1.3%
    -0.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Pittsburg?
    In Pittsburg, the median rent is $2,068 for a studio, $2,542 for a 1-bedroom, $3,193 for a 2-bedroom, and $4,297 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Pittsburg, check out our monthly Pittsburg Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Pittsburg?
    Some of the colleges located in the Pittsburg area include Los Medanos College, California College of the Arts, University of California-Hastings College of Law, California State University-East Bay, and California State University-Sacramento. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Pittsburg?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Pittsburg from include San Francisco, San Jose, Sacramento, Oakland, and Fremont.

