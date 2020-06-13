/
adelanto
52 Apartments for rent in Adelanto, CA📍
14774 Dana Street
14774 Dana Street, Adelanto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
944 sqft
Home is located new schools, park. Has a large back yard and granite counter tops. Available to move in 5/9.
15760 Mcvay Lane
15760 Mcvay Lane, Adelanto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2239 sqft
Newer Construction! Two story home, All kitchen appliances, wood faux blinds, washer and dryer included! Carpet and wood flooring. No Pets!
14784 Harrison Dr.
14784 Harrison Drive, Adelanto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,560
1584 sqft
Very beautiful 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom home located in Adelanto. This property is a short distance to many shopping centers and Highway 395, making it commuter friendly! The front yard boasts tons of beautiful rose bushes, a tall tree, and grass.
11217 Scarlet Avenue
11217 Scarlet Ave, Adelanto, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,210
3086 sqft
A Beautiful 2-story home located in Adelanto. This is a 5 bedroom 3 bathroom home with an attached 3 car garage. Home features a spacious living room with a fireplace that will be great for those cold nights.
14547 Palm Street
14547 Palm Street, Adelanto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1580 sqft
14547 Palm Street Available 06/22/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.
14460 Sierra Grande Street
14460 Sierra Grande St, Adelanto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2472 sqft
Wonderful and very stable landlords are offering this fabulous home for rent. The assessor says 5 bedrooms, but there are actually 4 and a huge second floor loft area. A full main floor bedroom and bathroom.
19081 First Street
19081 1st St, San Bernardino County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,085
995 sqft
Duplex unit, new kitchen cabinets, fenced yard, evaporative cooler, wall heater, stove, laundry hook-up inside kitchen, dining area, small covered front porch & covered rear patio, new carpet in bedrooms, view of mountains and desert, across from
West City
12644 Madrona Street
12644 Madrona Street, Victorville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,890
2374 sqft
just listed, perfect 2374 sqft Victroville single story home with RV parking, 4 bedrooms 2 bath ,high ceiling corner house in desirable area. Home features open floor, celling fans, tile through out, four bedrooms with clean carpets.
East Bear Valley
Mountain Vista Apartments
15450 Nisqualli Rd, Victorville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,185
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours.
West City
Riverton
14374 Borego Rd, Victorville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,316
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
926 sqft
Conveniently located for easy access to I-15. One- and two-bedroom apartments in a community with extensive amenities, including a swimming pool, fitness center, business center, dog run and courtyard. High speed internet access available.
West City
14886 Shetland Court
14886 Shetland Court, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2260 sqft
Nice 2 story home with 3 bedrooms, 2&1/2 baths. huge backyard,3 car garage, family room & living room, great location .
26717 Cinch Lane
26717 Cinch Lane, Silver Lakes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1414 sqft
Cozy Equestrian home in the Resort Community of Silver Lakes. 3 Bed rooms and 2 baths. Granite counters. Large back yard. Enjoy all the amenities. Tenant pays a 1 time $50.00 To obtain SL HOA ID Cards. Pets on approval
West City
13710 Colorado Lane
13710 Colorado Lane, Victorville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
2490 sqft
New carpet and new paint. Large Living room, eat in Kitchen, downstairs bedroom.
West City
14966 Paseo Verde Place
14966 Paseo Verde Pl, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1974 sqft
**RENT JUST LOWERED BY $200** Beautiful brand new home that has never been lived in! wood faux blinds, granite kitchen counters, stainless steel appliances, double side sink in both master bathrooms, pull out kitchen faucet, new everything! this
26951 Silver Lakes Parkway
26951 Silver Lakes Parkway, Silver Lakes, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2226 sqft
Single Level 4bd 2 ba 2,226sf built in 2005. Comes with Fridge, Washer & Dryer. Fenced yard is pet friendly. If your fur baby is accepted by owner, Add $50 per month per pet to the monthly lease, and $300 per pet to the security deposit.
West Bear Valley
12303 Sunglow Court
12303 Sunglow Court, Victorville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2295 sqft
2 Living rooms, Kitchen, nice attached microwave and stove and good air-conditioner. Nice walls and home in nice and working conditions. Carpets are maintained good. $500 off the 1st month rent.
14365 Nautical Lane
14365 Nautical Lane, Silver Lakes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2389 sqft
WATER-FRONT, BEAUTIFUL, ELEGANT, ....This Luxury 2 story Condominium offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage, 2,389sf of roomy living, private courtyard, private patio and terrific water location.
West City
14416 McArt Road
14416 Mc Art Road, Victorville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
48776 sqft
Upstairs apartment with 926 square feet of living space. Features include ceiling fans in bedrooms, and living room, privacy vertical blinds on all windows, upgraded counters, and cabinets, pre-wired for internet, and television services.
West City
13721 Dove Court
13721 Dove Court, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2040 sqft
Beautiful 2 story home, big yard, plus a bonus room in the home! Cozy Fireplace & located on a cul-DE-sac.
West Bear Valley
12892 Dos Palmas Road
12892 Dos Palmas Road, Victorville, CA
5 Bedrooms
$1,695
2677 sqft
Beautiful 5 bedroom and 3 bath corner house in desirable area of Victorville close to shopping, schools and parks.
West Bear Valley
12724 Fair Glen Dr.
12724 Fair Glen Lane, Victorville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,760
2832 sqft
This is a beautiful home with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. This home is centrally located within close proximity to schools, parks, shopping centers, and the 15 freeway. Upon entry is very spacious family room with a beautiful staircase.
Central City
14158 Arrowhead Drive
14158 Arrowhead Drive, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1308 sqft
14158 Arrowhead Drive Available 07/23/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.
West City
16092 Jimeno Ave.
16092 Jimeno Avenue, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1356 sqft
This is a 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in Victorville. This property is a short drive to many shopping centers and restaurants. Upon entry into the home, there is a very spacious living room.
West Bear Valley
15008 Luna Rd
15008 Luna Road, Mountain View Acres, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1850 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Victorville. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, washer dryer, and yard. Utilities included, water only. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $1950/month rent.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Adelanto, the median rent is $855 for a studio, $1,023 for a 1-bedroom, $1,280 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,799 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Adelanto, check out our monthly Adelanto Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Adelanto area include California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Los Angeles, and University of California-Riverside. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Adelanto from include Los Angeles, Anaheim, Riverside, Rancho Cucamonga, and Pasadena.
