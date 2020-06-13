/
12 Apartments for rent in Lompoc, CA📍
704 Canfield
704 Canfield Drive, Lompoc, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1965 sqft
704 Canfield Available 07/01/20 Remodeled Home - Spacious and beautiful remodeled home located on a Cul-de-sac on the edge of town, a very private location, with view of the Lompoc flower fields.
518 South Y Place
518 South Y Place, Lompoc, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2640 sqft
518 South Y Place Available 07/01/20 SouthSide newer home - Crown Ponte- South Side gorgeous home located on a dead-end street. This two-story home features 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms and 3 car attached garage. Enter to a nice size living room.
404 South Sage
404 South Sage Street, Lompoc, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
404 South Sage Available 07/15/20 South Side Home- Lompoc - Welcome to the South Side. This is a spacious 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 2 car attached garage home. This home features a good size separate living room.
24 Village Circle
24 Village Circle Drive, Lompoc, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
24 Village Circle Available 07/06/20 LOMPOC VILLAGE TOWNHOUSE - Immaculate gorgeous one story townhouse featuring two bedrooms, two baths with one car attached garage in gated community.
1516 North "E" Street
1516 North E Street, Lompoc, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1516 North "E" Street Available 07/01/20 River Edge Estate - Spacious beautiful home on the edge of town but close to shopping and walking trails. This home features 4 bedrooms, 2 baths with attached two car garage. Living room with fireplace.
1213 West Cypress Ave, #F
1213 West Cypress Avenue, Lompoc, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1213 West Cypress Ave, #F Available 07/04/20 Cypress Woods Townhouse - Cypress Woods, comfortable 2 bedroom 1.5 bath 2 story townhouse.
1228 North Third Street
1228 3rd Street, Lompoc, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1456 sqft
1228 North Third Street Available 08/16/20 Gardener's Delight - You will probably spend most of your time in the beautiful Patio Room off the dining area! Tile floors, surrounded by windows, high ceiling, and great for entertaining.
1008 Bellflower Lane
1008 Bellflower Lane, Lompoc, CA
Studio
$1,750
Meadows Homes - Spotless townhouse with many key upgrades you will love. This is a gorgeous two bedroom with one bathroom and two car attached finished garage with washer & dryer hookups and with a manicured back and front yard.
1105 W Cypress Ave Apt J
1105 West Cypress Avenue, Lompoc, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
970 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1.5 bath condo for rent in LOMPOC. New carpet, paint, and appliances. Each bedroom has a balcony. Outdoor patio downstairs. Includes access to Cypress Woods Community Pool. TO APPLY: www.walkerrentals.
1205 W Cypress Ave Apt F
1205 West Cypress Avenue, Lompoc, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
972 sqft
This condo is a must see! 972 SQ FT, 2 bedroom, 1.5 baths with a nice size patio in the front and back. Each bedroom has a slider and small patio. Washer and dryer hook ups.
1404 West Pear Avenue
1404 West Pear Avenue, Lompoc, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1205 sqft
Older well maintained home. - What a great home on the west side with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a bonus sun room adjacent to the living room that adds more space as a sitting area. Check out the nice large back yard with lots of shade.
Results within 1 mile of Lompoc
733 Mercury Avenue
733 Mercury Avenue, Vandenberg Village, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
3051 sqft
733 Mercury Avenue Available 08/01/20 Providence Landing Home in Vandenberg Village - Outstanding home with 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, with 3 car attached garage. This home has over 3000 sqft, with a manicured back yard great for entertaining.
Results within 5 miles of Lompoc
4124 Constellation
4124 Constellation Road, Vandenberg Village, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1170 sqft
4124 Constellation Available 07/01/20 3bd/2ba home in Vandenberg Village - Available soon! 4124 Constellation Rd single story 3bd/2ba home. (tenants out 5/16/2020--more pictures at that time.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Lompoc, the median rent is $938 for a studio, $1,098 for a 1-bedroom, $1,290 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,766 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Lompoc, check out our monthly Lompoc Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Lompoc area include Allan Hancock College, and University of California-Santa Barbara. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lompoc from include Santa Maria, Goleta, Isla Vista, Arroyo Grande, and Santa Barbara.