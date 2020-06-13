Apartment List
160 Apartments for rent in Stevenson Ranch, CA

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Parc Chateaux
24979 Constitution Ave, Stevenson Ranch, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,866
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,174
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,707
1142 sqft
Resort-style home with luxury amenities like a sparkling pool with cabanas and hot tub, 24-hour gym and clubhouse. Recently updated interiors boast soaking tubs and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 09:30am
20 Units Available
IMT Stevenson Ranch
25399 The Old Rd, Stevenson Ranch, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amenities in community include bike storage, clubhouse, hot tub, pool, fire pit and volleyball. Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, and fireplace. Located close to I-5.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
27230 Valderrama Drive
27230 Valderrama Drive, Stevenson Ranch, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1901 sqft
27230 Valderrama Drive Available 07/07/20 COMING SOON! Westridge 3 Bedroom Rental Home in Valenica! - Santa Clarita Rental located off of Sycamore Meadow in Westridge Valencia. This home offers 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms and 1901 sq.ft.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
25852 Wordsworth Lane
25852 Wordsworth Lane, Stevenson Ranch, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,495
2433 sqft
Beautiful 4+2.5 in Stevenson Ranch! - This is the home youre looking for! Four bedrooms, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
25316 Twin Oaks Place
25316 Twin Oaks Place, Stevenson Ranch, CA
6 Bedrooms
$12,000
5560 sqft
Grand & Stunning 6 BR 5.5 BA French Country Custom Home on TPC Golf Course in a Gated Community with a 5 Car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
25559 Baker Place
25559 Baker Place, Stevenson Ranch, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2654 sqft
Great Location in Stevenson Ranch; Excellent Privacy; End of Cul-De-Sac; 4 BR 3 BA Home with Large back & side yard with 3 car garage. Side yard has a concrete basketball shooting court.
Results within 1 mile of Stevenson Ranch
Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
15 Units Available
Promenade at Town Center
24905 Magic Mountain Pkwy, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,910
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Walking distance to the Santa Clara River and a short drive to shopping and major freeways. One, two, and three-bedroom units in three-story buildings, all with fireplaces, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry facilities. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
9 Units Available
Portofino
24452 Valencia Blvd, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1093 sqft
Just minutes away from Interstate 5, these newly renovated apartments are walking distance to dining and shopping, including the Valencia Town Center Mall. Complete with new appliances, en-suite bathrooms and access to a 24-hour fitness center.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
25242 Atwood Boulevard
25242 Atwood Boulevard, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
671 sqft
Single Story 2 Bedroom Home in Newhall! - Santa Clarita Rental Home located off of Lyons Avenue in the city of Newhall. This home offers 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathrooms and 671 sq. ft. of living space. Available May 8th.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
25811 Tournament Road #H10
25811 Tournament Road, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
900 sqft
25811 Tournament Road #H10 Available 07/01/20 Coming Soon! 1 Bedroom Condo in Valencia! - Santa Clarita Rental Home located off of McBean Parkway in the Valencia Fairways. This Condo offers 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom and 900 sq. ft of living space.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
25716 Player Drive
25716 North Player Drive, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1041 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2 bedroom, 2 full bath COMPLETELY REMODELED UPPER UNIT.
Results within 5 miles of Stevenson Ranch
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Canyon Crest
23639 Newhall Ave, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,440
1122 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
The Madison at Town Center
24555 Town Center Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,330
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,810
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,411
1538 sqft
Within walking distance of Santa Clarita's Town Center shopping and dining. The four-story buildings feature European charm, upgraded appliances, private outdoor spaces and in-unit laundries. Amenities include a cinema room, a pool and a gym.
Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
5 Units Available
Northglen
23516 Magic Mountain Pkwy, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,865
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1149 sqft
Close to Valencia Town Center Mall. Spacious apartments with fireplaces, fully equipped kitchens, walk-in closets, and private balconies. Residents' amenities include a media room, sauna, gym, and swimming pool. On-site car park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Canyon Ridge
23645 Meadowridge Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1000 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Montecito
24640 Town Center Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
Studio
$1,825
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,920
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,621
1135 sqft
Plenty of room right off the water on Magic Mountain Parkway. Trees and shaded landscape. Big kitchens with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Units have fireplaces. Pool, sauna, fire pit and bike storage.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
The Retreat
22900 Oak Ridge Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,535
1126 sqft
Located in the heart of Santa Clarita, The Retreat is a rare find! The spacious Santa Clarita, CA apartment homes with fully renovated interiors are the perfect place to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
7 Units Available
Stonecreek Apartment Homes
23855 Arroyo Park Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,855
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome home to StoneCreek and Arbor Lane Apartment Homes! A beautiful paradise awaits you in Valencia, California where StoneCreek and Arbor Lane Apartment Homes reside
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
14 Units Available
The Terrace Apartments
21311 Alder Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,661
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,839
933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,247
1070 sqft
The Terrace Apartment Homes, located in beautiful Santa Clarita, California, offers apartments with style and luxury at an affordable price! Check out our available Santa Clarita apartments and you'll see that we have spacious, open floor plans, a
Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
5 Units Available
Skycrest
27800 McBean Pkwy, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,870
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1050 sqft
Gated community in the hills overlooking the Valencia Valley, just minutes from I-5. One- and two-bedroom units, all with walk-in closets, dishwashers, and patio/balconies. Common areas include a 24-hour gym, pool, and hot tub.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
11 Units Available
Provence at Valencia
28160 McBean Pky, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,046
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated units feature hardwood flooring and are furnished. Pet-friendly community is conveniently located adjacent to McBean Parkway. Residents have access to a swimming pool, hot tub, garage parking and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
11 Units Available
The Village
23700 Valle del Oro, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,217
1113 sqft
Located in the heart of Santa Clarita, California, the apartments at The Village Apartment Homes provide an endless variety of amenities and designer apartment floor plans amid a beautifully landscaped retreat.
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
4 Units Available
Canyon Terrace Apartments
22640 Garzota Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
515 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
880 sqft
Recently renovated units surrounded by plenty of greenspace. Fully equipped kitchens, air conditioning and on-site laundry. Wheelchair accessible, large swimming pool, BBQ and picnic area, clubhouse and coffee bar.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Old Orchard
1 Unit Available
23523 Via Eliso
23523 Via Eliso, Santa Clarita, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1743 sqft
The perfect family home in a beautiful Valencia neighborhood with paseos and a community pool. Property situated on tree lined cul de sac. Master downstairs, 3 bedrooms upstairs. Bright kitchen opens to family room with cozy fireplace.

Median Rent in Stevenson Ranch

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Stevenson Ranch is $2,823, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $3,628.
Studio
$2,372
1 Bed
$2,823
2 Beds
$3,628
3+ Beds
$4,931
City GuideStevenson Ranch
Stevenson Ranch, California was a filming location for the hit Showtime series "Weeds" as well as the movie "Pleasantville". Readers, rejoice! There's something for you here as well. Many of the streets are named for authors, such as William Makepeace Thackeray.

Right at home in the Santa Clarita Valley, Stevenson Ranch, California is one of those places defined solely for the purpose of census statistics. It's not an incorporated city or town. Instead it's referred to as a census-designated place. Don't worry, however, none of that will affect your relocation plans. The town of over 17,000 residents is just as sunny as you'd expect, filled with parks and other recreational spaces, and nestled at the foot of the Santa Susana Mountains. Oh, and it's a master-planned community, so all those little boxes in the Weeds theme song? They're right here.

Moving to Stevenson Ranch

Before you start looking for rentals in Stevenson Ranch, make sure your pockets can handle the stress. The cost of living is about 80 percent higher than the country's average. Bring your checkbook and references when you apply for an apartment rental. Vacancy rates are fairly low so the competition is super fierce.

Neighborhoods

You'll find neighborhoods here attractive to families, so you'll fit right in if you have rugrats in tow. This area also has a lot of artist and designer types, which help give the community a unique flavor. It's even home to a surprisingly high number of media professionals. Here's a little information about neighborhoods in this sunny California town:

Poe Parkway/Brooks Circle: Poe and Brooks is made up mostly of large homes and townhomes, and is primarily owner occupied. Rental rates average about $2,000 a month and the vacancy rate is less than 3 percent. If you do find an apartment rental here, hold onto it for dear life. $$$

Del Valle: Del Valle has a more suburban feel and features mostly 3 and 4 bedroom homes as well as some apartment complexes. Most residences are owner occupied and the vacancy rates are only about 2.8 percent, but the rents are cheaper than in Poe Parkway/Brooks Circle. $$

Pico: Pico features higher rents than some of the other areas, and more apartment homes than Del Valle and Poe Parkway/Brooks Circle. In addition to single-family homes and studios, you'll find a range of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments. There's even more good news: you have a better chance of finding a rental here, as the vacancy rate exceeds 10 percent.

Getting Around

Most people drive to work here. Commute times average over 30 minutes. Skip all of that traffic and telecommute like about 7 percent of Stevenson Ranch residents do. Yes, be part of the smart minority who steer clear from road-raging traffic.

June 2020 Stevenson Ranch Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Stevenson Ranch Rent Report. Stevenson Ranch rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Stevenson Ranch rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Stevenson Ranch Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Stevenson Ranch Rent Report. Stevenson Ranch rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Stevenson Ranch rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Stevenson Ranch rents decline sharply over the past month

Stevenson Ranch rents have declined 0.8% over the past month, but are up moderately by 2.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Stevenson Ranch stand at $2,824 for a one-bedroom apartment and $3,628 for a two-bedroom. Stevenson Ranch's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Stevenson Ranch, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Los Angeles metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Irvine has the most expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,745; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Stevenson Ranch

    As rents have increased moderately in Stevenson Ranch, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Stevenson Ranch is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Stevenson Ranch's median two-bedroom rent of $3,628 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.4% rise in Stevenson Ranch.
    • While Stevenson Ranch's rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Stevenson Ranch than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Stevenson Ranch is more than three-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,450
    $1,860
    0
    -0.2%
    Irvine
    $2,140
    $2,740
    -1.4%
    1.5%
    Glendale
    $1,420
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,060
    $2,650
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,640
    0.1%
    2%
    Palmdale
    $1,470
    $1,900
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Pomona
    $1,120
    $1,430
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Torrance
    $1,630
    $2,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Pasadena
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.7%
    -0.9%
    Orange
    $1,810
    $2,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,580
    $2,030
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    0
    4.9%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    0.1%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Burbank
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,100
    $2,690
    -0.7%
    -0.8%
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    8%
    Santa Monica
    $1,730
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    3%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0
    1.4%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.8%
    Lake Forest
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.5%
    4.4%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Tustin
    $1,960
    $2,520
    0
    1.4%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,940
    $2,490
    0
    3%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,040
    0
    1.8%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,770
    $2,270
    -0.5%
    -3%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,370
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    1%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,040
    $2,620
    0
    1.1%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,940
    $5,060
    -0.5%
    3.3%
    Brea
    $2,040
    $2,620
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,690
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    San Dimas
    $1,910
    $2,460
    0.3%
    1.2%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,920
    $2,470
    -1.1%
    -0.2%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.3%
    0.7%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.1%
    2.5%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.4%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,820
    $3,630
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,580
    $4,600
    -0.8%
    -2.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Stevenson Ranch?
    In Stevenson Ranch, the median rent is $2,372 for a studio, $2,823 for a 1-bedroom, $3,628 for a 2-bedroom, and $4,931 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Stevenson Ranch, check out our monthly Stevenson Ranch Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Stevenson Ranch?
    Some of the colleges located in the Stevenson Ranch area include California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, University of California-Los Angeles, California Institute of the Arts, and College of the Canyons. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Stevenson Ranch?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Stevenson Ranch from include Los Angeles, Long Beach, Santa Clarita, Pasadena, and Glendale.

