160 Apartments for rent in Stevenson Ranch, CA

Neighborhoods

You'll find neighborhoods here attractive to families, so you'll fit right in if you have rugrats in tow. This area also has a lot of artist and designer types, which help give the community a unique flavor. It's even home to a surprisingly high number of media professionals. Here's a little information about neighborhoods in this sunny California town:

Poe Parkway/Brooks Circle: Poe and Brooks is made up mostly of large homes and townhomes, and is primarily owner occupied. Rental rates average about $2,000 a month and the vacancy rate is less than 3 percent. If you do find an apartment rental here, hold onto it for dear life. $$$

Del Valle: Del Valle has a more suburban feel and features mostly 3 and 4 bedroom homes as well as some apartment complexes. Most residences are owner occupied and the vacancy rates are only about 2.8 percent, but the rents are cheaper than in Poe Parkway/Brooks Circle. $$

Pico: Pico features higher rents than some of the other areas, and more apartment homes than Del Valle and Poe Parkway/Brooks Circle. In addition to single-family homes and studios, you'll find a range of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments. There's even more good news: you have a better chance of finding a rental here, as the vacancy rate exceeds 10 percent.