103 Apartments for rent in San Clemente, CA

Moving to San Clemente

Before you move to San Clemente, you should note that about 59 percent of the homes here are owner occupied, and about 33 percent are rental properties. While this might make it a little hard to find homes to rent, the vacancy rate of about 8 percent should give you some hope during your search.

The cost of living in this area is almost double the national average, so make sure you have a good job or savings account lined up before you get here! And in San Clemente, you can expect to pay about 4 times more for a home than you would anywhere else. But then again, this city is located on the coast, right between Los Angeles and San Diego, so you were probably already aware of the vast expense of living here! The good news is that the houses here are a little newer than in the rest of the country on average, so you might save some time and money by not facing the repairs required of older homes.

It's always nice to know your credit score before you start looking at houses. After all, the lower it is, the lower the odds a landlord will take a chance on you. If you're excited to show off that score, then go ahead and check out the many elegant rental homes in San Clemente! For everyone else firmly rooted in the reality of not-so-impressive credit scores, there's still hope. There are plenty of studios and one and two bedroom apartments in this city. Just give yourself some time to weed them out. A stellar rental history, proof of income and deposit wouldn't hurt, either.