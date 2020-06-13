103 Apartments for rent in San Clemente, CA📍
1 of 31
1 of 12
1 of 22
1 of 117
1 of 85
1 of 11
1 of 36
1 of 8
1 of 19
1 of 62
1 of 12
1 of 10
1 of 10
1 of 30
1 of 38
1 of 20
1 of 3
1 of 15
1 of 13
1 of 5
1 of 28
1 of 8
1 of 36
1 of 2
San Clemente is an Orange County suburb that's home to about 64,000 people. No matter how much it grows, it seems to retain its original small town atmosphere with mostly relaxed residents who have lived here for years. While the beaches of San Clemente are considered the city's main draw, the area also features great mountain views and plentiful hiking trails. And considering that it's a SoCal suburb on the coast, it goes without saying that the weather is gorgeous practically year round. That means you have no excuse for not checking out the rental properties in this city as soon as possible!
Before you move to San Clemente, you should note that about 59 percent of the homes here are owner occupied, and about 33 percent are rental properties. While this might make it a little hard to find homes to rent, the vacancy rate of about 8 percent should give you some hope during your search.
The cost of living in this area is almost double the national average, so make sure you have a good job or savings account lined up before you get here! And in San Clemente, you can expect to pay about 4 times more for a home than you would anywhere else. But then again, this city is located on the coast, right between Los Angeles and San Diego, so you were probably already aware of the vast expense of living here! The good news is that the houses here are a little newer than in the rest of the country on average, so you might save some time and money by not facing the repairs required of older homes.
It's always nice to know your credit score before you start looking at houses. After all, the lower it is, the lower the odds a landlord will take a chance on you. If you're excited to show off that score, then go ahead and check out the many elegant rental homes in San Clemente! For everyone else firmly rooted in the reality of not-so-impressive credit scores, there's still hope. There are plenty of studios and one and two bedroom apartments in this city. Just give yourself some time to weed them out. A stellar rental history, proof of income and deposit wouldn't hurt, either.
In this city, you're never far from the beach, though some neighborhoods are certainly closer than others. If you are a surfer or just plan to hang out at the beach most days, finding a small apartment or condo is as close to setting up camp on the sand as you can getthough it is slightly more expensive! If you need more space and don't mind having to drive to the beach, you can find a larger home for a decent price a bit further inland. And if you want both space and waves in your yard, you'd better start playing the lottery!
Central San Clemente:Here you will find a variety of housing options, including cute condos by the ocean and awe-inspiring custom homes along the beach. Like so many other city centers, this area is near the downtown section of San Clemente, which means residents are in close proximity to places to shop and eat. There are also cultural attractions here, such as art exhibits, gardens, and historic buildings. $$$
Forster Ranch:This is a bit to the east of the city in the hills, with open space and hiking trails taking center stage here. Forster Ranch has a mix of condos and houses, none of which are more than a few decades old. Many are rather new, in fact, and some are even in gated communities if that's what you like. $$$
Coast District:You can get anything from a mobile home or condo to a custom house here. Though the name suggests homes right on the beach, the water is actually a bit of a walk away. But residents of this neighborhood still have great views of the coastline in the distance, and some live near golf courses, parks, and shopping centers. Most also have large lots that make for spacious backyards. $$$
Talega:If you wish to live in a new, gated master-planned community, Talega has options you want. You can find a brand new house here or choose a condo or townhome instead. There are also areas strictly for residents who are 55 and older. Nearby amenities reserved for residents include parks, community pools, and the Talega Swim and Athletic Club. There is also the Talega Golf Club, which features a championship course. Plus, Talega Village Center has numerous shops and eateries, so you will rarely even have to leave this area if you move hereunless of course you want to head to the beach. $$$
Southwest San Clemente:This is where you'll find some of the most expensive housing in the city. It's also some of the oldest and most popular, mainly because of the terrific views and proximity to the beach. Whether you want a quaint beach cottage just steps from the sand or a large, luxurious house, Southwest San Clemente is where you can find it. This area is the home of both San Onofre State Beach and San Clemente State Beach, which are especially popular among surfers. $$$$
This city sits near Interstate 5, which is considered a lifeline when it comes to getting around California. In fact, most commuters have to take the 5 daily, which is probably why traffic on that freeway is known for being so terrible! The average commute here is around a half hour, which is longer than the national average. It doesn't help that the percentage of people who carpool in this city is lower than average. Luckily, there are some public transportation options. For example, the Metrolink and Amtrak both take commuters to San Diego and Los Angeles by train, offering a chance to skip the road rage that the 5 often brings on.
As you might assume, the beach is the main attraction in San Clemente. There are even some spots made famous for their excellent surfing opportunities, such as Trestles. If you prefer to body board, T-Street Beach may suit you perfectly, while the area around San Juan Creek and Rancho San Clemente Ridgeline has lots of trails for hiking and biking.
Of course, there is also tons of shopping in this city for those looking for retail therapy. Old City Plaza is the downtown area that has lots of unique shops and cute cafes. Plus, there are some small shops along the coast where you can buy everything you need for a day at the beach, from hats to towels. These shops often cater to tourists, making them perfect for buying San Clemente souvenirs that you can send your out-of-town relatives who don't quite believe where you've moved. On second thought, just send them a postcard that prominently features the beaches here at sunset, and wait for them to start asking when they can visit!
If you're looking for a laidback city that's not too far from both L.A. and San Diegoyou know, as long as you stay far away from rush hourSan Clemente is it. Residents say it has a small town, friendly feel with access to the amenities of larger cities. If that appeals to youand it shouldstart checking out rental options today.