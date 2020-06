103 Apartments for rent in San Clemente, CA

Neighborhoods

In this city, you're never far from the beach, though some neighborhoods are certainly closer than others. If you are a surfer or just plan to hang out at the beach most days, finding a small apartment or condo is as close to setting up camp on the sand as you can getthough it is slightly more expensive! If you need more space and don't mind having to drive to the beach, you can find a larger home for a decent price a bit further inland. And if you want both space and waves in your yard, you'd better start playing the lottery!

Central San Clemente:Here you will find a variety of housing options, including cute condos by the ocean and awe-inspiring custom homes along the beach. Like so many other city centers, this area is near the downtown section of San Clemente, which means residents are in close proximity to places to shop and eat. There are also cultural attractions here, such as art exhibits, gardens, and historic buildings. $$$

Forster Ranch:This is a bit to the east of the city in the hills, with open space and hiking trails taking center stage here. Forster Ranch has a mix of condos and houses, none of which are more than a few decades old. Many are rather new, in fact, and some are even in gated communities if that's what you like. $$$

Coast District:You can get anything from a mobile home or condo to a custom house here. Though the name suggests homes right on the beach, the water is actually a bit of a walk away. But residents of this neighborhood still have great views of the coastline in the distance, and some live near golf courses, parks, and shopping centers. Most also have large lots that make for spacious backyards. $$$

Talega:If you wish to live in a new, gated master-planned community, Talega has options you want. You can find a brand new house here or choose a condo or townhome instead. There are also areas strictly for residents who are 55 and older. Nearby amenities reserved for residents include parks, community pools, and the Talega Swim and Athletic Club. There is also the Talega Golf Club, which features a championship course. Plus, Talega Village Center has numerous shops and eateries, so you will rarely even have to leave this area if you move hereunless of course you want to head to the beach. $$$

Southwest San Clemente:This is where you'll find some of the most expensive housing in the city. It's also some of the oldest and most popular, mainly because of the terrific views and proximity to the beach. Whether you want a quaint beach cottage just steps from the sand or a large, luxurious house, Southwest San Clemente is where you can find it. This area is the home of both San Onofre State Beach and San Clemente State Beach, which are especially popular among surfers. $$$$