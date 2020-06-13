Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

103 Apartments for rent in San Clemente, CA

Rancho San Clemente
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Rancho San Clemente
34 Units Available
Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,728
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,963
1007 sqft
Combining city and coastal living, this Spanish-inspired complex offers the best of both worlds. Sophisticated yet relaxed, these apartments feature washer/dryer hookup, range stove and a community hot tub.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Marblehead Inland
11 Units Available
Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango, San Clemente, CA
Studio
$1,925
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,880
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
891 sqft
This community has a view of the ocean and is located moments from I-5. This smoke-free community has a hot tub, garage parking, gym and pool. Apartments are recently renovated and have in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Rancho San Clemente
35 Units Available
Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
967 sqft
Our team is currently available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken.
Verified

1 of 117

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
11 Units Available
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,010
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,035
1313 sqft
A beautiful community with a resort-like pool, outdoor lounge and cabanas. Well-appointed interiors with granite countertops, modern appliances and custom cabinetry. Just minutes from area restaurants and shops.
Verified

1 of 85

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
13 Units Available
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A luxurious community featuring a resort-style pool and spa, lounge and fire pit. Beautiful apartments include sleek, modern appliances and lots of closet space. On-site fitness studio, BBQ area and media room.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
127 Avenida Serra
127 Avenida Serra, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
450 sqft
Live and work close to downtown San Clemente. This beautiful 1,030 square foot is a half block from El Camino Real and two short blocks from Avenida Del Mar. Unit C is located on the second floor of a gorgeous Ole Hanson style building built in 2002.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Marblehead Coastal
1 Unit Available
149 Via Galicia
149 Via Galicia, San Clemente, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
2296 sqft
Unobstructed OCEAN VIEWS! 149 Via Galicia is located in the desirable coastal community of SEA SUMMIT. This home is a standalone AQUA PLAN 1 and is situated to capture the direct OCEAN VIEW from the back yard. This 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Talega
1 Unit Available
58 Paseo Rosa
58 Paseo Rosa, San Clemente, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1631 sqft
Beautiful townhome style condo in excellent location. New paint throughout and new luxury vinyl plank tile. Kitchen is spacious with granite counters, stainless appliances, abundant cabinets and eat in kitchen with balcony.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Talega
1 Unit Available
304 Calle Campanero
304 Calle Campanero, San Clemente, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1468 sqft
Gorgeous Dual Master upgraded Condo in Talega! Up on entry you will find a large open Floor plan with a Granite counters in Kitchen and a cozy Fireplace in Family Room, upgraded Hardwood floors throughout the house.

1 of 62

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
210 W Avenida Gaviota
210 W Avenida Gaviota, San Clemente, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,900
3400 sqft
Unique 4BDR/3BA Southwest ocean view charmer! Wood beam ceilings, large floor plan with around 3,400 sq. ft. of living space. Two separate master suites one with ocean view deck. Granite counter tops, French doors, abundance of storage space.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
137 Avenida Sierra
137 Avenida Sierra, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great 1 Bedroom in San Clemente! - Property Id: 292502 Two weeks free with an immediate move in! Nice size one bedroom apartment with hills and city lights view! Open living room with full kitchen along the back wall, separate bedroom with closet,

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
728 Calle Casita
728 Calle Casita, San Clemente, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Ocean Hills View Condo - Very clean upgraded everything newly remodeled 3 bedroom 2.5 bath unit with an Ocean View! Located in Ocean Hills near shopping, easy access to freeways and convenient shopping.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
212 Avenida Montalvo Apt B
212 Avenida Montalvo, San Clemente, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1520 sqft
Montalvo Loop Gem! - This Montalvo Loop Condo is a hidden gem! Extremely private located walking distance to the beach this property offers a secluded get away! Laminate flooring throughout, granite counter tops and upgraded appliances.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
246 Avenida Cabrillo
246 Avenida Cabrillo, San Clemente, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1600 sqft
Ole Hanson Gem! - This amazing Ole Hanson is an absolute gem! Made up of 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms with original features and numerous custom upgrades throughout, this home is a must see! Chef's kitchen with stainless steal appliances, including

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
206 Avenida Montalvo #14
206 Avenida Montalvo, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1625 sqft
206 Avenida Montalvo #14 Available 08/07/20 Fully Furnished Vacation Rental in South West San Clemente! Walk to Beach and Park! - Welcome to your Relaxing Beach Retreat! This stunning and upgraded beach condo on the loop in Southwest San Clemente,

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
225 W Mariposa
225 West Mariposa, San Clemente, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,325
1156 sqft
Great House with Walking Distance to the Beach - Unique older beach house with hand painted artistic touches throughout and a patio and garden with avocados, oranges, lemons, grapes and owner pays the gardener.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
709 Calle Puente C-1
709 Calle Puente, San Clemente, CA
Studio
$1,225
300 sqft
SPACIOUS UPSTAIRS STUDO APARTMENT CLOSE TO BEACH!! NEWER CARPETING AND FRESHLY PAINTED. **UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT**

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
307 Calle Delicada
307 Calle Delicada, San Clemente, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,700
2186 sqft
Enjoy Ocean, Catalina Island, Dana Point and beautiful sunsets from this upgraded home located on a desirable single loaded street. Surrounded by beautiful landscaped grounds this light & bright home offers 4 bedrooms and 2 baths.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Forster Ranch
1 Unit Available
61 Via Sonrisa
61 Via Sonrisa, San Clemente, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,300
2967 sqft
Welcome to this beautiful 5-bedroom family home located in the prestigious gated community of Pacific Crest. This lovely home features a huge kitchen with center island, granite counter tops and stainless appliances.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
258 Calle Cuervo
258 Calle Cuervo, San Clemente, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1700 sqft
Beautiful Oceanview! End unit. 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath with 2 car garage. Community pools. Presidential Heights ll, San Clemente Will consider pet With deposit.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2131 Entrada Paraiso
2131 Entrada Paraiso, San Clemente, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
4000 sqft
Ocean views and privacy in South East San Clemente. Located less than 1 mile from picturesque downtown San Clemente, and even closer to beaches and surf breaks. Spacious furnished 5 Bedroom custom home on a huge lot (11,616 SF) on quiet cul-de-sac.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
137 Avenida Mateo
137 Avenida Mateo, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 Bed 1 Bath unit located 3 blocks south of downtown Del Mar Street - Walking distance to San Clemente Pier - Detached Garage with Laundry Hookups - Wood Laminate Floors - Updated Kitchen Counters and Cabinets - Recessed Lighting.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Forster Ranch
1 Unit Available
2104 Via Pecana
2104 Via Pecana, San Clemente, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,400
2919 sqft
Incredible cul-de-sac location with panoramic hills and city lights views! This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home has many recent updates and offers privacy in a quaint community within walking distance to Truman Benedict Elementary and Bernice Ayer Middle

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
219 Avenida Serra - A
219 Avenida Serra, San Clemente, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1600 sqft
Duplex! Three bedroom, three bath apartment with large Deck with Ocean View and tandem garage. Laundry shared.

Median Rent in San Clemente

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in San Clemente is $2,361, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $3,044.
Studio
$2,034
1 Bed
$2,361
2 Beds
$3,044
3+ Beds
$4,221
City GuideSan Clemente
"Some might call it desperate, some might call it crazy, I just long to be with you, there in San Clemente." - (LaRue, "I Can't Sing")
About San Clemente

San Clemente is an Orange County suburb that's home to about 64,000 people. No matter how much it grows, it seems to retain its original small town atmosphere with mostly relaxed residents who have lived here for years. While the beaches of San Clemente are considered the city's main draw, the area also features great mountain views and plentiful hiking trails. And considering that it's a SoCal suburb on the coast, it goes without saying that the weather is gorgeous practically year round. That means you have no excuse for not checking out the rental properties in this city as soon as possible!

Moving to San Clemente

Before you move to San Clemente, you should note that about 59 percent of the homes here are owner occupied, and about 33 percent are rental properties. While this might make it a little hard to find homes to rent, the vacancy rate of about 8 percent should give you some hope during your search.

The cost of living in this area is almost double the national average, so make sure you have a good job or savings account lined up before you get here! And in San Clemente, you can expect to pay about 4 times more for a home than you would anywhere else. But then again, this city is located on the coast, right between Los Angeles and San Diego, so you were probably already aware of the vast expense of living here! The good news is that the houses here are a little newer than in the rest of the country on average, so you might save some time and money by not facing the repairs required of older homes.

It's always nice to know your credit score before you start looking at houses. After all, the lower it is, the lower the odds a landlord will take a chance on you. If you're excited to show off that score, then go ahead and check out the many elegant rental homes in San Clemente! For everyone else firmly rooted in the reality of not-so-impressive credit scores, there's still hope. There are plenty of studios and one and two bedroom apartments in this city. Just give yourself some time to weed them out. A stellar rental history, proof of income and deposit wouldn't hurt, either.

Neighborhoods

In this city, you're never far from the beach, though some neighborhoods are certainly closer than others. If you are a surfer or just plan to hang out at the beach most days, finding a small apartment or condo is as close to setting up camp on the sand as you can getthough it is slightly more expensive! If you need more space and don't mind having to drive to the beach, you can find a larger home for a decent price a bit further inland. And if you want both space and waves in your yard, you'd better start playing the lottery!

Central San Clemente:Here you will find a variety of housing options, including cute condos by the ocean and awe-inspiring custom homes along the beach. Like so many other city centers, this area is near the downtown section of San Clemente, which means residents are in close proximity to places to shop and eat. There are also cultural attractions here, such as art exhibits, gardens, and historic buildings. $$$

Forster Ranch:This is a bit to the east of the city in the hills, with open space and hiking trails taking center stage here. Forster Ranch has a mix of condos and houses, none of which are more than a few decades old. Many are rather new, in fact, and some are even in gated communities if that's what you like. $$$

Coast District:You can get anything from a mobile home or condo to a custom house here. Though the name suggests homes right on the beach, the water is actually a bit of a walk away. But residents of this neighborhood still have great views of the coastline in the distance, and some live near golf courses, parks, and shopping centers. Most also have large lots that make for spacious backyards. $$$

Talega:If you wish to live in a new, gated master-planned community, Talega has options you want. You can find a brand new house here or choose a condo or townhome instead. There are also areas strictly for residents who are 55 and older. Nearby amenities reserved for residents include parks, community pools, and the Talega Swim and Athletic Club. There is also the Talega Golf Club, which features a championship course. Plus, Talega Village Center has numerous shops and eateries, so you will rarely even have to leave this area if you move hereunless of course you want to head to the beach. $$$

Southwest San Clemente:This is where you'll find some of the most expensive housing in the city. It's also some of the oldest and most popular, mainly because of the terrific views and proximity to the beach. Whether you want a quaint beach cottage just steps from the sand or a large, luxurious house, Southwest San Clemente is where you can find it. This area is the home of both San Onofre State Beach and San Clemente State Beach, which are especially popular among surfers. $$$$

Life in San Clemente

This city sits near Interstate 5, which is considered a lifeline when it comes to getting around California. In fact, most commuters have to take the 5 daily, which is probably why traffic on that freeway is known for being so terrible! The average commute here is around a half hour, which is longer than the national average. It doesn't help that the percentage of people who carpool in this city is lower than average. Luckily, there are some public transportation options. For example, the Metrolink and Amtrak both take commuters to San Diego and Los Angeles by train, offering a chance to skip the road rage that the 5 often brings on.

As you might assume, the beach is the main attraction in San Clemente. There are even some spots made famous for their excellent surfing opportunities, such as Trestles. If you prefer to body board, T-Street Beach may suit you perfectly, while the area around San Juan Creek and Rancho San Clemente Ridgeline has lots of trails for hiking and biking.

Of course, there is also tons of shopping in this city for those looking for retail therapy. Old City Plaza is the downtown area that has lots of unique shops and cute cafes. Plus, there are some small shops along the coast where you can buy everything you need for a day at the beach, from hats to towels. These shops often cater to tourists, making them perfect for buying San Clemente souvenirs that you can send your out-of-town relatives who don't quite believe where you've moved. On second thought, just send them a postcard that prominently features the beaches here at sunset, and wait for them to start asking when they can visit!

If you're looking for a laidback city that's not too far from both L.A. and San Diegoyou know, as long as you stay far away from rush hourSan Clemente is it. Residents say it has a small town, friendly feel with access to the amenities of larger cities. If that appeals to youand it shouldstart checking out rental options today.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in San Clemente?
In San Clemente, the median rent is $2,034 for a studio, $2,361 for a 1-bedroom, $3,044 for a 2-bedroom, and $4,221 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in San Clemente, check out our monthly San Clemente Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in San Clemente?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in San Clemente include Rancho San Clemente.
What colleges and universities are located in or around San Clemente?
Some of the colleges located in the San Clemente area include University of California-Irvine, University of California-Los Angeles, University of California-Riverside, University of California-San Diego, and Chaffey College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to San Clemente?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to San Clemente from include Los Angeles, San Diego, Long Beach, Anaheim, and Riverside.

