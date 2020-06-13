185 Apartments for rent in El Cajon, CA📍
1 of 17
1 of 20
1 of 29
1 of 14
1 of 8
1 of 5
1 of 21
1 of 3
1 of 11
1 of 8
1 of 14
1 of 7
1 of 1
1 of 31
1 of 19
1 of 36
1 of 15
1 of 24
1 of 11
1 of 17
1 of 9
1 of 21
1 of 25
1 of 20
Full of exciting things to do (the Boardwalk, Lake Murray) and a great setting to do them in, El Cajon is a middle class city based on community values and active lifestyles. Though it may not be as frequented by tourists as its big sister city, San Diego, El Cajon’s laid back attitude is its biggest selling point. The great local eateries and small sports bars are also part of the appeal of this friendly California town. Residents live here for peace of mind and prime location. Thinking of relocating? Think inside “the box.”
El Cajon is a small city but it has a few zip codes. The easiest way to classify neighborhoods/sections of the city is to use these zip codes. As with most places in California, the cost of living is a bit more expensive in El Cajon and rental costs reflect this. That being said, there is a home in El Cajon for every price range and neighborhoods are welcoming.
El Cajon (Santee, Fletcher Hills) 92020: An area where shopping, parks and entertainment are all in close proximity. Centrally located for travel/commuting purposes. As for where to lay your head at night, there are plenty of apartments to choose from—all with plenty of amenities (paid utilities, private backyards, volleyball courts, some furnished/washer and dryer in unit, heated pools) and ranging in price (two bedrooms between $925 and $1400/month depending on location). The homes in the area tend to be large, some ranch style (it’s not uncommon to have five bedrooms or more) on large pieces of land/acres. The three parks (Red Cross, Wells Park, El Cajon city park) and outdoor spaces nearby make it ideal for those who like being outdoors and leading an active lifestyle.
El Cajon (heart of the city) 92021: Located near two major freeways (67 and the 8), this part of El Cajon is an area that is increasing in popularity. Perfect for commuters, those always looking to keep busy (close to dining, shopping, nightlife options), it is a great neighborhood. The walkability in this area is great. Dwellings are generally made up of apartment complexes and single family homes (many established, many split level). Close to the San Diego trolley, for sightseeing or for entertaining the visitors you will surely get when you move. There are a plethora of apartments to choose from in this zip code, all with fantastic perks (private patios, business centers, pools) and at reasonable prices. One bedrooms start around $815.
El Cajon (Hillsdale/Rancho San Diego) 92019: Close to the downtown area, this part of El Cajon offers luxury apartment living, great mountain views and proximity to an abundance of activities (golf, parks, shopping). Many of the apartment homes here offer upgraded amenities and perks for residents ( saunas, racquetball courts, fire places, movie theatres, private garages, etc.) and the homes are typically large, newer and often Mediterranean/Spanish style (three bedrooms and up) on large lots. It is also very close to San Diego, making it ideal for day trips and commuting for work (if your job brings you to San Diego). It can be pricey, with one bedrooms starting at $1100.
Many apartments in the area pay for all or some utilities, so while the rent may seem steep it could actually include all of your basic needs.
Moving to town and need a roommate? Some complexes offer a matching service for you. Inquire with the leasing office.
El Cajon is, for the most part, a driving town. Residents here rely on their own set of wheels to get around. Interstate 8 runs all the way to the edge of the state (the Pacific Ocean) and can take drivers to San Diego in no time. It also connects with the 67, which brings drivers north and the 125, which can connect drivers to routes going to Mexico. Other local roads include 54, which connects Interstate 5 to the city and can bring drivers in and around the surrounding areas.
Public transportation isn’t unheard of around El Cajon though. An Amtrak station is located nearby and a bus service serves residents, as well. There is also a trolley station with a stop located in El Cajon that takes visitors and residents throughout the San Diego area, with various stops along the way.
The appeal of El Cajon is that it is a growing city without the ego of a growing city. It offers amazing views, a great lifestyle and a prime location for those who seek a quaint place to call home. Load up the moving truck and find yourself in El Cajon.
Renter Confidence Survey
Apartment List has released El Cajon’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.
"El Cajon renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List...
Here’s how El Cajon ranks on:
Apartment List has released El Cajon’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.
"El Cajon renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "Some categories received average scores, and many received below average scores."
Key findings in El Cajon include the following:
- El Cajon renters gave their city an F overall.
- The highest-rated categories for El Cajon were public transit (B) and weather (B-).
- The areas of concern to El Cajon renters are jobs and career opportunities, safety and low crime rate, state and local taxes, quality of local schools and pet-friendliness, which all received F grades.
- El Cajon did relatively poorly compared to other cities in California, including Los Angeles (C+), San Francisco (B+) and Sacramento (C).
- El Cajon did relatively poorly compared to other cities nationwide, including Portland, OR (B+), Denver, CO (B+) and Atlanta, GA (B+).
- The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.
Renters say:
- "I love how it’s a semi-small town, but I hate how expensive it is to rent apartments." – Jill A.
- "I love how close it is to hiking trails. But some apartments never seem to have enough parking, either on the property or on the street." – Anon.
- "I love that there are a lot of nice people here, but there are no job opportunities in the city." – Ahmed N.
- "I like that I’m surrounded by conveniences like shopping and public transportation. But the cost of renting is ridiculous for the quality of what you receive." – Jean W.
For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.