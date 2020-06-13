185 Apartments for rent in El Cajon, CA

Apartment List
El Cajon
El Cajon
3 Units Available
Camden Park
525 E Camden Ave, El Cajon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
958 sqft
Great location close to Interstate 8, Highway 67 and Fletcher Parkway. Units have walk-in closets, plush carpets and gas fireplaces. Community has a swimming pool, spa and gated park.
El Cajon
7 Units Available
Ivanhoe Village
2675 Fletcher Pkwy, El Cajon, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,844
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,551
1300 sqft
Ivanhoe Village Apartments offer a wide variety of extracurricular activities in a relaxing atmosphere while at home! Residents enjoy living in a peaceful and beautifully landscaped community.
El Cajon
1 Unit Available
Canyon Springs
2000 East Main Street, El Cajon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1240 sqft
Canyon Springs Townhome Apartments' ideal location places you just minutes away from dining, shopping and a variety of entertainment opportunities. Canyon Springs also provides easy access to freeways and public transportation.
El Cajon
El Cajon
1 Unit Available
Oak Tree
690 E Main St, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A quiet community with lush landscaping. On-site pool and spa area. Near Poway Road shopping and Scripps Poway Parkway. On-site laundry provided. Updated interiors with a private balcony or patio.
El Cajon
1 Unit Available
Monterey Apartments
1005 N Mollison Ave, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
750 sqft
Recently renovated community. Access to I-8 and I-67 and public transportation. Smoke-free community. Updated kitchens with granite countertops, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. On-site parking and grill area.
El Cajon
El Cajon
1 Unit Available
Anza Manor
322 S Anza St, El Cajon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from convenient shopping and award-winning schools. Units feature bathtubs, fully equipped kitchens, and wood-style flooring. Community is landscaped and has a picnic area with a BBQ grill.
El Cajon
14 Units Available
Forest Park
1250 Petree St, El Cajon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,491
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,330
1063 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak,?Alliance?Residential?is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates.?As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face?at our communities.
El Cajon
El Cajon
1 Unit Available
Emerald Avenue
367 Emerald Ave, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
700 sqft
A beautiful community that's tucked away from the busy city. Updated interiors offer granite countertops, updated appliances and spacious layouts. On-site parking provided. Laundry facilities available. Grill area provided.

El Cajon
El Cajon
1 Unit Available
855 E. Lexington Ave # 6
855 E Lexington Ave, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
760 sqft
Appealing open floor plan with 2 bed/1.5 bath for rent! - Appealing open floor plan with 2 bed/1.5 bath. The best part about this condo is that, it is a bottom corner unit.

El Cajon
El Cajon
1 Unit Available
494 S. Anza St
494 South Anza Street, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
900 sqft
2 Bedroom El Cajon Condo! - This two bedroom condo features neutral paint and tile throughout the first floor. Bedrooms and full bath located on second floor which is carpeted. Ceiling fans throughout the property for added comfort.

El Cajon
1 Unit Available
1280 W MAIN STREET
1280 West Main Street, El Cajon, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
880 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM/ 1.5 BATH CONDO AT THE BASE OF FLETCHER HILLS! - THIS COMPLETELY RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM CONDO IS MOVE-IN READY! EVERYTHING IS NEW FROM THE KITCHEN, BATHROOMS, AND FLOORING.

El Cajon
1 Unit Available
475 Murray Drive
475 Murray Drive, El Cajon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,450
2179 sqft
Fletcher Hills- Available Now! - Larger home offers 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Great views off the two separate backyard decks. New paint and flooring throughout. Two car garage, dedicated office space and plenty of storage.

El Cajon
El Cajon
1 Unit Available
351 W Palm Ave Apt 2
351 West Palm Avenue, El Cajon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,145
550 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Charming One Bedroom/One Bath Apartment in El Cajon 351 W Palm Ave Apt 2 is close to Main Street Meat Market, Zarzour Restaurant, Sagmani's Restaurant, Hacienda's Mexican Food, Parkside Health, and Wellness Center, with easy

El Cajon
1 Unit Available
1866 Priest Street
1866 Priest St, El Cajon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1805 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Pleasant and spacious, unfurnished, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms single-family home property rental in El Cajon.

El Cajon
1 Unit Available
800 N. Mollison Ave. #23
800 North Mollison Avenue, El Cajon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
462 sqft
Remodeled 1 Bedroom Condo In A Luxury Upscale Complex - Remodeled and upgraded condo located in the private secured VILLA GRIGIO complex with park like setting and freeway close.

El Cajon
1 Unit Available
2344 Valley Mill Road
2344 Valley Mill Road, El Cajon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2030 sqft
AMAZING 4 BEDROOM AVAILABLE FOR RENT - 4 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM No Pets Allowed (RLNE5736320)

El Cajon
El Cajon
1 Unit Available
363 Van Houten Ave. #C
363 Van Houten Avenue, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
974 sqft
2 Bed/2 Bath Single Story Apartment on 2nd Floor in El Cajon - Single story apartment; 2nd floor unit located in El Cajon This unit has newly remodeled kitchen and bathrooms with granite counter tops.

El Cajon
El Cajon
1 Unit Available
140 W Douglas Ave
140 West Douglas Avenue, El Cajon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1876 sqft
3 Bed 2.5 Bath Row Home- Heart of Downtown El Cajon- Gated Complex- Promenade Square - Virtual tour available at www.ampropman.com. Click on Vacancies and Rental Applications to view. This 3 level, 3 bed, 2.

El Cajon
El Cajon
1 Unit Available
505 E. Madison Avenue #75
505 East Madison Avenue, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
925 sqft
Condominium for Rent - This second floor condominium with new carpet and paint has a great open floor plan with 2 bedrooms, 1 and 1/2 bathroom, one car parking spaces and off street parking . Living room/Dining room has an open floor plan.

El Cajon
1 Unit Available
1396 Hacienda Dr
1396 Hacienda Drive, El Cajon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1747 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Single Story Home in San Diego - Spacious, Single Story Home in Fletcher Hills. Located within minutes to shopping, dining and freeways.

El Cajon
1 Unit Available
1045 Peach Ave.
1045 Peach Avenue, El Cajon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a quiet and secure complex just north of the 8 freeway, this updated 1 bed, 1 bath condo is available NOW! The kitchen features granite counter tops, appliances included (refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher) and tile floors.

El Cajon
1 Unit Available
2497 Littleton Rd
2497 Littleton Road, El Cajon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1140 sqft
Welcome home to this charming 3 bedroom 2 bath house in the Fletcher Hills area of El Cajon with a large backyard. The house has an updated kitchen and central forced air and heat. Close to restaurants, shopping, and grocery stores.

El Cajon
El Cajon
1 Unit Available
550 Graves
550 Graves Avenue, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
874 sqft
Gorgeous unit in gated community close to shopping and freeways available NOW! Beat the heat in this upgraded unit featuring air conditioning, GRANITE countertops, kitchen bar, stainless steel appliances, TWO Full bathrooms, balcony, top floor, walk

El Cajon
El Cajon
1 Unit Available
504 S Johnson
504 S Johnson Ave, El Cajon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,180
975 sqft
Rare Found in Nowadys market! 1 bedroom 1 bath with own exclusive use yard. Cute and nicely done unit! Spacious living room and dinning room.

Median Rent in El Cajon

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in El Cajon is $1,273, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,652.
Studio
$1,150
1 Bed
$1,273
2 Beds
$1,652
3+ Beds
$2,378
City GuideEl Cajon
Surrounded by mountains, this valley city in San Diego County is home to over 100,000 residents. Located 12 miles from San Diego, El Cajon, or “the box”, “the drawer” or “the bin” as it translates to (due to its shape), is regarded for its great climate and relaxed way of life. It is the perfect spot to settle in and get tucked away, if you will.

Full of exciting things to do (the Boardwalk, Lake Murray) and a great setting to do them in, El Cajon is a middle class city based on community values and active lifestyles. Though it may not be as frequented by tourists as its big sister city, San Diego, El Cajon’s laid back attitude is its biggest selling point. The great local eateries and small sports bars are also part of the appeal of this friendly California town. Residents live here for peace of mind and prime location. Thinking of relocating? Think inside “the box.”

Embracing El Cajon - The Neighborhoods:

El Cajon is a small city but it has a few zip codes. The easiest way to classify neighborhoods/sections of the city is to use these zip codes. As with most places in California, the cost of living is a bit more expensive in El Cajon and rental costs reflect this. That being said, there is a home in El Cajon for every price range and neighborhoods are welcoming.

El Cajon (Santee, Fletcher Hills) 92020: An area where shopping, parks and entertainment are all in close proximity. Centrally located for travel/commuting purposes. As for where to lay your head at night, there are plenty of apartments to choose from—all with plenty of amenities (paid utilities, private backyards, volleyball courts, some furnished/washer and dryer in unit, heated pools) and ranging in price (two bedrooms between $925 and $1400/month depending on location). The homes in the area tend to be large, some ranch style (it’s not uncommon to have five bedrooms or more) on large pieces of land/acres. The three parks (Red Cross, Wells Park, El Cajon city park) and outdoor spaces nearby make it ideal for those who like being outdoors and leading an active lifestyle.

El Cajon (heart of the city) 92021: Located near two major freeways (67 and the 8), this part of El Cajon is an area that is increasing in popularity. Perfect for commuters, those always looking to keep busy (close to dining, shopping, nightlife options), it is a great neighborhood. The walkability in this area is great. Dwellings are generally made up of apartment complexes and single family homes (many established, many split level). Close to the San Diego trolley, for sightseeing or for entertaining the visitors you will surely get when you move. There are a plethora of apartments to choose from in this zip code, all with fantastic perks (private patios, business centers, pools) and at reasonable prices. One bedrooms start around $815.

El Cajon (Hillsdale/Rancho San Diego) 92019: Close to the downtown area, this part of El Cajon offers luxury apartment living, great mountain views and proximity to an abundance of activities (golf, parks, shopping). Many of the apartment homes here offer upgraded amenities and perks for residents ( saunas, racquetball courts, fire places, movie theatres, private garages, etc.) and the homes are typically large, newer and often Mediterranean/Spanish style (three bedrooms and up) on large lots. It is also very close to San Diego, making it ideal for day trips and commuting for work (if your job brings you to San Diego). It can be pricey, with one bedrooms starting at $1100.

Moving Tips:

Many apartments in the area pay for all or some utilities, so while the rent may seem steep it could actually include all of your basic needs.

Moving to town and need a roommate? Some complexes offer a matching service for you. Inquire with the leasing office.

Cars Rule in El Cajon-Transportation:

El Cajon is, for the most part, a driving town. Residents here rely on their own set of wheels to get around. Interstate 8 runs all the way to the edge of the state (the Pacific Ocean) and can take drivers to San Diego in no time. It also connects with the 67, which brings drivers north and the 125, which can connect drivers to routes going to Mexico. Other local roads include 54, which connects Interstate 5 to the city and can bring drivers in and around the surrounding areas.

Public transportation isn’t unheard of around El Cajon though. An Amtrak station is located nearby and a bus service serves residents, as well. There is also a trolley station with a stop located in El Cajon that takes visitors and residents throughout the San Diego area, with various stops along the way.

The appeal of El Cajon is that it is a growing city without the ego of a growing city. It offers amazing views, a great lifestyle and a prime location for those who seek a quaint place to call home. Load up the moving truck and find yourself in El Cajon.

Here’s how El Cajon ranks on:

D
Recreational activities
C+
Affordability
D
Social Life
B-
Weather
C
Commute time
B
Public transit
Overview of Findings

Apartment List has released El Cajon’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

"El Cajon renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "Some categories received average scores, and many received below average scores."

Key findings in El Cajon include the following:

  • El Cajon renters gave their city an F overall.
  • The highest-rated categories for El Cajon were public transit (B) and weather (B-).
  • The areas of concern to El Cajon renters are jobs and career opportunities, safety and low crime rate, state and local taxes, quality of local schools and pet-friendliness, which all received F grades.
  • El Cajon did relatively poorly compared to other cities in California, including Los Angeles (C+), San Francisco (B+) and Sacramento (C).
  • El Cajon did relatively poorly compared to other cities nationwide, including Portland, OR (B+), Denver, CO (B+) and Atlanta, GA (B+).
  • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

Renters say:

  • "I love how it’s a semi-small town, but I hate how expensive it is to rent apartments." – Jill A.
  • "I love how close it is to hiking trails. But some apartments never seem to have enough parking, either on the property or on the street." – Anon.
  • "I love that there are a lot of nice people here, but there are no job opportunities in the city." – Ahmed N.
  • "I like that I’m surrounded by conveniences like shopping and public transportation. But the cost of renting is ridiculous for the quality of what you receive." – Jean W.

For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

View our national survey results here.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in El Cajon?
In El Cajon, the median rent is $1,150 for a studio, $1,273 for a 1-bedroom, $1,652 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,378 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in El Cajon, check out our monthly El Cajon Rent Report.
What is social life like in El Cajon?
El Cajon renters gave their city a letter grade of D when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how El Cajon did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
What colleges and universities are located in or around El Cajon?
Some of the colleges located in the El Cajon area include Grossmont College, University of California-San Diego, Cuyamaca College, San Diego City College, and Palomar College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to El Cajon?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to El Cajon from include San Diego, Chula Vista, Escondido, Oceanside, and Carlsbad.

