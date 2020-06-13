Apartment List
3 Apartments for rent in Mammoth Lakes, CA

194 Hillside Dr.
194 Hillside Drive, Mammoth Lakes, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1073 sqft
PRICE DROP ! Val D'Isere - Val D'Isere sits in an ideal location across the street from the Mammoth Village & Gondola, at the end of the Ski Back Trail! Onsite Laundry, Hot Tub & Pool. Cozy up in this spacious 1 bed + loft 2 bath unit.

Snowcreek
573 Golden Creek Rd
573 Golden Creek, Mammoth Lakes, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
Snowcreek Condo - PHASE 4 - Snowcreek Condos - Phase 4: Two Bedroom, two bathroom furnished condo in this highly sought after complex. Enjoy the warmth of the Forced Air Heater (Propane).

42 Aspen Place
42 Aspen Place, Mammoth Lakes, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,950
2500 sqft
Walking distance to the world class Mammoth Ski Resort. This beautiful mountain home has all that you would need. Featuring 4 bed room and 2.5 baths, this home feels larger than it is due to the 30 ft ceilings.

826 Lakeview Boulevard
826 Lakeview Boulevard, Mammoth Lakes, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,950
1150 sqft
Views of the slopes and surrounding areas are incredible!!! All slab granite counters & custom knotty alder cabinetry throughout, large dry bar with extra bar frig, Mr. Steam, steam shower.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Mammoth Lakes?
The average rent price for Mammoth Lakes rentals listed on Apartment List is $3,540.