/
/
mammoth lakes
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:17 AM
3 Apartments for rent in Mammoth Lakes, CA📍
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
194 Hillside Dr.
194 Hillside Drive, Mammoth Lakes, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1073 sqft
PRICE DROP ! Val D'Isere - Val D'Isere sits in an ideal location across the street from the Mammoth Village & Gondola, at the end of the Ski Back Trail! Onsite Laundry, Hot Tub & Pool. Cozy up in this spacious 1 bed + loft 2 bath unit.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Snowcreek
1 Unit Available
573 Golden Creek Rd
573 Golden Creek, Mammoth Lakes, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
Snowcreek Condo - PHASE 4 - Snowcreek Condos - Phase 4: Two Bedroom, two bathroom furnished condo in this highly sought after complex. Enjoy the warmth of the Forced Air Heater (Propane).
1 of 43
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
42 Aspen Place
42 Aspen Place, Mammoth Lakes, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,950
2500 sqft
Walking distance to the world class Mammoth Ski Resort. This beautiful mountain home has all that you would need. Featuring 4 bed room and 2.5 baths, this home feels larger than it is due to the 30 ft ceilings.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
826 Lakeview Boulevard
826 Lakeview Boulevard, Mammoth Lakes, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,950
1150 sqft
Views of the slopes and surrounding areas are incredible!!! All slab granite counters & custom knotty alder cabinetry throughout, large dry bar with extra bar frig, Mr. Steam, steam shower.