riverside county
Last updated July 23 2020
1055 Apartments for rent in Riverside County, CA📍
19 Units Available
Arlanza
Turtle Creek Apartments
4826 Van Buren Boulevard, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,843
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,505
1100 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
23 Units Available
Eastside
Mission Lofts
3050 Mission Inn Avenue, Riverside, CA
Studio
$1,637
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,747
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,212
989 sqft
Experience modern urban luxury surrounded by unsurpassed historical prestige. Mission Lofts is a dynamic urban community that holds nothing back.
15 Units Available
North Main Street District
Artisan at Main Street Metro
211 W Rincon St, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,685
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1472 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with easy access to I-15. Open, modern kitchens with hardwood floors and stainless steel. Community gardens and pet-friendly spaces. Gym, hot tub, playground and pool for total comfort.
11 Units Available
Rancho Belago Apartments
27625 E Trail Ridge Way, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,370
1187 sqft
Open-plan 1-3 bedroom apartments with balconies in complex with gym, pool and media room. Next to Moreno Beach Plaza shopping mall with supermarket, restaurants and other stores.
9 Units Available
Fresco
12640 Memorial Way, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1233 sqft
With two pools, a clubhouse and hydrotherapy spas, this community's amenities are only overshadowed by its location. The 60 and 215 are nearby, along with Moreno Valley Mall. Units are furnished and feature walk-in closets.
17 Units Available
University
The Trails at Canyon Crest
5377 Quail Run Rd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,660
1238 sqft
Welcome to The Trails at Canyon Crest, a brand-new luxury apartment home community in East Riverside, California.
21 Units Available
Canyon Crest
Core at Sycamore Highlands
5946 Sycamore Canyon Blvd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,855
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,107
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,675
1386 sqft
4 Units Available
Greer Ranch
Mitchell Place
35995 Mitchell Rd, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,823
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,734
1294 sqft
1 Unit Available
Eagle Glen
38245 Murrieta Hot Springs Rd, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,720
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1-3 bedroom units with fireplace, walk-in closets and private patios. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, gym, pool and hot tub. Located close to I-15 and I-215 and within minutes of shopping, dining and golfing.
4 Units Available
Gables Alta Murrieta
39930 Whitewood Rd, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,852
1019 sqft
Residents can take the short walk and enjoy a bit of fishing at Pond Park. The Murrieta Hot Springs are a short drive, but residents can also enjoy the on-site tennis court, gym or pool.
18 Units Available
Villas at Towngate
13120 Day St, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,491
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,217
1278 sqft
Apartment complex features Italian architecture with courtyards and balconies, a clubhouse, pool, spa and Italianate architecture. Units have ceiling fans, dishwashers, washer/dryer, private patio/balcony and central air conditioning.
24 Units Available
Paloma del Sol - Paseo del Sol
The Vineyards at Paseo del Sol
31901 Campanula Way, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,159
1242 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,757
1492 sqft
With a wide range of floor plans stocked with efficient appliances, gas ranges, and a dishwasher this complex has everything you need. Combined with a swimming pool and fitness room, why go anywhere else.
7 Units Available
Dos Lagos
Encanto
4593 Temescal Canyon Rd, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
1160 sqft
Five floor plan options, each featuring hardwood flooring, in-unit washer and dryer, and quartz stone counters in the kitchen. Community amenities include two-car garages, outdoor fireplace and fitness center.
9 Units Available
Camden Vineyards
24323 Jackson Ave, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,633
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,292
1340 sqft
Amazing location near Cal Oaks Sports Park, Colony Golf Course and the French Valley Airport. Community features a playground, gym and huge swimming pool. Giant closets and hardwood floors.
4 Units Available
The Springs Apartment Homes
650 Ebbcreek Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,658
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,842
835 sqft
Prime location in Corona off River Road and close to freeways, shopping and dining. Newly remodeled interiors with gorgeous kitchens and central air conditioning. New fitness center and two resort-style swimming pools.
10 Units Available
Mission Grove
Estancia
7871 S Mission Grove Parkway, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,638
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,592
911 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments in Mission style, near Trautwein Road and Mission Grove Parkway South. All units feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Pool, gym and hot tub on site.
9 Units Available
Canyon Crest
Vista Imperio
5880 Lochmoor Dr, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,870
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,943
979 sqft
Well-equipped apartments close to Sycamore Parks and the I-215. Apartments feature hardwood floors, granite worktops, fireplace, walk-in closets, patios and more. The complex has a pool, hot tub and gym.
4 Units Available
Arlanza
Laurel Heights
8655 Arlington Ave, Riverside, CA
Studio
$1,365
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
877 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments on Arlington Avenue in Riverside. Close proximity to airport and Van Buren Boulevard. Community amenities include onsite pool, gym and basketball court. Apartment features private patio, garbage disposal and dishwasher.
13 Units Available
La Sierra South
Metro Gateway
3411 Grande Vista Pkwy, Riverside, CA
Studio
$1,635
740 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,630
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1216 sqft
Minutes from La Sierra Metrolink Station. Personal balconies and patios, open living areas, wood cabinetry and flooring. On-site grill areas, bike repair shop, and a pet wash station. Resort-like pool and spa.
14 Units Available
Corona Hills
Promenade Terrace
451 Wellesley Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,636
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,713
1365 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Corona with easy access to I-15 and Hwy 91. Close to Riverside Community College. Community amenities include swimming pool, Jacuzzi and gym. Apartment features private patio, fireplace and walk-in closets.
2 Units Available
Harveston
Cape May at Harveston
40140 Village Rd, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,114
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,229
1360 sqft
Pet-friendly, luxury apartments. Community amenities include an on-site pool, Jacuzzi, gym and community garden. Recently renovated apartments feature private patios, walk-in closets and a fireplace.
8 Units Available
Mission Grove
Mission Grove Park
7450 Northrop Dr, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,988
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish homes with 9-foot ceilings and upgraded appliances. Community includes a bark park, fitness facility and business center. Close to University of California, Riverside and Sycamore Canyon Wilderness Park. Near I-215.
8 Units Available
Lasselle Place
15700 Lasselle St, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1202 sqft
11 Units Available
University
Stone Canyon
5100 Quail Run Rd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,680
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1122 sqft
Resort-style complex with incredible views. Located in picturesque Sycamore Canyon Park. Sustainable and very pet-friendly. Amenities include movie theater and basketball court. Apartments are recently renovated.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Riverside County area include California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Irvine, University of California-Riverside, Chaffey College, and Concordia University-Irvine. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Anaheim, Riverside, Santa Ana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Irvine have apartments for rent.
