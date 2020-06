303 Apartments for rent in Imperial Beach, CA

Starting the Apartment Search in Imperial Beach

The vacancy rate in this city is about 8%. That means the market for rental homes is fairly competitive since there are far more renters than average in this city.

A one-bedroom apartment in Imperial Beach is likely to cost about $1000, and two-bedroom apartments usually go for $1300 or more. If you are hoping to find a rental here, get started on your search about 3 months ahead of time to make sure that you have a chance.