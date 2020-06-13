303 Apartments for rent in Imperial Beach, CA

Living in Imperial Beach

The county's Metropolitan Transit System, or MTS, operates trolleys and buses that go through and around this area and other nearby cities. Plus, the weather's always cool enough for you to walk, jog, bike, etc. around Imperial Beach. That means being without a car in this area is doable.

As far as activities in this area, it's just a quick drive to the beach, Tijuana, and downtown San Diego. Trips to the drive-in, local farmer's market, and Coronado Island are additional things to do. And if you love building impressive sand castles, you'll be especially happy to know that for 31 years, Imperial Beach was where the U.S. Open Sand Castle Competition was held every year.

If you like the idea of living in a laid-back, well-known beach town, this city is worth checking out. You'll even find this is one of the more affordable beach cities in Southern California, so it makes sense to give the rentals here a chance.