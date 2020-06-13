303 Apartments for rent in Imperial Beach, CA📍
Imperial Beach is just 5 miles north of the border in the South Bay area of San Diego. There are about 26,000 residents year round, in addition to the countless visitors who just want to enjoy the city's 4 miles of beach during their vacation.
The vacancy rate in this city is about 8%. That means the market for rental homes is fairly competitive since there are far more renters than average in this city.
A one-bedroom apartment in Imperial Beach is likely to cost about $1000, and two-bedroom apartments usually go for $1300 or more. If you are hoping to find a rental here, get started on your search about 3 months ahead of time to make sure that you have a chance.
Imperial Beach Blvd and Seacoast Dr: This area is urban and runs right along the coast, so this is the spot for you if you want fast access to the beach. You'll find both small apartment complexes and high rises mixed in with houses.
Imperial Beach Blvd and 11th St: This neighborhood is a little more inland and has more houses than apartments. Parks surround this area.
City Center: This urban area is bordered by the bay to the north and has plenty of apartments to choose from. In fact, most residents here are renters and tend to walk around the area rather than drive.
The county's Metropolitan Transit System, or MTS, operates trolleys and buses that go through and around this area and other nearby cities. Plus, the weather's always cool enough for you to walk, jog, bike, etc. around Imperial Beach. That means being without a car in this area is doable.
As far as activities in this area, it's just a quick drive to the beach, Tijuana, and downtown San Diego. Trips to the drive-in, local farmer's market, and Coronado Island are additional things to do. And if you love building impressive sand castles, you'll be especially happy to know that for 31 years, Imperial Beach was where the U.S. Open Sand Castle Competition was held every year.
If you like the idea of living in a laid-back, well-known beach town, this city is worth checking out. You'll even find this is one of the more affordable beach cities in Southern California, so it makes sense to give the rentals here a chance.