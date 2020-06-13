303 Apartments for rent in Imperial Beach, CA

Apartment List
Last updated June 13 at 07:24am
Imperial Beach
1 Unit Available
13th Street Apartments
1352 13th St, Imperial Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,350
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located off I-5 near Imperial Beach Pier and SeaWorld's Aquatica Water Park. Pet-friendly apartments with patio or balcony and vinyl flooring. Property amenities include a sundeck and laundry room.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Imperial Beach
1 Unit Available
311 Elder Avenue
311 Elder Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1 sqft
Beautiful remodeled house, with hardwood flooring and tile through out. Huge back yard, new appliances. Walking distance to the beach. One car garage with laundry hookups. Pets will not be considered. Please call today to schedule a showing.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Imperial Beach
1 Unit Available
133 Daisy Avenue
133 Daisy Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
670 sqft
Completely renovated two bedroom, one bath corner unit half is less than a half block away from the beach! This gorgeous unit features travertine tile flooring, in unit laundry, stainless appliances (including refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave,

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Imperial Beach
1 Unit Available
271 EVERGREEN
271 Evergreen Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1825 sqft
FANTASTIC NEW CONSTRUCTION HOME WITH OCEAN VIEWS! TWO BLOCKS TO BEACH AND GREAT RESTAURANTS! BEAUTIFULLY UPGRADED THROUGHOUT WITH DESIGNER TOUCHES THROUGHOUT*LIGHT AND BRIGHT WITH OPEN CONCEPT DOWNSTAIRS*STUNNING KITCHEN LOADED WITH UPGRADES AND

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Imperial Beach
1 Unit Available
631 7th St # 13
631 7th Street, Imperial Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
916 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom Condo close to Military bases - Spacious 2 bedroom condo with laundry machines in unit. 2 designated parking spots in the common garage and shared patio for bbqing. Close to Military bases and San Diego Attractions.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Imperial Beach
1 Unit Available
1472 Grove Ave
1472 Grove Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
780 sqft
Great 2 bedroom duplex with garage in Imperial Beach! - Don't miss out on this great 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex in Imperial Beach! This home features a private front yard, a detached one car garage plus additional off street parking in your driveway.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Imperial Beach
1 Unit Available
207 Elkwood Ave. Unit #14
207 Elkwood Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
975 sqft
Vacation or long term in Beach community. Only 1.5 blocks to the beach! - Virtual Tour: https://view.ricohtours.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Imperial Beach
1 Unit Available
902 4th Street
902 4th Street, Imperial Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1008 sqft
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing! (For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Imperial Beach
1 Unit Available
321 Dahlia Ave
321 Dahlia Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1300 sqft
COMING SOON! BEAUTIFUL RENOVATED SINGLE STORY HOME! - Take a video tour of this property by clicking here: https://youtu.be/c3-ED8mEvrY Lovely home located three blocks and a two minute walk from the beach.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Imperial Beach
1 Unit Available
535 Surfbird Ln
535 Surfbird Ln, Imperial Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
BAYSIDE LANDING 4BR/3BA TOWNHOME - Beautiful townhome with direct access to the bike path. Includes all stainless steel appliances: Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Range hood, & Microwave. Granite countertops throughout the unit.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Imperial Beach
1 Unit Available
1207 Donax Ave
1207 Donax Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
550 sqft
Upgraded Unit in Gated Complex - This private 9 unit complex is located only 12 short blocks to white sandy beaches, 10 minutes to Coronado, and close to all that Imperial Beach has to offer! This 1 bedroom 1 bath upstairs condo features quartz

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Imperial Beach
1 Unit Available
1220 Seacoast Drive # 9
1220 Seacoast Drive, Imperial Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
850 sqft
1220 Seacoast Drive # 9 Available 06/19/20 2BR/1BA FURNISHED BEACH CONDO (Utilities Included) - Fully Furnished Beach Condo (Approx 850 sq. ft.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Imperial Beach
1 Unit Available
1349 Grove
1349 Grove Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
900 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath located close to Imperial Beach and Coronado Naval base. Nice open floorplan with kitchen open to livingroom. Best value out there for Imperial Beach.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Imperial Beach
1 Unit Available
1187 Donax Ave
1187 Donax Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
750 sqft
Imperial Beach upstairs 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit. Conveniently located one block off Palm Ave., includes assigned parking, close to public transportation, dining, shopping, etc. Water and trash paid. On site laundry

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Imperial Beach
1 Unit Available
1402 10th St
1402 10th Street, Imperial Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1313 sqft
Great home in central Imperial Beach with lots of yard space, large living room and inviting vibe. Tile floors throughout, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a large storage/playroom/washroom or could be a 4th bedroom.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Imperial Beach
1 Unit Available
1228 7th Street
1228 7th St, Imperial Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1038 sqft
3BR/1.5BA HOUSE - AVAILABLE NOW - Bright, clean, charming house with 3 Bedrooms and 1 and 1/2 Baths, shiny refinished wood flooring, brand new paint inside and out, new appliances, cabinets and designer counter tops.

1 of 8

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
Imperial Beach
1 Unit Available
180 Evergreen
180 Evergreen Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1365 sqft
Live steps to the beach in this fantastic unit featuring an open floor plan, lots of light, decks from both bedrooms and the convenience of both a two car garage and two driveway parking spaces so summer parking is never an issue.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Imperial Beach
1 Unit Available
239 Ebony
239 Ebony Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
920 sqft
Long term or short term furnished rental. 2 bedroom, 1 bath home. Washer and Dryer in the unit. This is an upstairs unit overlooking the estuary. Complex does not have an elevator. Unit comes with one assigned parking space.
Results within 1 mile of Imperial Beach
1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Egger Highlands
5 Units Available
Royal Village Apartments
1435 Elder Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,465
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,622
790 sqft
Luxury gated community has two pool areas, laundry facilities and cable pre-wiring. Apartments include patio or balcony, microwave, and dishwasher. Located close to beaches, entertainment and medical facilities.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Nestor
1 Unit Available
1910 Avenida Del Mexico
1910 Avenida Del Mexico, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
655 sqft
This apartment offers spacious rooms with beautiful details throughout. Includes granite countertops, A/C, washer and dryer, patio and more. Utility fee of $50.00, Deposit $500.00. More info & apply online at https://hunt.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Egger Highlands
1 Unit Available
841 15th Street
841 15th Street, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Long term 3 bedroom 2 bath Home - Home located in San Diego ! Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. ADA Bathroom in master bedroom. Large backyard. 2 car garage.

1 of 21

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Egger Highlands
1 Unit Available
1451 Thermal Avenue
1451 Thermal Avenue, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
1500 sqft
(MILITARY/FIRST RESPONDERS DISCOUNT - $2295/MONTH / NORMAL RENT - $2495) Polished Gem Inside! 4BR w/ Garage & Yard! - (MILITARY/FIRST RESPONDERS DISCOUNT - $2295/MONTH / NORMAL RENT - $2495) This Rare 4br 2ba unit has recently received a top to
Results within 5 miles of Imperial Beach
1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Harborside
8 Units Available
Villa Marina
652 Moss St, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,409
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
840 sqft
Comfortable apartments with private patios or balconies. Community includes a laundry center, workout facility and swimming pool. Easy access to I-5. Near Silver Strand State Beach and San Diego Country Club.
1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Nestor
18 Units Available
Oro Vista Villas
1767 Oro Vista Rd, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,632
828 sqft
Situated seconds from I-5 and SR-905 in a family-friendly neighborhood. Community offers pool, playground and BBQ area. Spacious floor plans with oversized closets include a private balcony or patio. Close to Portwood Pier Plaza.

Median Rent in Imperial Beach

Last updated Mar. 2016
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Imperial Beach is $1,075, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,395.
Studio
$971
1 Bed
$1,075
2 Beds
$1,395
3+ Beds
$2,008
City GuideImperial Beach
You can't get much farther southwest than Imperial Beach, which touches both the Pacific Ocean and the San Diego Bay. And really, why would you want to?

Imperial Beach is just 5 miles north of the border in the South Bay area of San Diego. There are about 26,000 residents year round, in addition to the countless visitors who just want to enjoy the city's 4 miles of beach during their vacation.

Starting the Apartment Search in Imperial Beach

The vacancy rate in this city is about 8%. That means the market for rental homes is fairly competitive since there are far more renters than average in this city.

A one-bedroom apartment in Imperial Beach is likely to cost about $1000, and two-bedroom apartments usually go for $1300 or more. If you are hoping to find a rental here, get started on your search about 3 months ahead of time to make sure that you have a chance.

Exploring Imperial Beach Neighborhoods

Imperial Beach Blvd and Seacoast Dr: This area is urban and runs right along the coast, so this is the spot for you if you want fast access to the beach. You'll find both small apartment complexes and high rises mixed in with houses.

Imperial Beach Blvd and 11th St: This neighborhood is a little more inland and has more houses than apartments. Parks surround this area.

City Center: This urban area is bordered by the bay to the north and has plenty of apartments to choose from. In fact, most residents here are renters and tend to walk around the area rather than drive.

Living in Imperial Beach

The county's Metropolitan Transit System, or MTS, operates trolleys and buses that go through and around this area and other nearby cities. Plus, the weather's always cool enough for you to walk, jog, bike, etc. around Imperial Beach. That means being without a car in this area is doable.

As far as activities in this area, it's just a quick drive to the beach, Tijuana, and downtown San Diego. Trips to the drive-in, local farmer's market, and Coronado Island are additional things to do. And if you love building impressive sand castles, you'll be especially happy to know that for 31 years, Imperial Beach was where the U.S. Open Sand Castle Competition was held every year.

If you like the idea of living in a laid-back, well-known beach town, this city is worth checking out. You'll even find this is one of the more affordable beach cities in Southern California, so it makes sense to give the rentals here a chance.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Imperial Beach?
In Imperial Beach, the median rent is $971 for a studio, $1,075 for a 1-bedroom, $1,395 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,008 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Imperial Beach, check out our monthly Imperial Beach Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Imperial Beach?
Some of the colleges located in the Imperial Beach area include University of California-San Diego, San Diego City College, Palomar College, San Diego Mesa College, and San Diego Miramar College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Imperial Beach?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Imperial Beach from include San Diego, Chula Vista, Escondido, Oceanside, and Carlsbad.

