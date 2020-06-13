/
lake san marcos
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:31 PM
117 Apartments for rent in Lake San Marcos, CA📍
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Lake San Marcos
1 Unit Available
1408 La Plaza Dr
1408 La Plaza Drive, Lake San Marcos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1800 sqft
Beautiful Lake Front Home for rent. Furnished Vacation Rental. 30 day minimum rental Available Sept 15, 2020. Two bedrooms, two bath, attached garage, covered patio for phenomenal lake and wildlife viewing.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Lake San Marcos
1 Unit Available
1219 La Casa
1219 La Casa Drive, Lake San Marcos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1751 sqft
Open and light floor plan with lots of windows and vaulted ceilings! Home sits above the 5th tee of the LSM Executive Golf Course for great privacy and views of the greenery/trees.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Lake San Marcos
1 Unit Available
1508 Circa Del Lago
1508 Circa Del Lago, Lake San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,650
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful senior living at Lake San Marcos at The Chateau! Independent 55+ living community. Rental price includes HOA amenities of 30 meal tickets, transportation, bi-monthly cleaning, water and trash.
1 of 24
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Lake San Marcos
1 Unit Available
1718 Playa Vista
1718 Playa Vista, Lake San Marcos, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,150
3915 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom Home in the Varadero Community - This gorgeous, 4 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the beautiful gated Varadero Community.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 03:32pm
Lake San Marcos
1 Unit Available
1616 Circa Del Lago
1616 Circa Del Lago, Lake San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,800
660 sqft
This newly updated 660 sf condo in the desirable 55+ community of Chateau at Lake San Marcos features 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, refrigerator, a lovely covered balcony, fireplace and covered parking.
Results within 1 mile of Lake San Marcos
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
La Costa Oaks North
21 Units Available
Camden Old Creek
1935 Northstar Way, San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,999
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,349
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,129
1401 sqft
Just south of San Elijo Road, close to Ranch Santa Fe Road. Balcony, walk-in closets and ample storage space at complex with clubhouse, pool and media room. Access to dining and shopping in Carlsbad.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rancho La Costa
1 Unit Available
2839 Cazadero Drive
2839 Cazadero Drive, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1370 sqft
Single level in desirable Carlsbad community! - Available NOW! Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with attached 2 car garage located in the desirable area of La Costa! Close to the I-5 freeway, moments to the beach, top-rated school district, and
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
695 Tilley Lane 3602 W. Linda Vista Drive
695 Tilley Lane, San Marcos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,188
1287 sqft
695 Tilley Lane ~ Horse Property with 2 acre fenced yard - Do you need space to park a boat, RV, travel trailer, equipment? This upgraded 2 bedroom with office is located on 2 flat acres, fenced with a large rolling gate near Grand Avenue and S.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
University Commons
1 Unit Available
2184 Cosmo Way
2184 Cosmo Way, San Marcos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1253 sqft
2184 Cosmo Way Available 07/05/20 Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Townhome San Elijo Hills - Highly upgraded townhome in prestigious & rarely available Solaire.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rancho Carillo
1 Unit Available
6120 Paseo Valiente
6120 Paseo Valiente, Carlsbad, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
Casita - Rancho Carrillo - Property Id: 270220 Casita with fully separate entrance in Rancho Carrillo. Sunny and bright, with ample windows to catch cool canyon breezes. 1bed/1bath with full sized kitchen, in unit laundry and attached garage.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rancho La Costa
1 Unit Available
3390 Corte Terral
3390 Corte Terral, Carlsbad, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,495
2337 sqft
Spacious Home with High Ceilings on a Cul-de-sac - Beautiful two story home with high ceilings on a corner lot in a cul-de-sac.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
University Commons
1 Unit Available
2448 Longstaff Ct.
2448 Longstaff Court, San Marcos, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1458 sqft
Beautiful home in a great location next to Carlsbad! Refreshing community pool and spa - just steps from the home! Great floor plan with two master bedroom suites upstairs and an office or bedroom downstairs (no closet).
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Rancho La Costa
1 Unit Available
2918-202 Luciernaga St
2918 Luciernaga St, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
900 sqft
Available July 10, 2020 for Move-In & Showing! Cathedral ceilings! Many windows! Light! Light! Light! Upstairs apartment , private, corner unit. Reserved 1 Parking Space & 1 Garage To View Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Rancho Carillo
1 Unit Available
6235 Via Trato
6235 Via Trato, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1292 sqft
Fantastic Townhome features 3 bedrooms + den/office & 3 full baths. Desirable Cascada Complex in Rancho Carrillo! Open & bright floorplan with spacious 2 car attached garage and new hardwood floors.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
University Commons
1 Unit Available
2486 Antlers Way
2486 Antlers, San Marcos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1649 sqft
Private end unit located in Magnolia at Old Creek Ranch near San Elijo Hills & La Costa. This popular plan 9 features 3Bd + Study/Office (opt. 4th Bedroom) & 3.5 Baths w/designer upgrades thru/out incl.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Rancho Carillo
1 Unit Available
6258 Paseo Elegancia
6258 Paseo Elegancia, Carlsbad, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,750
3743 sqft
BEAUTIFUL CARLSBAD HOME! LOOK NO FURTHER!!! This 4BR, 3.5BA estate home comes with 3,743 sq. ft. of living space.
1 of 3
Last updated June 7 at 06:02pm
Rancho La Costa
1 Unit Available
2922-101 Luciernaga St
2922 Luciernaga St, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
900 sqft
To View Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=t5KodVKZuaP&mls=1 Welcome Home! To your private, quiet small condo complex located close to schools and shopping.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Rancho La Costa
1 Unit Available
3101 Sirena Vista Way
3101 Sirena Vista Way, Carlsbad, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
696 sqft
Gorgeous newly updated 1-bedroom single level home in the beautiful community of La Costa Alta! Fantastic ocean views from this second story home, wonderful sunsets! Granite counter tops and lovely cabinetry in kitchen, gas stove.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Rancho La Costa
1 Unit Available
3454 Camino Michelle
3454 Camino Michelle, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1780 sqft
Impeccable two story 3 bed 2.5 bath in desirable Promenade of La Costa within San Marcos school district. Think comfort with an open floor plan, a cozy living room fireplace, and ceiling fans in bedrooms.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Rancho La Costa
1 Unit Available
2944 Corte Diana
2944 Corte Diana, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1300 sqft
Really nice townhome in a great location close to shopping, restaurants and schools. Nicely updated kitchen with granite countertops, and tile floor. Master bedroom on lower floor and the second bedroom is on the main floor.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1607 Avery Road
1607 Avery Road, San Marcos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1740 sqft
MOVE-IN READY! Amazing townhome located in Morgans Corner at San Elijo Hills featuring a courtyard entry + a bright & open plan boasting 3 BEDROOM/3.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Rancho La Costa
1 Unit Available
2984 Luciernaga St.
2984 Luciernaga Street, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1739 sqft
Gorgeous fully remodeled home! Beautiful ocean view La Costa townhome. Located on a hill in a great location overlooking La Costa. Quiet and private complex with ocean breezes. Enjoy the ocean views from the fantastic community pool and spa.
1 of 25
Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
University Commons
1 Unit Available
2130 Cosmo Way
2130 Cosmo Way, San Marcos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1201 sqft
Beautifully new upgraded San Marcos condo. Located in the newer community of Solaire. Gorgeous dark wood cabinets and wood floors. State of the art kitchen with granite counter tops. Stainless steel appliances. Central air conditioning.
Results within 5 miles of Lake San Marcos
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
6 Units Available
Whispering Oaks
468 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd, San Marcos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,084
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,520
1100 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments. On-site amenities include a dog park and hot tub. Close to a variety of restaurants and Ronald Packard Parkway. Apartments feature a microwave, dishwasher, in-unit laundry, and oven range.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Lake San Marcos rentals listed on Apartment List is $3,200.
Some of the colleges located in the Lake San Marcos area include University of California-Irvine, University of California-San Diego, Concordia University-Irvine, Irvine Valley College, and Saddleback College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lake San Marcos from include San Diego, Chula Vista, Irvine, Escondido, and Oceanside.
