Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:37 PM
42 Apartments for rent in Crestline, CA📍
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
596 Friendly Lane #3
596 Friendly Lane, Crestline, CA
1 Bedroom
$995
596 Friendly Lane #3 Available 07/01/20 One Bed Apartment - Call for appointment. Small one bedroom unit. All utilities included. (RLNE5051662)
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
21664 Crest Forest Dr
21664 Crest Forest Drive, Crestline, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,125
21664 Crest Forest Dr Available 06/15/20 One Bedroom Upper Unit with one vehicle Parking - One bedroom, one bath upper unit with parking for one vehicle. Nice deck off rear of house. Level entry. No stairs.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
23471 Knapps Cutoff #7
23471 Knapps Cutoff, Crestline, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
One Bedroom Apartment - Call for appointment. One bedroom one bath apartment with small sun room attached. All utilities included. (RLNE5783069)
1 of 12
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
177 Dart Canyon Road
177 North Dart Canyon Road, Crestline, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1280 sqft
Renovated with newer quartz countertops, newly painted cabinets throughout. The home is in a quiet area away from the hustle and bustle of the city life. Do Not Disturb Current Tenants. This is an Open Concept floor plan with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Crestline
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
428 Old Toll Road
428 Old Toll Road, Lake Arrowhead, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1950 sqft
**** Spacious Detached Home in Private Location with Enclosed Backyard With All Appliances - Pets OK **** - - Privately Owned Cabin offered by Homeowner who takes good care of his tenants & units and does property management as a full time activity.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
368 Emerald
368 Emerald Way, Lake Arrowhead, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1602 sqft
Lake Arrowhead With A View! - Three bed two bath house in Lake Arrowhead. Has a large deck in the back with an amazing view of the lake. Two bedrooms upstairs and one down, this house has plenty of space. Call for appointment. (RLNE2497326)
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kendall Hills
1 Unit Available
5051 Auburn Ave.
5051 Auburn Avenue, San Bernardino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1333 sqft
3/2 Single Family Pool Home for Lease in North San Bernardino! - - 1 year lease term. - All prospective tenants must apply to https://www.reactionrealty.net/available-properties and review our qualifications.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
111 Saint Andrews
111 Saint Andrew's Drive, Lake Arrowhead, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
Arrowhead Woods 4 bedroom, 2 bath single family home - Rental in Lake Arrowhead, Wonderful home with off street parking. This home has 4 bedrooms and 2 baths with a large family room. Living room has fireplace with nice high ceilings.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Verdemont
1 Unit Available
6888 Caitlin St
6888 Caitlin Street, San Bernardino, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2847 sqft
6888 Caitlin St Available 07/01/20 North End San Bernardino - Available Early July!!! DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS. What a great property, lot's of room inside and out!! This spacious home offers four bedrooms (all upstairs) with two and one half baths.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
University
1 Unit Available
1947 Chancellor Way
1947 Chancellor Way, San Bernardino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1600 sqft
This beautiful new home has all the "energy efficiency" bells and whistles. Huge side and backyard great for family BBQ's. Located directly across from CSUSB and in the newly developed area of San Bernardino off the 215 freeway.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
27548 Ashwood Lane
27548 Ashwood Lane, Lake Arrowhead, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2555 sqft
Make Lake Arrowhead Your Home Away From Home! This is not your typical rental! Situated in a gated community just a block from the lake! Why sit at home working during Covid 19 when you can have an amazing vacation every day while working.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Arrowhead Farms
1 Unit Available
4211 Mountain Drive
4211 Mountain Drive, San Bernardino County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
736 sqft
For more information, please contact MySmartLease at (951) 742-8244! 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Apartment for rent in San Bernardino! Don't wait! This spacious downstairs unit features and upgraded kitchen with lots of granite countertops and cabinet
1 of 4
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
Hudson Park
1 Unit Available
1459 Morgan Rd.
1459 Morgan Road, San Bernardino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
972 sqft
1459 Morgan Rd. Available 05/15/20 (Section-8 OK) For Rent by Owner, 3-Bed House in San Bernardino near Cal State - 3-Bed/1-Bath House located in San Bernardino close to Cal State. New Carpet/Paint, Garage, Washer/Dryer hookups Qualifications: 1.
1 of 1
Last updated July 21 at 09:15am
University
1 Unit Available
1460 Kendall Drive 28
1460 Kendall Dr, San Bernardino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely Condo near Cal State San Bernardino - Property Id: 132500 (Silver Ridge Condos) Beautiful fully remolded condo located near CSUSB. Single car attached garage with second assigned parking space. Indoor washer / dryer hookups.
Results within 10 miles of Crestline
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
1 Unit Available
Las Brisas
2001 N Rancho Ave, Colton, CA
Studio
$1,185
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Pet-friendly apartments with easy access to Rancho Avenue bus line and I-215. Community amenities include on-site management, laundry facility, parking and courtyard with BBQ grill. Apartments features central air conditioning and range/oven.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
Curtis
8 Units Available
Ascot Park Apartments
1422 E 9th St, San Bernardino, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
740 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1007 sqft
Good location for anyone who likes the great outdoors, just 15 minutes from scenic mountains. Amenities in units include dishwasher, patio/balcony and bathtub. Community offers residents pool, parking and on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
San Gorgonio
4 Units Available
Park Heights
2011 Arden Ave, Highland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
920 sqft
Newly renovated apartment complex with pool and gym. Parks and schools are just a few minutes away, with I-215 and San Bernardino airport offering travel options.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Highlands
1 Unit Available
28770 Harwick Dr
28770 Harwick Drive, Highland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2407 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
28770 Harwick Drive - Just Listed! Beautifully designed & decorated home in East Highland(No Association) Huge master bath & suite with 4 fixture bath and double sinks.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sierra Lakes
1 Unit Available
6063 Medinah Street
6063 Medinah Street, Fontana, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2492 sqft
JUST REDUCED!!!! Sierra Lakes Golf Course Community - Spacious 4 bedroom/ 3 full bath Home. Located in the Sierra Lakes Golf Course Community and within walking distance to the Golf Course.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wilson
1 Unit Available
2675 N Sierra Way
2675 North Sierra Way, San Bernardino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
948 sqft
Great Place to live and relax - DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS. Newly upgraded 2 bedroom/1 bath house. 948sqft, this cozy house has gone through some big changes. New carpets and tile flooring with walls freshly painted to match.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
492 W. Cornell Dr.
492 West Cornell Drive, Rialto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
***RIALTO HOME WITH CUSTOM UPGRADE, CENTRAL AC/HEAT, LARGE BACK YARD*** - MOVE IN READY HOME FEATURES 3 BEDS/2 BATHS. LARGE FAMILY ROOM LARGE BACKYARD, THIS HOME HAS BEEN EXTENSIVELY UPGRADED BY OWNER.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
SBHS
1 Unit Available
437 W 20th Street
437 West 20th Street, San Bernardino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
2 bedroom 1 bath - (RLNE5851349)
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
La Plaza
1 Unit Available
1120 West 6th Street Unit B
1120 6th Street, San Bernardino, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1073 N Verde Ave D
1073 North Verde Avenue, Rialto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1073 N. Verde (2 bed 1 bath) Newly Renovated - Property Id: 196406 This newly renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath unit is newly renovated. Spacious, with 1 car garage, yard, gated community, and centrally located to every convenience imaginable. Cats OK.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Crestline rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,320.
Some of the colleges located in the Crestline area include California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Irvine, and University of California-Riverside. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Crestline from include Anaheim, Riverside, Rancho Cucamonga, Santa Ana, and Irvine.