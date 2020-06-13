66 Apartments for rent in El Dorado Hills, CA

Moving to El Dorado Hills

As a great community for families, it's no wonder that El Dorado Hills is hot on the market right now. El Dorado Hills mainly offers single family homes, with a few options in apartments, high-rises, and mobile homes. Those looking to rent may come into trouble as El Dorado Hills is 86% owner occupied and 14% renter occupied; but don't get too blue. With the right mindset and strategy, finding a rental isn't impossible.

Do your research--or have someone do it for you

Make a list of what you want in an apartment or home so that you know exactly what to look for when hunting around. Utilize online resources if you don't have money in the bank to hire help. But in a city with a low renter occupancy and even lower availability of rental options, investing in a realtor may solve your hunting troubles. A good realtor with the right connections and can get you the apartment or house of your dreams, and maybe even at a reasonable price.

How much will it cost?

Housing costs in El Dorado Hills are liable to give anyone a heart attack as they are among the highest in the nation. But to those already residing in California, it may (or may not) be a relief. Median real estates prices are well above the national average, so be prepared to cough up all your pretty pennies if you want to live here.

Be prepared

In such a limited market, make sure you have all your ducks in a row before you go shopping. Have the typical papers for landlords such as a form of ID, proof of employment, a credit report, and--of course--the application. Oh, and don't forget to bring your checkbook so you can sign off on that security deposit when you find a place you want. Being on your toes here will benefit you in the long run.