Apartment List
/
CA
/
el dorado hills
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:16 AM

66 Apartments for rent in El Dorado Hills, CA

📍
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
20 Units Available
Vineyards at Valley View
2100 Valley View Pkwy, El Dorado Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,546
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,967
1264 sqft
Located minutes from the water and the parks. Close to ORU Campus. On-site grill area, picnic area, and courtyard. Business center and clubhouse provided. Washer and dryer hookups in each unit. Ample storage.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Sterling Ranch
965 Wilson Blvd, El Dorado Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,446
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,613
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover the perfect home for you at Sterling Ranch Apartments for rent in El Dorado Hills CA. We offer one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent built with you in mind.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Lake Forest
3025 Village Center Dr, El Dorado Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1250 sqft
When only the best will do, experience Lake Forest in El Dorado Hills, where we didn't just build you an apartment, we built you a home.Unmatched quality in every detail is presented to you in a classic style.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:08am
6 Units Available
LeSarra
2230 Valley View Pkwy, El Dorado Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1168 sqft
Award-winning property in El Dorado Hills, close to restaurants and schools. Prestigious apartments have air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and fireplaces. Swimming pool, clubhouse and courtyard. Close to Route 50.

1 of 56

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3710 Devon Ct
3710 Devon Court, El Dorado Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
3052 sqft
GORGEOUS EL DORADO HILLS LAKESIDE HOME FOR RENT! - RARE and IMMACULATE LAKESIDE RENTAL WITH STUNNING VIEWS!! Located in a GATED Community on a quiet Cul-De-Sac, the LONG Driveway and tastefully landscaped yard greets you as you pull into the 3 Car

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1010 Emerald Hills Court
1010 Emerald Hills Court, El Dorado Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
1628 sqft
Gorgeous 4 Bedroom El Dorado Hills Home on Private Cul-De-Sac! - This four bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2 story home has gorgeous yards taken care of by the Owner Provided gardener! Covered backyard patio, oversized two car garage and tri-level set up.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
908 Stoneman Way
908 Stoneman Way, El Dorado Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1459 sqft
El Dorado Hills Charming Home in Well Established Neighborhood - **DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT OCCUPANTS** Nicely Maintained low maintenance landscaping with large Oak trees.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4845 Monte Mar Drive
4845 Monte Mar Drive, El Dorado Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1932 sqft
Resort Style Living 55+ Gated Community - Active 55+ community in the a gated community with Pool, Spa, Tennis courts, Gym and Clubhouse. 3 bedroom, 2 bath, single story home in El Dorado Hills.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2731 Tam O'Shanter Dr.
2731 Tam Oshanter Drive, El Dorado Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1800 sqft
Lovely Home in El Dorado Hills! - Come see the beautiful views from this peaceful home in El Dorado Hills. With access to a lovely walking path into the hills, and close proximity to great schools in the area, this 3 bedroom 2.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Serrano
1 Unit Available
1160 Villagio Dr.
1160 Villagio Drive, El Dorado Hills, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
2864 sqft
This amazing 5 beds / 3 baths with high ceiling living room was built in 2004. It has 2,864 sq. ft. Upon entering the home you are greeted with a very open floor plan with high ceilings, an open floor plan and a attention to detail.

1 of 41

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Serrano
1 Unit Available
2212 MURATURA WY
2212 Muratura Way, El Dorado Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,095
2725 sqft
LUXURIOUS HOME IN UPPER SERRANO W/ BONUS ROOM / OFFICE! - This is one gorgeous home! Recently remodeled to feature newer flooring, paint, and fixtures throughout.
Results within 1 mile of El Dorado Hills
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
Pique at Iron Point
101 Pique Loop, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,095
1708 sqft
Get acquainted with the breathtaking luxury features of The Pique at Iron Point, a modern living community of apartments in Folsom located in one of northern California’s most exciting cities.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 02:08am
1 Unit Available
1715 Ballou Ct
1715 Ballou Court, Folsom, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1963 sqft
Large bedrooms 3 Bathrooms and many great "Executive Amenities. 2 Car Garage and "low maintenance" Backyard. HOA & CCR's apply No Pets please. Tenants to pay ALL Utilties Landlord to provide Gardening.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1537 Borrasca Drive
1537 Borrasca Drive, Folsom, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1963 sqft
Nicely Upgraded 3 Bdrm w/ 4th Bdrm/Den Option - Crown Moulding - Three bedrooms with optional 4/th bedroom/den option. Nicely upgraded with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and crown moulding throughout.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Empire Ranch Village
1 Unit Available
300 Moon Circle #333
300 Moon Circle, Folsom, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1031 sqft
300 Moon Circle #333 Available 06/13/20 Beautiful Condo in Empire Ranch - 300 Moon Circle #333. "Beautiful Condo in Empire Ranch" A 2 bedroom, 2 bath Condo with approx, 1109sf located on the 3rd floor.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3676 Chelsea Road
3676 Chelsea Road, Cameron Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1816 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom Cameron Park Home - Close to Blue Oak Elementary off Chelsea Road. 3br / 2ba 2car garage with large low maintenance back yard.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Empire Ranch Village
1 Unit Available
2234 Gallup Drive
2234 Gallup Drive, Folsom, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
1851 sqft
2234 Gallup Drive Available 06/13/20 Stamped Concrete Backyard Patio, Gas Fireplace in Living Room - This two story 4 bedroom 3 bath home has a stamped concrete patio in backyard and an attached garage. Gas fireplace in living room.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Empire Ranch Village
1 Unit Available
2204 Homestead Hills Court
2204 Homestead Hills Court, Folsom, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1687 sqft
2204 Homestead Hills Court Available 07/07/20 Folsom Empire Ranch Home - Single Level 3 Car Garage Near Vista Del Lago - **DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT OCCUPANTS** Great low traffic feeder street and court, and great commute, local shopping, and school

1 of 10

Last updated April 3 at 12:34pm
Empire Ranch Village
1 Unit Available
1846 Belmar Court
1846 Belmar Court, Folsom, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2407 sqft
This Fabulous Empire Ranch Home! Open floor plan w/ larg loft w/upgrades galore! Rare Downstairs Master Bedroom. Open kitchen w/upgraded cabinets, counters & tile floors. Custom cabinetry, plantation shutters.
Results within 5 miles of El Dorado Hills
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Overlook at Blue Ravine
1200 Creekside Dr, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,674
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1368 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a fitness center, covered parking, recreation room and pool. Apartments are furnished and come with fireplaces, in-unit laundry and granite countertops. Willow Creek Town Center and Commonwealth Square are nearby.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Folsom Ranch
1000 Folsom Ranch Dr, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,394
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,851
947 sqft
Folsom Ranch wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Broadstone
22 Units Available
Talavera
1550 Broadstone Parkway, Folsom, CA
Studio
$1,600
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,755
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1084 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Lake Pointe Apartments
7550 Folsom Auburn Rd, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,510
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
936 sqft
Great location just off Folsom Lake and the American River Bike Trails. Community offers a sport court, fitness center and swimming pool. Units have in-home laundry and custom cabinetry.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Hub Apartments
525 Willard Drive, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,890
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Hub Folsom apartments, a sleek brand-new community with style, sophistication, and the classic urban charm Folsom is known for.

Median Rent in El Dorado Hills

Last updated May 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in El Dorado Hills is $1,413, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,793.
Studio
$1,255
1 Bed
$1,413
2 Beds
$1,793
3+ Beds
$2,604
City GuideEl Dorado Hills
"Turn up that radio /Hear the rock and roll. /Malibu shines like summer gold /Wild beaches in the salty wind /California summers never end. /California - you're so nice. /California - you're paradise." (- The Runaways, "California Paradise")

Before you get any ideas, El Dorado Hills has no relation to the mythical city made of gold. However, Coloma, the place where the 1848 California gold rush originated, lies about 13 miles from El Dorado Hills. If you're looking for gold, that'll be your best bet. If that isn't enough history for you, a Portion of two Pony Express routes dating back to 1861 still remain as modern El Dorado Hills roads today and are historical features valued deeply by the residents. With a huge telecommuter population, El Dorado Hills is a great place for the family-oriented prospective to work from home. If that sounds like, come on down to El Dordo Hills!

Moving to El Dorado Hills

As a great community for families, it's no wonder that El Dorado Hills is hot on the market right now. El Dorado Hills mainly offers single family homes, with a few options in apartments, high-rises, and mobile homes. Those looking to rent may come into trouble as El Dorado Hills is 86% owner occupied and 14% renter occupied; but don't get too blue. With the right mindset and strategy, finding a rental isn't impossible.

Do your research--or have someone do it for you

Make a list of what you want in an apartment or home so that you know exactly what to look for when hunting around. Utilize online resources if you don't have money in the bank to hire help. But in a city with a low renter occupancy and even lower availability of rental options, investing in a realtor may solve your hunting troubles. A good realtor with the right connections and can get you the apartment or house of your dreams, and maybe even at a reasonable price.

How much will it cost?

Housing costs in El Dorado Hills are liable to give anyone a heart attack as they are among the highest in the nation. But to those already residing in California, it may (or may not) be a relief. Median real estates prices are well above the national average, so be prepared to cough up all your pretty pennies if you want to live here.

Be prepared

In such a limited market, make sure you have all your ducks in a row before you go shopping. Have the typical papers for landlords such as a form of ID, proof of employment, a credit report, and--of course--the application. Oh, and don't forget to bring your checkbook so you can sign off on that security deposit when you find a place you want. Being on your toes here will benefit you in the long run.

Neighborhoods in El Dorado Hills

Town Center: With a vast mix of hotels, restaurants, grocery, retail and entertainment establishments, Town Center is always a center of attention every day of the week. The Farmer's Market every Saturday is enough to make any shopper giddy. The Saturday concert series in the summer will have you up and at 'em instead of sleeping in.

Clarksville/Latrobe:With a vacancy rate hoovering at 5%, patience in finding a home in this area will be your best friend. If peace and quiet is for you, this neighborhood is a great place to consider as it is quiet and peaceful. This neighborhood offers a wide range of housing options, from small and medium sized homes to apartments and high-rises. But don't be surprised when you get the bill at the end of the month, it will cost you to settle here.

Terrancia Dr/Serrano Pky:This community is tight-knit and likes to get up close and personal; living here, you'll get to know your neighbors by names. As one of the most expensive neighborhoods in America, living here isn’t inexpensive. Be prepared to empty your wallet, bank account, and your secret stash at the end of the month if you want to live here.

Salmon Falls/Green Valley Rd:If you thought Terrancia Dr/Serrano Pky was expensive, this area will do you no better. But with a vacancy rate of 2.9%, maybe you want to skip over this neighborhood anyways.

Lake Forest: Lake Forest has the best apartments and homes for rent in El Dorado by virtue of the inexpensive rental prices. Some of the apartments are old, but they have been well maintained. Once a year, Forest River becomes the center of attraction for the annual regional beer festival. With more beer than you can drink, the beer festival promises a spectacular experience and an awesome day out. If low rent and a ludicrous amount of beer sounds attractive, Lake Forest is for you.

Green Valley Rd/Hidden Acres Dr:Do you work from home? So do 14% of the residents in this area! But there's a downside--cause there just always has to be one: Green Valley is the most expensive neighborhood in El Dorado Hills. You may just sign your soul away to get property here.

Life in El Dorado Hills

If you like living in the fast lane, then you better whip a U-turn out of El Dorado Hills. But if you're ready to settle down, then by all means, come to El Dorado Hills.

Mia Sorella

Mia Sorella, Italian for "My Sister", is a well known gift shop in El Dorado Hills for the wide variety of gifts it offers. Whatever the occasion, pop into Mia Soralla for the perfect gift--or just to shop around. Mia Sorella offers royal treatment to its customers; detailed description of items let you shop independently while you enjoy wine tastings.

Sauce'd Cocktail House

Shopping at the Embarcadero center? Enjoy a nice night out with your friends or your loved one while sipping on the most delectable cocktails served around El Dorado Hills. Sauce'd Cocktail House has a variety drinks, wine and beers including the famous cocktail "Hot Italian"--a drink that will leave you asking for more and more.

Via Castellano

LIke to get fancy? Like to wine and dine? Watch out for the semi-annual Via Castellano wine tasting at any of the many social locations in El Dorado Hills. Not only do visitors get to taste their unique Spanish wines, but also get to enjoy a wide range of Spanish cuisine.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in El Dorado Hills?
In El Dorado Hills, the median rent is $1,255 for a studio, $1,413 for a 1-bedroom, $1,793 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,604 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in El Dorado Hills, check out our monthly El Dorado Hills Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around El Dorado Hills?
Some of the colleges located in the El Dorado Hills area include California State University-Sacramento, University of the Pacific, Sacramento City College, Sierra College, and William Jessup University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to El Dorado Hills?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to El Dorado Hills from include Sacramento, Roseville, Elk Grove, Citrus Heights, and Arden-Arcade.

Similar Pages

El Dorado Hills 1 BedroomsEl Dorado Hills 2 Bedrooms
El Dorado Hills Apartments with GarageEl Dorado Hills Apartments with Gym
El Dorado Hills Cheap Places