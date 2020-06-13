66 Apartments for rent in El Dorado Hills, CA📍
Before you get any ideas, El Dorado Hills has no relation to the mythical city made of gold. However, Coloma, the place where the 1848 California gold rush originated, lies about 13 miles from El Dorado Hills. If you're looking for gold, that'll be your best bet. If that isn't enough history for you, a Portion of two Pony Express routes dating back to 1861 still remain as modern El Dorado Hills roads today and are historical features valued deeply by the residents. With a huge telecommuter population, El Dorado Hills is a great place for the family-oriented prospective to work from home. If that sounds like, come on down to El Dordo Hills!
As a great community for families, it's no wonder that El Dorado Hills is hot on the market right now. El Dorado Hills mainly offers single family homes, with a few options in apartments, high-rises, and mobile homes. Those looking to rent may come into trouble as El Dorado Hills is 86% owner occupied and 14% renter occupied; but don't get too blue. With the right mindset and strategy, finding a rental isn't impossible.
Do your research--or have someone do it for you
Make a list of what you want in an apartment or home so that you know exactly what to look for when hunting around. Utilize online resources if you don't have money in the bank to hire help. But in a city with a low renter occupancy and even lower availability of rental options, investing in a realtor may solve your hunting troubles. A good realtor with the right connections and can get you the apartment or house of your dreams, and maybe even at a reasonable price.
How much will it cost?
Housing costs in El Dorado Hills are liable to give anyone a heart attack as they are among the highest in the nation. But to those already residing in California, it may (or may not) be a relief. Median real estates prices are well above the national average, so be prepared to cough up all your pretty pennies if you want to live here.
Be prepared
In such a limited market, make sure you have all your ducks in a row before you go shopping. Have the typical papers for landlords such as a form of ID, proof of employment, a credit report, and--of course--the application. Oh, and don't forget to bring your checkbook so you can sign off on that security deposit when you find a place you want. Being on your toes here will benefit you in the long run.
Town Center: With a vast mix of hotels, restaurants, grocery, retail and entertainment establishments, Town Center is always a center of attention every day of the week. The Farmer's Market every Saturday is enough to make any shopper giddy. The Saturday concert series in the summer will have you up and at 'em instead of sleeping in.
Clarksville/Latrobe:With a vacancy rate hoovering at 5%, patience in finding a home in this area will be your best friend. If peace and quiet is for you, this neighborhood is a great place to consider as it is quiet and peaceful. This neighborhood offers a wide range of housing options, from small and medium sized homes to apartments and high-rises. But don't be surprised when you get the bill at the end of the month, it will cost you to settle here.
Terrancia Dr/Serrano Pky:This community is tight-knit and likes to get up close and personal; living here, you'll get to know your neighbors by names. As one of the most expensive neighborhoods in America, living here isn’t inexpensive. Be prepared to empty your wallet, bank account, and your secret stash at the end of the month if you want to live here.
Salmon Falls/Green Valley Rd:If you thought Terrancia Dr/Serrano Pky was expensive, this area will do you no better. But with a vacancy rate of 2.9%, maybe you want to skip over this neighborhood anyways.
Lake Forest: Lake Forest has the best apartments and homes for rent in El Dorado by virtue of the inexpensive rental prices. Some of the apartments are old, but they have been well maintained. Once a year, Forest River becomes the center of attraction for the annual regional beer festival. With more beer than you can drink, the beer festival promises a spectacular experience and an awesome day out. If low rent and a ludicrous amount of beer sounds attractive, Lake Forest is for you.
Green Valley Rd/Hidden Acres Dr:Do you work from home? So do 14% of the residents in this area! But there's a downside--cause there just always has to be one: Green Valley is the most expensive neighborhood in El Dorado Hills. You may just sign your soul away to get property here.
If you like living in the fast lane, then you better whip a U-turn out of El Dorado Hills. But if you're ready to settle down, then by all means, come to El Dorado Hills.
Mia Sorella
Mia Sorella, Italian for "My Sister", is a well known gift shop in El Dorado Hills for the wide variety of gifts it offers. Whatever the occasion, pop into Mia Soralla for the perfect gift--or just to shop around. Mia Sorella offers royal treatment to its customers; detailed description of items let you shop independently while you enjoy wine tastings.
Sauce'd Cocktail House
Shopping at the Embarcadero center? Enjoy a nice night out with your friends or your loved one while sipping on the most delectable cocktails served around El Dorado Hills. Sauce'd Cocktail House has a variety drinks, wine and beers including the famous cocktail "Hot Italian"--a drink that will leave you asking for more and more.
Via Castellano
LIke to get fancy? Like to wine and dine? Watch out for the semi-annual Via Castellano wine tasting at any of the many social locations in El Dorado Hills. Not only do visitors get to taste their unique Spanish wines, but also get to enjoy a wide range of Spanish cuisine.