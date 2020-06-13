174 Apartments for rent in Rialto, CA

/
Linden Court
372 S Ironwood Ave, Rialto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,864
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,321
1182 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment with easy access to I-10. Close to California Speedway and Epicenter Baseball Stadium. Amenities include on-site swimming pool, gym and garage parking. Apartments feature a private patio, in-unit laundry, fireplace and dishwasher.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
492 W. Cornell Dr.
492 West Cornell Drive, Rialto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
***RIALTO HOME WITH CUSTOM UPGRADE, CENTRAL AC/HEAT, LARGE BACK YARD*** - MOVE IN READY HOME FEATURES 3 BEDS/2 BATHS. LARGE FAMILY ROOM LARGE BACKYARD, THIS HOME HAS BEEN EXTENSIVELY UPGRADED BY OWNER.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
638 S Iris Avenue
638 South Iris Avenue, Rialto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1193 sqft
638 S Iris Avenue Available 07/01/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing. Wonderful single-family home on a large lot.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1073 N Verde Ave D
1073 North Verde Avenue, Rialto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1073 N. Verde (2 bed 1 bath) Newly Renovated - Property Id: 196406 This newly renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath unit is newly renovated. Spacious, with 1 car garage, yard, gated community, and centrally located to every convenience imaginable. Cats OK.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Downtown Rialto
1 Unit Available
102 S Date Avenue
102 S Date Ave, Rialto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
910 sqft
Available for Lease! A modern, 2 level unit located in a prime location, near to the historic downtown and close to schools, shopping and convenient commuter access.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
687 S Clementine Lane
687 S Clementine Ln, Rialto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2111 sqft
Upgraded 4 bedroom 2.5 bath new home for lease! This home has two car attached garage with direct access. This is the perfect home with a beautiful community pool.
Results within 1 mile of Rialto
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 07:22am
1 Unit Available
Citrus Heights
17923 Arrow Boulevard, Fontana, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1000 sqft
Newly remodeled and renovated units. The entire property has been renovated with new roofing, A/C units, dual pane windows and sliders, balcony reconstruction and new paint.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sierra Lakes
1 Unit Available
6063 Medinah Street
6063 Medinah Street, Fontana, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2492 sqft
JUST REDUCED!!!! Sierra Lakes Golf Course Community - Spacious 4 bedroom/ 3 full bath Home. Located in the Sierra Lakes Golf Course Community and within walking distance to the Golf Course.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Sierra Lakes
1 Unit Available
16748 Colonial Drive
16748 Colonial Drive, Fontana, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2602 sqft
Your Backyard is on the golf course. Morning wake up in your Master Bedroom and enjoy the beautiful golf course and mountain views. 2602 sqft Total 3 Bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms and Bonus rooms possibly can use as one more Bedroom.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1968 Sosa Lane
1968 West Sosa Lane, Colton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
915 sqft
Tours will be schedule by licensed agents only, all appointments require a 24 hour notice in advance.
1 of 15
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
18105 San Jacinto Avenue
18105 San Jacinto Avenue, Fontana, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1544 sqft
3/6/2020 3 bdrm, Family Room.
Results within 5 miles of Rialto
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 06:14am
Cooley Ranch
7 Units Available
Centrepointe
1401 E Santo Antonio Dr, Colton, CA
Studio
$1,450
328 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,290
418 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished and unfurnished units near I-215, dining and shopping. Loads of community amenities, including coffee bar, courtyard and gas room. Pool, hot tub, gym and sports courts. 24-hour maintenance.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Eastside
24 Units Available
Mission Lofts
3050 Mission Inn Avenue, Riverside, CA
Studio
$1,637
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,777
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,217
989 sqft
Experience modern urban luxury surrounded by unsurpassed historical prestige. Mission Lofts is a dynamic urban community that holds nothing back.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
University
15 Units Available
Stone Canyon
5100 Quail Run Rd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1122 sqft
Resort-style complex with incredible views. Located in picturesque Sycamore Canyon Park. Sustainable and very pet-friendly. Amenities include movie theater and basketball court. Apartments are recently renovated.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
University
9 Units Available
Berkdale Apartments
1234 W Blaine St, Riverside, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,389
465 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
729 sqft
Unique studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with upgraded kitchens, tile backsplash, faux-hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community has picnic plaza, sparkling pools, fitness studio and Wi-Fi lounge.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
7 Units Available
Tides at Grand Terrace
1699 E Washington St, Colton, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
931 sqft
Located just off I-215, so convenient for commuters. Units have laundry, patio, washer/dryer hookup and dishwasher. Luxury pet-friendly community offers residents 24-hour maintenance, parking, pool, clubhouse, gym and playground.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Riverside
12 Units Available
Imperial Hardware Lofts
3750 Main Street, Riverside, CA
Studio
$1,799
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,140
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1131 sqft
In a city surrounded by landmarks of old, a new landmark is rising in the heart of Downtown Riverside.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 06:44am
University
19 Units Available
Windwood
1120 W Linden St, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
876 sqft
Variety of recently renovated floor plans in community near University Village. Private, gated entrance. Amenities feature clubhouse, game room, pool and pool table. Pet-friendly community with hot tub and on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 06:05am
Downtown Riverside
1 Unit Available
ReNew on 14th
4555 Pine St, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
935 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Riverside
13 Units Available
Main+Nine
3870 Main Street, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1294 sqft
The Award-Winning Main+Nine is an intimate, handcrafted community that blends five-stories of apartment lofts with two-stories of creative offices and a ground floor cafe bistro to deliver the best of urban living in the heart of the New Downtown
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
University
1 Unit Available
1947 Chancellor Way
1947 Chancellor Way, San Bernardino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1600 sqft
This beautiful new home has all the "energy efficiency" bells and whistles. Huge side and backyard great for family BBQ's. Located directly across from CSUSB and in the newly developed area of San Bernardino off the 215 freeway.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Southridge Village
1 Unit Available
15639 Coventry Ln
15639 Coventry Lane, Fontana, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1800 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
June Move In,Upgraded 3 Bedroom, 2.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
6049 Emery St
6049 Emery Street, Jurupa Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1650 sqft
New paint,floor tile, carpet, remodeled kitchen with new appliances, bathrooms and new fixtures throughout, Near shopping. NO PETS. Excellent credit is required. Owner takes care of landscaping.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
8393 Cherry Avenue
8393 Cherry Avenue, San Bernardino County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
49222 sqft
Community Amenities: Hablamos Español! Brand NEW Units 3 Bedrooms 2 Full Bathrooms 2 Car Attached Garage Common Area with Bench Style Seating Gated Complex HVAC in every Unit Laundry onsite Stainless Steel BBQ's Wide Screen Outdoor TV in Common
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Rialto, the median rent is $769 for a studio, $920 for a 1-bedroom, $1,151 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,617 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Rialto, check out our monthly Rialto Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Rialto area include California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Irvine, University of California-Riverside, Chaffey College, and Concordia University-Irvine. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Rialto from include Anaheim, Riverside, Rancho Cucamonga, Santa Ana, and Irvine.
