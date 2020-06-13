Apartment List
153 Apartments for rent in Los Gatos, CA

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Almond Grove
6 Units Available
Bay Tree
347 Massol Ave, Los Gatos, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,245
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,595
1071 sqft
Apartment community with many trees, hot tub, pool, gym and covered parking. 1-2 bedroom units have granite counters, breakfast nooks, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Two-block walk to downtown Los Gatos.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
20 Units Available
Aventino
200 Winchester Cir, Los Gatos, CA
Studio
$2,548
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,410
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,887
1333 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans. Units feature wood flooring, stainless steel appliances, plush carpeting and modern detailing. Community is close to the Los Gatos Creek Trail.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24am
8 Units Available
Vivere Los Gatos
137 Riviera Dr, Los Gatos, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,261
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments and townhomes with plank wood flooring, updated cabinetry and plush carpeting. Community features a fitness center and outdoor entertainment lounge with kitchen.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
24 Units Available
El Gato Penthouse
20 E Main St, Los Gatos, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,450
762 sqft
Luxury apartments with hardwood floors and fully equipped kitchens. Enjoy the courtyard and pool on site. Near the green space at Lexington Reservoir County Park. Catch a film at Los Gatos Theatre during free time.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
203 Escobar Ave
203 Escobar Avenue, Los Gatos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1054 sqft
For more information please visit our website www.dwmproperties.com or call 408-356-6893 DWM Properties, Inc.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
218 Altura Vis
218 Altura Vista, Los Gatos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,300
2230 sqft
Updated beautiful townhouse in a great location at the top of Altura Vista in a cul de sac. Granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms. High vaulted ceilings in the living room gives the property an airy and spacious feel.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
215 Nob Hill Way
215 Nob Hill Way, Los Gatos, CA
5 Bedrooms
$8,500
2598 sqft
This stunning Los Gatos cul-de-sac home offers nearly 2,600 square feet with 5 full bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, and impressive finishes throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
387 School Ct
387 School Ct, Los Gatos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2026 sqft
This gorgeous 2-story, newer construction home (2017) is located in the beautiful Town of Los Gatos. With over 2,000 SF, this spacious home offers 3-bedrooms, 2.5-baths and is appointed with beautiful finishes and materials throughout.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
600 pennsylvania avenue
600 Pennsylvania Avenue, Los Gatos, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,150
864 sqft
Available 06/15/20 walk to beautiful downtown Los Gatos - Property Id: 297541 Spacious one bedroom, open floor plan, recently remolded, brand new wood flooring through out, dual pane windows, walk - in closet, additional closet in the master

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
189 Smith Ranch Court
189 Smith Ranch Court, Los Gatos, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,900
Available 07/03/20 Smith Ranch Court, TOP LOS GATOS SCHOOLS - Property Id: 58833 The covered entry porch welcomes you home.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Almond Grove
1 Unit Available
208 Tait Ave
208 Tait Avenue, Los Gatos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
720 sqft
208 Tait Ave Available 07/01/20 Downtown Los Gatos, Almond Grove Cottage - This charming 2 bedroom 1 bath 720 square foot single family home is located in the sought after Almond Grove Historical District.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
120 COLLEGE TERRACE #D
120 College Terrace, Los Gatos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1550 sqft
3 bedroom townhome with Los Gatos Schools. - Townhouse Address: 120 College Court, #D, Los Gatos, CA 95030 Location: College Avenue, Main Street, University Ave. Rooms: 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 stories, 2 car garage with automatic opener Sq.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
120 Oak Rim Way Unit 3
120 Oak Rim Way, Los Gatos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1100 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
117 Casitas Bulevar
117 Casitas Bulevar, Los Gatos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1268 sqft
Newly Remodeled End Unit with over 200K in Upgrades in Los Gatos Gated Community of Rinconada Hills - Welcome home to luxury living at its finest! Rinconada Hills Gated Community offers many amenities right outside your door step! Enjoy peace of

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
948 WELDWOOD CT #3
948 Weldwood Court, Los Gatos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
948 WELDWOOD CT #3 Available 06/14/20 UPSTAIRS UNIT IN LOS GATOS Area near El Camino Hospital, & Netfilx's - Apartment Type: Upstairs Apartment with detached one car carport Address: 948 Weldwood Ct, Unit 3, Los Gatos, Ca 95032 Location: Close to

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
121 Pinewood Lane
121 Pine Wood Ln, Los Gatos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
1533 sqft
Spacious 2-Story Townhome, Large Bonus Room, A/C, Pool, Gym, Patio! - 121 Pinewood Lane, Los Gatos, CA 95032 (Pollard/Summerwood) Large 2-story townhouse with 3 bedrooms, 2.

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
161 Serra Court
161 Serra Court, Los Gatos, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,750
2413 sqft
Large Los Gatos Home- Top Schools - For a virtual tour please visit our YouTube Channel or click on the link below: Coming Soon 360 Tour Link: https://www.asteroommls.
Results within 1 mile of Los Gatos
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Farnam
7 Units Available
Pebble Creek
3685 S Bascom Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,330
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
935 sqft
Pet-friendly community with light-filled 1-2 bedroom apartment homes. Modern kitchens with dishwashers and stoves, in-unit washer/dryer and huge closets. Amenities include resort-style swimming pool and spa and outdoor BBQ/grill.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Blossom Crest
1 Unit Available
5451 Blossom Acres Dr
5451 Blossom Acres Drive, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,995
1672 sqft
A beautiful home bordering Los Gatos in the highly sought after Alta Vista neighborhood with high rated schools. This home is single level with many upgrades and an open floor plan.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
San Tomas
1 Unit Available
1162 S San Tomas Aquino Rd
1162 South San Tomas Aquino Road, Campbell, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,950
3048 sqft
Absolutely stunning one of a kind newly built Campbell home.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Hillside
1 Unit Available
18510 Beck Ave
18510 Beck Avenue, Monte Sereno, CA
5 Bedrooms
$16,500
6893 sqft
Stunning Monte Sereno Villa nestled right into the hillside of the Los Gatos Mountains. Located only a few minutes from downtown Los Gatos, this home has all the amenities needed for a luxurious lifestyle.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
San Tomas
1 Unit Available
1153 Capri Dr
1153 Capri Drive, Campbell, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1383 sqft
Located off Hacienda Avenue near Winchester Blvd. This two story Townhome is feels like a single family home because there are no common walls within the living quarters.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Parker
1 Unit Available
4547 Tomrick Ave
4547 Tomrick Avenue, San Jose, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
1457 sqft
This gorgeous home located in desirable Cambrian Park neighborhood offers nearly 1,500 square feet with 4-bedrooms and 2- full bathrooms. Offering a spacious layout with separate living and family room.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Shannon
1 Unit Available
16619 Marchmont DR
16619 Marchmont Drive, Santa Clara County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,800
1950 sqft
A charming single family home located in a tranquil corner of Los Gatos. This home features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with hardwood flooring throughout.

Median Rent in Los Gatos

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Los Gatos is $2,074, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,610.
Studio
$1,763
1 Bed
$2,074
2 Beds
$2,610
3+ Beds
$3,612
City GuideLos Gatos
"With her floor of silken grasses, and her ceiling of oak and sycamore. Redwoods and weeping willow. Her creek trail. Footpath of a million steps. Her hand-blown glassy lake where on any simple day a small boat glides." (-Parthenia Hicks, "Song of Los Gatos")

Nestled near mountain ridges with the enormous economic engine of the Silicon Valley to the east and the even more enormous Pacific Ocean to the west, Los Gatos is a true gateway community. Tech trends of the future have a backdrop of ancient redwood groves and stunning natural vistas. The city name means the cats, in homage to the many cougars settlers found roaming the canyons. It was one of California's oldest communities before taking on the role of suburb. A near-perfect climate sees mild winters and warm summers that are rarely too hot.

Having trouble with Craigslist Los Gatos? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Living in Los Gatos

Maybe no one is Walking in L.A., but in pedestrian-oriented downtown Los Gatos, it's encouraged. Trails for mountain biking and horse riding meander into the hills to get you that longed-for adrenaline fix. Still, it's not all wine and roses. Renting Los Gatos apartments isn't as expensive as in San Francisco, which is less than an hour north, but rents are going to set you back more than $1,000 a month for a comfortable one-bedroom. Living in paradise comes at a price--bummer! With an occupancy rate well over 95 percent, be prepared to spend some time finding your perfect Los Gatos apartment. 

Consider Your Commute

It's an easy drive to the roadside fruit and veggie markets as you head toward Watsonville. The beaches of Santa Cruz and the attractions of the Monterey Bay Peninsula are in easy reach. Renting an apartment in Los Gatos may make it seem that you have fallen into the perfect small town. This isn't Mayberry, however. There's an arts scene, fine restaurants, and unique shops. Los Gatos is a city that still managed, for the most part, to hold on to its historic downtown right on the edge of urban sprawl. 

One Part Research, Two Parts Patience

Finding the perfect apartment in Los Gatos might take some work. Start researching the area as soon as you begin tossing around the idea of moving here. Identify your favorites, and if necessary, get on that dreaded waiting list. Don't be too discouraged if your search has to take you into surrounding communities. Identify your price range and try to stick to it. Remember to consider properties offering bonuses like free cable or Internet or access to fitness areas. 

Small Neighborhoods

It's small relative size means Los Gatos isn't split into sharply different neighborhoods. It's more accurate from a searcher's point of view to consider the entire town a distinct neighborhood in the greater Bay Area and proceed along those lines. 

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Los Gatos?
In Los Gatos, the median rent is $1,763 for a studio, $2,074 for a 1-bedroom, $2,610 for a 2-bedroom, and $3,612 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Los Gatos, check out our monthly Los Gatos Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Los Gatos?
Some of the colleges located in the Los Gatos area include California College of the Arts, University of California-Hastings College of Law, California State University-East Bay, University of California-Berkeley, and University of California-San Francisco. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Los Gatos?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Los Gatos from include San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland, Fremont, and Sunnyvale.

