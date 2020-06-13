153 Apartments for rent in Los Gatos, CA

Living in Los Gatos

Maybe no one is Walking in L.A., but in pedestrian-oriented downtown Los Gatos, it's encouraged. Trails for mountain biking and horse riding meander into the hills to get you that longed-for adrenaline fix. Still, it's not all wine and roses. Renting Los Gatos apartments isn't as expensive as in San Francisco, which is less than an hour north, but rents are going to set you back more than $1,000 a month for a comfortable one-bedroom. Living in paradise comes at a price--bummer! With an occupancy rate well over 95 percent, be prepared to spend some time finding your perfect Los Gatos apartment.

Consider Your Commute

It's an easy drive to the roadside fruit and veggie markets as you head toward Watsonville. The beaches of Santa Cruz and the attractions of the Monterey Bay Peninsula are in easy reach. Renting an apartment in Los Gatos may make it seem that you have fallen into the perfect small town. This isn't Mayberry, however. There's an arts scene, fine restaurants, and unique shops. Los Gatos is a city that still managed, for the most part, to hold on to its historic downtown right on the edge of urban sprawl.

One Part Research, Two Parts Patience

Finding the perfect apartment in Los Gatos might take some work. Start researching the area as soon as you begin tossing around the idea of moving here. Identify your favorites, and if necessary, get on that dreaded waiting list. Don't be too discouraged if your search has to take you into surrounding communities. Identify your price range and try to stick to it. Remember to consider properties offering bonuses like free cable or Internet or access to fitness areas.

Small Neighborhoods

It's small relative size means Los Gatos isn't split into sharply different neighborhoods. It's more accurate from a searcher's point of view to consider the entire town a distinct neighborhood in the greater Bay Area and proceed along those lines.