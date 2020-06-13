164 Apartments for rent in Thousand Oaks, CA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:54am
$
North Ranch
7 Units Available
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Central Thousand Oaks
10 Units Available
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,038
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,263
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,718
1340 sqft
Furnished one- and two-bedroom pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, hardwoods, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community offers fitness center, pool, bbq/grill area, garage parking. Thousand Oaks neighborhood with access to Ventura Freeway, Green Line public transit.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lang Ranch
9 Units Available
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,102
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,158
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,693
1237 sqft
Located at Avenue de Los Arboles and Westlake Boulevard, this apartment complex is one of the largest within the Thousand Oaks area. Offering open, spacious floor plans, gas-burning fireplaces and pet-friendly living.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Ranch
2 Units Available
Yolo
81 Maegan Pl, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
896 sqft
Welcome to YOLO Apartment Homes located in the heart of Thousand Oaks, CA.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Central Thousand Oaks
9 Units Available
eaves Thousand Oaks
351 Hodencamp Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,230
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,341
999 sqft
Convenient to Moorpark and Ventura Freeways. Also near Janss Marketplace and Conejo Creek South Park. Apartments feature large closets and in-unit washer and dryers. Residents can use the swimming pool and fitness center without charge.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
North Ranch
7 Units Available
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,156
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,588
1063 sqft
Set against the mountainside and convenient to attractions like The Oaks. Apartments feature accent walls, tile floors, gourmet kitchens and private patios or balconies. Multiple amenities, including a landscaped barbecue area for al fresco dining.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 07:56am
Rancho Conejo
4 Units Available
Casa Oaks
2088 W Hillcrest Dr, Thousand Oaks, CA
Studio
$1,750
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,975
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Casa Oaks Apartments, a beautiful community with everything you have been searching for. We are located in Newbury Park, California near Rancho Conejo Playfields, delicious local eateries, and plentiful shopping locales.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lang Ranch
3 Units Available
Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,108
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,435
1084 sqft
Located close to outdoor recreation opportunities, like Lang Ranch and Lang Ranch Community Park. Residents live in units with washer/dryer hookup, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Community amenities include gym, pool and playground.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
North Ranch
6 Units Available
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1132 sqft
WELCOME TO YOLO EAST Entertain. Retreat. Relax. Indulge. Endless Experiences Await. A New Community Coming Soon.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Sunset Hills
1 Unit Available
976 Calle Ruiz
976 Calle Ruiz, Thousand Oaks, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,650
2152 sqft
undefined

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Los Robles
1 Unit Available
272 Green Moor Pl
272 Green Moor Place, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,585
1421 sqft
Los Robles Townhomes -This is a large 3 bedroom 2 Â½ bath condo with interior laundry room, a single car garage with one assigned parking space, fenced in back patio, access to pool and clubhouse.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Rancho Conejo
1 Unit Available
1848 Rock Spring Street
1848 Rock Spring Street, Thousand Oaks, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2673 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom plus huge Bonus room located in the gated community of Rancho Conejo. Features light, bright floor plan with vaulted ceilings in Living room.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Lang Ranch
1 Unit Available
2404 Rutland Place
2404 Rutland Place, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1300 sqft
Contact us to schedule a showing.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Thousand Oaks
1 Unit Available
591 Tree Top Lane
591 Tree Top Lane, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
2169 sqft
591 Tree Top Lane - Adorable 2 story, 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhouse in Thousand Oaks! A beautiful property in a secluded and private complex. Situated high on the hills and surrounded by incredible natural beauty, the home has extraordinary privacy.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Thousand Oaks
1 Unit Available
788 Tennis Club Lane
788 Tennis Club Ln, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1051 sqft
Elegant 2+2 Condo in Thousand Oaks - This Condo is an adorable 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom town home with upgrades including java cabinetry throughout, granite counters, black appliances and upgraded flooring.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rancho Conejo
1 Unit Available
1040 Amberton Lane
1040 Amberton Lane, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,925
1671 sqft
1040 Amberton Lane, Newbury Park, CA 91320 - This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westlake
1 Unit Available
3211 Royal Oaks Drive #C8
3211 Royal Oaks Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA
Studio
$800
Room for Rent/Roommate Wanted (THIS IS NOT A STUDIO) - Looking for a professional friendly single person to rent room w/walk in closet, private bath full privileges.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Thousand Oaks
1 Unit Available
937 Shadow Lake Drive
937 Shadow Lake Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1950 sqft
Racquet Club Villas Community - Located in the Racquet Club Villas Community, this Townhome is near The Oaks Mall with access to Entertainment, Dining, Shopping. This home features a spacious living room. The bedrooms are of great size.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wildwood
1 Unit Available
219 MCAFEE COURT
219 Mcafee Court, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1143 sqft
219 MCAFEE COURT Available 07/14/20 First Level 3Bed / 2Bath Condo Near CAL LUTHERAN - Great location for Cal Lutheran Students and near Wildwood park area. Lovely 3bed 2bath condo.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Wildwood
1 Unit Available
91 Magellan Street
91 Magellan Street, Thousand Oaks, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,995
2452 sqft
Beautiful 4 BR + 2.5 BA, approx.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Newbury Park
1 Unit Available
112 Monica Circle
112 South Monica Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1649 sqft
California outdoor living! Great Cul de-Sac location and move-in condition single story Pool home. Giant Paved RV parking area behind gate. Huge pie shaped lot features grassy area, pool and large patio.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Central Thousand Oaks
1 Unit Available
1036 Hendrix Avenue
1036 Hendrix Avenue, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1791 sqft
Beautiful remodeled 3+2 single story, single family house with a large lot in a nice neighborhood. It has separate family room facing the private low maintenance back yard.Granite counters in the upgraded kitchen with a pantry.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Los Robles
1 Unit Available
269 Green Lea Place
269 Green Lea Place, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1199 sqft
undefined

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Lang Ranch
1 Unit Available
1716 Tiburon Ct.
1716 Tiburon Court, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1152 sqft
This crisp, clean 3 bedroom townhome is located in a great area of Thousand Oaks. It features a light and bright open floor plan with a private gated patio and travertine Floors throughout.

Median Rent in Thousand Oaks

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Thousand Oaks is $2,048, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,703.
Studio
$1,725
1 Bed
$2,048
2 Beds
$2,703
3+ Beds
$3,814
City GuideThousand Oaks
Rio de Janeiro. Boca Raton, Florida. Florence, Italy. Deadhorse, Alaska. Thousand Oaks, California. There are some cities that you just know (even before stepping foot within their boundaries or seeing a photograph) are going to be absolutely freaking gorgeous. And you – you lucky, lucky dog – are getting ready to call one of them your home (no, not Deadhorse!). Thousand Oaks, California (or “T.O.,” as you will soon come to know it) is nestled at the feet of the majestic Santa Monica Mountain...

Having trouble with Craigslist Thousand Oaks? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

The Master Plan

Unlike many Southern California communities, which grew and spread unchecked like wildfire throughout the decades, Thousand Oaks (along with neighbor Newbury Park) is a master planned city. What does this mean for Thousand Oaks residents? Well, for one, it means that once the city is officially full (which it now is – according to the almighty master plan), it cannot continue to spread outward. Hence, the never-ending sprawl, pollution, and congestion issues that plague so many other SoCal cities don’t affect Thousand Oaks. In fact, residents are able to enjoy more than 15,000 acres of nature reserves without having to worry about someone paving paradise and putting up a parking lot (sorry, Joni Mitchell, we couldn’t resist…)

A Thousand Reasons to Settle in Thousand Oaks

Actually, we only have a few reasons, but they might be worth a thousand. Thousand Oaks is undeniably one of California’s most visually stunning cities; an oak tree-lined Shangri-La that features both mountain and ocean views and rarely – if ever – climbs above 80 degrees or below 50. The city also boasts numerous parks, cycling paths, horse trails, hiking hotspots, beaches, and recreational centers. The nightlife scene is equally impressive, and you will have your pick of numerous art gallery/live music venues, wine, beer, and martini bars, and headliner-worthy comedy clubs.

Final Thoughts

Have we mentioned that we are just a touch envious of you at the moment? We did? Oh, well. We’re still envious, FYI. Seriously, though, we hope this info helps. Best of luck finding your dream dwellings in Thousand Oaks!

June 2020 Thousand Oaks Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Thousand Oaks Rent Report. Thousand Oaks rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Thousand Oaks rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Thousand Oaks rents declined significantly over the past month

Thousand Oaks rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and are down significantly by 2.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Thousand Oaks stand at $2,048 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,704 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Thousand Oaks' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in California

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Thousand Oaks over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in California for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, San Francisco is the most expensive of all California's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $3,071; of the 10 largest cities in California that we have data for, Oakland, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, where two-bedrooms go for $2,201, $3,071, and $1,753, respectively, are the three major cities in the state besides Thousand Oaks to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.2%, -1.0%, and -0.1%).
    • Sacramento, Anaheim, and Bakersfield have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.8%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Thousand Oaks

    As rents have fallen significantly in Thousand Oaks, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Thousand Oaks is less affordable for renters.

    • Thousand Oaks' median two-bedroom rent of $2,704 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.2% decline in Thousand Oaks.
    • While rents in Thousand Oaks fell significantly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Thousand Oaks than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Thousand Oaks is more than three times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Thousand Oaks?
    In Thousand Oaks, the median rent is $1,725 for a studio, $2,048 for a 1-bedroom, $2,703 for a 2-bedroom, and $3,814 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Thousand Oaks, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Thousand Oaks?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Thousand Oaks include North Ranch, Central Thousand Oaks, Lang Ranch, Westlake, and Rancho Conejo.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Thousand Oaks?
    Some of the colleges located in the Thousand Oaks area include California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, University of California-Los Angeles, California Institute of the Arts, and College of the Canyons. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Thousand Oaks?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Thousand Oaks from include Los Angeles, Long Beach, Santa Clarita, Pasadena, and Glendale.

