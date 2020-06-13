40 Apartments for rent in Lake Arrowhead, CA

Up Where The Air Is Clear

During the western expansion of the United States, the Mormon Road cut right through the San Bernardino mountains and led pioneers through the Little Bear Valley Area. By the late 1890s, growth in the Southern California Valleys below had many looking for an ideal reservoir in the hills, and work began on the site of what would become Lake Arrowhead. It took until the 1920s, however, for the project to see completion after being beset by legal challenges and ownership changes. The name "Lake Arrowhead" comes not from the shape of the resulting lake, but from a rock formation on the face of a nearby mountain, rooted in Indian lore. The dam builders had their sights set on developing a new resort enclave to take advantage of the new waterfront vistas.

With the edition of a movie theater, restaurants, hotels, and golf courses, Lake Arrowhead soon became a Hollywood playground catering to stars and the Los Angeles wealthy, with luxury beach front estates and subdivisions with houses for residents and vacationers. Many films were also shot on location on and around the lake. During World War II, when gas rationing prevented most tourists from making the long, far less fuel efficient drive to the town, service members took their rest and recuperation leaves there in the peace of the mountaintop.