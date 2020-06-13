Apartment List
/
CA
/
lake arrowhead
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:32 AM

40 Apartments for rent in Lake Arrowhead, CA

📍

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
111 Saint Andrews
111 Saint Andrew's Drive, Lake Arrowhead, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
Arrowhead Woods 4 bedroom, 2 bath single family home - Rental in Lake Arrowhead, Wonderful home with off street parking. This home has 4 bedrooms and 2 baths with a large family room. Living room has fireplace with nice high ceilings.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
428 Old Toll Road
428 Old Toll Road, Lake Arrowhead, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1950 sqft
**** Spacious Detached Home in Private Location with Enclosed Backyard With All Appliances - Pets OK **** - - Privately Owned Cabin offered by Homeowner who takes good care of his tenants & units and does property management as a full time activity.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
368 Emerald
368 Emerald Way, Lake Arrowhead, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1602 sqft
Lake Arrowhead With A View! - Three bed two bath house in Lake Arrowhead. Has a large deck in the back with an amazing view of the lake. Two bedrooms upstairs and one down, this house has plenty of space. Call for appointment. (RLNE2497326)

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
27548 Ashwood Lane
27548 Ashwood Lane, Lake Arrowhead, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2555 sqft
Make Lake Arrowhead Your Home Away From Home! This is not your typical rental! Situated in a gated community just a block from the lake! Why sit at home working during Covid 19 when you can have an amazing vacation every day while working.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Arrowhead

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
25152 Valle
25152 Valle Drive, Crestline, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2280 sqft
Upscale View Home with Garage - Newly built upscale home with city lights and desert views. Granite counters, copper sink, double ovens. All bedrooms downstairs. The Master bath is spaciously appointed with a spa tub and large separate shower.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
23471 Knapps Cutoff #7
23471 Knapps Cutoff, Crestline, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
One Bedroom Apartment - Call for appointment. One bedroom one bath apartment with small sun room attached. All utilities included. (RLNE5783069)

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
596 Friendly Lane #3
596 Friendly Lane, Crestline, CA
1 Bedroom
$995
596 Friendly Lane #3 Available 07/01/20 One Bed Apartment - Call for appointment. Small one bedroom unit. All utilities included. (RLNE5051662)

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1470 RDG CARLA
1470 Ridge Drive, Running Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$30,000
3443 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1470 RDG CARLA in Running Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 12

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
177 Dart Canyon Road
177 North Dart Canyon Road, Crestline, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1280 sqft
Renovated with newer quartz countertops, newly painted cabinets throughout. The home is in a quiet area away from the hustle and bustle of the city life. Do Not Disturb Current Tenants. This is an Open Concept floor plan with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms.
Results within 10 miles of Lake Arrowhead
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Curtis
8 Units Available
Ascot Park Apartments
1422 E 9th St, San Bernardino, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
740 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1007 sqft
Good location for anyone who likes the great outdoors, just 15 minutes from scenic mountains. Amenities in units include dishwasher, patio/balcony and bathtub. Community offers residents pool, parking and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
San Gorgonio
4 Units Available
Park Heights
2011 Arden Ave, Highland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
920 sqft
Newly renovated apartment complex with pool and gym. Parks and schools are just a few minutes away, with I-215 and San Bernardino airport offering travel options.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
University
1 Unit Available
1947 Chancellor Way
1947 Chancellor Way, San Bernardino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1600 sqft
This beautiful new home has all the "energy efficiency" bells and whistles. Huge side and backyard great for family BBQ's. Located directly across from CSUSB and in the newly developed area of San Bernardino off the 215 freeway.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Valley View
1 Unit Available
880 E Santa Fe St
880 East Santa Fe Street, San Bernardino, CA
Studio
$2,300
26000 sqft
Formerly used for light and large buses parking and material storage. Ideal for contractors yard. Zoned LI, available now. Property is located across 881 Santa Fe St. San Bernardino. Property does not have street address # at this time.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
DRNAG
1 Unit Available
5549 Elm Ave.
5549 Elm Avenue, San Bernardino County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,710
1235 sqft
Must See! Stunning 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom home located in San Bernardino.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
San Andreas
1 Unit Available
27124 Pacific Street
27124 Pacific St, Highland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
700 sqft
Come see this beautiful craftsman duplex home with fresh paint and gorgeous wood floors. The unit has 1 standard size bedroom, 1 small bedroom and 1 bath. The Living room and Kitchen have lots of charm. Shared laundry room.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Blair Park
1 Unit Available
1437 W Marshall Boulevard
1437 West Marshall Boulevard, San Bernardino, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1708 sqft
Completely remodeled home. Large home ready to move in today. New Kitchen cabinets with gorgeous quartz counter tops and island. New Laminate flooring throughout the entire home.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
SBHS
1 Unit Available
437 W 20th Street
437 West 20th Street, San Bernardino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
2 bedroom 1 bath - (RLNE5851349)

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kendall Hills
1 Unit Available
5051 Auburn Ave.
5051 Auburn Avenue, San Bernardino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1333 sqft
3/2 Single Family Pool Home for Lease in North San Bernardino! - - 1 year lease term. - All prospective tenants must apply to https://www.reactionrealty.net/available-properties and review our qualifications.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
21664 Crest Forest Dr
21664 Crest Forest Drive, Crestline, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,125
21664 Crest Forest Dr Available 06/15/20 One Bedroom Upper Unit with one vehicle Parking - One bedroom, one bath upper unit with parking for one vehicle. Nice deck off rear of house. Level entry. No stairs.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
La Plaza
1 Unit Available
1120 West 6th Street Unit B
1120 6th Street, San Bernardino, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Verdemont
1 Unit Available
6888 Caitlin St
6888 Caitlin Street, San Bernardino, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2847 sqft
6888 Caitlin St Available 07/01/20 North End San Bernardino - Available Early July!!! DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS. What a great property, lot's of room inside and out!! This spacious home offers four bedrooms (all upstairs) with two and one half baths.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
DRNAG
1 Unit Available
1480 E Marshall Blvd #15
1480 Marshall Boulevard, San Bernardino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1265 sqft
Lovely Townhouse with Upgrades - Showings by appointment. Masks and social distancing required. 3 bedroom 2.5 bath two-level townhouse.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wilson
1 Unit Available
2811 Mt View Ave
2811 North Mountain View Avenue, San Bernardino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1475 sqft
APPLICATIONS PENDING/CHECK STATUS NEXT WEEK >>>> North San Bernardino Home with NEW Carpet & Paint - 3 bed, 2 bath single story home with NEW carpet and paint, fireplace, formal dining room, built in cabinets throughout, wall A/C in living room and

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Highlands
1 Unit Available
28770 Harwick Dr
28770 Harwick Drive, Highland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2407 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
28770 Harwick Drive - Just Listed! Beautifully designed & decorated home in East Highland(No Association) Huge master bath & suite with 4 fixture bath and double sinks.
City GuideLake Arrowhead
A few short hours from the heat, congestion, and fast paced life of Los Angeles, up in the hills above the smog and traffic, awaits Lake Arrowhead. Once a hunting ground for the Paiute Tribe and a trading hub for the Serrano Indians, these days, it is a popular vacation destination for Southern Californians.
Up Where The Air Is Clear

During the western expansion of the United States, the Mormon Road cut right through the San Bernardino mountains and led pioneers through the Little Bear Valley Area. By the late 1890s, growth in the Southern California Valleys below had many looking for an ideal reservoir in the hills, and work began on the site of what would become Lake Arrowhead. It took until the 1920s, however, for the project to see completion after being beset by legal challenges and ownership changes. The name "Lake Arrowhead" comes not from the shape of the resulting lake, but from a rock formation on the face of a nearby mountain, rooted in Indian lore. The dam builders had their sights set on developing a new resort enclave to take advantage of the new waterfront vistas.

With the edition of a movie theater, restaurants, hotels, and golf courses, Lake Arrowhead soon became a Hollywood playground catering to stars and the Los Angeles wealthy, with luxury beach front estates and subdivisions with houses for residents and vacationers. Many films were also shot on location on and around the lake. During World War II, when gas rationing prevented most tourists from making the long, far less fuel efficient drive to the town, service members took their rest and recuperation leaves there in the peace of the mountaintop.

Moving to Lake Arrowhead

Life at 5,000 feet presents some challenges to consider: for one thing, you'll be one of the few residents of the greater LA area to experience, like, actual seasons. Including winter. That's the one with the snow. You'll want your own set of wheels here and it's best if they are 4-wheel-drive (though most residential areas and major roads will have plow service). As mentioned, your biggest competition will be vacationers renting spots for a week or a month at a time. You'll have to be eagle-eyed to leap on what you want. A lot of houses for rent will be cabin-like and wood-covered, so we hope you like that kind of decor.

Neighborhoods

These days, Lake Arrowhead is still a sought-after community offering a respite from urban life below. It's mostly a vacationers town, though there are a good number of part-time and full-time residents. You should pick up that "sought-after" means popular means supply and demand may or may not be your friend. The best time to look for houses or apartments will be in the spring, after the winter weather has passed but before everything fills up with summer tourists--or the calendar opposite in the fall.

There's a collection of lakeside communities ringing the lake. Here are some of the favorites in town:

Cedar Glen: One bedroom houses up to five bedroom, vacation homes, populate this area on the southeastern side of the lake. Enjoy the outdoors you've probably come searching for in this woodsy local.

Lake Arrowhead: The largest population center, you'll be close to its popular Village and find condos for rent here of the one or two bedroom variety. You'll also find some homes for rent, but make sure you have your resources in order because some of these areas are fairly exclusive and luxurious.

Blue Jay: Nestled in the San Bernardino National Forest, Blue Jay Village is about one mile from the southwestern shore of Lake Arrowhead. You'll find a few apartments for rent and a cabin or 1 bedroom house available.

Living in Lake Arrowhead

Lake Arrowhead Village is the closest thing to a city center here. It's a shopping center featuring both locally owned boutique stores and chain outlets, along with restaurants and a supermarket. In the summer, the Center Stage features free concerts in the mountain air. Come to think of it, the stage features holiday concerts in the winter as well.

Speaking of the winter--skiing and boarding are available in nearby resorts like Bear Mountain and Snow Summit over at Big Bear Lake (the regions other, larger lake, that is a short drive away and well worth visiting, too). You can take a snowshoe tour in town or a guided winter hike. Don't miss the chance to partake in that quintessential winter pastime: ice skating at the lovely town outdoor rink.

When the weather warms, you'll have the whole lake at your disposal and all of the fun that comes with it like swimming, water skiing, sunbathing, boating, or just strolling along the waterfront. There's even a paddle boat tour available on the Lake Arrowhead Queen. We hear the tour guide is a real cut-up. Enjoy the mountain breezes as he lists the movies made in the area like The American President and LiLo's last great film, The Parent Trap remake.

Escape the sun with a meal at Woody's Boathouse Restaurant or maybe a treat from Razzbearies (get it?) Bakery and Cafe, located in Lake Arrowhead Village.

Lake Arrowhead is also one of the few Southern California towns with an honest-to-god, changing-leaves autumn--a season not to miss in the gorgeous mountain playground.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Lake Arrowhead?
The average rent price for Lake Arrowhead rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,650.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Lake Arrowhead?
Some of the colleges located in the Lake Arrowhead area include California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Irvine, University of California-Riverside, Chaffey College, and Concordia University-Irvine. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Lake Arrowhead?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lake Arrowhead from include Anaheim, Riverside, Rancho Cucamonga, Irvine, and Corona.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Anaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CA
Upland, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CAChino, CASan Bernardino, CACrestline, CAHesperia, CAHighland, CARialto, CARedlands, CA
Colton, CAApple Valley, CAVictorville, CAYucaipa, CALoma Linda, CAFontana, CABig Bear Lake, CACalimesa, CAAdelanto, CABig Bear City, CABanning, CAWoodcrest, CA