34 Apartments for rent in Manteca, CA📍
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
2 Units Available
Fairway Estates Apartments
1155 W Center St, Manteca, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
872 sqft
You will love Fairway Estates Apartments ... an inviting garden community in the heart of Manteca, with cool retro architecture, plenty of green space, and comfortable, well-designed home plans ideal for relaxing or entertaining.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
1 Unit Available
Sienna Place
794 Button Ave, Manteca, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
760 sqft
Located in the heart of the California Delta, Sienna Place offers spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartments for rent in Manteca, California among a comfortable park-like setting.
1 of 47
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1122 Danilo Ct.
1122 Danilo Court, Manteca, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,510
2606 sqft
Manteca FIVE Bedroom Home MOVE IN READY!!! - HBR RENTALS PRESENTS: Our new Manteca CA home is now move in ready. This spectacular home features over 2600 sqft - with a full bedroom and a full bathroom located on the first floor.
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1995 Shady Oaks St.
1995 Shady Oak Street, Manteca, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1350 sqft
Manteca 55 + Active Adult Community Home for Rent 2 Bedroom/2 Bath - Super Cute Manteca 55 + Active Adult Community Home for Rent 2 Bedroom/2 Bath/2 Car Garage and includes Landscaping.
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1862 Tolbert Ave
1862 Tolbert Avenue, Manteca, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2436 sqft
Available Now!! $2600 per month rent. $3100 deposit. Nice newer home with Solar! Free power. Built in 2019. 3 bedrooms plus large loft upstairs. 3 full bathrooms. One full bedroom & bathroom downstairs.
1 of 8
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1478 Trellis St
1478 Trellis Street, Manteca, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
2482 sqft
Manteca: 5 bedroom 4 bath Pet Friendly Home! - Clean 5 bedroom, 4 bath house features 2,482 square feet of living space with a great floor plan flow.
Results within 5 miles of Manteca
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
2 Units Available
Luxe Ripon
1641 S North Ripon Rd, Ripon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Visit Luxe Ripon Apartments, and we'll show you what luxury living is all about. As the new apartment community in Ripon, we take pride in our beautiful apartments and all they have to offer.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1224 Mariners Drive
1224 Mariners Drive, Lathrop, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2568 sqft
***WATERFRONT** Imagine living like you're always on vacation! With this home, located in the River Islands community in Lathrop, you can do just that.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
265 E. Wind Dr
265 East Wind Drive, Ripon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
3257 sqft
265 E. Wind Dr Available 07/01/20 Stunning Home Located in Chesapeake Subdivision - A must see home perfect for any family.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
922 O St 3
922 O St, Lathrop, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1050 sqft
Unit 3 Available 06/25/20 O Street Apartments - Property Id: 241372 This unit is ready for move in. This unit has been completely remodeled. Brand new vinyl flooring, crownmolding molding, baseboards, new paint, bathroom, and etc.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4182 Grant Line Rd
4182 West Grant Line Road, San Joaquin County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1391 sqft
4182 W.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
16654 Colonial Trail
16654 Colonial Trail, Lathrop, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2591 sqft
Sharp 4 Bedroom home on corner lot finished garage includes 4 Bedrooms, 3 full bath, with 1 bedroom and 1 full bath downstairs. Features carpet,Lino and paint, Big family room and kitchen.
1 of 12
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
398 Osage Place
398 Osage Place, Lathrop, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1323 sqft
Great House on Corner Lot in Established Neighborhood! - Description: This is a nicely updated, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house with dual-pane windows and fresh carpet and tile throughout.
Results within 10 miles of Manteca
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
5 Units Available
Tracy Park Apartments
2800 N Tracy Blvd, Tracy, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
885 sqft
A charming community close to area parks and the freeways. On-site pool, fitness center and business center. Homes include a fireplace, washer and dryer, and wood-burning fireplaces. Spa on-site, too.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 12:19pm
Pacific
3 Units Available
Riverbank
4433 Continental Way, Stockton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
From the very first day...you're at home. RIVERBANK CONDOMINIUMS IS LOCATED IN A CONVENIENT LOCATION...close to shopping. Riverbank is a quiet, secluded, gated community. We offer same day maintenance service.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4060 W Kenner Rd
4060 West Kenner Road, San Joaquin County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2500 sqft
1/4 Acre Home in Tracy Must See to Love! - This home sits on a 1/4 acre and has plenty to offer. Spacious living room, plenty of counter space in kitchen and big spacious rooms. RV accessible! 1 dog allowed only under 25 lbs please no cats.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Park
1 Unit Available
1810 E. Flora St.
1810 Flora Street, Stockton, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
828 sqft
APPLY NOW!!! - For current availability/application(s): visit our live website at www.cvhomes.com Lease term: 12 months Pet rent: $35/m Pet deposit: $250.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pacific
1 Unit Available
1609 W. Alpine Avenue
1609 Alpine Avenue, Stockton, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
1970 sqft
4 Bedroom 2 Bath, UOP Area Home - Attached Two Car Garage with Opener Central Air and Heat Beautiful Hardwood flooring Spacious Living Room Formal Dining Room and Informal Dining area Laundry/Utility Room New Carpet in bedrooms New Linoleum in
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
180 Manzanita Lane
180 Manzanita Lane, Tracy, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1200 sqft
180 Manzanita Lane Available 07/06/20 Remodeled Duplex - Updates throughout unit, Private backyard, Walking distance to North School and El Pescadero Park, Easy commute to freeway. Laundry hook up inside unit. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5855192)
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2201 Prins Alexander Cir
2201 Prins Alexander Circle, Modesto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1976 sqft
Available 07/01/20 3 Bd 2 bth w/large loft, 1 story, great schools - Property Id: 288684 This house is approximately 1976 square feet with a living room, dining area, large loft, plantation shutters, granite counters, gas range, dishwasher, garbage
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eastlake
1 Unit Available
1181 Dominique Dr.
1181 Dominique Dr, Tracy, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,295
3500 sqft
1811 Dominique Drive, Tracy, CA - HUGE, BRAND NEW CLEAN BEAUTIFUL HOME!! Built March 2020 by Ponderosa Homes! 4 Bedrooms 3.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Civic Center
1 Unit Available
1240 W Harding Way
1240 West Harding Way, Stockton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1170 sqft
Adorable 1920's home renovated - Antique beauty with tile floors in the remodeled kitchen. Hardwood floors each room has a very expensive color and bright and warm ambiance. Big backyard very clean and tidy with a lot of character.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Highway Village
1 Unit Available
2724 McAdoo Ave
2724 Mcadoo Avenue, Modesto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
982 sqft
Newly Remodeled 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom with Den/Office - Newly Remodeled Home In Modesto- 2 bedroom, 2 Bathroom, with a Den\Office, 2 Car Garage.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1665 Bessie Ave
1665 Bessle Avenue, Tracy, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
648 sqft
Move in ready NOW!! Cozy 1 bedroom 1 bath home conveniently located in the heart of Tracy.
Frequently Asked Questions
In Manteca, the median rent is $792 for a studio, $941 for a 1-bedroom, $1,242 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,808 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Manteca, check out our monthly Manteca Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Manteca area include California State University-East Bay, California State University-Sacramento, Mission College, University of the Pacific, and Santa Clara University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Manteca from include San Jose, Sacramento, Fremont, Santa Clara, and Concord.
San Jose, CASacramento, CAFremont, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CAElk Grove, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CAArden-Arcade, CAMilpitas, CAStockton, CAUnion City, CADublin, CASan Ramon, CATracy, CABrentwood, CARosemont, CAMorgan Hill, CADixon, CARipon, CALa Riviera, CAEast Foothills, CALathrop, CAAlamo, CACeres, CAMountain House, CAOakley, CAPatterson, CAModesto, CAFlorin, CAParkway, CAJackson, CALodi, CA