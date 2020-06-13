464 Apartments for rent in Alameda, CA

Neighborhoods in Alameda

Alameda recently ranked 31st out of 100 best places to live so it shouldn’t be too hard to find a spot in this city to call home. Tree-lined streets, small town feel and the kind of lifestyle that is only available in the bay area are some of the many things you’ll find in Alameda (besides all that other stuff we listed). The city is broken into sections based on shore location (west end, south shore, etc.) so it should be easy to follow along and find what appeals to you. Here we go...

West End: A location with running/biking trails near the water, the West End is a neighborhood where stepping outside and taking in the views is an added perk. Living in the West End means proximity to parks, the USS Hornet Museum, and SF Ferry access. Better yet, it means you’ll be within walking distance to wineries, dining and shopping. Older, established homes (many Victorian) share the streets with gated apartment communities and townhomes. The apartment living in here often features resort style pools, concierge service, & newer appliances.

South Shore: A great area for commuters (minutes from Oakland, Berkeley and SF), this part of the city rests along the shoreline of the SF Bay. Older homes line the streets while apartment homes offering city loft options and cozy townhome appeal makeup the South Shore landscape. South Shore apartment living offers gated access, fitness centers, tennis clubs, beach access and breathtaking views within a reasonable distance to shopping and dining areas.

Central Alameda: This neighborhood is home to locally owned shops/restaurants, laid-back apartment communities and classic Alameda homes. Many complexes here feature green living options. Living down here puts you quite close to the business and historic districts where the streets are lined with old Victorian homes and the vibe is especially easy going. Festivals and fairs take place around here and while there is always something to do, the downtown area of Alameda is California chill.