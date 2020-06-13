Apartment List
/
CA
/
alameda
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:30 AM

464 Apartments for rent in Alameda, CA

📍
West End
East End
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
West End
28 Units Available
Summer House Apartments
1826 Poggi St, Alameda, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,128
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,076
836 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,882
1000 sqft
Excellent location close to schools, transportation and family-owned restaurants. Community includes pool, fitness facility and elevators. Units feature closets, balcony or patio, private storage and electric range.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
East End
9 Units Available
Southshore
901 Shorepoint Ct, Alameda, CA
Studio
$2,295
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,560
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1180 sqft
Situated on 15 acres close to Robert W. Crown Memorial State Beach. Spacious homes with vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, pantries, and large balconies. On-site recreation lounge and convenience store. Laundry facilities on every floor.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:01am
$
West End
17 Units Available
Panomar Apartments
1100 Pacific Marina, Alameda, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,900
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,999
1170 sqft
Nestled next to Shoreline Park and the Oakland Yacht Club. Luxury apartments boast marble bathrooms, floor-to-ceiling windows, and air conditioning. Enjoy the rooftop deck, carport, and concierge service. Close to the College of Alameda.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
East End
6 Units Available
Three Crown
2020 Santa Clara Avenue, Alameda, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
829 sqft
Freeway access, close to parks and recreation facilities, Crown Harbor Area, Walking Distance to Park Street and shopping and walking distance to the elementary school.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West End
11 Units Available
Marine View Apartments
564 Central Avenue, Alameda, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,195
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
967 sqft
We are located 50 yards from the bay. Crab Cove is just short stroll around the corner. The TransBay bus to San Francisco stops just down the street. A short stroll brings you to the waters edge at Crab Cove.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:07am
West End
25 Units Available
Vue Alameda
1825 Poggi St, Alameda, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,355
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
900 sqft
Situated near the tranquil Webster Street in Alameda, these apartments offer peaceful living in the center of the city. Features include natural wood floors and granite countertops. Community with on-site laundry and carport.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
West End
10 Units Available
Admirals Cove
101 Singleton Avenue, Alameda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,305
1365 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$4,390
1565 sqft
Whether launching off for the day or anchored comfortably at home, here you’ll discover the charm of open living with space to relax and a place to roam. Hop on a ferry for a bistro lunch at Fisherman’s Wharf. Take the tunnel to Jack London Square.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated May 20 at 10:49pm
East End
2 Units Available
1901 Shoreline Apartments
1901 Shoreline Dr, Alameda, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,854
760 sqft
Welcome to 1901 Shoreline Apartments, located right across from the Alameda Beach.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West End
1 Unit Available
Garden Court Apartments
557 Buena Vista Ave, Alameda, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
800 sqft
Excellent location, close to amenities like Woodstock Park and Longfellow Elementary. Residents enjoy units with garbage disposal, carpet and bathtubs. Community has carport, courtyard and pool.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East End
1 Unit Available
1530 Union St
1530 Union Street, Alameda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,750
1850 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Union Street - Property Id: 293127 Beautifully landscaped and well maintained historic home in central alameda with 2 bedrooms, a den and in-law unit with 2 full bathrooms and a half bathroom in the in-law unit.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West End
1 Unit Available
2877 San Pedro Rd
2877 San Pedro Road, Alameda, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,725
Bright Open Layout 5bd/ 3.5bth Home! Available Now! FREE App - (to qualify for free app: Application fees will be refunded if the applicant is approved AND signs a lease.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West End
1 Unit Available
226 Pacific Ave
226 Pacific Avenue, Alameda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1772 sqft
30% Rental Fee - 226 Pacific Ave - Newly installed laminate flooring in this lovely and cozy 3 bedroom and 1 bath. This home comes with a fireplace to enjoy during winter time and lots of natural sunlight shinning through.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West End
1 Unit Available
1541 Benton Street B
1541 Benton Street, Alameda, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
Central Alameda Luxurious Four Bedroom Unit - Property Id: 273298 Experience the best of the Bay Area from the comfort of this newly renovated 4-bedroom, 2-bath Victorian house.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West End
1 Unit Available
2805 San Diego Rd. #B
2805 San Diego Road, Alameda, CA
Studio
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$4,575
Sun Drenched Open Layout 6bd/ 3.5bth Home! Available Now 2 weeks free rent! FREE App - (to qualify for free app: Application fees will be refunded if the applicant is approved AND signs a lease.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bay Farm Island
1 Unit Available
1109 Camino Del Valle
1109 Camino Del Valle, Alameda, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
1109 Camino Del Valle Available 07/01/20 1109 Camino Del Valle ** COMING IN JULY** - ** COMING IN JULY** 30 % Rental Fee Beautiful 2 story 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home. Laminate, carpet, and tile flooring through out unit.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bay Farm Island
1 Unit Available
2 Duarte Court
2 Duarte Court, Alameda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1869 sqft
2 Duarte Court Available 07/01/20 2 Duarte Court - 30% Rental Fee ** COMING SOON JULY 2020 - ** COMING SOON JULY 2020 This spacious 2 story corner lot equipped with carpet and tile throughout is available soon! This lovely home has 3 bedroom and 2.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bay Farm Island
1 Unit Available
317 Carob Lane
317 Carob Lane, Alameda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1725 sqft
317 Carob Lane Available 07/01/20 30% Rental Fee - 317 Carob Lane **COMING SOON IN JULY** - COMING SOON IN JULY Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with a beautiful view of the lagoon.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bay Farm Island
1 Unit Available
1122 Hillery Way
1122 Hillery Way, Alameda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1572 sqft
1122 Hillery Way - Move-in special 30% Rental Fee to be split in half! Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom available for rent NOW! This lovely 2 story house is equipped with tile flooring, a fireplace and washer and dryer hook ups.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East End
1 Unit Available
738 Palmera Court
738 Palmera Court, Alameda, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,800
3851 sqft
30% Rental Fee - 30% rental fee. Beautiful wood flooring, Large windows with long drapes that compliment the fireplaces. High ceilings with ceiling lighting and chandelier. Lovely deck with amazing view of lagoon to relax and gaze at.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bay Farm Island
1 Unit Available
68 Vista Road
68 Vista Road, Alameda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,300
1836 sqft
Incredible Views of the San Francisco Skyline - Gorgeous two-story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with incredible views of the San Francisco skyline, the Bay, and the Bay Bridge.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bay Farm Island
1 Unit Available
427 Indian Bay
427 Indian Bay, Alameda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
1691 sqft
427 Indian Bay Available 07/01/20 30% Rental Fee - 427 Indian Bay * Coming Soon* - *Coming Soon* Elegant 2 story house with open style design, with hardwood floors in living room, dining room and family room.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East End
1 Unit Available
3201 Monte Vista Ave
3201 Monte Vista Avenue, Alameda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1940 sqft
3201 Monte Vista 30% Rental FEE! - Great spacious 2 story, that comes equipped with not 1 but 2 fireplaces for decoration! This house comes with fairly updated appliances such as a refrigerator, electric stove, and a washer and dryer.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
East End
1 Unit Available
3218 Briggs Avenue - A
3218 Briggs Avenue, Alameda, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,650
770 sqft
1 bedroom 1 bath unit with Hardwood floors, Private backyard, Pets are Considered with Proper Documentation and Application Review. Charming Cottage style feel has 1 bedroom and one bath light and airy cozy unit is part of a duplex.

1 of 29

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
East End
1 Unit Available
2823 Bayview Drive
2823 Bayview Drive, Alameda, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,250
1892 sqft
Gorgeous 4 Bedroom Home in Alameda with upgrades - Watch our virtual tour on our website. Gorgeous 4 bed, 2.5 bath house on a quiet street. Refinished hardwood floors and dual-pane windows throughout.

Median Rent in Alameda

Last updated Mar. 2016
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Alameda is $2,046, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,571.
Studio
$1,665
1 Bed
$2,046
2 Beds
$2,571
3+ Beds
$3,459
City GuideAlameda
What do Victorian houses, a fabulous view of the San Francisco skyline, absinthe and the Coast Guard have to do with each other? Aside from each being awesome in their own right and one making you see little green fairies, they all have roots in Alameda, California.

“The Island City” is located in California’s Bay Area, across from Oakland. Offering more than a great coastline, the city is full of culture. Have your heart set on a city with small town appeal yet a dash of sophistication? Alameda has that. Searching for a living area with eye-pleasing views and an outstanding climate? Alameda has that. What doesn’t Alameda have, you ask? You. Let’s work on that, shall we?

Neighborhoods in Alameda

Alameda recently ranked 31st out of 100 best places to live so it shouldn’t be too hard to find a spot in this city to call home. Tree-lined streets, small town feel and the kind of lifestyle that is only available in the bay area are some of the many things you’ll find in Alameda (besides all that other stuff we listed). The city is broken into sections based on shore location (west end, south shore, etc.) so it should be easy to follow along and find what appeals to you. Here we go...

West End: A location with running/biking trails near the water, the West End is a neighborhood where stepping outside and taking in the views is an added perk. Living in the West End means proximity to parks, the USS Hornet Museum, and SF Ferry access. Better yet, it means you’ll be within walking distance to wineries, dining and shopping. Older, established homes (many Victorian) share the streets with gated apartment communities and townhomes. The apartment living in here often features resort style pools, concierge service, & newer appliances.

South Shore: A great area for commuters (minutes from Oakland, Berkeley and SF), this part of the city rests along the shoreline of the SF Bay. Older homes line the streets while apartment homes offering city loft options and cozy townhome appeal makeup the South Shore landscape. South Shore apartment living offers gated access, fitness centers, tennis clubs, beach access and breathtaking views within a reasonable distance to shopping and dining areas.

Central Alameda: This neighborhood is home to locally owned shops/restaurants, laid-back apartment communities and classic Alameda homes. Many complexes here feature green living options. Living down here puts you quite close to the business and historic districts where the streets are lined with old Victorian homes and the vibe is especially easy going. Festivals and fairs take place around here and while there is always something to do, the downtown area of Alameda is California chill.

Adjusting to Alameda – Things to Know:

Alameda is all about going green. Recycling programs and energy efficiency are huge here. Apartments often feature eco-friendly additions, on-site recycling centers and carpool clubs. There is even a community effort for lower electric bills. Living here gives you peace of mind about helping the environment.

Speed limits here are strictly enforced due to the town’s small size. As a result, most areas have an enforced speed limit of 25 mph. Attention speed demons: slow your roll.

Alameda may be small but it’s very diverse. Where else can you compete in a sand castle contest and attend a wine fair all in one town, in one day? Keeping with the variety is the spice of life theme, there’s a strong history of art and service around here. For every museum and art shop, there is a naval museum, aircraft memorials or a Coast Guard boat off the shoreline. It even has the nickname “Coast Guard City.”

But if being outside is also your thing, this place is pretty much a slam-dunk. Windsurfing, biking and cycling are just a few of the activities you can enjoy in this Bay Area community. Life is tranquil and breezy in this small town. Weather in Alameda is pretty close to perfect. Summers are generally mild, with temperatures reaching the 60s (maybe 70s in September). Winters are slightly chilly with lows in the 40s, highs in the 50s, and a decent chance for wetness. Mist and fog are not unheard of in colder months, and the wintertime is often filled with more rain than the summer here.

Note: You may find yourself dressing up in black and silver gear (with spiked shoulders) and becoming a diehard Raiders fan. You know those people you see on TV that look like KISS video extras? It’s par for the course here. Embrace it.

Transportation:

Public transit is one thing this city does best. Served by the BART shuttle service, the AC Transit line and two ferries (which can take you to Oakland and SF), Alameda makes transportation easy. There are also two FREE shuttles.

As for driving in the city, it’s important to know right off the bat that Alameda is served by three bridges (all connecting through Oakland). The Webster Street Tube (aka a two-lane tunnel that goes underwater!) can also be used to connect drivers to Oakland through the city’s Chinatown area. Residents also rely on U.S. 61 to get in and around the area and hop on the 880 for commuting and trips into other parts of the bay area. As noted before, the speed limit here is strictly enforced, so if you have a need for speed, save it for weekend road trips.

Alameda offers a sense of charm seldom found in other locations around the US. No matter who you are or where you’ll come from, you’ll find something to love about Alameda in no time. Alameda offers the perfect balance between hustle and bustle excitement of the nearby big cities and the complete serenity that living here evokes. It’s a beach town with a Pleasantville charm. It isn’t hectic. It isn’t overwhelming. It’s just simply Alameda. And it’s a great place to call home.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Alameda?
In Alameda, the median rent is $1,665 for a studio, $2,046 for a 1-bedroom, $2,571 for a 2-bedroom, and $3,459 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Alameda, check out our monthly Alameda Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Alameda?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Alameda include West End, and East End.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Alameda?
Some of the colleges located in the Alameda area include College of Alameda, California College of the Arts, University of California-Hastings College of Law, California State University-East Bay, and University of California-Berkeley. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Alameda?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Alameda from include San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland, Fremont, and Sunnyvale.

Similar Pages

Alameda 1 BedroomsAlameda 2 Bedrooms
Alameda Apartments with BalconyAlameda Apartments with Parking
Alameda Studio Apartments

Nearby Neighborhoods

West End
East End