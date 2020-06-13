/
/
daly city
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:51 AM
502 Apartments for rent in Daly City, CA📍
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 06:25am
$
Serramonte
28 Units Available
Serramonte Ridge
862 Campus Dr, Daly City, CA
Studio
$2,085
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,425
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,022
884 sqft
Relaxing community with studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Recently renovated with steel appliances, new cabinets and fixtures. Community features a heated pool, two hot tubs and a fitness center.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Serramonte
27 Units Available
Skyline Heights
960 Saint Francis Blvd, Daly City, CA
Studio
$1,995
482 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,395
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
792 sqft
Hilltop apartment community on park-like grounds convenient to I-280 and public transit. Property offers a heated swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center and three laundry rooms.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Bayshore
7 Units Available
Pacific Place
2665 Geneva Ave, Daly City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,767
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,025
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments feature city views, garage parking and full-size washer/dryer. Located close to San Francisco State University, US 101 and I-280. Community is pet-friendly with a rooftop lounge and internet cafe.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Hillside
2 Units Available
88 Hillside
6543 Mission St, Daly City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,140
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale style and incredible views star in one- to three-bedroom flats and townhouses. Units feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters and walk-in closets. Extremely walkable community with nearby shopping, entertainment and easy access to I-280.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Serramonte
7 Units Available
eaves Daly City
500 King Dr, Daly City, CA
Studio
$2,435
442 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,570
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
943 sqft
Near I-280 with lots of natural light. Air conditioning and private balcony/patio. Big closets. One- and two-bedroom floor plans available. Green community with pool, indoor spa, and barbecue area. Garage parking available.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
St. Francis Heights
1 Unit Available
Serra Commons
1580 Southgate Ave, Daly City, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
882 sqft
Luxurious units feature walk in closets, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community includes parking, internet access, and elevator. Located just minutes to the Pacific Ocean and off of Highway-1.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Westlake
1 Unit Available
98 Hillsdale Avenue
98 Hillsdale Avenue, Daly City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
1220 sqft
VIRTUAL SHOWINGS: Click or Copy and paste the URLs below into a new browser window to view the Virtual Tour. - 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=4AD1QtZAHso - Narrated Video Walk through: https://youtu.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Westlake
1 Unit Available
21 Crestwood Drive
21 Crestwood Drive, Daly City, CA
Studio
$2,400
450 sqft
Hello, Welcome to my little corner of the world. I am an oceanographer and my job takes me often to different parts of the world and that gives me the opportunity to share my place with visitors.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Original Daly City
1 Unit Available
275 Willits Street
275 Willits Street, Daly City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1300 sqft
FOR SHOWINGS CONTACT: Casey @ (650)489-1422 LOCATION: 275 Willits St.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bayshore
1 Unit Available
132 MacDonald Avenue
132 Macdonald Avenue, Daly City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
840 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Newly renovated 2bd/1ba for rent near SF - Property Id: 297132 Transportation: Plenty of on property parking 10 minutes from Balboa Park Station BART in San Francisco 5 minutes from San Francisco Bayshore Caltrain Station Just
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Costal
1 Unit Available
187 Longview Dr
187 Longview Drive, Daly City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
Available 08/01/20 Amazing Location near Franklin Delano School - Property Id: 145740 Amazing Location near Franklin Delano Roosevelt Elementary School: available on August 1.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southern Hills
1 Unit Available
153 Alta Vista Way Unit 2
153 Alta Vista Way, Daly City, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1200 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Crocker
1 Unit Available
151 Evergreen Ave Studio
151 Evergreen Avenue, Daly City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
350 sqft
2 BR/1 BA Studio Apartment - Property Id: 293560 - Good size 2 Bedrooms and 1 Full Bath Downstairs Unit (No living room or dining room) - Limit 2 People - Perfect for students or a couple.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bayshore
1 Unit Available
822 Steve Courter Way
822 Steve Courter Way, Daly City, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Jr Master Bedroom For Rent - Property Id: 105024 One Jr Master Bedroom for rent. *One medium sized room with separate bath for Single occupancy, $1500 per month. Not a normal rental- inquire for more information.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westlake
1 Unit Available
144 Westmoor Ave House
144 Westmoor Avenue, Daly City, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,790
1500 sqft
Available 06/21/20 Gorgeous Furnished, Remodeled 4BR Home w/Fireplace - Property Id: 276288 NEW! Fully Remodeled, Spacious 4-Bedroom Home Completely move-in ready Safe area away from city noise and crowds 8 minutes to the south side of San
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Original Daly City
1 Unit Available
163 Flournoy St 2BR
163 Flournoy Street, Daly City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,890
450 sqft
Unit Unit B Available 06/20/20 Fully Furnished Modern 2BR Suite with Laundry - Property Id: 278492 NEW! Fully Furnished Modern Suite 5 minutes to San Francisco Completely move-in ready A+ location: Walk 10 minutes to dining, shopping & BART train 1
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
St. Francis Heights
1 Unit Available
234 Del Prado Dr Studio
234 Del Prado Drive, Daly City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,290
450 sqft
Unit Studio Available 07/05/20 Fully Furnished Modern Studio with Laundry - Property Id: 278499 Fully Furnished Remodeled Private Studio Near SF/SFO Very safe area 8 min to San Francisco, Transit & Beach 1 mile to BART train to SF & SFO
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westlake
1 Unit Available
98 Castlemont Ave
98 Castlemont Avenue, Daly City, CA
Studio
$2,499
350 sqft
This studio is newly remodeled, and has brand new furnishings! Conveniently located, this spacious apartment is walking distance from Starbucks, Safeway, and other stores that you'll need! There are many restaurants right around the corner at the
1 of 68
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Original Daly City
3 Units Available
180 Station Ave
180 Station Avenue, Daly City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,295
4 Bedrooms
$7,995
7 Bedrooms
$13,995
2200 sqft
Luxury home with 7 bedrooms and 6 baths. 1 king, 5 queen bed, 2 twin beds. Conveniently located minutes away from Serrmonte Shopping Center, Starbucks, Target , In-n-Out Burger, IHOP, Walgreens, and other stores and restaurants nearby.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
St. Francis Heights
1 Unit Available
234 Del Prado Rd House
234 Del Prado Dr, Daly City, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,990
1700 sqft
Available 08/30/20 Modern Furnished 4BR 2BA Home Huge Living Spaces - Property Id: 261777 Fully Furnished 100% Remodeled, Spacious Home Extremely safe, quiet area 8 min to SF, Transit & Beach Walk to restaurants and cafes Bright, open design:
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Serramonte
1 Unit Available
79 Canterbury Ave
79 Canterbury Avenue, Daly City, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,900
1680 sqft
Newly Remodeled 4BR/2BA Single-Family Home with 4-Parking Is Available For Rent - Newly remodeled 4 BR/2 BA single-family home is available for rent in Serramonte neighborhood of Daly city.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Original Daly City
1 Unit Available
169 Bepler Street
169 Bepler Street, Daly City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
Light Filled 3BR / 2BA Home - Ocean View! Yard! Garage! - PROGRESSIVE - This airy, light filled 3BR/2BA, single family home is a MUST SEE! Featuring: Great layout, spacious rooms, abundance of natural daylight! Sweeping, breathtaking western view
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
St. Francis Heights
1 Unit Available
339 El Dorado Drive - Main
339 El Dorado Drive, Daly City, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1320 sqft
VIRTUAL SHOWINGS: Click or Copy and paste the URLs below into a new browser window to view the Virtual Tour. - 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=6UqEc8Fmzzp - Narrated Video Walk through: https://youtu.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Crocker
1 Unit Available
1024 San Luis Cir
1024 San Luis Circle, Daly City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1055 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom condo in Crocker. Amenities included: central heat, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and washer dryer. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: May 17th 2020.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Daly City, the median rent is $2,164 for a studio, $2,659 for a 1-bedroom, $3,341 for a 2-bedroom, and $4,495 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Daly City, check out our monthly Daly City Rent Report.
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Daly City include Serramonte, St. Francis Heights, and Bayshore.
Some of the colleges located in the Daly City area include California College of the Arts, University of California-Hastings College of Law, California State University-East Bay, University of California-Berkeley, and University of California-San Francisco. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Daly City from include San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland, Fremont, and Sunnyvale.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CA
Hayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAMilpitas, CAVallejo, CAUnion City, CADublin, CA