Apartment List
/
CA
/
gardena
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

245 Apartments for rent in Gardena, CA

📍
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:05am
Alondra Park
1 Unit Available
3249-3253 Marine Ave
3249 Marine Avenue, Gardena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,292
735 sqft
At 3249 Marine Ave, you've discovered your new home. These apartments are located in the 90249 area of Gardena. The community staff is ready and waiting to help you find your perfect home. Drop by 3249 Marine Ave today.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Gardena
1 Unit Available
14810 Halldale Ave.
14810 Halldale Avenue, Gardena, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
800 sqft
You will love our spacious one and two bedroom apartments. Come enjoy all we have to offer you from our beautiful maintained landscaping, gated entry, next to a park and a friendly onsite staff. Call today to view our apartments. .

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Gardena
1 Unit Available
14514-18 S. Berendo Av
14514 S Berendo Ave, Gardena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
1075 sqft
This beautiful complex consists of very spacious 3 bedroom units. The property has gorgeous, lush landscaping and it is conveniently located near the 110 freeway. Onsite Laundry. Parking included!!. . Amenities: Laundry Room, Parking-Covered.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Gardena
1 Unit Available
1122 166th Street
1122 West 166th Street, Gardena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,675
2000 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** - Address: 1122 West 166th Street #1, Gardena, CA 90247 - Rent: $2,675 Per Month - Deposit: $2,800 - Credit Score 600 or better - Bedrooms: 3 -

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Gardena
1 Unit Available
1225 W 166th St 110
1225 West 166th Street, Gardena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1000 sqft
Newly Remodeled Spacious Gardena 3 Bedroom - Property Id: 286318 Beautiful and spacious, fully remodeled 3 bedroom/2 bath units in Gardena.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Gardena
1 Unit Available
14817 Sutro Avenue
14817 Sutro Avenue, Gardena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,095
14817 Sutro Avenue Available 07/01/20 UPGRADED 3 BEDROOM HOME WITH BONUS ROOM SINGLE FAMILY HOME INCLUDES LAUNDRY ROOM & GARAGE - DO NOT DISTURB RESIDENT. TO VIEW THIS HOME PLEASE CALL 562.477.9328.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Gardena
1 Unit Available
1655 Orchid Way
1655 Orchid Way, Gardena, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2148 sqft
Four Bedroom Home in Gated Community $3500.00/mo - Located in "Gardena Village" Gated Community just off Artesia Blvd. close to freeways, shopping, restaurants, and Tokyo Central Market.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Gardena
1 Unit Available
1601 W 168th Street
1601 West 168th Street, Gardena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1462 sqft
BUILT IN 2014!!! THIS BEAUTIFUL, CUSTOM BUILT 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME IS LOCATED IN A MOST DESIRABLE AREA OF GARDENA .

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Gardena
1 Unit Available
2912 W 141st Street
2912 West 141st Street, Gardena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1312 sqft
*** 4 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage Beautiful Single Family Home in a great neighborhood *** This one-level house floorplan is open and spacious includes: Open Floor Plan, New flooring, New bathroom, New kitchen with dining area.
Results within 1 mile of Gardena
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northwest Torrance
5 Units Available
Parkview on Yukon
16705 Yukon Ave, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
New high-end interiors, large terraces, two pools and easy access to the 405 and the beach make Park View on Yukon both a luxurious retreat and gateway to the best of Los Angeles.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
East Hawthorne
1 Unit Available
13611 Kornblum Ave.
13611 Kornblum Avenue, Hawthorne, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
MOVE-IN SPECIAL - $250.00 OFF RENT - OAKTREE APARTMENTS ***Come and enjoy all we have to offer from our large bedroom floor plans, beautiful maintained landscaping and large laundry facility.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
East Hawthorne
1 Unit Available
13520 Lemoli Ave.
13520 Lemoli Avenue, Hawthorne, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
950 sqft
Spacious 1 bed/1 bath. Great floor plan. New carpet, new blinds, new paint, new ceiling fans and light fixtures. 1 parking included. Gated community. Laundry on site. . IT490611 - IT49MC3505

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Harbor Gateway North
1 Unit Available
844 W 164th St
844 West 164th Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
615 sqft
Located just one block off Gardena Blvd., 844 W. 164th offers recently remodeled apartment homes! Our spacious 1 and 2-bedroom floor plans are flooded with natural light.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Northeast Torrance
1 Unit Available
2313 185th Street
2313 185th Street, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1700 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** Address: 2313 W.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Northwest Torrance
1 Unit Available
3470 West 170th Street
3470 170th Street, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1600 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** - Address: 3470 W.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Harbor Gateway South
1 Unit Available
1469 W 187th Place
1469 West 187th Place, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1143 sqft
Beautiful and Charming, One-level South Garden home. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Spacious, country-style porch in a manicured, landscaped entry way. Enchanting and large backyard with a covered Patio. Great for Barbecues or large family gatherings.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Gardena
1 Unit Available
16903 Crenshaw Blvd
16903 Crenshaw Blvd, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,478
ideally located 2bedroom with onebathroom - Property Id: 159534 This is an ideally located 2-bedroom with one-bathroom apartment in North Torrance.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northwest Torrance
1 Unit Available
17217 Crenshaw Boulevard
17217 Crenshaw Boulevard, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
800 sqft
Cute Rear 2 Bedroom Duplex - Torrance - Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath rear unit of a duplex 800 sq feet Carpet and tile floors Laundry hook-ups Nice landscaped yard Single garage at back alley Easy freeway access No pets One year lease Owner pays water,

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Alondra Park
1 Unit Available
14900 Chadron Ave Apt 1
14900 Chadron Avenue, Alondra Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
900 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom + 1 bath in Prime Gardena is now move-in ready!! This unit has been newly remodeled! *New granite counter tops *New Paint *New Stove *New Plank Flooring Building Amenities: Laundry on-site Gated parking Secure entry 1 parking

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
South Gardena
1 Unit Available
2001 Artesia Boulevard
2001 Artesia Boulevard, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1040 sqft
For residents 55 years old and older. This West facing condo has beautiful views of the hills and sunsets. Located just 1.5 miles from the beach, residents will also enjoy nearby conveniences of shopping and dining.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Bodger Park - El Camino Village
1 Unit Available
14412 Yukon Avenue
14412 Yukon Avenue, Hawthorne, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,695
1670 sqft
Exquisite new construction for the discerning client. Large END UNIT 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath homes in a private planned unit community. These homes offer all the elegance of the beach cities, with a short commute to LAX, SpaceX and freeways.
Results within 5 miles of Gardena
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:22am
Delthome
11 Units Available
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,721
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,408
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tuscany Villas sets the standard for apartment living in SoCal.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
Holly Glen - Del Aire
23 Units Available
Pacific Place
5211 Pacific Concourse Dr, Del Aire, CA
Studio
$2,034
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,987
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1198 sqft
Located in El Segundo. Convenient to I-405 and I-105 for easy access to downtown. Apartments include island kitchens, walk-in closets and private balconies. On-site theater room, fitness center, outdoor BBQ area and swimming pools.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:23am
Delthome
1 Unit Available
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3471 Maricopa St, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,908
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tuscany Villas sets the standard for apartment living in SoCal.
City GuideGardena
Gardena has not one, but two gold medalists! Daewon David Song, Korean-American professional skateboarder and Carmelita Jeter, 2012 Olympic games gold medalist both call this Southern California city their home.

The city of Gardena is located in southern California in the South Bay region of Los Angeles County. The population as of the 2010 US census was 58,829 and growing. Just a few miles east of the Pacific Ocean, this idyllic and picturesque city was settled by Civil War veteran, Spencer Roane Thorpe, in 1887. This area of land was known for having lush farmlands that produced an abundance of berries prior to World War 1. Since then, the berry fields have faded into history (poor berries), but the land remains lush, ripe with naturally beautiful sites such as the Gardena Willows Wetland Preserve in the southeastern region of the city. Some of the biggest employers are Memorial Hospital of Gardena, United Parcel Sevice and Hitco Carbon Composites to name just a few. Another bonus of living in Gardena is its close proximity to Manhattan, Hermosa and Redondo Beaches... so take your pick of ocean side spots any time you feel the urge to hit the waves or bury your feet in the sand!

Moving to Gardena

A few tips for planning the move

The first thing to do is write down a list of wishes. What I mean is a list of things you want in your new home, such as washer/dryer connections, a certain number of bedrooms or bathrooms, and any other specifics that will help narrow your search. Begin planning at least 6 weeks prior to your moving date and, if possible, call a local realtor or agent to assist you in your search. The professionals know the neighborhoods better than you at this point and will be able to steer you into your perfect area while considering your budget and must-haves. It never hurts to be informed by the experts!

Next, be prepared when you go to meet with the agent or realtor. Have your identification, your credit and rental history as well as work references ready to hand over. You also want to be prepared to pay an application fee, put down security deposits as required and locate local utility companies to set up an account for your new address. Once you have found your spot, get ready to enjoy this Southern California city because the climate will have you smiling all year round!

Gardena's Neighborhoods

Alondra Park:With Alondra Golf Course tucked into the southwest corner of this neighborhood, located just off the San Diego Frwy, this affluent area of Gardena has a very low vacancy rate of 1.4%. When people move here, they become sedentary. One of the beautiful aspects is the historic homes, built between 1940-1969, that residents to which lovingly tend. Front gardens bursting with color are common in this quiet and stately neighborhood. Perfect for new families, Mark Twain Elementary on W 154th is an excellent elementary school for the little ones just entering the school system.$$$$

S Vermont Ave/W 182nd St:The Dominguez Channel runs through this upscale neighborhood located on the southern end of Gardena. The average rental prices here are almost 60% lower than all other neighborhoods in California! Having said that, remember this is California and rental prices here are slightly higher than what most states expect to pay for rent. The average commute is between 15-30 minutes each day, heaven compared to the commutes locals experience in Los Angeles. This stylish, urban neighborhood is full of well educated, hard working professionals of all ages and ethnicities. $$$

S Raymond Ave/Marine Ave:This small, budget friendly, densely urban neighborhood is perfect for those who want to live as close to the city's center as possiblea and don't mind giving up a litte space for the privilege. Surrounded by the Gardena Valley Shopping Center, the Memorial Hospital of Gardena and a Hustler Casino, it has a little something for all occassions. $$

West Rancho Dominguez:Located just east of the Harbor Freeway and one neighborhood over from S Raymond Ave/Marine Ave sits West Rancho Dominguez. This area is very affordable when compared to the rest of Gardena and is home to mainly laborers and people working in the manufacturing industry. The suburban community here is ethnically very diverse and most enjoy a relatively short commute to and from work each day, tops is about 30 minutes! $$

W Rosecrans Ave/Van Ness Ave:This neighborhood is filled with older, more established homes built between the years of 1940-1970s. There are newer homes, apartment buildings and some high rises here as well, but the true charm is in the historic homes. The neighborhood is very affordable, but has an extremely low vacancy rate at 0.4%, making it somewhat difficult to find anything available to rent. If you want a centrally located, relatively inexpensive area to live in, best get an early start if this is the neighborhood you desire! $$

Van Ness Ave/Redondo Beach Ave:With Manhattan Beach Blvd running through the center of this neighborhood, George H Freeman Park to the east and Thornburg Park just to the north, this area is made for people who enjoy being in the center of the excitement! With many natural areas to walk, jog, ride a bike or take the pups for a hike, this neighborhood is moderately expensive, but not a deal breaker by any means. The vacancy rate is a low 3.5%, making it a stable and desirable area of Gardena to settle in. It is populated by a very well educated, chic and sophisticated workforce made up of mostly professional, executive and mangagerial types as well as those involved in manufacturing, sales and service jobs. This is a culturally diverse and ethnically rich area of Gardena, one in which people settle in and stay for years. $$$

City Center:West Redondo Beach Blvd runs right through this neighborhood. Surrounded by shops, parks, hospitals, nightclubs and a variety of businesses, this is truly the heart of Gardena! The rent in this area is very affordable because of it's densely urban population. The homes, apartments, town homes and row houses are smaller here than in neighborhoods further out from the city's center, but you cannot beat the location! It is very walkable, very trendy and very populated.$$

S Western Ave/W 162nd St:This neighborhood features the Gardena Buddist Church and Mas Fukai Park within its borders. With another low vacancy rate of 2.0% and rental prices that will make you smile each month, it's easy to see why this neighborhood can be difficult to move into. There is an extremely diverse population, ethnically speaking, that makes this such a wonderful melting pot of businesses, neighbors and nightlife that everyone seems to soak up and enjoy. Part of that is because the area is so easy to walk around in and the commutes to and from work are so short. All of this makes for a very happy neighborhood! $$

S Western Ave/Marine Ave:Urban, very walkable and close to Gardena's city center, this neighborhood features beautiful historic homes as well as some row houses, apartment complexes and a few high rise buildings. The rent is more affordable here than in areas further from the center of town and the vacancy rate is quite high. $$

Van Ness Ave/134th Pl:With Rowley Park and Rowley Park Skate Plaza at its heart, this modestly priced urban neighborhood is a favorite of locals for it's outdoorsy feel, walkability and good school district. Many families, young executives and seniors choose to call this area home, giving it a nice mix of generational influence. $$

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Gardena?
The average rent price for Gardena rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,650.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Gardena?
Some of the colleges located in the Gardena area include California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Irvine, and University of California-Los Angeles. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Gardena?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Gardena from include Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim, Santa Clarita, and Santa Ana.

Similar Pages

Gardena 3 BedroomsGardena Apartments with Balcony
Gardena Apartments with GarageGardena Apartments with Parking
Gardena Apartments with Washer-Dryer