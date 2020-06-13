245 Apartments for rent in Gardena, CA

Gardena's Neighborhoods

Alondra Park:With Alondra Golf Course tucked into the southwest corner of this neighborhood, located just off the San Diego Frwy, this affluent area of Gardena has a very low vacancy rate of 1.4%. When people move here, they become sedentary. One of the beautiful aspects is the historic homes, built between 1940-1969, that residents to which lovingly tend. Front gardens bursting with color are common in this quiet and stately neighborhood. Perfect for new families, Mark Twain Elementary on W 154th is an excellent elementary school for the little ones just entering the school system.$$$$

S Vermont Ave/W 182nd St:The Dominguez Channel runs through this upscale neighborhood located on the southern end of Gardena. The average rental prices here are almost 60% lower than all other neighborhoods in California! Having said that, remember this is California and rental prices here are slightly higher than what most states expect to pay for rent. The average commute is between 15-30 minutes each day, heaven compared to the commutes locals experience in Los Angeles. This stylish, urban neighborhood is full of well educated, hard working professionals of all ages and ethnicities. $$$

S Raymond Ave/Marine Ave:This small, budget friendly, densely urban neighborhood is perfect for those who want to live as close to the city's center as possiblea and don't mind giving up a litte space for the privilege. Surrounded by the Gardena Valley Shopping Center, the Memorial Hospital of Gardena and a Hustler Casino, it has a little something for all occassions. $$

West Rancho Dominguez:Located just east of the Harbor Freeway and one neighborhood over from S Raymond Ave/Marine Ave sits West Rancho Dominguez. This area is very affordable when compared to the rest of Gardena and is home to mainly laborers and people working in the manufacturing industry. The suburban community here is ethnically very diverse and most enjoy a relatively short commute to and from work each day, tops is about 30 minutes! $$

W Rosecrans Ave/Van Ness Ave:This neighborhood is filled with older, more established homes built between the years of 1940-1970s. There are newer homes, apartment buildings and some high rises here as well, but the true charm is in the historic homes. The neighborhood is very affordable, but has an extremely low vacancy rate at 0.4%, making it somewhat difficult to find anything available to rent. If you want a centrally located, relatively inexpensive area to live in, best get an early start if this is the neighborhood you desire! $$

Van Ness Ave/Redondo Beach Ave:With Manhattan Beach Blvd running through the center of this neighborhood, George H Freeman Park to the east and Thornburg Park just to the north, this area is made for people who enjoy being in the center of the excitement! With many natural areas to walk, jog, ride a bike or take the pups for a hike, this neighborhood is moderately expensive, but not a deal breaker by any means. The vacancy rate is a low 3.5%, making it a stable and desirable area of Gardena to settle in. It is populated by a very well educated, chic and sophisticated workforce made up of mostly professional, executive and mangagerial types as well as those involved in manufacturing, sales and service jobs. This is a culturally diverse and ethnically rich area of Gardena, one in which people settle in and stay for years. $$$

City Center:West Redondo Beach Blvd runs right through this neighborhood. Surrounded by shops, parks, hospitals, nightclubs and a variety of businesses, this is truly the heart of Gardena! The rent in this area is very affordable because of it's densely urban population. The homes, apartments, town homes and row houses are smaller here than in neighborhoods further out from the city's center, but you cannot beat the location! It is very walkable, very trendy and very populated.$$

S Western Ave/W 162nd St:This neighborhood features the Gardena Buddist Church and Mas Fukai Park within its borders. With another low vacancy rate of 2.0% and rental prices that will make you smile each month, it's easy to see why this neighborhood can be difficult to move into. There is an extremely diverse population, ethnically speaking, that makes this such a wonderful melting pot of businesses, neighbors and nightlife that everyone seems to soak up and enjoy. Part of that is because the area is so easy to walk around in and the commutes to and from work are so short. All of this makes for a very happy neighborhood! $$

S Western Ave/Marine Ave:Urban, very walkable and close to Gardena's city center, this neighborhood features beautiful historic homes as well as some row houses, apartment complexes and a few high rise buildings. The rent is more affordable here than in areas further from the center of town and the vacancy rate is quite high. $$

Van Ness Ave/134th Pl:With Rowley Park and Rowley Park Skate Plaza at its heart, this modestly priced urban neighborhood is a favorite of locals for it's outdoorsy feel, walkability and good school district. Many families, young executives and seniors choose to call this area home, giving it a nice mix of generational influence. $$